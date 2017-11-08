Democrats & Liberals Archives

Democrats win some Elections
I think there was an election yesterday?
Virginia witnessed a massive polling error as Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam beat all expectations to win the gubernatorial race there. Likewise, Governor-elect Phil Murphy coasted to victory, buoyed by the unpopularity of Governor Chris Christie. Across the nation, the extreme unpopularity of the Republican Congress and President Trump manifested itself at the polls. Most poignantly, Democrats gained control of the Washington State Senate and seem to have achieved a majority in the Virginia House of Delegates (recounts will be necessary). Yesterday was also a big win for the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, which will probably arrive in two new states next year. Maine approved its expansion in a ballot referendum and Virginia will likely follow suit if Republicans don't sweep the remaining recounts.
Turnout among younger voters and college educated voters remained steady from 2016 while rural whites without tertiary educations did not vote in the same numbers as last year. This ought to serve as a warning to the Republicans hoping to win reelection to Congress in 2018: The fundamentals favor the Democrats.
Some Republicans might believe that the recently announced House tax reform bill is the magic elixir necessary to regain Americans' trust. However, it would be extremely foolish to believe 218 congressional seats can be won without the support of Republicans living in High-Tax blue states. Consider the five Republicans representing New Jersey in Congress or the dozen or so Republicans hailing from affluent districts in California. How do you think voters there would react if the deduction for state income taxes was done away with?
Winning reelection is going to require Republicans to reconcile the diverse pile of competing interests under their umbrella. Most fundamentally, there is the conflict between the business wing and its newfound lower class base. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not going to be a winning strategy when the party depends on Peter's vote.
Regardless of how things go, this liberal has got his popcorn and is ready to watch the show.
P.S. Don't forget about Mueller...Posted by Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 12:03 PM
One notable anecdote courtesy of a lady with a lot of class:
When asked about Bob Marshall, Danica Roem said “I don’t attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now.”
Bob Marshall lost his reelection bid after proposing transphobic legislation and repeatedly demeaning his female opponent, repeatedly misidentifying her as a man in campaign literature. Nevertheless, Danica Roem has chosen to take the high road and not rub Marshall’s nose in the dirt.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 12:39 PM
Neither of those wins is earth shattering. Hilary won both of those states. New Jersey is the least suprising. Christy won because people were absolutely fed up with the democrats after the Corzine scandle. Gillespie is an establishment Republican who was never get the voters out to get him across the finish line.Posted by: dbs at November 8, 2017 1:32 PM
BTW
Most people don’t give rats a$$ about the transgender BS
Save your popcorn, Warren. Nothing all that surprising really happened yesterday. A democrat replaced a democrat in Virginia? A democrat beat a Republican with Christie hanging around her neck? Highly competitive race in Wash. state finally swung the other way? Off year elections?
Sorry Warren, despite what the media and drones are claiming, you are going to have to wait until next year for your “the extreme unpopularity of the Republican Congress and President Trump” claim to have that much bite.
And do you really believe that Marshall lost reelection because he didn’t want grown men showering with girls, or for calling a man a man? Please.
From what I have read, Roem ran a smart campaign on the issues his constituents cared about. Don’t sh*t all over his hard work and effort with the ‘transphobic’ nonsense.
I’d like dbs & kctim to identify an occasion where the Virginia swung as heavily as it did last night.
And please don’t disparage Ms. Roem or her accomplishments.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 2:15 PM
The Virginia election was big news because the state is something of a microcosm for the nation. It was not just that the Democrats won- it is where they won it, and by how much. The Red parts of the state, the rural parts, voted for the GOP. The Blue parts, the urban areas, voted for Democrats. The difference was in the suburbs, and the GOP got absolutely shellacked. Before the election, polls showed the Democratic candidate for Governor with a lead of 3,6, and 9 points. Averages including other polls showed a 3-4 point lead. The Governor won by 9 points, and that was because of the suburbs.
Some blame Trump. His approval ratings are between 34-38%, the lowest approval at this point of a presidency in the history of polling. It is really bad. The GOP candidate, a GOP establishment figure, tried to run away from Trump in the northern part of the state, but tied himself to Trump in the southern part. It was a disaster. Voters in the north saw the ads the GOP was running in the south, really racist stuff about sanctuary cities (there are none in VA), ads calculated to appeal to hatred of immigrants with talk of gangs and high crime (VA ranks low among states for crime), and so on.
