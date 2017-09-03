Democrats & Liberals Archives

North Korea detonates 6th nuclear weapon
Seismometers across East Asia and the rest of the world lit up this morning. A tremor radiating out from Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site in the rugged Hamgyong Mountains has shaken the world. According to the United States Geological Service, the explosion had a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter Scale.
While any analysis is preliminary and should be taken with a grain of salt, the fact that this explosion is an order of magnitude greater than any previous than any previous PDRK nuclear test lends credibility to the claim from PDRK propaganda that this was a thermonuclear weapon, also known as a hydrogen bomb. Nevertheless, sources in China and South Korea are claiming a slightly smaller explosion, but the distinction is mostly pedantic at this point.
North Korea is perfecting the means necessary to eliminate any major metropolis in the United States. This comes on the heels of President Trump's impotent sabre rattling earlier this year. Some commenters on Watchblog speculated that speaking loudly and carrying a small stick would scare North Korea into complying with American demands. It turns out, bluffing is a terrible strategy when it comes to geopolitics when Kim Jong-Un already knows the cards in everyone's hands.
Because he is such a coward, it is unlikely Donald Trump will initiate a war on the heels of this latest provocation. While he may be loath to admit it, our President is sliding towards the continuation of Obama's policy of 'Strategic Patience'. Refusing to appease the PDRK regime, the United States will use all available resource to contain the spread of Korean nuclear know-how. Blockades and sanctions will stem the flow of goods and materials as long as cooperation from China, Russia and South Korea is secured.
Unfortunately, even the unambitious application of the Truman doctrine upon North Korea may be a bit too difficult for President Trump to accomplish. Already, he is poisoning the well that irrigates America's relationships with our Asian allies with misplaced rhetoric decrying various trade policy. Donald Trump will have to learn quickly that concerns about trade deficits needs to be swept aside when America's very survival is at stake. Nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula cannot be tolerated and everything must be done to prevent their proliferation.Posted by Warren Porter at September 3, 2017 8:50 AM
helloPosted by: Rich KAPitan at September 5, 2017 3:16 PM
Warped, I don’t share your sympathies. IMO Trump is waiting for the first shot to be fired by N.K. If N. K. is stupid enough to act first it will be the end of the PDRK Regime. It will be another Syria but with more punch.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 5, 2017 3:22 PM
“Because he is such a coward, it is unlikely Donald Trump will initiate a war…”
Really, not firing the first salvo is a “cowardly” act? Someone needs to get a grip on their emotions.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 5, 2017 4:59 PM
RF,
I am not going to debate the straw man you have constructed from the converse of what I wrote. Grow up and stop playing games with me.
KAP,
Trump is waiting for the first shot to be fired by N.K. If N. K. is stupid enough to act first it will be the end of the PDRK Regime.
This is precisely Obama’s policy of “strategic patience”. Wait for North Korea to start the war and clean their clocks afterwards.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 6:25 AM
Warped, If Trump is a coward for waiting for N. K. to fire the first shot, what then was Obama? I have to agree with R. F. you need to get a grip on your emotions if you think a President is a “COWARD” to wait until N. K. fires first.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 6, 2017 11:44 AM
KAP,
Reread what I wrote. Just because I say if P then Q does not mean I think Q implies P.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 5:09 PM
Warren, what you wrote; and what we understand you wrote, are crystal clear. Backpedaling again?Posted by: Royal Flush at September 6, 2017 5:14 PM
Warped I suggest you reread your post.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 6, 2017 5:28 PM
Do I really need to spell it out to you two?
This is what I wrote:
Premise 1: Trump is a coward
Premise 2: Cowards do not start wars
Conclusion 3: Therefore Trump will not start a war.
The argument is perfectly valid.
This is the straw man that has been falsely attributed to me:
Premise 1: Trump did not start a war
Premise 2: If one does not start a war, one is a coward
Conclusion: Therefore Trump is a coward.
This argument is not sound because the second premise is false.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 5:40 PM
Warren, let me spell out for you what we understand you wrote.
1. Trump is a coward.
Incorrect or unproven premise invalidating anything that follows.
Warren is presenting outrageous positions he ascribes to President Trump with no basis in truth.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 6, 2017 5:49 PM
If you wanted to dispute my premise, why didn’t you say so? Seems awfully convulsed to craft a strawman instead.
invalidating anything that follows.
You disagree with my conclusion that Trump won’t initiate a war with North Korea?Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 10:47 PM
Warped, I don’t disagree with you that Trump won’t initiate a war. What I disagree with is saying he is a coward. Or it is just your way of explaining his actions with N. K. that is warped.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 6, 2017 11:02 PM
don’t disagree with you that Trump won’t initiate a war. What I disagree with is saying he is a coward. Or it is just your way of explaining his actions with N. K. that is warped.
That’s fine too say. It just was a pity it required a dozen comments and a syllogism to get here.
Anyway, my premise that Trump I’d a coward is supported by the same amount of evidence that you and your rightist friends used to claim Obama was a leak leader vis-a-vis North Korea.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 11:50 PM
You disagree with my conclusion that Trump won’t initiate a war with North Korea?
Posted by: Warren Porter at September 6, 2017 10:47 PM
Warren, since your “conclusion” was based upon a faulty assumption, it is meaningless to me.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 7, 2017 12:37 PM
Nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula cannot be tolerated and everything must be done to prevent their proliferation.
Posted by Warren Porter at September 3, 2017 8:50 AM
We agree on this Warren. Please describe what you mean by “everything”.
Obviously this was not the imperative of the last three administrations.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 7, 2017 2:52 PM
it is meaningless to me.
Then why bring it up at all?Posted by: Warren Porter at September 7, 2017 8:53 PM
Obviously this was not the imperative of the last three administrations.
What is this administration doing, that the previous haven’t? LOL, this administration is following the same playbook, as previous ones.
Trump is a coward, but then I consider all bully’s as cowards. The real question is, what is the minimum provocation that N. Korea can commit, that will warrant a military response? