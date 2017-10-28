Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Most Egregious Leak Yet
Last night, CNN’s Evan Perez, Pamela Brown & Shimon Prokupecz dropped a bombshell of a story. Anonymous sources briefed on the matter revealed to these three journalists that charges have been filed relating to the Robert Mueller’s investigation of matters relating to Russia’s unlawful influence of the 2016 election including any conspiracy to undermine American Democracy between foreign agents and American political actors. The charges remain sealed and the identities of those charged remain unknown.
Initially, it would not have been unwarranted to question the veracity of a single thinly sourced piece of journalism. However, subsequent articles from Reuters (credit Mark Hosenball) and The Wall Street Journal (credit Aruna Viswanatha Del Quentin Wilber) seem to independently confirm this, lending additional credibility to the report.
So now we turn to the inevitable speculation (assuming the reporting is accurate). My suspicion is that this is not the end of the Mueller investigation. Whoever has been charged is probably a minor player (say, Carter Page) rather than someone in the President's innermost circle (say Jared Kushner). These chargers are only meant to apply additional pressure in order to flip witnesses as Mueller pursues even bigger fish. On Monday, Trump's supporters will declare the storm over, seeking to overplay the distance between Donald Trump and whoever was charged. Of course, this is an incredibly myopic way of handling this as Mueller continues working his way up the food chain.
Perhaps more interesting is the nature by which the American public learned of this story. Until yesterday, all indications pointed to a very airtight team of specialists under Mueller's umbrella. Nearly all previous leaks are laden with the fingerprints of Manafort, Flynn, Kushner and others as they seek to undermine each other and jockey for leniency from investigators. However, Benjamin Wittes notes that this leak is different:
Note the sourcing on this CNN story: "sources briefed on the matter." I can't think of very many classes of people that would be briefed on this matter. For one thing, this is a sealed matter occuring before a grand jury. So the defense bar would have no reason to know about it. I can't imagine Congress would be briefed at this stage either. The one group of people I can think of who would be "briefed" on the matter is the deputy attorney general and his staff. So if this is for real, it appears to be an egregious leak and may actually be law enforcement leak.
So, if this is a leak from the Justice Department, Muller's Team or from the Grand Jury itself, then that would seriously impugn the manner in which this investigation was conducted. No matter the conduct of Donald Trump and his men, no one deserves to spend an entire weekend spent in limbo wondering about sealed criminal charges wondering if arresting agents will be showing up at one's doorstep on Monday or not. That's not how American justice works, we are nation of laws and we conduct our prosecutions in the open where defendants can challenge the charges against them. This leak justly or unjustly maligns the reputations of Trump's subordinates without any trial or open hearing. The public has no right to know in this specific matter. Of course, all this comes on the heels of several other notable revelations:
Firstly, there was the news that Fusion GPS, the firm that originally retained Christopher Steele to produce the infamous dossier leaked in January, was originally retained by the Washington Free Beacon to produce opposition research regarding Donald Trump. Paul Singer, a longtime GOP donor and previous supporter of Marco Rubio's 2016 Presidential campaign, is the largest Free Beacon benefactor. While the Mueller investigation has moved beyond the unproven allegations contained in the dossier long ago, and its funding pedigree isn't necessarily that important anymore, it is important to note that both Republicans and Democrats contributed to it.
Secondly, there is the revelation that Ex-CIA Director, James Woolsey, spoke to Robert Mueller about his work with Michael Flynn. The two of them lobbied on behalf of Turkish interests trying to extradite Fethullah Gülen, a permanent US resident. I am not a lawyer, but I suspect betraying a US permanent resident to a hostile foreign regime in exchange for cash is not a lawful quid pro quo. Woolsey's testimony has fueled speculation that Michael Flynn is the man targeted by the sealed charges and that he will be arrested next week.
Thirdly, there is the matter of Dana Boente, who suddenly resigned yesterday. As US Attorney for the Eastern district of Virginia, Boente played two important roles in the ongoing investigation before Mueller was appointed. Firstly, he served as Acting Attorney General after the firing of Sally Yates and before the confirmation of Jeff Sessions. Secondly, he probably played a role in the first grand juries assembled when James Comey still led the FBI. His unexpected departure leaves a lot of questions and very few answers.
In any case, it seems that there will be much to talk about in the upcoming weeks as this matter heats up once again. Perhaps it should not be a surprise that the first part of the week contained leaks meant to embarrass or discredit the Mueller team such as the news that Democrats (and Hillary Clinton's campaign) funded Fusion GPS after the Republican primary was over. At the time, I was skeptical of Juliette Kayyem's claim that this meant something big was going to drop soon, but I stand corrected.Posted by Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 9:42 AM
WP,
Good article and recap of where we stand now.
The right wing Wurlitzer was cranked up to 11 this past week. Conspiracy theories were flying. Now we know why. It was some pretty crazy stuff about how Hillary Clinton was somehow colluding with the Russians with the help of the FBI, and the Dossier was actually… Um… I’m not sure. The whole CT is too incoherent to explain.
The three House and Senate investigations into the Russian meddling with the election will wrap up at the end of the year. Senator Burr said it would end regardless of whether the investigation was finished, even if witnesses had yet to be called.
That won’t save them from the Mueller investigation.
The resignation of the acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General, Dana Boente, could prove interesting. Boente is a conservative Republican, but Trump may want to replace him with someone who will fire Mueller; then again, Boente could be a witness in the Obstruction case against Trump, since Boente knew about the conservations where Trump tried to pressure Comey.
A lot of conservatives have been supporting crooks and traitors in the White House, and now the reckoning is at hand. The first one, that is.Posted by: phx8 at October 28, 2017 2:01 PM
Phx8,
I’m not counting any chickens until they hatch, but these eggs seem fertile and have been in the incubator for quite a while. I shall wait and see what the future brings. As always, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty and if chargers are levied against Page, Manafort, Flynn or Kushner, each of those men deserves due process including a speedy trial and the opportunity to confront the evidence against him in a court of law.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 3:09 PM
Matt Miller, a former DOJ official from the Obama administration describes the recent news thusly:
“I think it means this will be a rolling investigation. Rather than conduct his entire investigation and then wrap things up with indictments and possibly a report at the end, he is doing it in stages, the way the Justice Department might attack a drug cartel or a mafia family.”