The problem is people in the cities and suburbs saw that stuff.
Boom!
The biggest concern in the suburbs was health care.
Right now the GOP is pushing tax cuts for the rich and corporations. Imagine how middle class voters will feel if this ever goes through, and they realize that by 2026 taxes will increase for 45% of them, all in order to redistribute wealth to corporations and the richest of the rich.
There is just no way to sugar coat this for the GOP. CNN called the Republican party a “seething cauldron of panic.” The Democrats are licking their chops and sharpening their knives.
Oh. And Mueller.Posted by: phx8 at November 8, 2017 2:21 PM
Spot on analysis, phx8. Sont forget to stock up on the popcorn.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 2:31 PM
If this was warning to anyone, it’s establishment Republicans. Trump was elected on his put America first agenda, and the establishment swamp creatures have tried to undermine him at every turn. If they get behind him and start moving the agenda forward, they’re going to have problems in 2018. Democrats are still completely out of touch with most Americans. And again the transgender thing is a non issue for the majority of Americans.Posted by: dbs at November 8, 2017 2:45 PM
Correction
If they DON’T get behind him.
It’s true. The fissures between the establishment Republicans and Trump supporters might be too large to bridge. For all the former Republicans who are sick and tired of Trump, the Democratic Party welcomes you. A return to Constitutional government begins soon.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 3:06 PM
As I suspected, my Liberal Pals finally have some good news and came running back to Watchblog to celebrate and prognosticate. They have been so silent of late because all the news was positive for Trump.
Now, our Pals got off their political deathbeds, and despite their recent illness, can dance again.
It is remarkable how clairvoyant they become with just a single election day. All the recent wins by Republicans are now conveniently forgotten.
Warren and phx8 are giddy with false illusions of the return of grandeur for the donkeys. Let’s not spoil it for them as it won’t last long.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 3:25 PM
phx8/Warren;
There needs to be more birds-in-the-hand before an all out celebration is warranted. This seems to be more of a well deserved sigh-of-relief and, as you pointed out, the trend is anti-tRump/anti-nativism. So …. Yay! Popcorn, Yes! But no rest for the weary. The far-right+alt-right cabal is planning. The (R)s want to say ‘nothing to see here’, but that’s their wishful thinking.
dbs,
What agenda? Is there one? Trump said he would not cut Medicare or Medicaid, and then he came out in favor of health care proposals that would do both. He said he would oppose tax increases on the middle class. The current proposal would increase them. Before the election, Trump went on and on about how terrible the economy was doing. Now he praises the same economy and wants credit for it.
So part of the problem is that Trump has taken both sides on issues.
Another problem is that he has no idea how to implement his agenda. His immigration proposals were disasters, and unconstitutional to boot. He scrapped the Pacific Trade agreement, but never came up with an alternative, ceding economic leadership in that part of the world to China. He withdrew the US from the Paris Climate agreement, alienating every ally we have.
The agenda, if there is one, seems to consist of tearing apart Obama’s accomplishments through executive orders.
His cabinet is awful. His Secretary of State called Trump a “F——— moron” and never retracted it. His HHS Secretary resigned when it was revealed he was flying around in luxury at taxpayer expense. And he was just the worst of the lot, the sacrificial goat. Others were doing it too.
He lies constantly. He falsely accuses his predecessor of things like wiretapping. Trump constantly attacks his opponent in the last election. Maybe that makes you happy. But it divides the nation. It is impossible to govern with less than half the country behind the White House.
And then there is Russia. We have gone from no contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians, to no meetings, to no collusion, to collusion isn’t a crime. The #1 and #2 guys from the campaign face 12 indictments, including “Conspiracy against the United States.” One of the five foreign policy advisors has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The National Security Advisor will probably be indicted soon along with a bunch of others. Trump fired the head of the FBI and then freely admitted it to stop the Russia investigation, resulting in a Special Counsel.
This is about as bad as it gets for a president. True, Trump has not crashed the economy like Bush, or started a war under false pretenses like Bush. But boy oh boy, is that a low bar!Posted by: phx8 at November 8, 2017 3:37 PM
I wrote in my Facebook page before the Virginia election that I had gone to candidate forums, met both men and that either was acceptable as governor. Despite the nasty ads near the end of the race, I think both were honorable men.
