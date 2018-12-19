Democrats & Liberals Archives

No, Millennial Americans Aren't Ruining the Economy

Since millennials began entering the workforce years ago, their spending habits have been a discussion by many pundits. Millennials have been blamed for the collapse of a number of industries and institutions, including marriage, the housing market, casual restaurant dining and the NFL. In some cases, headlines have accused millennials of literally killing everything.



New studies by the Federal Reserve, however, suggest what most millennials have known for quite some time. There's no doubt that industries are collapsing, or at least not performing as well as they once did. But that has far less to do with how millennials are spending their money. Instead the problem is likely a symptom of millennials not having any money to spend.



According to the study, millennials are less financially stable and well-off than their predecessors of different generations. They have "lower earnings, fewer assets, and less wealth."



The reasons for this are vast.



First and foremost, millennials have to deal with costs of education that have skyrocketed when compared to previous generations. In fact, the cost of college attendance has become one of the biggest challenges in higher education today. Student loan balances have exceeded over $1 trillion, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve.



Furthermore, millennials, who born between 1981 and 1997, largely came of age during the Great Recession, meaning unlike generations before them, they came into an economy with little job experience and therefore there was little economic demand for their labor even with a college degree. Meaning those who have graduated carry an enormous amount of debt and have a hard time finding a position that pays enough to cover the cost of their education.



Even those who are lucky enough to find positions in jobs they are actively searching for have had to adapt to the increase of contractor positions and the growing influence of the gig economy.



Millennials have also had to witness their parents struggle with the growth of suburban poverty, a dwindling middle class, and layoffs due to the financial crisis. Although information about trading stocks is more readily available, parents of millennials typically have greater success in the stock market. Overall, millennials have to deal with a number of fiscal insecurities.



While their wants and needs might be similar to those of previous generations, millennials simply don't have the income to cover those expenses or take the risks that their parents and previous generations were able to do.



This is a far cry from the narrative that millennials are irresponsible with their spending. Many have argued that millennials are more likely to use their to pay for experiences, vacations, SoulCycle sessions, or avocado toast. In reality it's hard to argue that millennials are "destroying industries" as a lifestyle choice. Instead, these trends are likely a product of low pay, high costs of living, and an economic landscape that is generally unforgiving and shows few signs of improvement.



Instead of demonizing millennials for irresponsible spending, it may be more useful to look at inflation and wage growth, which although closely tied, have not kept up with one another in the United States.



According to recent analysis by Glassdoor, inflation has drastically outpaced wage growth.



"Although the relationship between inflation and real-time wage growth is unique in each metro area in our analysis, inflation generally outpaced wage growth throughout most of the country in 2017," Glassdoor analysts wrote. "Why? Because wage growth has remained so slow, especially in the last year, despite steady job growth and a strong labor market. American workers have felt that with paychecks that have fallen in real terms over the past year."



In reality, journalists and pundits need to look more closely at what the root cause of these issues are, rather than demonize individuals who are only dealing with the difficult hand they've been given. As long as inflation continues to rise more rapidly than wages do, millennials will have to further budget their spending and ultimately put off the American Dream.



