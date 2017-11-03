Democrats & Liberals Archives

After Trump Ends DACA, Dreamers Left to Wonder What Comes Next
Last month, the Trump administration announced that it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, early next year if Congress doesn’t find a “more permanent solution.”
Enacted through executive action under President Barack Obama in June 2012, the program has helped 800,000 young immigrants who arrived as children in the United States illegally receive protections that allow them to legally work and go to school in the United States should they meet certain requirements. Though many argued that Obama overstepped his authority, conservatives brought no legal challenge to the act, which still has strong public support, NPR reports.
There is no way of knowing if Congress will choose to act and salvage these kinds of protections. Trump has since called on both parties to act, but hasn't necessarily called for preservation of the program. For the nearly one million DACA recipients in limbo, the president's announcement has caused anxiety.
"I will try to keep it positive during the next six months, but we're kind of in limbo," Yuriana Aguilar, a postdoctoral fellow and instructor in the Rush Medical College Department of Physiology and Biophysics and DACA recipient states. "We're not too sure what's going to happen."
In the recent profile put forth by the university, Rush staff highlight what an asset Aguilar and an number of DREAMers the U.S. would lose should these policies progress forward.
"Aguilar examines cardiac functioning on the cellular level," the university says. "She's studying proteins that regulate calcium signaling, which is critical for contraction and electrical functions in the heart. Seeing how this process works in a normal heart can help her detect differences in an unhealthy one."
Aguilar's permit is set to expire in one year, and in the wake of these announcements, she's become a "shy person thrust into the spotlight," coming to the defense of fellow DACA recipients.
It's clear that Aguilar is a productive member of society, a trend that remains true for a majority of DREAMers according to recent surveys. In fact, these results prove that DACA has had a positive impact, not only for recipients, but also for the American economy in general.
"The data illustrate that DACA recipients are making significant contributions to the economy by buying cars and first homes, which translate into more revenue for states and localities in the form of sales and property taxes," Tom Wong of the Center for American Progress writes. "Some are even using their entrepreneurial talents to help create new jobs and further spur economic growth by starting their own businesses."
Furthermore, the studies note that 95 percent of survey respondents are currently employed or enrolled in school, and many are contributing to fields where the U.S. desperately needs workers, including biochemistry, computer science, nursing, social work, and early childhood education, Wong continues.
Although it's clear that DACA recipients make significant contributions to our society, some argue that looking at the issue from that perspective is flawed.
"I don't care if an immigrant has saved no one, isn't in college, does not do magic tricks, will not cure cancer," twitter user Zaina Alsous wrote last month. "Deportation is indefensible."
Since Trump's announcement that he would end the program, little information has been released regarding what Congress might do moving forward. Until then, Aguilar and others like her are anxiously awaiting their fate.
"I stand with all undocumented immigrants when I say I'm scared," she says. "On a daily basis I'm fearful of my family getting deported."Posted by DanikaK at November 3, 2017 12:45 PM
This sounds like propaganda, DanikaK. You focus on one person and act like that one represents the entire DACA population. Who knows where that mentality will lead? Will we also pick one brain surgeon and have them represent everyone who crossed the border illegally?Posted by: Weary Willie at November 5, 2017 10:37 AM
Weary couldn’t agree more. The 800,000 young people are, more than likely, a sample representation of the rest of the country at large. We shouldn’t use this one person to base a decision on.
These kids were all young when they came here with their parents. They are Americans and sending them back to their parents country of origin is wrong. This “acts of the father” mentality is wrong. Trump is a hateful man who has only on thing on his mind, undoing the Obama legacy.
It is the wrong reason to judge these kids just as using the example of Aguilar is not what the decision should be based on.
The do nothing positive Congress should have addressed this issue a long time ago.Posted by: j2t2 at November 5, 2017 2:44 PM
Trump has lightened his views on children who are here and know nothing about their parent’s country. However, if their parents brought them here illegally they should leave with their parents and return using the legal methods defined by existing law.
Those minors who flooded our borders should be returned to their parents, not remain a burden on the states they reside in.
Democratics decided to ignore immigration laws. They cared not about the victims they created and deceived. These numbers can be minimized and those injured by the Democratic’s negligence can be fewer only if the practice is stopped.
Those who were born here and considered citizens were done the greatest injustice. They were born in this country under false pretenses if their parents entered this country illegally. We cannot charge these children under immigration law. We also can’t separate them from their parents. That doesn’t translate into the children being kept in this country while their parents are deported. Only a cruel parent would abandon their children in those circumstances and only a cruel government would force that separation.
