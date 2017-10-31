Democrats & Liberals Archives

Radical Islamist Terrorism Returns to Manhattan

At least 8 are dead and at least a dozen are injured.

A rented pickup truck from the Home Depot was driven on a West Side bicycle path in order to intentionally collide with cyclists and pedestrians. The 29 year old driver of the truck was shot by police and is in the hospital. All indications suggest that the perpetrator is a lone wolf and not a member of a larger group, but this is subject to change as more facts are uncivered. Starting with the 2016 Bastile Day attack in Nice, vehicular attacks have occurred 5 times in Europe over the past 1.5 years and it seems this threat will remain for the forsee able future.