Guess that means we should buckle up, because this isn’t ending anytime soon.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 3:12 PM
WP, thanks for writing an article. The ones generated by the “mystery” writers have been getting worse and worse. I’ll get back later after I absorb the links. Cursorily, I think Boente was the leak, but it could be any Rpblcn involved.
I said here before that they should arrest Kushner on one charge just to see what the POS will do. Everyone old enough remembers Watergate, and Mueller should be worried about pardons. Based on the investigators hired, it looks like finances are going to be first and foremost. Manafort, Flynn, and Cohen (“says who?) are some low level perps, but it’s ultimately going to be about money laundering, and how a millionaire who lost everything, and had to go to work on a TV show to earn money, got his fingers back into so many pies while being billions in debt.Posted by: ohrealy at October 28, 2017 5:43 PM
It was obvious from the very beginning. Trump was compromised by the Russians. They bailed him out in exchange for laundering their money through real estate transactions. There is a good reason Trump will not say anything bad about Putin. He doesn’t dare. Trump won’t even sign the legislation overwhelmingly passed by the Senate and the House for Russian sanctions.
As for these indictment, we’ll find out Monday. They came faster than anyone expected. Although Manafort & Flynn have been under investigation for a long time, it is possible these indictments will cover someone else, or something relatively minor. Normally prosecutors will start with the smaller crooks or less serious crimes in order to flip them & work their way up the food chain.Posted by: phx8 at October 28, 2017 5:58 PM
I’m not sure if Woolsey can be trusted. Isn’t he just as bad as Flynn? He should also be indicted, but maybe he flipped to save himself. Here he is talking to Dana Perino on the JFK files:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dBHVf81ccw
pdx8, he did sign the new sanctions legislation, and it was supposed to be implemented October 1, but the section that would do it at State has been gutted. It will be up to Exxon to impose those newer sanctions on russia. I don’t know if they ever actually stopped drilling in arctic russia. They wanted a waiver, McCain sang “I think you’re crazy”, and Mnuchin said no waiver, but who knows what actually happened with the chaos administration.
russia invaded our country through cyberspace, and the right wingers surrendered without a fight, and fell in line behind
someone most of them hated 5 minutes earlier. News commentators have frequently slipped up and said russians when they meant to say rpblcns. Something’s got to give eventually. I wonder if we sell a lot of tobacco in russia.
Normally prosecutors will start with the smaller crooks or less serious crimes in order to flip them & work their way up the food chain.
Posted by: phx8 at October 28, 2017 5:58 PM
You bet phx8.
I suggest Comey, Lynch, Mueller, Rosenstein, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Obama.
Can anyone justify selling our uranium to Russia? Perhaps phx8 knows why this was done. It should be easy, just follow the money.
RF,
Deflection is an old conservative trick. As is outright concoction of nonexistent charges.
Unless Royal Flush comes bearing evidence of a monetary relationship between Russia and Obama’s DoD and DHS, this line of attack isn’t going to bear any fruit.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 7:42 PM
Get over yourself Warren. Stick to predicting weather.
This April 2015 article in the New York Times does a good job of summarizing the Uranium deal. Those interested should give it a read to see if it passes their “smell” test.
Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium DealPosted by: Royal Flush at October 28, 2017 7:54 PM
Here’s the link.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-control-of-uranium-company.html?_r=0Posted by: Royal Flush at October 28, 2017 7:55 PM
Okay, but where does it disuss the fact that DoD & DHS also signed off on the transaction?Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 10:13 PM
We will see come Monday. My prediction is the left will not get what they were hoping for, but will spin it as a major revelation. I also will predict that this is going to blow in the lefts face before too long. The holdovers in the justice department will slowly be weeded out, and the real investigation will begin.Posted by: dbs at October 29, 2017 9:26 AM
warren
“Okay, but where does it disuss the fact that DoD & DHS also signed off on the transaction?”
It would be hard to believe a transaction of this magnitude would not have been on their radar. Chances that they were unaware of it’s existence are slim and none.Posted by: dbs at October 29, 2017 9:43 AM
Dbs,
The DoD & DHS both approved of the sale of Uranium One to Russian interests. You aren’t making any sense here. Of course this was on their radar; they were integral to the decision!
We will see come Monday. My prediction is the left will not get what they were hoping for, but will spin it as a major revelation. I also will predict that this is going to blow in the lefts face before too long. The holdovers in the justice department will slowly be weeded out, and the real investigation will begin.
What is the left hoping for? I hope for nothing other than truth, transparency and justice. If that means now is the time to indict Carter Page and not anyone else, so be it. It is still a major blight on Trump’s record if one of his primary foreign policy advisors broke the law.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 29, 2017 12:03 PM
Peripherally, Boente is the person who actually called all the US Attorneys to fire them, as acting deputy AG at the time, including Preet Bharara. He wanted to stay in his job at the eastern district of Virginia, but as mentioned, suddenly “quit”.
The Uranium nonsense has been explained over and over again, most thoroughly recently by pdx8. You’re being trolled, WP.
On the POS, via Carl Jung:
The shadow compounds all the dark impulses—hatred, aggression, sadism, selfishness, jealousy, resentment, sexual transgression—that are hidden out of sight. The name originated with Carl Jung, but its basic origin came from Freud’s insight that our psyches are dualistic, sharply divided between the conscious and unconscious. The rise of civilization is a tribute to how well we obey our conscious mind and suppress our unconscious side. But what hides in the shadows will out.
from:
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/deepak-chopra/americas-shadow-the-real-_b_10319848.html
Jung:
“As soon as people get together in masses and submerge the individual, the shadow is mobilized, and as history shows, may even be personified and incarnated.”
That pretty much explains he right wing.Posted by: ohrealy at October 29, 2017 1:25 PM
Okay, but where does it disuss the fact that DoD & DHS also signed off on the transaction?
Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 10:13 PM
Warren, I didn’t write the article, the NYT did.
As I suggested above, follow the money. Who was enriched? How much did the American taxpayers get? How much did anything connected with the Clinton’s get?
Most importantly, how did this sale of uranium benefit America?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 29, 2017 3:31 PM
Apparently, none of the conservatives have any idea why the DoD & DHS approved of the sale of uranium one. I do not know why they did, but I trust that they know more about protecting American security than I do. My default opinion is to trust their judement unless shown otherwise.
RF, the NYT piece does not discuss the roles played by DoD or DHS except in passing. Rather, it is just a summary of Peter Schweizer’s book.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 29, 2017 3:43 PM
“I do not know why they did, but I trust that they know more about protecting American security than I do.”
What an innocent Babe Warren appears to be. Unquestioning faith in appointed government officials is a recipe for tyranny.
Does anyone doubt that if this sale had occurred under a Trump presidency that the Libbies would be yelling for his scalp?
Intelligent minds want to know; Warren. We don’t care about your “trust”.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 29, 2017 4:02 PM
It’s called the presumption of innocence. Either lay down your evidence showing misconduct at DHS or at the Pentagon or leave this issue alone. Allowing a Russian company to earn a profit selling American uranium to American purchasers doesn’t even smell fishy to me.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 29, 2017 4:33 PM
Don’t want to spend a lot of time rehashing an already discredited conspiracy theory, but hopefully you all realize companies are not allowed to export uranium. All that changed was the ownership of one company. It was approved by 9 government departments, with the lead taken by a committee that was part of the Department of the Treasury, and the deal met no objections from DoD or any intelligence agency. Even by the standards of conspiracy theories, this one is weak.
Three of the top 10 Uranium producers are two former SSRs and Russia. The largest produces over 23,000 tonnes. The US ranks 9th and produces @ 1000 tons. With little demand in the US for nuclear power and an inherently limited demand for nuclear weapons.
This morning Trump tweeted out a tweetstorm that sounded panicked. He trotted out discredited conspiracy theories and appealed for someone to “DO SOMETHING.” When he tweeted “DO SOMETHING,” who was he appealing to?
And stepping back, how remarkable is it in our nation’s history, that for the first time a president constantly attacks his opponent? This is new. We have never seen this before. It is another symptom of the breakdown of our norms. Attacks by Trump and the far right on the free press, the judiciary, and the criminal justice system, especially the FBI and the Mueller Investigation, abound.
Posted by: phx8 at October 29, 2017 4:34 PM
Phx8, If you haven’t seen it already, I recommend Paul Rozensweig’s summary of the Uranium One situation: https://lawfareblog.com/unpacking-uranium-one-hype-and-lawPosted by: Warren Porter at October 29, 2017 5:41 PM
“who was he appealing to?”
The viewers, creators and commenters on fake news shows. We read newspapers, magazines, and watch serious journalists and others who aren’t as serious but do actual research into what’s going on in the world, to make fun of how ridiculous all this is. The fake news shows only use the news as an ingredient in the stories that they tell. The right wing commenters here are just a reflection of their sources. They don’t know about the news, only about their stories. That’s why we have to keep looking back at what really happened when they come up with a new variation on some old story that never made any sense the first time. They think they’re going to get $4000 each because rich people are so nice, and love to trickle on them. Larry Summers was on this morning. He believes Putin is worth about 200 billion. The only people with more money than that are the entire Rothschild family. With 200 billion, you can buy the government of the US, including an entire political party.Posted by: ohrealy at October 29, 2017 5:53 PM
WP,
Good article. Thanks.
ohrealy,
With Russia we face an adversary unlike any other we have ever confronted. They are essentially controlled by a kind of mafia, a kleptocracy, and their approach is much different from adversaries we encountered in the past. The Russians rely on money and the application of power without any moral restrictions. Unlike the communists or Nazis or fascists, Russia is not an ideological opponent. They depend on the corruption of the capitalist system to advance their agenda, which is accumulating more money and more power. They are not using military force- that is a battle they can not win- but instead, they are relying on technical savvy and the unique Achilles Heel of the American system, its worship of money.
The Russians do have a kind of agenda: ethno-nationalism. They found a natural ally in conservatism and the GOP. Why the GOP? Appeals to racism and misogyny are only part of it. The alliance is also based on kleptocracy- that rule by oligarchs, that rule by a plutocracy, is the best form of government. It is no coincidence that the main goal of the GOP right now is tax cuts for the rich and for corporations. This is right in line with the crooks that control the Kremlin.
As I have said before, now is the time we will see what the American people are made of. I am not all that confident. Some family member are permanently moving to Denmark, and right now, that looks like a very good move.Posted by: phx8 at October 29, 2017 6:27 PM
The American people are justifiably living in fear of their future. I went to a neighboring town this morning to get a haircut. They’re some sad people that time has passed by. I’m using a Toshiba laptop that I wanted to give up on. A Vietnamese neighbor of mine wanted to fix it for me, because he’s mad at the Indian guy that I usually went to, after I gave up on a Chinese guy who charged too much. Americans are sending their children to church to learn about some old stories, while immigrants are studying the future. This Vietnamese neighbor is studying all day long to get some kind of certification that I don’t even understand.
I think Denmark may be under water sooner than they think. Years ago, I think under LBJ, they were going to build a canal across FL, from the St. Johns River to the Suwanee. They built part of it, and then stopped. Now, at the Gulf end, the land is disappearing and the water is getting saltier all the time. You want to find a place with a higher elevation. I always wanted to retire to Cuba if they ever straightened out their mess, but I think the Caribbean is done. You’d have to live in a concrete bunker.
Ireland looks good to me. It’s very wet, but there is a lot of room to go uphill.Posted by: ohrealy at October 29, 2017 7:35 PM
Got ‘em! Manafort and his business associate were indicted on 12 counts including tax evasion, conspiracy to launder money, false statements and failing to register as a foreign agent.
