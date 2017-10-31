Democrats & Liberals Archives

Radical Islamist Terrorism Returns to Manhattan
At least 8 are dead and at least a dozen are injured.
A rented pickup truck from the Home Depot was driven on a West Side bicycle path in order to intentionally collide with cyclists and pedestrians. The 29 year old driver of the truck was shot by police and is in the hospital. All indications suggest that the perpetrator is a lone wolf and not a member of a larger group, but this is subject to change as more facts are uncivered. Starting with the 2016 Bastile Day attack in Nice, vehicular attacks have occurred 5 times in Europe over the past 1.5 years and it seems this threat will remain for the forsee able future.Posted by Warren Porter at October 31, 2017 5:44 PM
ANALYSIS: NYC TERROR ATTACK // Malcolm Nance with Chuck Todd (10/31/17)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBa4bpzUF04
They’re going to have to put up some barriers like the UK put up during the IRA terror era.
ONGOING ANALYSIS: NYC ATTACK // Malcolm on The Beat w/Ari Melber (10/31/17)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H38jbqoTz4IPosted by: ohrealy at October 31, 2017 11:02 PM
I know it’s way too early and that I am just making a wild assumption here, but this guy seems more like a crazy nut wannabe than he does an actual terrorist.Posted by: kctim at November 1, 2017 9:32 AM
Now the question remains, are our government leaders going to try to defend this terrorist or are they going to actually try to accomplish something? President Trump has tried to block radicals from entering the country from certain terrorists breeding countries, only to be blocked by activists Obama appointed judges. Warren Porter’s come out immediately declaring this guy to be a lone wolf and not affiliated with a larger group. What is a lone wolf? This terrorist has been under the tutelage of ISIS, he has been in contact with ISIS, he is part of Wahhabism that breeds terrorist, and yet the left still wants to identify him as some lone wolf. The left cannot grass that this is a world wide war against people who want infidels to submit or die. This man is reported to be “rejoicing” that he killed 8 and injured many more. The Mosque he was a member of, had been under surveillance since 2005. So why has it not been raided? He was here on a diversity visa program, which Chuck Schumer created. So, what’s the answer? Shall we finally start using some of the tried and tested programs that Israel has used for years? Profiling, blocking Muslims who are from dangerous states, or infiltrating suspected mosques.
Next, how has he managed to get a Florida drivers license, when not a citizen of the USA? Should we now block the use of trucks, considering so many of the recent terrorist attacks have been by trucks. Can we now say, “trucks kill people”.
Lastly, once again we see the attacks taking place in a gun free and sanctuary city. Can we begin to connect the dots. He was stopped when he was shot by a cop with a gun. I will tell you, if this happened in cities where conceal carry was permitted, he would have been taken out before he got out of the truck.Posted by: Blaine at November 1, 2017 9:52 AM
This is what you get when ideas are discounted because they come from a “conservative”. This is what you get when information is discounted because it comes from a “right wing news source”. This is what you get when you believe those “in need of assistance” can do no wrong and they just “want a better life”.
If you have no standards when formulating your actions, don’t be surprised when your results have no standards, either.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 1, 2017 11:19 AM
kctim,
I suspect you are probably right.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 1, 2017 11:40 AM
Warren Porter, you care to elaborate on your last comment. So you think he’s just a nut case and not identifying with ISIS? Think out of the box for once. The standard answer from the left is that every terrorist who strikes in America, except for 9/11, are individual lone wolves. There is no such thing as an Islamic lone wolf. They follow an ideology. What this guy did was to follow to the letter the instructions of ISIS on line. What’s interesting is that he got out of the truck with a pellet and a paint gun…answer, he wanted to be shot by the cops as a martyr in the act of killing infidels. Tell me Warren, how does it make you feel to know these people you’re in favor of opening the US border to, would gladly slit your throat, if give the chance.Posted by: Blaine at November 1, 2017 1:04 PM
When DAESH dispatches several of their own men across international boundaries, provides said individuals with financial support and said people arrive for no reason other than to attack us, then we can argue that the attack is not a lone wolf operation.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 1, 2017 1:33 PM
Blaine, I am the one who first mentioned that this guy could be a nut wannabe, and thinking out of the box is exactly why I brought that possibility up.
