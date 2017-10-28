Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Most Egregious Leak Yet

Last night, CNN’s Evan Perez, Pamela Brown & Shimon Prokupecz dropped a bombshell of a story. Anonymous sources briefed on the matter revealed to these three journalists that charges have been filed relating to the Robert Mueller’s investigation of matters relating to Russia’s unlawful influence of the 2016 election including any conspiracy to undermine American Democracy between foreign agents and American political actors. The charges remain sealed and the identities of those charged remain unknown.

Initially, it would not have been unwarranted to question the veracity of a single thinly sourced piece of journalism. However, subsequent articles from Reuters (credit Mark Hosenball) and The Wall Street Journal (credit Aruna Viswanatha Del Quentin Wilber) seem to independently confirm this, lending additional credibility to the report.

So now we turn to the inevitable speculation (assuming the reporting is accurate). My suspicion is that this is not the end of the Mueller investigation. Whoever has been charged is probably a minor player (say, Carter Page) rather than someone in the President's innermost circle (say Jared Kushner). These chargers are only meant to apply additional pressure in order to flip witnesses as Mueller pursues even bigger fish. On Monday, Trump's supporters will declare the storm over, seeking to overplay the distance between Donald Trump and whoever was charged. Of course, this is an incredibly myopic way of handling this as Mueller continues working his way up the food chain.

Perhaps more interesting is the nature by which the American public learned of this story. Until yesterday, all indications pointed to a very airtight team of specialists under Mueller's umbrella. Nearly all previous leaks are laden with the fingerprints of Manafort, Flynn, Kushner and others as they seek to undermine each other and jockey for leniency from investigators. However, Benjamin Wittes notes that this leak is different:





Note the sourcing on this CNN story: "sources briefed on the matter." I can't think of very many classes of people that would be briefed on this matter. For one thing, this is a sealed matter occuring before a grand jury. So the defense bar would have no reason to know about it. I can't imagine Congress would be briefed at this stage either. The one group of people I can think of who would be "briefed" on the matter is the deputy attorney general and his staff. So if this is for real, it appears to be an egregious leak and may actually be law enforcement leak.



So, if this is a leak from the Justice Department, Muller's Team or from the Grand Jury itself, then that would seriously impugn the manner in which this investigation was conducted. No matter the conduct of Donald Trump and his men, no one deserves to spend an entire weekend spent in limbo wondering about sealed criminal charges wondering if arresting agents will be showing up at one's doorstep on Monday or not. That's not how American justice works, we are nation of laws and we conduct our prosecutions in the open where defendants can challenge the charges against them. This leak justly or unjustly maligns the reputations of Trump's subordinates without any trial or open hearing. The public has no right to know in this specific matter. Of course, all this comes on the heels of several other notable revelations:

Firstly, there was the news that Fusion GPS, the firm that originally retained Christopher Steele to produce the infamous dossier leaked in January, was originally retained by the Washington Free Beacon to produce opposition research regarding Donald Trump. Paul Singer, a longtime GOP donor and previous supporter of Marco Rubio's 2016 Presidential campaign, is the largest Free Beacon benefactor. While the Mueller investigation has moved beyond the unproven allegations contained in the dossier long ago, and its funding pedigree isn't necessarily that important anymore, it is important to note that both Republicans and Democrats contributed to it.

Secondly, there is the revelation that Ex-CIA Director, James Woolsey, spoke to Robert Mueller about his work with Michael Flynn. The two of them lobbied on behalf of Turkish interests trying to extradite Fethullah Gülen, a permanent US resident. I am not a lawyer, but I suspect betraying a US permanent resident to a hostile foreign regime in exchange for cash is not a lawful quid pro quo. Woolsey's testimony has fueled speculation that Michael Flynn is the man targeted by the sealed charges and that he will be arrested next week.

Thirdly, there is the matter of Dana Boente, who suddenly resigned yesterday. As US Attorney for the Eastern district of Virginia, Boente played two important roles in the ongoing investigation before Mueller was appointed. Firstly, he served as Acting Attorney General after the firing of Sally Yates and before the confirmation of Jeff Sessions. Secondly, he probably played a role in the first grand juries assembled when James Comey still led the FBI. His unexpected departure leaves a lot of questions and very few answers.

In any case, it seems that there will be much to talk about in the upcoming weeks as this matter heats up once again. Perhaps it should not be a surprise that the first part of the week contained leaks meant to embarrass or discredit the Mueller team such as the news that Democrats (and Hillary Clinton's campaign) funded Fusion GPS after the Republican primary was over. At the time, I was skeptical of Juliette Kayyem's claim that this meant something big was going to drop soon, but I stand corrected.