Both candidates fought off primary challenges from their nuttier wings and neither was well loved by the fridges. Strong Trump supporters said Gillespie was soft, while some crazy leftists actually called Northam a racist because of his moderate position on sanctuary cities.
This was an election where the moderates were going to win because both were moderates. In this election, I could vote for either candidate. This was a far cry from last year when I could vote for neither Trump nor Hillary.
It is too soon to declare the craziness over. Northam will disappoint the crazy left, just as outgoing governor Terry McAuliffe. Of course, he will be unable to placate the nuttier Trump supporters. But we at least are returning to the mean.
In his ads, Northam emphasized his Virginia roots and that he was moderate, a graduate of VMI (where Stonewall Jackson was a professor), an Army doctor and an opponent of sanctuary cities. He said that he didn’t think he could work well with Trump but that he would try.
A victory for moderation and I hope a template for next year.Posted by: Christine & John at November 8, 2017 3:57 PM
By the fringes. I expect the fridges don’t much like them either.Posted by: Christine & John at November 8, 2017 3:58 PM
Warren, Virginia has been going from pink to blue to bluer for a while now. Anybody not expecting liberals to infest the burbs and create more blue, isn’t paying attention.
And pretending to be the opposite s*x is not an accomplishment in any way. He won the election with hard work, don’t cheapen that with a bunch of PC BS.Posted by: kctim at November 8, 2017 4:01 PM
phx8
The tax plan increases the standard deduction for middle class earners. Eliminating the deduction for state and local taxines will only affect those with more than 24k in itemized deductions. So actually it is the evil wealthy that would be most affected.
As far as his immigration plan being un constitutional. There is no constitutional right to come to this country as a foreigner. People living in other countries have no rights under our Constitution.
Thanks WP for writing an article. I agree with Dave here most of all. It was a nice victory, but I wasn’t impressed by any candidate other than Ms Roem. We need younger candidates, because that’s what the other guys will come up with to counter so many of the elderly individuals who will be seeking re-election. Even Diane Feinstein will have Democratic primary challengers.
As far as WP inviting in the opposition, that would probably drive out as many people as it brought in. These elections were also in places without voter suppression, which is still ramping up in other places. In Alabama, they’re talking about arresting people who voted in the Democratic primary, and also voted in the run-off.
The basic problem that the right wing has is that they always run on theories rather than reality. Their base is a minority within a minority. In Kentucky, the people working to sign up people for Obamacare couldn’t tell them that Kentucky Connect was Obamacare, because when they did, they wouldn’t sign up.
The alt-right wants cookie cutter candidates that represent general theories, instead of representing their constituents’ interests. At some point, they’re going to realize that the interests of the wealthiest aren’t the interests of anyone else.Posted by: ohrealy at November 8, 2017 4:17 PM
Warren
Republicans aren’t going to migrate to the democrat party. That divide is even greater. I admire your optimism though.
“The basic problem that the right wing has is that they always run on theories rather than reality.”
You mean like HRC45 ? The theory Hilary was going to win by a landslide. All based on delusional assumptions that Trump couldn’t win, and endless wishful thinking by the MSM, and liberal pundits. And now this belief that 2 predictable elections were somehow a rebuke of Trump. Yeah okay.Posted by: dbs at November 8, 2017 4:30 PM
C&J,
Prior to this election, Gillespie had a reputation as a moderate establishment Republican. He lost his last bid for the Senate by a percentage point. This time around he ‘embraced Trumpism’ in ads run in the southern part of the state. It went very poorly. This time he lost by 9 points.
As for taxes, there are at least three major problems:
1) the pass-through will allow people paying 39% to declare themselves consultants in their own LLC and pay only 25%.
2) If corporate loopholes are not closed, the official rate may decline from 35% to 20% or whatever, but the effective rate will drop to 20% to practically nothing, resulting in horrendous deficits and a lot more debt. Current estimates say the proposal will add $1.5 to $2 trillion to the debt.
3) The elimination of state taxes applies ONLY to state income taxes. It does NOT eliminate state sales tax write-offs. Current law allows a person to choose which tax to write off, depending on the state. The current proposal would punish ONLY states with income taxes. Since this effectively shifts more of the tax burden from blue states to red states, it makes the imbalance even worse.
