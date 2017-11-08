Democrats & Liberals Archives

Democrats win some Elections

I think there was an election yesterday?

Virginia witnessed a massive polling error as Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam beat all expectations to win the gubernatorial race there. Likewise, Governor-elect Phil Murphy coasted to victory, buoyed by the unpopularity of Governor Chris Christie. Across the nation, the extreme unpopularity of the Republican Congress and President Trump manifested itself at the polls. Most poignantly, Democrats gained control of the Washington State Senate and seem to have achieved a majority in the Virginia House of Delegates (recounts will be necessary). Yesterday was also a big win for the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, which will probably arrive in two new states next year. Maine approved its expansion in a ballot referendum and Virginia will likely follow suit if Republicans don't sweep the remaining recounts.

Turnout among younger voters and college educated voters remained steady from 2016 while rural whites without tertiary educations did not vote in the same numbers as last year. This ought to serve as a warning to the Republicans hoping to win reelection to Congress in 2018: The fundamentals favor the Democrats.

Some Republicans might believe that the recently announced House tax reform bill is the magic elixir necessary to regain Americans' trust. However, it would be extremely foolish to believe 218 congressional seats can be won without the support of Republicans living in High-Tax blue states. Consider the five Republicans representing New Jersey in Congress or the dozen or so Republicans hailing from affluent districts in California. How do you think voters there would react if the deduction for state income taxes was done away with?

Winning reelection is going to require Republicans to reconcile the diverse pile of competing interests under their umbrella. Most fundamentally, there is the conflict between the business wing and its newfound lower class base. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not going to be a winning strategy when the party depends on Peter's vote.

Regardless of how things go, this liberal has got his popcorn and is ready to watch the show.

P.S. Don't forget about Mueller...