Democrats & Liberals Archives

​After Trump Ends DACA, Dreamers Left to Wonder What Comes Next

Last month, the Trump administration announced that it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, early next year if Congress doesn’t find a “more permanent solution.”

Enacted through executive action under President Barack Obama in June 2012, the program has helped 800,000 young immigrants who arrived as children in the United States illegally receive protections that allow them to legally work and go to school in the United States should they meet certain requirements. Though many argued that Obama overstepped his authority, conservatives brought no legal challenge to the act, which still has strong public support, NPR reports.

There is no way of knowing if Congress will choose to act and salvage these kinds of protections. Trump has since called on both parties to act, but hasn't necessarily called for preservation of the program. For the nearly one million DACA recipients in limbo, the president's announcement has caused anxiety.

"I will try to keep it positive during the next six months, but we're kind of in limbo," Yuriana Aguilar, a postdoctoral fellow and instructor in the Rush Medical College Department of Physiology and Biophysics and DACA recipient states. "We're not too sure what's going to happen."

In the recent profile put forth by the university, Rush staff highlight what an asset Aguilar and an number of DREAMers the U.S. would lose should these policies progress forward.

"Aguilar examines cardiac functioning on the cellular level," the university says. "She's studying proteins that regulate calcium signaling, which is critical for contraction and electrical functions in the heart. Seeing how this process works in a normal heart can help her detect differences in an unhealthy one."

Aguilar's permit is set to expire in one year, and in the wake of these announcements, she's become a "shy person thrust into the spotlight," coming to the defense of fellow DACA recipients.

It's clear that Aguilar is a productive member of society, a trend that remains true for a majority of DREAMers according to recent surveys. In fact, these results prove that DACA has had a positive impact, not only for recipients, but also for the American economy in general.

"The data illustrate that DACA recipients are making significant contributions to the economy by buying cars and first homes, which translate into more revenue for states and localities in the form of sales and property taxes," Tom Wong of the Center for American Progress writes. "Some are even using their entrepreneurial talents to help create new jobs and further spur economic growth by starting their own businesses."

Furthermore, the studies note that 95 percent of survey respondents are currently employed or enrolled in school, and many are contributing to fields where the U.S. desperately needs workers, including biochemistry, computer science, nursing, social work, and early childhood education, Wong continues.

Although it's clear that DACA recipients make significant contributions to our society, some argue that looking at the issue from that perspective is flawed.

"I don't care if an immigrant has saved no one, isn't in college, does not do magic tricks, will not cure cancer," twitter user Zaina Alsous wrote last month. "Deportation is indefensible."

Since Trump's announcement that he would end the program, little information has been released regarding what Congress might do moving forward. Until then, Aguilar and others like her are anxiously awaiting their fate.

"I stand with all undocumented immigrants when I say I'm scared," she says. "On a daily basis I'm fearful of my family getting deported."