Saipov was bragging about his actions and how proud he is. IF he truly wanted to be a martyr for islam, he would be dead.
He brought non-lethal weapons that only ensured he would not cause mass causalities.
He chose a normal weekday as his target, not this coming weekend during the New York City marathon.
He is not known to be a member of any terrorist group, he had to get his info off the net.
IMO, the circumstances around this act point more to a guy living out his deluded fantasies and saying ‘look at me,’ than it does an organized and coordinated attack to instill fear into people.
Look, I know that I am just speculating and we can come to find out that he is part of a terrorist group and acted with them. That we could find out that yesterday was just a test run for this weekend. I’m not discounting anything. But something just feels off, or different, about this one.Posted by: kctim at November 1, 2017 2:02 PM
Circles the wagons. Wall up the borders. To the mattresses everyone. Obama and the infidels are here. Get a grip Blaine.Stop panicking start breathing.
Write your congressman demanding a well thought out immigration plan be developed and passed into law. Not out of fear but out of future. The problem is the inability of repubs/tea baggers/conservatives/alt right/radical right conservatives to lead the country. It is their watch now. They control all 3 branches of the government as well as most of the states.
Yet they do not lead. The best these ideological driven losers in Congress can do is tell us Mexico will build a wall and we will be safe! They refuse to come to terms on a plan for all Americans because they think they have some superior ideology. Oh wait Trump has the answer! He is going to stop the diversity program Blaine mentioned. These guys are so out of it. If “the gang of eight”(which included Schumer) plan to reform the immigration laws in 2013 would have been given it’s due the diversity lottery would have been done away with already.
So, what’s the answer?
Tax cuts of course Blaine, tax cuts for billionaires will solve everything. OH wait better yet, Make the Saudis pay for the border wall on the east coast and the Iranians pay for the wall on the western border. The point is Congress doesn’t care that us citizens are tired of lone wolf terrorist attacks. The only way to solve that is to throw a billionaire donor in jail every time there is another attack, make them responsible for the attack.
OK I’ll cut to the chase Blaine. IMHO we should employee very stringent measures for the lone wolfs, not these half steps you mention. Take out the family as well as the lone wolf. One family member for each of the dead, double that if the “martyr” can’t manage to get himself killed in the process. Do it in front of him. I know I know I know kinda severe. But effective in the short term. Lets call it the “It takes a village to educate a martyr” plan. But lets not discriminate, lets do it for the guy who killed those people at the black church as well. It would be smarter than denying entry to everyone Muslim or Christian or Jewish or whatever you assume the lone wolf religious and/or ideological beliefs to be. Or building a silly border wall.
The Isreali’s answers only seem to prolong the war. I mean they do all that stuff and they still have attacks. They even relaxed their strict gun laws to help in the lone wolf effort. We can keep people out from “dangerous states” but that is laughable as it is directed at only the Muslim extremist.
“Yet they do not lead.”
LOL…if true j2t2, why are you people constantly in opposition? Opposition to what?
“Tax cuts of course Blaine, tax cuts for billionaires will solve everything.”
Link to fact proving this assertion j2t2. Or…just shut up as you usually do when challenged.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 1, 2017 5:50 PM
People invited, by the citizens of the United States, to come here and live, work, and worship with us, must be determined by their merits, not by some government lottery system.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 1, 2017 7:00 PM
My ancestors were not invited to live here and I doubt yours were either.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 1, 2017 8:25 PM
“Yet they do not lead.”
LOL…if true j2t2, why are you people constantly in opposition? Opposition to what?
We are in opposition because your team doesn’t lead Royal, how much clearer can I make it? Their idea of making us safe is a wall on the southern border and targeting all Muslims as if this a religious war. Stop interfering in their world or execute the martyrs families seems to be the only answers. But hey you tell me, what have the tea baggers offered up in Congress to solve the problem Royal.
“Tax cuts of course Blaine, tax cuts for billionaires will solve everything.”Posted by: j2t2 at November 1, 2017 10:57 PM
Link to fact proving this assertion j2t2. Or…just shut up as you usually do when challenged.