There is nothing wrong with allowing citizens, who’s parents were deported, to return when they are adults. I don’t see the problem there. The problem I see is allowing the relatives of those citizen minors to flood into this country using the child as an excuse. That should never be allowed.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 5, 2017 5:41 PM
They are not “young immigrants,” they are illegal aliens.
Illegal aliens are not American citizens.
Illegal aliens are a drain on our school system.
Illegal aliens should not be able to get jobs, loans, grants or aid as if they were an American citizen.
Illegal aliens should live in constant fear of deportation.
Aside from Obama catering to illegal aliens for political purposes, addressing this threat has nothing to do with hate or legacy.
Both the Right and the Left can cherry pick from the pool of millions of illegal immigrants to find whoever will confirm their preconceived biases. The Left can highlight the contributions of a brain surgeon and the Right can demonize the crimes of a gang member. But it’s all a distraction from the truth meant to rile people’s emotions.
What’s really going on? I believe most illegal immigrants are unskilled workers wanting nothing other than a better life for themselves and their families. They come here to work hard and earn a living, not fleece American safety net programs. The motivations are no different than those of the Europeans who came to this country a century ago when immigration controls were far more lax.
Weary Willie,
The point is that US citizens ought to be raised in the United States unless that their parents CHOOSE to live elsewhere. We don’t force our fellow Americans to live abroad in a foreign and unfamiliar land. The solution here is really simple, change the law so that these families can stay together in the United States.
return using the legal methods defined by existing law
Why not change the existing law so that it is easier for unskilled people from Latin America and overseas to come here legally?
The ‘motivations’ are as big of a distraction and as irrelevant as the false claims of racism, bigotry and the ‘cherry picking.’
The truth is that Republicans and Democrats worked together and created immigration laws in order to protect American citizens and our national security.
What’s really going on is that today’s far-left liberal democrat party has found it politically advantageous to divide with identity politics.
The truth is that Republicans and Democrats worked together and created immigration laws in order to protect American citizens and our national security.
Our current laws are mostly half a century old and in desperate need of revision. A majority of Americans support immigration reform. Republicans could have joined Democrats in legislating a new immigration policy for the 21st century, but they have opted to pander to the racial hysteria of white Americans without college degrees instead. It is identity politics at its worst.
Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 2:25 PM
Why can’t Republicans join Democrats and unite to do what is best for the country? Nobody except racists opposes increasing the legal immigration of nonwhites from Latin America and overseas.
Every civilized country determines who should be invited to become a citizen. This invitation should be based upon how much those invited will add to the country’s well being. Those invited must be inclined to become full fledged citizens who declare their allegiance to the United States and who adopt American ways and norms.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 3:08 PM
Royal Flush,
Please define what you mean by “invite”. I don’t think you are talking about the sort of open invitation the United States offered to Europe’s poor and downtrodden 125 years ago.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 3:22 PM
INVITE
Those who legally qualify to apply for citizenship in the United States.
Poor Warren is soooo confused.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 3:29 PM
Drop the ‘dumb racist white Americans’ BS Warren. It’s a tired false stereotype that only shows your inability to discuss the issue. You used to be better than that.
Our current laws were created to protect American citizens and our national security. We can, and do, add upon and tweak them as needed. While a majority of Americans may support immigration reform, they do not support a “new immigration policy for the 21st century” that includes amnesty, rewarding illegal behavior and open borders.
Why would anybody who values our national security join with liberal democrats to legislate something as ridiculous as that?
What’s best for this country, any country, is to control immigration in the best possible way to benefit itself and its people. Rewarding those who don’t respect your country isn’t what’s best. Open borders isn’t what’s best. Neither is shouting ‘racist’ at all who simply disagree with you.Posted by: kctim at November 8, 2017 3:37 PM
Royal Flush,
You are making a tautological argument. You are just saying legal immigration should be legal. That tells me nothing about your vision for legal immigration.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 3:39 PM
“tautological argument”
Here is what I wrote and you ignored Warren.
“This invitation should be based upon how much those invited will add to the country’s well being. Those invited must be inclined to become full fledged citizens who declare their allegiance to the United States and who adopt American ways and norms.
Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 3:08 PM
While a majority of Americans may support immigration reform, they do not support a “new immigration policy for the 21st century” that includes amnesty, rewarding illegal behavior and open borders.
Etched onto the Statue of Liberty is the vision of Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”. The New Colossus reflects American values quite precisely. America has always been a country that welcomes foreigners regardless of their merits so long as they don’t pose a danger to those already living here.