This is a bad day for the Trump Administration indeed.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 30, 2017 9:22 AM
conspiracy against the United States
That sums it all up. Richard W. Gates III, indicted with him, is a lobbyist.Posted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 9:33 AM
Since the Mueller investigation was to be about a Russian/Trump collusion to affect the 2016 presidential election; perhaps some of you pseudo scholars on the left could tell us what evidence has been found?Posted by: Blaine at October 30, 2017 10:01 AM
Warren
Manaforts’ indictment on tax evasion, and failing to register as a foreign agent going back 10+ years does not by default equal collusion by the Trump campaign. Guilt by association is not a thing. Although I realize it’s what you’re hoping for.
All I care about is that people guilty of crimes against the United States are brought to justice and those innocent are not. While Trump’s former campaign manager deserves the presumption of innocence as he fights these charges in court, the evidence presented in the indictment looks pretty damning. People who conspire with Putin’s lackeys to launder illicit Russian money and subsequently lie about it to Federal investigators deserve to rot away in prison.
And yes, if Trump’s campaign manager was on the take for pro-Putin interests overseas, then that does have dramatic ramifications for the 2016 elections, which were inappropriately influenced by Russia. Unless Manafort is able to successfully fight these charges in court, today’s revelation ought to cause everyone to reassess their support of President Trump.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 30, 2017 10:33 AM
Manafort also had ties to Podesta who worked for the Clinton campaign. This may also prove hazardous to Hillary and company.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at October 30, 2017 10:56 AM
Warren
Manaforts’ personal troubles are not by default an indictment of the Trump campaign. The only way I or anyone who can think critically would reconsider their support of Trump would be with presentation of hard evidence of collision. That has not happened.Posted by: dbs at October 30, 2017 11:00 AM
Warren, good job.
With Russia we face an adversary unlike any other we have ever confronted.
But….but…but …Clinton. But…but…but…Obama.(just wanted to get the irrelevant out of the way)
We are facing ourselves aren’t we Phx8? At least by the description you presented.” They are essentially controlled by a kind of mafia, a kleptocracy,” is a description of America’s path since the Reagan revolution. A right wing dictatorship. Conservatism as practiced. Waving a flag and a cross was how it started and waving money brought it over the finish line.
What we are facing is no different than what other countries have faced when we “helped” them out over the years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authoritarian_regimes_supported_by_the_United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-wing_dictatorship
After 60 years of attacking our system of government, using mom apple pie and the flag, conservatives are seeing the fruit of their labor with the Trump victory this past year. TeaBaggers and Trump. The puppet government we have in place in this country is no different than what we put in place in other countries over the years.
We can’t rust our government we have been told. Small government was the battle cry for years. Using voter suppression, gerrymandering, the electoral college, and a propaganda system second to none conservatives have usurped our form of government and put a kleptocracy in place.
Now we are seeing them rub it in our faces with Trump’s win. We have our guns but we aren’t fighting that kind of war! We have replaced a middle class America with income inequality and all we can do is target practice as the right wing continues to grind America into dust whilst awaiting the return of their savior. Oh and complain about football players taking a knee during the anthem.
So after the arrest today I say we start a pool here on WB. When do the “Putininations” begin and who gets it first.Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2017 11:20 AM
From Russia with Love (Mueller Time):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEG41O5Y9-kPosted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 2:47 PM
“Allowing a Russian company to earn a profit selling American uranium to American purchasers doesn’t even smell fishy to me.”
Posted by: Warren Porter at October 29, 2017 4:33 PM
Such naivety is stunning Warren. No wonder you swallow the MMGW nonsense.
Regardless, those who care about national security demand to know how this sale of our uranium promoted our welfare.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 3:00 PM
“With Russia we face an adversary unlike any other we have ever confronted.”
If true, why sell them the ingredients for nuclear weapons? Naivety squared phx8.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 3:06 PM
“This is a bad day for the Trump Administration indeed.”
Posted by: Warren Porter at October 30, 2017 9:22 AM
Another fool with tea leaves who can’t explain any irregular connection by President Trump with the Russians; and who simply speculates.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 3:11 PM
From Warren’s link to the Uranium One deal…
“Still, it is fair to say that the degree of scrutiny of this transaction seems less than the 2009 proposed purchase of a gold mine by Chinese interests—which was ultimately withdrawn in light of CFIUS objections.”
“It is, however, true, that the mining rights to 20% of American uranium are now held by a Russian state agency. That is troubling (and had it been me, I would have tried to generate opposition to the sale).”
Troubling even for the author Warren quotes to prove it shouldn’t be troubling. What a laugh.
We still don’t know how the United States benefited.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 3:24 PM
Typical Lefty hateful comment.
“Waving a flag and a cross was how it started and waving money brought it over the finish line.”Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 3:31 PM
Kap
http://www.breitbart.com/big-governmentPosted by: dbs at October 30, 2017 3:41 PM
Open your dang eyes, Royal.
Indictments that have nothing to do with ‘Russian collusion’ have been issued. That means ‘Russian collusion’ happened.
This Manafort guy laundered money years ago before working on Trump’s campaign. That means Trump colluded with Russia.
Russia supposedly spending thousands of dollars on Facebook ads means the election was ‘inappropriately influenced by Russia.”
Russia spending hundreds of millions for “mining rights to 20% of American uranium,” means nothing.
If you’re not reassessing your support of President Trump by now, you aren’t paying attention.Posted by: kctim at October 30, 2017 3:43 PM
Kap
Here’s the right link
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/30/tony-podesta-resigns-from-podesta-group-as-mueller-probe-heats-up/Posted by: dbs at October 30, 2017 3:44 PM
kctim, our Pals on the Left need to put the training wheels back on their tricycles before they can ride with us.
We are tired of picking their sorry asses up from falling all the time.
I understand why Warren is doing menial work in his field. His latest link proves he can’t do proper research and proper analysis.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 4:01 PM
Best quote of the day.
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, went so far as to call the DNC’s near $10 million payment for what they’re labeling ‘opposition research,’ is “akin to money laundering.”
