Democrats & Liberals Archives

Physicians Come Out In Support of Democratic Single-Payer Plan​

As of September 13, 2017, at least 16 Democratic senators have come out in support of the single-payer health bill proposed on Wednesday by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The bill aims to expand access to Medicare to all Americans. Some argue that the proposed legislation signals that many Democrats can be convinced to shift further left when it comes to expanding health care rights for their U.S. constituents.

With Republicans in control of Congress, and with a lack of support from the president, it's unlikely that the bill has a chance of becoming a law soon. On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he would veto legislation for a single-payer government-run health care system.

"Bernie Sanders is pushing hard for a single payer healthcare plan--a curse on the U.S. & its people," the president tweeted. "I told Republicans to approve healthcare fast or this would happen. But don't worry, I will veto because I love our country and its people."

Sanders responded later that day, stating "No Mr. President, providing healthcare to every man, woman and child as a right is not a curse, it's exactly what we should be doing."

Some states, such as California have proposed a state-run Universal Healthcare program. And while this has yet to catch on, many doctors have since come forward stating that they support a universal healthcare plan.

One compelling anecdote came from Rush University's David A. Ansell, MD, MPH, a physician who has been practicing for upwards of 40 years.

In a recent op-ed featured in The Washington Post, Ansell describes the need for single-payer insurance in a time where poverty is rampant.

"In nearly 40 years as a doctor, I witnessed time and again how inequality kills," he argues. "Those without health insurance...(there are almost 30 million in this country), often cannot access the most basic care, let alone complex specialty care. But the problem is more serious than a simple lack of health insurance. What insurance card you hold can literally be a matter of life and death."

He goes on to recount his experience serving for decades at not-for-profit hospitals who care for a huge percentage of the minority populations in Chicago who are mostly uninsured or rely on Medicaid to receive treatment.

"In my 27 years at these two safety-net hospitals, not one of my patients received an organ or bone marrow transplant," he writes. "Yet the organs that fed the transplant centers across the region came from the dying patients in these hospitals. Our patients--the poorest of the poor--gave, but they never received."

He goes on to cite the work of Princeton economist Angus Deaton, who penned a research paper in January 2011 entitled "What does the empirical evidence tell us about the injustice of health inequalities? The paper argues that the United States essentially has an apartheid health-care system, in which structural racism and classism have permeated communities and left low income, and specifically black and brown individuals with few options when it comes to affordable health care.

"The hospitals and clinics serving minority neighborhoods often face severe resource challenges compared with those serving affluent neighborhoods of concentrated advantage," Ansell writes. "But it not just the poorest who are at risk. Our current multi-payer for-profit health insurance system perpetuates premature death by putting many people at an extreme disadvantage when it comes to affording care. Those who have better health insurance policies can access better care. However, even patients with insurance cards face skyrocketing co-pays, deductibles and pharmaceutical prices that keep them from seeking care."

The best solution, he argues, is a national solution, similar to the ones that have been adopted by developed nations all over the globe. Through a single-payer system, every worker and business in America would pay into the system similarly to how we pay taxes for schools, and the military. In essence, everyone will opt in and none will be left out.

"As a doctor, I have a moral obligation to care for patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay," he says. "But America's fragmented, for-profit health system forces doctors to violate their Hippocratic oath, the moral contract requiring us to treat health as a basic human right. I speak for many American physicians when I say I am sick and tired of a health insurance system that harms our patients, many of whom are sick and tired themselves."