Democrats & Liberals Archives

America is in the Midst of a Rural Housing Crisis

For decades, the United States has been in the midst of a housing crisis. Every day, individuals from each and every state struggle to find clean, safe homes and apartments that cost less than 30 percent of their total gross annual income.



The narrative is typically framed in terms of big urban areas, where housing and living costs are rising rapidly, and gentrification pushes long-time residents out of homes and neighborhoods they've lived in for decades. The same is true for suburban areas, who have experienced a tremendous growth in poverty. What few realize, however, is that affordable housing crisis also affects rural America.



A report published this month by the Urban Institute, a Washington D.C. think tank, highlights the problem by ranking the affordable housing needs of rural communities across the United States. The study, entitled Rental Housing for a 21st Century Rural America, analyzed 152 rural counties that have the most-severe affordable housing needs.



There were very specific areas that exhibited a particular need including the southern border from Texas to California, the Southern Mississippi Delta, and the southeast including Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.



Rural counties, which have been defined by the Urban Institute as those that qualify for U.S. Department of Agriculture housing programs, were ranked by seven factors. Those factors included high rates of population growth, high rates of poverty, low vacancy rates and high unemployment rates. Counties who exh ibitedfour or more of these factors were considered to be in severe need of affordable housing.



"It was surprising to see so many rural communities that are struggling with just having very few vacant rental units available, and to see so many rural communities with very few federally subsidized rental units," Corianne Scally, the author of the report and a senior research associate at the Urban Institute told the Huffington Post.



In comparing rural areas to more urban environments, you might expect the reasons for the housing crisis to be vastly different. However, some of the problems are by and large the same.



Today's tenants and aspiring homeowners have a laundry list of issues that can prevent them from finding affordable housing, including an increased cost of living, stagnating household incomes, and gentrification. Many wonder whether it's worth it to rent, or if it's in their best interest to buy. Others wonder if they're ready to purchase homes, given the state of the housing market. They also have to consider situations in which they could lose their housing, including government acquisition of property, eviction, and the threat of foreclosure when faced with financial hardship.



While there are some similarities, there are also significant differences between urban and rural problems with affordable housing.



"Housing issues in rural communities can get overlooked as living and housing costs tend to be lower there than in the cities," writes Huffington Post contributor Laura Paddison. "However, incomes in many of these areas tends to be lower too, especially in areas that used to rely on the coal industry or that otherwise have limited job opportunities."



It's not just stagnated wages that are an issue. Though America has had a recent economic boom and relatively low unemployment for years now, this hasn't translated into a house-building boom. In fact, rates of construction are at record lows even though the demand for affordable housing is high. In rural areas in particular, there are specific obstacles preventing developers from starting construction.



"Developers find it difficult to get financing there," David Dangler said in the same Huffington Post piece. Dangler is the director of rural initiatives at the nonprofit NeighborWorks America. He went on to say "The already limited number of firms specializing in affordable rental housing is even smaller when it comes to rural markets. Rural rental housing developments tend to be significantly smaller than their urban counterparts, and financing is complex."



Additionally, developers note that in rural areas, things like water system infrastructure, electricity, garbage, sewage, and other utilities may not be available in the same capacity that they are in urban environments.



One solution to making housing more affordable in these rural areas is through government assistance. Scally, of the Urban Institute, is calling on lawmakers to allocate more money into building affordable rental housing in these areas.



"We found almost 700 counties with rural communities that had equal to or less than 5 percent of federally subsidized units, so again there just hasn't been much investment in these communities even through standard federal programs," she said.



Another solution, the report suggests, is that incentives be given to developers who operate in these underserved markets, whether that be through technical assistance or financial rewards, since many of these developers work in areas devoid of adequate construction material and labor.



Should Democrats succeed in the midterm elections, there are a number of proposed bills that seek to rectify the affordable housing issue. A number of bills were introduced earlier this year by introduced by Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.



The most recent bill was introduced in September 2018 by Senator Elizabeth Warren. The American Housing and Economic Mobility Act calls for a half-trillion dollar investment in affordable housing to be allocated over the next decade. This bill would create up to 3.2 million new units for low-and middle-income families. The bill also expands protections of legislation to reduce discrimination in banking, housing, and aims to desegregate neighborhoods.



Warren's bill, for example, would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against renters with federal housing vouchers and would also impose new regulations on credit unions and nonbank mortgage lenders like Quicken Loans. The bill also aims to incentivize states to rectify any racist and discriminatory zoning restrictions; hopes to ease the path for low-income families to move into more affluent communities; and provides federal assistance to first-time homebuyers from formerly segregated areas and those who saw their wealth decline during and after the 2008 financial crisis.



"Much of the housing discussion has been about affordability, production, and tenant protections, which are all really important issues," Philip Tegeler, the executive director of the Poverty and Race Research Action Council tells The Intercept. "What's so powerful about Warren's bill is that it aims to tackle all those things, and it also looks at how are we going to structure our society going forward. Fair housing is really embedded in the legislation, and that's why I find it so creative."



These bills are all highly dependent on Democrats doing well in midterm elections, or at the very least bipartisan support. Regardless, amidst America's housing crisis, it's going to be important for governments, whether federal, state, or local to intervene.