It would be more fair if the write-offs for all state taxes- income, sales, and property- were eliminated.
WP & Dave,
I DO like popcorn! It is my go-to snack. And this should be a good year for it. Obviously a few elections a year prior to the midterm do not determine the outcome in advance, but it sure points in one direction.
Dave,
So …. Yay! Popcorn, Yes! But no rest for the weary.
I’ve been heralding next year’s Democratic wave for months already. It is painfully easy to see. Unless the Republicans can dramatically change their act and repair their image with the American people, their goose is cooked. Until then, the only question is Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Speaker Tim Ryan?.
dbs,
That divide is even greater.
What reason do affluent establishment Republicans living in blue state suburbs have to vote Democratic if the GOP raises their taxes?
People living in other countries have no rights under our Constitution.Do our rights come from the Constitution? Or are they self-evident and endowed by our Creator? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 5:18 PM
Warren
Posted by: dbs at November 8, 2017 5:29 PM
The Constitution is a legal document.
“I’ve been heralding next year’s Democratic wave for months already. It is painfully easy to see.”
As was the Republican wave under Obama. Are you guys going to use yesterday to predict the same results for democrats under Trump? It’s quite possible, especially if Trump doesn’t get the repeal of the ACA done.
“Unless the Republicans can dramatically change their act and repair their image with the American people, their goose is cooked.”
It’s a mid-term, Republicans are going to definitely lose seats. But seriously, you guys, especially Stephen here, have been saying that Republicans need to change now for the past decade. Do you honestly think that this time it’s true?Posted by: kctim at November 8, 2017 5:50 PM
Some folks have very short memories. One year ago our Liberal Pals were convinced that Hillary would be president and we would have a Democrat Senate and perhaps House of Reps as well.
All their dreams were dashed on the rocks of reality; not fake media and even more fake polls could compensate for utter failure.
In retribution for their humiliation, and aided by more than a few Rhinos, they spent a year throwing all they had at President Trump.
Despite all the attacks, President Trump is doing a great job as the economy and job numbers will attest.
I will not burst the bubble my Liberal Pals are floating in. Enjoy the moment guys.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 5:51 PM
It’s a mid-term, Republicans are going to definitely lose seats. But seriously, you guys, especially Stephen here, have been saying that Republicans need to change now for the past decade. Do you honestly think that this time it’s true?
Yes, the incumbent’s party usually fares poorly during midterm elections. That was the original basis for my prediction earlier this year that the GOP was going to lose its majority unless it found a way to improve Americans’ opinion of it.
But seriously, you guys, especially Stephen here, have been saying that Republicans need to change now for the past decade. Do you honestly think that this time it’s true?
All I can say is that whatever it is that Republicans have been doing for the past decade isn’t working. You won some elections, but your coalition is too fragile to pass any meaningful legislation. Bills can’t even advance to the other chamber without complete subversion of the traditional process by Congressional leadership. Meanwhile, Democrats achieved many policy goals under Obama.
Some folks have very short memories. One year ago our Liberal Pals were convinced that Hillary would be president and we would have a Democrat Senate and perhaps House of Reps as well. All their dreams were dashed on the rocks of reality; not fake media and even more fake polls could compensate for utter failure.
You mean the election that Russia interfered in?
President Trump is doing a great job as the economy and job numbers will attest.Nothing different than what happened in the last years of Obama’s term. Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 5:59 PM
C&J,
Just saw the current tax proposal would add $1.7 trillion to the deficit, according to the CBO. Not debt. Deficit. That is horrendous.
The worst part will be what happens when this economic cycle plays out and the next economic downturn comes. We would find ourselves in a terrible hole, and we would be forced to raise taxes and cut spending in a downturn, making the downturn even worse.
I truly do not think anything resembling the current proposal will pass, but if it did, it would only be a matter of time before it becomes a catastrophe.
RF,
The dissatisfaction among Trump supporters comes from the economic issue that drove them towards Trump in the first place: wages.
The continuation of the Obama recovery features a rising stock market, low interest rates, a construction boom, rising prices for housing, and low inflation, and full employment. The issue- the dissatisfaction- comes from Trump supporters not seeing any benefits to themselves in the form of wages. This past unemployment report was solid. Wages increased 2.4%. One year ago, under Obama, they increased 2.6% If nothing is done, full employment means the supply and demand for labor will drive up wages, but that is a painful way to do it, and it presumes the economy will not go down anytime soon.Posted by: phx8 at November 8, 2017 6:07 PM
“You mean the election that Russia interfered in?”