“I am also interested in sharing some memory tricks with folks at the DNC because no one can remember who paid $10 million to a law firm to do oppo research,” Gowdy said. “I find that stunning. $10 million and no one can remember who authorized it, who approved it, who said, ‘This is a really good idea.’”Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 4:10 PM
While conservatives chase conspiracy theories, today we saw the top two people from the Trump Campaign indicted on 12 counts. Unnamed “others” are cited in the money laundering indictment.
Even more important, we saw the first guilty plea by a proverbial small fish, a Trump campaign foreign policy advisor who communicated by e-mail.
What makes the indictments of Manafort and Gates so interesting is that they are sooooo cooked. It it the nature of the crimes. They are proven by documents. There are no witnesses involved, and no possible way to escape the damning evidence. Not only that, but a pardon won’t save them, because money laundering is also a crime in the state of New York. Manafort and Gates have a choice. They can give up Trump, or go to jail for decades. If they don’t have anything on Trump, then we’ll lock them up and throw away the key.
By the way, there are other things Manafort and Gates could be indicted for in the future, but these 12 indictments are inescapable. Manafort has known Trump for 30 years and has an apartment in Trump Tower. If he and Gates can’t think of anything, then bye-bye. Enjoy life in jail.
As for the guilty plea by that Foreign Policy Advisor, Papadopoulos admitted meeting with a Russian on April 26, 2016. The Russian offered dirt on HRC in the form of thousands of e-mails, to which Papadoupolis’ supervisor said “great work.”
The plea goes into some detail about the Advisor’s Russian connection, but it says not all of the known facts are included. The “Supervisor” and the Campaign recipients of the his e-mails have not been named.Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2017 4:34 PM
ohrealy, that was some racist statements you made in Comment #421139. I dare say your black barber will be offended you didn’t mention him.
OK, the Democratics have their scapegoat. All they have to do is keep his arrest inside the media’s limited attention span until the special elections are over and hope for the best, right? Then they’ll forget all about it. Three years from now the media will have some little blurb about how the scapegoat was innocent after all. At least they showed some minor glimmer of intelligence by not charging them with perjury.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 4:49 PM
Speaking of perjury…
The guy who pled guilty to lying to the FBI made that plea in July. The Mueller investigation kept it under wraps until now because he was cooperating. The language used by the FBI in the indictment is typically used when the person cooperating wears a wire, or records phone conversations (dial-a-crook). So anybody who said one thing to Papadopoulos and something else during their FBI interview is in jeopardy.
Another interesting thing about the Manafort indictments. Most of the money laundering was done through the Bank of Cyprus. At the time the Vice Chairman was Wilbur Ross, currently Trump’s Secretary of Commerce. The Bank of Cyprus is also reportedly preferred by Russian intelligence.
I’ve said all along it would be money laundering that ultimately gets Trump. When he was in danger of going belly up the Russians bailed him out. Trump sold a lot of NYC condos for cash to anonymous buyers, which is exactly what money laundering looks like- cash real estate deals purchased through fronts.Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2017 5:16 PM
Phx8 please enlighten us on what exactly is Manafort and Gates going to give up. You seem to overlook the FACT that Manafort had ties to the Podesta group. Who ran the Clinton campaign but a Podesta. Tony Podesta just today resigned his position in the group and in FACT they to are under investigation also according to NBC, by guess who, Mueller!!Posted by: Richard Kapitan at October 30, 2017 5:25 PM
“I’ve said all along it would be money laundering that ultimately gets Trump.”
Wow…I have never heard a goat blowing his own horn before this phx8. Never knew it would sound like a large fart.
You obviously have President Trump on the ropes now. Just a little push and he will resign. It’s all over. All Trump supporters are shamed. How could we be fooled so badly? Let the wrist-slitting begin.
Mea Culpa to all my Liberal/Socialist/Communist Pals.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 5:32 PM
KAP,
Manafort and Gates know where the bodies are buried. If there are none, or they refuse to say where, then they’re cooked.
I’m not really interested in John Podesta’s brother, but if anyone cares about Tony Podesta, a lobbyist, here is the Wikipedia summary:
“Podesta and the Podesta Group are now the subjects of a federal investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and for failing to disclose the wide extent of his lucrative political work for a Ukrainian group tied to the pro-Russian former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2012.”
A FARA violation is one of the 12 counts in today’s indictment. Flynn will be indicted for the same. Please note Tony Podesta is NOT the same person as John Podesta.Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2017 5:40 PM
“I’ve said all along it would be money laundering that ultimately gets Trump.”
‘Getting Trump’ is all that this whole thing has been about from the very beginning. The way the left has dismissed, ignored and excused any and all wrongdoing from their own, shows they couldn’t care less about ‘threats to our country.’
Sadly, this really isn’t about Trump at all. It’s all about purging America of all who reject leftist policy and their PC identity politics.
And leftists? You better hope money laundering that happened way before Trump became President isn’t what ‘gets him.’ The division you have cultivated guarantees that it would end badly for the country.
You NEED proof of actual collusion, any thing less and SHTF.
Who were the couple, Hillbilly’s friends, who went to jail instead of spilling the beans in the WhiteWater affair? (notice it’s an affair, like a matter?) Did they know anything? They got cooked! Maybe they didn’t? We’ll never know, will we? I wonder when phx8 stopped worrying about whether those 2 knew anything?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 5:57 PM
It’s strange how the WhiteWater “affair” went from futures trading, to infidelity, to perjury, to impeachment, to nothing to see here, in just a matter of months.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 6:00 PM
Of course, bodies were falling everywhere back then. One literally!Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 6:02 PM
Phx8 is that the same Ukraine that Clinton colluded with or should I say tried to do some opposition research.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at October 30, 2017 6:05 PM
Also phx8 Manafort was tied to the Podesta group about the same time all the crap that led to Tony Podesta to resign. Yep they know where the bodies are buried but they might just be Democrats and a few Rinos.
It is naive to think they only dealt with Republicans, isn’t it?
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 7:10 PM
The relationship between Manafort and the POS goes back to the 1980s, when Gates started working for Manafort and tghe now twitterless Roger Stone:
https://investigaterussia.org/timelines/everything-we-know-about-russia-and-president-trump
Statement of the Offense, on George Papadopoulos:
https://www.justice.gov/file/1007346/downloadPosted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 7:10 PM
The indictment charges against Manafort occurred while Mueller was FBI director, Holder was AG, and Obama was president. Why was this not discovered under their watch? Were they blind?