Neither is shouting ‘racist’ at all who simply disagree with you.Then give me a non-racist rationale for essentially outlawing all immigration from poor, unskilled Latin Americans? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 3:55 PM
Why are we not surprised that a “vision of Emma Lazarus”, according to Warren Porter, should determine immigration parameters and laws in the United States.
The simple and elegant answer to Warrens’ question is; we already have enough “poor (and) unskilled” American citizens.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 4:22 PM
I’m not ignoring you, I just wanted to get you on the record regarding your definition of invite because you are using it to mean two different things.
1.
Those who legally qualify to apply for citizenship in the United States.
2.
This invitation should be based upon how much those invited will add to the country’s well being.
Meaning 1 is trivial and noncontroversial so that it fulfills your original premise: Every civilized country determines who should be invited to become a citizen.
However, this premise becomes false when invite is used according to Meaning 2. Our history is rifled with examples of civilized countries inviting people to immigrate when it wasn’t entirely clear those people would add to the country’s well being…at least not in the ways inscribed in the RAISE act that I believe you are defending (I could be wrong here).
I hope I do not need to remind you that using the same word to mean two different things constitutes fallacious thinking.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 4:29 PM
“America has always been a country that welcomes foreigners regardless of their merits so long as they don’t pose a danger to those already living here.”
And just HOW do we know if they pose a danger or not?
“Then give me a non-racist rationale for essentially outlawing all immigration from poor, unskilled Latin Americans?”
Nobody is saying to outlaw all immigration. That is hyperbole on your part.
What people want is for all immigration to be done legally. That is the ONLY way we can determine if they pose any danger, and it is the ONLY way we can monitor and control the burden placed on society.
we already have enough “poor (and) unskilled” American citizens.
Once again, Royal Flush demonstrates his omniscience. What happened to letting the free market make these sorts of decisions? Next year, is Royal Flush going to declare that America has enough automobiles and forbid GM from manufacturing any more? Need I remind him of calculation problem that undermines every attempt at a planned economy?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 4:34 PM
Warren has already proven he can not respond to common sense immigration. We invite people to become citizens who already possess a talent we need, and who have a genuine desire to become Americans in every sense of the word.
We will simply ignore all his attempts to obfuscate.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 4:36 PM
Nobody is saying to outlaw all immigration. That is hyperbole on your part. What people want is for all immigration to be done legally. That is the ONLY way we can determine if they pose any danger, and it is the ONLY way we can monitor and control the burden placed on society.
Currently, immigration law forbids essentially all immigration from poor, unskilled workers from Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. There is no legal way for someone in those circumstances to come here. To say it must be done legally under current law is tantamount to saying it shouldn’t be allowed at all.
And just HOW do we know if they pose a danger or not?A century ago, immigration officers did a decent job of evaluating potential immigrants’ hazards with a few days’ brief examination. That should be sufficient for today’s needs.
Why are we not surprised that a “vision of Emma Lazarus”, according to Warren Porter, should determine immigration parameters and laws in the United States.
Maybe because those words reflect what has become a core American principle over the past 2 centuries?
Ah, yes. Cry and take your toys back home and sulk. If you wish. Or you can continue defend your limited vision of legal immigration that is completely out of step with American traditions.
We invite people to become citizens who already possess a talent we need
Perhaps Royal Flush can tell us what talent his immigrant ancestors possessed that provoked America to invite (meaning 2) them to immigrate here. Or did they simply board a boat and show up here without previous contact with US immigration officials?Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 4:47 PM
Warren Porter believes and campaigns for more poor and unskilled to be let into the United States.
Can Warren provide us with facts that indicate we need more poor and unskilled? Is there a shortage of these attributes?Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 4:50 PM
We wonder why Warren Porter is so enamored with our past history of immigration, but not with some other traditions of our past.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 8, 2017 4:51 PM
Warren Porter believes and campaigns for more poor and unskilled to be let into the United States. Can Warren provide us with facts that indicate we need more poor and unskilled? Is there a shortage of these attributes?
Unlike you, I am not hubristic on this issue. I do not claim knowledge that I do not possess. The free market will decide the correct number of people that are needed just as it decides the correct number of cars automakers manufacture and everything else.
We wonder why Warren Porter is so enamored with our past history of immigration, but not with some other traditions of our past.Apart from slavery and bigotry, I am enamored with ALL traditions of our past. Posted by: Warren Porter at November 8, 2017 5:07 PM