If that belief helps you sleep better Warren…I am fine with your spin.
I really don’t understand how Russia affected congressional or Senate races. By the way, no Russian citizens voted in Texas. No tampering Russian fingerprints were found at any polling place.
It is true the Russians paid off those who helped them gain control of American uranium. I don’t believe that was Trump.
I am pleased that you agree President Trump is doing a great job as the economy and job numbers will attest.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 6:14 PM
The economy hasn’t changed at all since Obama left office. It is as good now as it was then.
I really don’t understand how Russia affected congressional or Senate races.Russian propaganda hindered Democratic turnout. Have you seen the fake ads they pushed targeting non white voters and Bernie Supporters? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 10:21 PM
Since the POS is not invited to the Dec 12 Climate Accord meeting, they can increase goals, and ultimately pass sanctions against the US. I’m sure that’ll be good for the economy.Posted by: ohrealy at November 8, 2017 10:56 PM
The dems play softball while the repubs play hardball. The dems are a decade behind the repubs and the chance of turning the tide is small. Sure a few victories here and there during the off season is nice but a few victories every two decades isn’t much to speak of.
With the current attack on the legitimate media by Trump and his DOJ (ATT/CNN) and the conservative media (Sinclair broadcasting) flooding local stations with propaganda the people will be dumbed down even further by 2018. Just look at the Fox news crowd and ask yourself if they will switch their vote to Biden in 2020. Hell if Hitler ran on the repub ticket they wouldn’t vote for a dem.
The voter suppression and gerrymandering efforts of the repubs the past decade in many states will prevent any real damage to the repub majority on Congress. The dems depend on the “well maybe if it is convenient” voter to win. Those voters don;t show up often enough.
The repubs will be riding high on the Obama economy, taking credit and telling the foolish they will be trickled on any day now. Meanwhile the dems will be trying to convince everyone than transgendered people should be able to use any bathroom they want. Trump and the repubs will say and do whatever it takes, truth and integrity are not a requirement for the repub voter.
I would be careful thinking it will be easy, even after 2 years of Trump and the dysfunctional tea baggers insulting Americans with their corruption, lies and abuse. To many Americans like that type of abuse.Posted by: j2t2 at November 8, 2017 11:49 PM
phx8
“2) If corporate loopholes are not closed, the official rate may decline from 35% to 20% or whatever, but the effective rate will drop to 20% to practically nothing, resulting in horrendous deficits and a lot more debt. Current estimates say the proposal will add $1.5 to $2 trillion to the debt.”
This is only true if you assume the economy will not grow when taxes are cut. Also you seem to forget that those taxes are passed on to consumers. So who ultimately pays those high rates ?
“3) The elimination of state taxes applies ONLY to state income taxes. It does NOT eliminate state sales tax write-offs. Current law allows a person to choose which tax to write off, depending on the state. The current proposal would punish ONLY states with income taxes. Since this effectively shifts more of the tax burden from blue states to red states, it makes the imbalance even worse.”
You’ve got this one backwards. And again, with the increase in the standard deduction this only affects those who itemize. The average couple doesn’t have more than 24k in in deductions meaning they’ll take the standard deductuion.
warren
“Russian propaganda hindered Democratic turnout. Have you seen the fake ads they pushed targeting non white voters and Bernie Supporters?”
Hilary and the DNC screwed Bernie. And as far as the the fake ads, how about the fake dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign. People living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Hilary and the democrats haven’t learned this yet apparently.Posted by: dbs at November 9, 2017 8:26 AM
phx : “sure points in one direction”
Absolutely! But we have to put in the efforts to make sure it stays in that direction
ohrealy : ” I wasn’t impressed by any candidate”
I didn’t really know any of the candidates. Unfortunately, with so far only 2 or 3 exceptions, the R candidate today is horrifying. Any D would be better, or at worst the same. And at least then they would work as a (D).
Warren : “Unless the Republicans can … change their act”
Many people forget that 37% of people still like what they see with tRump. They want nihilism, bigotry, a return to “state rights”, etc… Although it’s a different mind set that is more in line with 1930’s Germany than the America I grew up in we must never forget that somehow the fascists came into power once and they may again. Look up Oswald Mosely.