Royal you gotta crawl out from under that rock every once in a while and listen to what your team actually says. If you are looking for a link that shows conservative in action get real dude, they just mumble this stuff. But hey when we are 20 trillion in debt and tea baggers are complaining about the debt up until the point Trump is elected you gotta know I’m on to something. They actually believe cutting taxes will fix the problem. SO if you believe that what is left for you to question?
So Royal speaking of shutting up when challenged what do you think of executing family members of martyrs? Whether they be Muslim Christian or Jewish? I suggested beheading Muslims, crucifying Christians and stoning Jewish martyrs. We can burn Pagans and Wiccan martyrs. The MMGW martyrs we can subject to an endless loop of Hannity Limbaugh and you telling them how smart you think you are.
“But hey when we are 20 trillion in debt…”
Correct j2t2, and half of it belongs to Obama.
Regarding tax cuts for the rich claim you make, but can not defend with facts, take a look at the highest tax rate. Did it change?
As for corporations, does our Little Liberal Buddy know who owns corporations? Has j2t2 ever owned stock, mutual funds, or corporate bonds?
I really love the elimination of the state and local tax deduction. The big blue states have sky high taxes on their citizens and the burden is carried by all the states.
Where is the “fairness” chant we usually hear from the Libbies?Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 3:02 PM
The state tax deduction is not that simple. For example, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon have no sales tax. Oregon makes up for it with its state income tax. Other states, such as Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming have no income tax. And still other states offset higher or lower income and/or sales taxes with property taxes.
Under current law, state sales taxes may be deductible if the state does not charge a sales tax. So this proposal is extremely unfair to some states.
Eliminating the mortgage deduction is also very unfair. The cost of living is not spread evenly across the country. Limitations on space and the desirability of some locations means some cities will routinely have more expensive houses.
The highest tax rate could change dramatically because the taxation rate for an LLC dropped from 39% to 25%. What that means is any wealthy person who declares themselves a consultant in their own corporation- an LLC- can pay a lot less.
Are corporate loopholes and write-offs closed? If not the reduction of the corporate tax rate will be an absolute disaster. Loopholes and write-offs mean US corporations currently pay an effective rate of 20%. A reduced tax rate without closing those loopholes and write-offs will mean reduce the effective rate to almost zero.
Finally, the tax proposal will allow churches to participate in politics. That would be fine if they lost their tax exemption, but they will not.
There is no way this proposal will fly. Not even close.
Correction:
Under the current proposal, if a state does not charge an income tax, they may still continue to deduct a state sales tax.
The upshot is that people in the middle class in blue states will see their taxes go up, in order for people in red states to have their taxes go down. (As it is, the net flow of federal spending moves from blue states to red states). A tax proposal like this one may not pass constitutional muster.Posted by: phx8 at November 2, 2017 4:06 PM
phx8, you misunderstood. I am writing about the elimination of deductibility for state and local “income” tax on the federal tax return.
Voters in each individual state should determine how they want to fund their state government. The burden of New York state income tax (for example) should not fall on my shoulders in Texas where we do not tax income.
Let “fairness” rule.
Where you choose to live in the US does not affect your Social Security benefits phx8. Why should it affect mortgage deduction? We want “fairness”.
For tax reasons, the IRS treats an LLC as a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or, if the LLC elects, as a corporation. Please provide the link you used for projected LLC rates phx8.
“Are corporate loopholes and write-offs closed?”
Which ones phx8?Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 4:12 PM
Royal here is a link that will help to explain my comment and put your “Regarding tax cuts for the rich claim you make, but can not defend with facts, take a look at the highest tax rate. Did it change?As for corporations, does our Little Liberal Buddy know who owns corporations? Has j2t2 ever owned stock, mutual funds, or corporate bonds? ” comment to rest.
https://www.vox.com/2017/11/2/16596896/house-republican-tax-reform-cuts-trump-ryan-explained
Still conservatives are silent on the deficit and the debt! Well except to say “Correct j2t2, and half of it belongs to Obama.” which is of course inaccurate. The debt belongs to the American people and it is disingenuous of Royal to use Obama as an excuse for a tax cut that will add to the debt now. Seems he forgot all those starve the beast repubs that got the debt rolling during the Reagan years.Posted by: j2t2 at November 2, 2017 5:07 PM
Many thanks for the link phx8. Of course, the article is replete with suppositions and worse-case scenarios. I don’t want to engage in “my link is more factual than your link”.