My guess, all these incompetents were too busy colluding and stealing for themselves to bother with such small fish.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 7:11 PM
The full indictment of Manafort and Gates:
https://www.justice.gov/file/1007271/download
The amount of detail on offshore accounts should scare anyone else who has been involved in money laundering, as well as the access to IRS filings.Posted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 7:23 PM
Just imagine the incompetence of the eight years under Obama. It took a politically inspired appointment of a special counsel, unlimited expenditures, sixteen highly paid lawyers who are laughing all the way to the bank; to uncover “money laundering”.
Man…what a coup.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 7:38 PM
kctim,
“‘Getting Trump’ is all that this whole thing has been about from the very beginning.”
Getting Trump? No. How about getting traitors and crooks. Because I don’t like traitors and crooks. And I don’t care about their party affiliation. Traitors and crooked politicians are among the lowest of the low. So whether it is Trump or Manafort or Senator Menendez or someone named Tony Podesta, if they are crooked, or if they are traitors, then they legally they are innocent until proven guilty, and they get their day in court, and after that…
RF,
The time span for the Manafort indictment ranges from about 10 years ago to earlier this year. There were FISA warrants for him in 2014 and 2016. Now they have the Trump Campaign #1 and #2 people dead to rights, which is pretty astonishing by itself, and a Foreign Policy Advisor has copped a plea and actively cooperated with the Mueller investigation.
As for collusion, Manafort and Gates were money laundering for Russian allies in the Ukraine. They were compromised by their connections. Papadopoulos told Trump in person that Putin would meet with him anytime.
And the best part is that the indictments and guilty plea make clear that Mueller did not show his hand. Their are “others” involved, and not all the facts have been revealed.
I don’t like traitors and crooks, and I will be glad to see this bunch receive their just desserts.Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2017 7:45 PM
Will one of my Liberal Pals provide a link to the statute describing the supposed “crime” of “collusion”.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 7:49 PM
I know phx8 can explain how “money laundering” is traitorous. By the way, is the charge of treason in the indictment. Where are the charges of “tax evasion”?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2017 7:52 PM
I’d like to take a break from the partisan bickering and enjoin all Watchbloggers to commend the hard-working journalists in the mainstream media who worked tirelessly over the past 2 years to uncover the truth behind Paul Manafort’s illicit business practices. For months, the insinuation that Manafort was anything less than a law-abiding American was derided as “Fake News” by partisans and liars, but this did not deter the men and women of the fourth estate from doing their part to keep America true to her values. Bob Mueller and his team might have completed the arduous task of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s necessary to actually prosecute this crook, but he is a relative newcomer who stood upon the shoulders of giants. It is the journalists who followed the paper trail and the money first and they deserve credit for this tremendous public service.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 30, 2017 7:53 PM
WP, I completely agree. Mueller can get access to some things that journalists can’t reach. Of all the broadcast journalists, I would commend Joy Reid most of all. Here she is taking down the Uranium One story, and Fusion GPS, be prepared, the clip (19 mins) starts out with drunken Jeanine Pirro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFalijeStUcPosted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 8:06 PM
I almost laughed out loud on that one.
Tried and convicted in Warren Porter’s eyes, they are. Thank a tree Warren Porter’s exalted MSM has put away the evils in the world. Who needs a trial when Warren Porter’s MSM is on the case!Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 8:34 PM
Warren Porter’s comment is typical of how the left puts things to rest. It’s always at their convenience and they do it decisively as to end the conversation. “It’s done!”, says Warren Porter. “The debate is over!”, says Al Gore. Nitynight.
It’s getting so transparent your party will start taking credit for it, Warren Porter!Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 8:44 PM
Manafort has known Trump for 30 years and has an apartment in Trump Tower. Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2017 4:34 PM
Note that this tower apartment is not listed at all in the indictment, either in the section on purchases using overseas money, or in the property subject to forfeiture:
The grand jury finds probable cause to believe that the property subject to forfeiture by PAUL J. MANAFORT, JR., includes, but is not limited to, the following listed assets:
Mueller is deliberately leaving the POS out of this particular indictment.
Papadopoulos should be under witness protection.Posted by: ohrealy at October 30, 2017 11:21 PM
Warren you are right the vicious attacks by the Trump criminal enterprise on the press has taken a toll on the psyche of the country. Once repubs/conservatives come to their senses they will thank CNN and the investigate journalists they employee. Until then they will continue to insult the intelligence of the American people with their comments.
I have to admit it is funny, in a psychotic way, to watch our conservatives friends sell out every ounce of integrity and self respect they could ever buy to protect Trump and the monied kleptocracy they worship. Tooth and nail they fight to one up the a** kisser before them with inane gibberish.
My favorite is asking phx8 to explain why money laundering is traitorous. No wait “It is naive to think they only dealt with Republicans, isn’t it?” is another ROTFLMAO line. Whitewater! seriously? Oh wait look at this one “Just imagine the incompetence of the eight years under Obama.” My god you guys are out there. oh jeezus another great line “The way the left has dismissed, ignored and excused any and all wrongdoing from their own, shows they couldn’t care less about ‘threats to our country.’”. All of this from the guns don’t kill people, people kill people crowed. What ever happened to personal responsibility you clowns?
Well IMHO after reading this nonsense all I can say is I am glad someone thought of Velcro because if we get any dumber in this country tying shoes will be out of the realm of the possible.Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2017 11:34 PM
A century ago the Progressive movement hired the federal government to claim lands as national monuments.
A century ago the Progressive movement decided the constitution is a fluid and living document, bound only to the future.
A century ago the federal government yielded it’s obligation to control the nation’s money supply to an anonymous corporation.
A century ago the states gave up their sovereignty to the federal government by ratifying the 17th amendment.
A century ago the people’s right to own property was abridged when the states ratified the 16th amendment.
None of you think these actions pertain to our current situation! Why Not? How can you be so ignorant?