“Just saw the current tax proposal would add $1.7 trillion to the deficit (over a ten year period), according to the CBO. Not debt. Deficit. That is horrendous.”
Really phx8. Compared to Obama adding $10 Trillion to our national debt in just eight years with nothing much to show for it, why worry about this paltry sum? $170 Billion per year is chump change for Schumer and Pelosi.
I do not like adding to our debt. The CBO scoring is as accurate as the Farmer’s Almanac predicting long term weather.
“Sure a few victories here and there during the off season is nice but a few victories every two decades isn’t much to speak of.”
I agree j2t2. The Dem’s winning a Dem held seat is hardly a giddy-producing election result.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 9, 2017 2:46 PM
It’s been so long since the Democratics won any election. This is something they will have to milk for a very long time.
I figured this would happen sooner or later. A Democratic wins an election and all of the sudden it’s 1960 again and the Democratic party is on the top of it’s game, according to some! Or so they spin, now. I was waiting for someone to start bragging about the election of a Democratic dog catcher. It was close to that with a Wisconsin city council seat. A Democratic won because he said he had a pussy, or some such nonsense. Typical Democratic excuses that mean nothing to people stuck in the real world. There were actually two of them elected. I’m waiting for the catfight to determine who gets to claim the title of “First Trap” elected to office. Who gives a shit about their qualifications, they’re the first!
Now that I think about it. It doesn’t matter. They both can be first! Thanks for participating!Posted by: Weary Willie at November 9, 2017 3:55 PM
Any D would be better, or at worst the same. And at least then they would work as a (D) Posted by: Dave at November 9, 2017 9:33 AM
I agree, but we still need better and younger candidates. The new governor elect of NJ is another Goldman Sachs guy. Here in IL, Pritzker is acting like he’s the nominee already. It’s pretty easy to attack him. Actual billionaires have as many entanglements as fake ones. The current governor has all the neighboring rpblcn governors in an ad blaming someone else for him not doing his job. He thinks he was elected to be the dictator, which must be the new rpblcn take on our system of government.Posted by: ohrealy at November 9, 2017 5:21 PM
While I understand the gleeful Liberal celebration, they should be reminded of this fact.
“By the end of Obama’s second term, Republicans added 1,030 combined seats to their nationwide tally during his eight years in office, seats ranging from state legislatures, governorships, upward to Congress and now even the White House. Since then Republicans have also won all special elections, and prior to the two gubernatorial losses, gained one governorship as West Virginia’s Jim Justice changed parties.”
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/democrat-party-approval-rating/?utm_content=be1670ff7de66b30a6473c7b9fa19141&source=CI&utm_campaign=TPI_Afternoon_Newsletter_11_9_2017&utm_source=TPI-Newsletter-11-09-17-afternoon&utm_medium=emailPosted by: Royal Flush at November 9, 2017 7:11 PM
“All I can say is that whatever it is that Republicans have been doing for the past decade isn’t working.”
According to Royal’s link, “Republicans added 1,030 combined seats” over the past decade. A supposed Republican is President.
Truth is that Republicans haven’t really done anything for the past decade or two other than run as ‘not as far leftist’ on key issues, and it looks like it has been working pretty well for them.
The only thing that seems to not be working is the lefts use of identity politics and division to ‘transform’ the country.
“You won some elections, but your coalition is too fragile to pass any meaningful legislation.”
There is absolutely no doubt that the right side of the aisle that makes up this “coalition” is very fragile right now. They are in a battle between holding onto what little right-wing positions they have left, or moving further to the left on those issues.
“Meanwhile, Democrats achieved many policy goals under Obama.”
Yes, they did many end arounds and forced a lot of their policy goals onto the people. That’s why they have “added 1,030 combined seats to their nationwide tally”, why we have a President Trump, and why a lot of that policy can be done away with pretty easily.
Democrats blindly voting in lock-step isn’t an achievement of any kind.
The election in Virginia was on paper ballots, no chance for Diebold or anyone else to fiddle.
https://thedailybanter.com/2017/11/real-winner-in-virginia-paper-ballots/
https://thevotingnews.com/tag/paper-ballots/page/2/Posted by: ohrealy at November 10, 2017 10:54 AM