The CBO has not scored the plan so any claims of costs or benefits is pure speculation. I don’t take the CBO seriously in any case. Look what they did with Obamacare scoring.
This tax plan will benefit “wage earners” the most. I like that.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 5:24 PM
“LOL…if true j2t2, why are you people constantly in opposition? Opposition to what?”
This probably explains it all, Royal.
LOL
http://revcom.us/a/503/andy-zee-presentation-at-refuse-fascism-august-5-en.htmlPosted by: kctim at November 2, 2017 5:58 PM
LOL…I read a little of the screed you linked kctim. I believe this prattle ran in “Pravda” in the good ole days of the Soviet Union.
It would seem, from some of the comments, that our Liberal/Socialist Pals subscribe to this type of material.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 6:05 PM
“Still conservatives are silent on the deficit and the debt! Well except to say “Correct j2t2, and half of it belongs to Obama.”
What a silly comment by my Pal j2t2. The CBO has not scored the tax plan yet. Depending upon the growth in GDP they throw into the formula, this tax plan could eliminate our deficit and begin working on reducing the debt.
I will be pleased to write comments on on the origin, size, and potentially crushing national debt every day if you wish.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 7:42 PM
Oh well no wonder you guys are so silent the CBO hasn’t scored it yet!!! FFS Royal since when do you give any credence to the CBO?
I will be pleased to write comments on on the origin, size, and potentially crushing national debt every day if you wish.
Tell you what Royal instead of your BS comments how about a few facts?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_United_States_public_debtPosted by: j2t2 at November 2, 2017 7:56 PM
“Royal since when do you give any credence to the CBO?”
I don’t j2t1 and have said so many times. But you, without any scoring, use tea leaves to predict deficits from the tax plan. Who would follow your logic? Another sheeple!
Please, don’t give me the “Wikipedia” version. Have you no other sources? Are you so weak you can’t discuss the national debt in your own words?
Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2017 8:01 PM
Geez…what a pussy.
Moderator Action: It is forbidden to insult another Watchblog participant. Please critique the message, not the messenger.
Royal Flush,
There is zero evidence to suggest that these tax cuts will create enough economic growth to pay for themselves, let alone decrease the national debt. We tried this experiment in the 2000s with George Bush. While we collected record revenue in nominal terms, the revenue as a percent of GDP went down and the debt grew higher and higher despite a bull market.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 2, 2017 9:04 PM
But you, without any scoring, use tea leaves to predict deficits from the tax plan. Who would follow your logic? Another sheeple!
Not tea leaves Royal and before you criticize anyone’s logic lets look at yours shall we. Royal says we have only 2 choices the CBO or tea leaves and he doesn’t give any credence to the CBO, unless of course it fits his preconceived ideology. So that leaves us tea leaves as Royals preference! Then he claims I use tea leaves despite having nothing to back that lie up.
Yes he says the many other economist are wrong and I am the sheeple for trusting what they say. While Royal blindly believes what the repubs say! Jeez Royal if logic was dynamite you couldn’t blow your nose.
Please, don’t give me the “Wikipedia” version. Have you no other sources? Are you so weak you can’t discuss the national debt in your own words?
Facts are terrible, aren’t they Royal, for you conservatives. To the point of calling me a pussy! Pussy and sheeple in the same comment! How sad you have to resort to such vulgar language and attacking the messenger instead of providing factual information.Posted by: j2t2 at November 2, 2017 10:48 PM
Undocumented “facts” on the affect of the new tax proposal on GDP are the Left’s standard ploy.
Nearly doubling the standard deduction for couples filing jointly is huge for working class families.
The Left always promotes tax cuts for the poor. How does that work? Reduce taxes on those who don’t pay taxes?
