Democrats & Liberals Archives

Prioritizing Patient Centered Care in Today's Healthcare System

It’s no secret that a majority of people don’t enjoy visiting the hospital. In fact, there are multiple studies that back that up.



A 2012 Harvard School of Public Health poll recently found that only half of people who spent any amount of time in a hospital over the course of the year were satisfied with their quality of care. The remaining 50 percent of respondents felt discomfort about mistakes made by staff, poor communication between staff and patients, and feeling that their healthcare provider was unresponsive to their worries and their needs.



"About a third of respondents say that nurses were not available when they were needed, and another third said that communication was really lacking," NPR health correspondent Julie Rovner said regarding the study. "That seemed to be, you know, a fairly pervasive problem, communication between them and their caregivers or between the caregivers who were taking care of them, meaning doctors and nurses, didn't have communication or other aides didn't have good communication. That seems to be a fairly pervasive problem in the healthcare system in general but particularly in the hospital."



The systemic reasons for this are obvious and plentiful. Most of these problems and complaints stem from a lack of trained medical professionals. All over the country, doctors and nurses are in short supply. Rural areas in particular feel the effects of this due to what some experts have described as a "rural brain drain," meaning that in rural areas, there is a drastic lack of healthcare providers. In these areas, medical professionals experience more burnout, have higher turnover rates, and hospitals are far more likely to close.



While many hospitals still struggle with unhappy and unsatisfied patients, there are a number of medical institutions that have managed to transform the ways in which they care for their patients. Specifically, they have created models which focus more on patient advocacy and care, further ensuring that their healing experience includes transparency, individualization of care, recognition, respect, dignity, and choice to all of their patients.



One such institution, called Planetree, was founded by a former patient who had experienced difficulties and discomfort at a prior hospital in the early 1970s.



"She herself became very ill and was hospitalized," the current Planetree President Susan Frampton told NPR. "And while she felt she got good clinical quality care, she was really horrified by the human experience that she had. So she founded Planetree with a very lofty goal: to change the healthcare system to be more patient- and family-centered. And that has been our mission ... for the last three and a half decades."



The current CEO of the company explains the ways they've approached the health care model differently, stating, "We put patients in rooms with gowns that don't have backs on them; we strip them of their dignity; we don't explain things to them. And that's really not what they want."



Other institutions and members of the healthcare community agree that a different model is necessary moving forward.



One nurse, Phillip Castillo, who is employed in JFK Medical Center's stroke unit, notes that having his own medical emergency has transformed the way he now views patient care.



"I learned so much about being a patient all in one session," Castillo said. "I now understand what they're going through." Like many patients whom he had previously treated, Castillo found himself ill informed of his condition and felt alarmed about his condition. "I just wanted to know more. I can't talk yet, but tell me what happened and why," he wrote.



This opens up a further conversation about what they consider to be good and responsible care. According to recent studies, patients appreciate personal connections with their doctors and other medical staff, and also having adequate amounts of communication and empathetic responses to inquiries.



Though it seems simple, these adjustments can majorly affect patient outcomes. According to the aforementioned study, "patients who received adequate information about their diagnosis or prognosis experienced better symptom relief and functional outcomes."



With healthcare shortages making headlines throughout the country, it's clear that quality of care has become a primary concern for patients and their families. Reevaluating the healthcare model we currently employ to refocus on a patient-centered model might make a difference and should be a model we employ moving forward.