Are you all ignoring cause and effect so you can argue, ad nausea, day after day, about minutia?
I’m tired of listening to excuses. There are fundamental flaws in our constitution and they are not in the original document, they are in the amendments. Let’s look for the origination of the problem instead of reacting to the results of the problem.
Ask yourselves this question: Why were the 16th and 17th amendments ratified in the same year, along with the passage of the Federal Reserve Act? Why did all of these occurrences happen all at once?
If you’re serious about discussion, try discussing the flaws associated with the Progressive movement, instead of nit picking week by week, month after month, year after year, about how superior your ideals are!
The Democratic Party didn’t put up. They have yet to shut up. So what? They still have another 3 years to howl and whine at the moon. Don’t wake me up, ok?
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2017 11:55 PM
After further review of the comments on this thread I have noticed conservatives here on WB have ignored the “drain the swamp” battle cry of all y’all for so many months. I noticed not one of you guys used this battle cry to defend Trump in this particular instance. So hats off to you guys for not stooping as low as you could have in defending the Trumpster.
So all you defenders of the kleptocracy can you explain how Trump had these old DC professionals doing his dirty work while campaigning on “drain the swamp”? Can you explain how your standards have fallen so far you still defend Trump and his long time association with these professional political hacks.
WTF does it take conservatives? Blaming Clinton or Obama I can understand, it helps to make you feel better about your choice of president. But deep down aren’t you upchucking your dinner while defending this administration?Posted by: j2t2 at October 31, 2017 12:06 AM
j2t2, congrats on keeping your dinner down after reading the comments here. I haven’t read two thirds of the comments in this thread. When people link to breitbarf, they can’t be taken seriously. Others discredited themselves long before. The right wing literally has nothing to say for themselves, so why bother with it. They picked their side long ago. These are the kind of people who defended Nixon until the end, and had to get revenge for that impeachment by doing the same to Clinton. Now they’re defending their new crock, even though most of the right wing party hates the guy. They’re going to stick with him, but he probably won’t stick with them. WP wrote a good article and started a nice conversation, but there are only 3 people commenting on it, and those same losers who always try to divert the conversation somewhere else, like madmen who always have to get back to their insane agenda.Posted by: ohrealy at October 31, 2017 12:39 AM
BTW, Pence was Manafort’s choice.Posted by: ohrealy at October 31, 2017 12:50 AM
Part of the huge disconnect for conservatives comes from their media. Trump, FOX, Hannity, Limbaugh, and others are doing their best to ignore what happened today, especially the guilty plea by GP. Instead, they are flogging conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton. It is tough because the CT’s are so incoherent. It seems some sort of collective decision was reached last week, and ever since, the right wing Wurlitzer has been cranked up to 11, with most of the spluttering incoherence directed at Hillary Clinton. As a result, the Trump supporters are lost at sea.
It is a dangerous time. Trump’s approval ratings are hitting new record-setting lows. This is the weakest administration any of us have seen in a very long time. The reason this is so dangerous is that Trump will start a war hoping everyone will rally round the flag, and him. That would improve his polling numbers and change the perception of him as a weak and ineffective leader.Posted by: phx8 at October 31, 2017 1:25 AM
Nothing burger unless you consider this
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/10/30/gregg-jarrett-still-no-evidence-trump-russia-collusion-but-hillary-is-different-matter.html
Phx8,
“Getting Trump? No. How about getting traitors and crooks. Because I don’t like traitors and crooks.”
BS. Your blind support of a candidate who put our national security at risk and then lied about it to save her own a$$, proves otherwise. As does your willingness to intentionally divide this country for political gain.
Warren,
“For months, the insinuation that Manafort was anything less than a law-abiding American was derided as “Fake News” by partisans and liars”
Not true. What has been derided are the constant baseless accusations of collusion with the Russians that ‘inappropriately influenced’ and altered the results of the election.
Nobody gives a crap if Manafort is guilty of money laundering and has to pay the price for it.
So far we have:
Partisan assumptions that an indictment for money laundering is proof, or will lead to proof, of Russian collusion. Despite the fact that the indictment does not mention Russian collusion.
That it is ok to ‘pay for dirt on Trump,’ but is not ok to ‘pay for dirt’ on Clinton.
That now “tobacco” companies could have something to do with all of this.
That employers are responsible for the actions of their employees BEFORE they were hired.
That “The right wing commenters here” asking for actual facts, rather than just accepting partisan accusations, are just repeating what they are told.
That “the entire Rothschild family” now could have something to do with all of this.
That under ‘right-wing’ leadership, our country is a “mafia, a kleptocracy, right wing dictatorship.”
“Putininations”? LOL!!!
That blaming every negative on Bush and Republicans for 8 straight years was ok, but pointing out the hypocrisy of defending Clinton and Obama, is wrong.
That the inability to provide actual facts to back up one’s claims leads to name calling.
That nuclear war is inevitable and we all should move to Europe.
That asking for facts means one is ‘defending Trump.’
That we are still waiting for proof of ‘Russian collusion.’Posted by: kctim at October 31, 2017 10:37 AM
“It is, however, true, that the mining rights to 20% of American uranium are now held by a Russian state agency. That is troubling (and had it been me, I would have tried to generate opposition to the sale).”
Please explain to all of us how this is truly “troubling” if the uranium can’t be exported without approval, and as of this date no export approval has occurred.
Rocky
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-uranium-one-explainer-20171030-story.html
“Aside from the tiny production figures, in order for Uranium One to aid Russia’s uranium supply, or any other nation’s, it would need an export license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The company does not have an export license.”
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at October 31, 2017 12:07 PM
Put it in cartoon terms and maybe they’ll understand. Boris, Natasha, Mr. Big, and Fearless Leader have more upsidaisium than we do. They know nothing about business, only about making trouble for moose and squirrel. Their assets can be frozen at any time, and the Canadian government has passed their own Magnitsky act, and other countries may follow suit. Besides anything else, putting a puppet in the WH, and their special friend at State, helps them monitor their own wayward nationals who may want to strike out on their own. They’re all thieves and criminals, and will eventually turn on each other.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/08/28/putin-saw-the-panama-papers-as-a-personal-attack-and-may-have-wanted-revenge-russian-authors-say/?utm_term=.c18e8c2c28e4Posted by: ohrealy at October 31, 2017 12:23 PM
“My favorite is asking phx8 to explain why money laundering is traitorous. “
Mine too j2t2. But, neither you or the other guy has an answer.