The highest tax rate remains unchanged for the wealthy and I hear them screaming about it. Perhaps now, all those billionaires who claimed they weren’t paying enough income taxes will be silent.
Does anyone believe that the corporate tax rate in the US should be among the highest in the world?Posted by: Royal Flush at November 3, 2017 3:13 PM
We wonder how our Pals on the Left are handling this news…
“The broadcast evening newscasts on three major networks on Thursday didn’t mention bombshell revelations by former Democratic National Committee interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile.
Brazile has written in a new book that she discovered evidence that she said showed Hillary Clinton’s campaign “rigged” the Democratic presidential primary.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/358589-network-newscasts-dont-mention-brazile-clinton-dnc-revelations
OH, well…we have “fake” media so I guess it’s not a stretch to have “not interested” in reporting facts media.
My Hillary loving Pals must still be smarting from the results of the election. And now this to add to their misery.
We had the smartest woman in the world, crowned and clothed in fame and glory, spending over $300 million with a rigged primary election not being able to beat a white, male neophyte politician billionaire promoting conservative political principles.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 3, 2017 3:54 PM
“The Left always promotes tax cuts for the poor. How does that work? Reduce taxes on those who don’t pay taxes?”
It works at the ONLY place that matters, my friend: the ballot box.
“We wonder how our Pals on the Left are handling this news…”
Royal, on a far far extreme left website that I frequent, they are handling it by blaming the media and of course the Russians. LOL!!!Posted by: kctim at November 3, 2017 4:11 PM
Be careful about visiting “far far extreme left website(s)” kctim. They will capture your computer and demand your vote, or first born, as a ransom.
Have you noticed that many of the democrat gatherings now feature a flurry of 4-letter words? Republican meetings generally feature a God-centered prayer.
And, Nancy Pelosi is having a hard time collecting and conveying her thoughts during interviews. Did she fall on her head?
Chuck Schumer remains reliably idiotic. He hates the nearly doubling of the standard deduction for working families contained in the new tax plan.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 3, 2017 4:24 PM
Undocumented “facts” on the affect of the new tax proposal on GDP are the Left’s standard ploy.
Actually Royal the facts I referred to were about the history of the public debt. Seems this type of bait and switch is typical of the right.
Nearly doubling the standard deduction for couples filing jointly is huge for working class families.
Yes it is Royal. Hopefully they also include the rest of the working class families that file other than couples filing jointly.
The Left always promotes tax cuts for the poor. How does that work? Reduce taxes on those who don’t pay taxes?
Introducing a strawman and then asking questions about it. I don’t know Royal who here on WB has promoted this.
Does anyone believe that the corporate tax rate in the US should be among the highest in the world?
Does anyone believe it is the highest in the world!Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2017 12:20 AM
The highest tax rate remains unchanged for the wealthy and I hear them screaming about it. Perhaps now, all those billionaires who claimed they weren’t paying enough income taxes will be silent.
As if the wealthy earn income that is taxed at the 39.6% rate Royal.
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/did-catch-huge-loophole-gop-184050160.htmlPosted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2017 1:50 AM
1980 Top Federal Tax Rates
top rate on regular income: 70%
top rate on capital gains: 28%
top rate on corporate tax: 46%
1982 Top Federal Tax Rates
top rate on regular income: 50%
top rate on capital gains: 20%
top rate on corporate tax: 46%
1987 Top Federal Tax Rates
top rate on regular income: 38.5%
top rate on capital gains: 28%
top rate on corporate tax: 40%
1988 Top Federal Tax Rates
top rate on regular income: 28%
top rate on capital gains: 28%
top rate on corporate tax: 34%
Because some investors in Rentech were threatening to withdraw, Robert Mercer is selling Breitbarf to his daughters, so it should get even crazier.Posted by: ohealy at November 4, 2017 1:13 PM
Looks like an act of domestic terrorism occurred today. Let us keep the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in our thoughts and prayers.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 5, 2017 4:39 PM
Likewise, let us also wish Rand Paul has a speedy recovery from the brutal assault from his neighbor. No matter what our disagreements, nothing justifies unbridled hostility such as this.Posted by: Warren Porter at November 5, 2017 11:14 PM