My neighbor’s son told me he wanted to trick-or-treat dressed as a Liberal; but he couldn’t get his head up his ass.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2017 5:22 PM
“Trump’s approval ratings are hitting new record-setting lows.”
Some fools still consider polls to be accurate. Yet, they discount the great increases in GDP which is not done by polling.
Please explain to all of us how this is truly “troubling” if the uranium can’t be exported without approval, and as of this date no export approval has occurred.
Rocky
Posted by: Rocky Marks at October 31, 2017 11:41 AM
Rocky, ask Warren Porter as he is the one who furnished the link to the article from which I copied the quote.
I know Rocky can not be innocent or naive enough to believe nothing illegal is ever exported. No crimes are ever committed. Government is on the job protecting citizens.
Still waiting for my Liberal Pals to tell us why it was considered a good deal for America to sell our uranium rights to Russia. No answer simply means they have none.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2017 5:37 PM
While phx8 and others gleefully remain poll believers, and celebrate President Trump’s low approval ratings, actual American consumers are ever more optimistic.
Give me a great economy and happy consumers any day over a lousy economy and depressed consumers bent over by a fast-talking and lying Obama with high approval ratings any day of the week.
Consumers were even more optimistic in October than economists polled by Reuters expected.
Consumer confidence rose to 125.9 in October, according to the Conference Board.
The index “increased to its highest level in almost 17 years,” Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement. That was in December 2000, when the index hit 128.6.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/31/consumer-confidence-october.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2017 6:36 PM
“Still waiting for my Liberal Pals to tell us why it was considered a good deal for America to sell our uranium rights to Russia. No answer simply means they have none.”
Actually America didn’t sell the uranium rights to Russia, we sold them to Canada in 2005, and they sold them to Russia in 2010.
What was sold to Russia is approx. 2% of the worlds reserves.
Rocky
What secrets will Mueller find when he investigates the President’s foreign deals?
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/08/21/trumps-business-of-corruption
“In criminal law, there is a crucial concept called “willful blindness”: a person can be convicted of a crime even if he was unaware of certain aspects of the crime in which he was engaged. In U.S. courts, judges routinely explain to juries that “no one can avoid responsibility for a crime by deliberately ignoring what is obvious.”Posted by: ohrealy at October 31, 2017 7:21 PM
Rocky, please think about the Uranium Deal. If the sale did not involve American held assets, why the need to get approval from American officials?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2017 7:24 PM
“Rocky, please think about the Uranium Deal. If the sale did not involve American held assets, why the need to get approval from American officials?”
Maybe because the mine is on American soil.
Plenty of foreign companies operate on American soil. Uranium One was owned by a company out of Vancouver, Canada
Rocky
“My favorite is asking phx8 to explain why money laundering is traitorous. “
Mine too j2t2. But, neither you or the other guy has an answer.
Strawman Royal you put up a strawman. Why would we bother to answer that particular one when there were do many being batted around by you guys on this thread.
My neighbor’s son told me he wanted to trick-or-treat dressed as a Liberal; but he couldn’t get his head up his ass.
Perhaps if his head is to big to fit up his own a** you could tell him to stick it up your a** Royal and go as a Conservative instead.Posted by: j2t2 at October 31, 2017 8:03 PM
Such a pity that Watchblog conservatives cannot even thank the journalists who helped bring these criminals and crooks to justice. Just shows the lengths they are willing to stoop to in order to get a “win”, whatever that means.
According to the documents released on Monday, Paul Manafort & Rick Gates are deplorable thugs who ought to spend the rest of their lives in prison for their conspiracy. Politically speaking, Donald Trump better be praying dearly that Manafort & Gates can somehow pull an acquittal out of their hats because things do not look good for him.
the author Warren quotes to prove it shouldn’t be troubling.Royal Flush, where did I claim that Paul Rozensweig’s summary proves “it shouldn’t be troubling”? Posted by: Warren Porter at November 1, 2017 1:40 PM
Right wing news sources have moved beyond fake news into promoting mental illness.
Definition of psychosis a serious mental illness characterized by defective or lost contact with reality often with hallucinations or delusionsPosted by: ohrealy at November 1, 2017 6:01 PM
As the details come out, it looks worse and worse for Manafort, Gates, and others.
Most people think Manafort and Gates will face superceding indictments, but Mueller will hold off so as not to tip his hand.
In the widely publicized picture of a meeting attended by Trump, Sessions, and Papadopoulos (GP), the latter mentioned his connections with Russia, and Putin’s willingness to meet with Trump. Sessions’ testimony in Congress could be problematic. Did he perjure himself? Everytime the subject of Russia came up in sworn testimony Session said “I do not recall” to just about everything. Trump lied about his campaign’s contacts with Russians. On April 26th Russians offered Papadopoulos thousands of Hillary Clinton e-mails, months before they were released to the public. In the e-mail chain GP included Sam Clovis, who is about to testify to the FBI. Who else was in that chain? Clovis was the immediate supervisor, but Sessions headed the foreign policy team for the campaign.
The sealed GP indictment was labeled indictment B. Is there an indictment A? Again, most believe there is at least one other person acting as a “proactive collaborator” for the FBI. Heh.Posted by: phx8 at November 1, 2017 7:38 PM
Mueller could already have a sealed indictment of the POS, to be opened the day he leaves office.Posted by: ohrealy at November 1, 2017 7:57 PM
Boente did not quit, but was fired last Thursday.Posted by: ohrealy at November 1, 2017 11:02 PM
Facebook is a social media site. Anyone that believes anything they read there without proper due diligence is a fool.
Check where the page is based out of. Many are from Eastern Europe, and South America (notably Columbia).
You might as well post the actual source of the information.
Rocky
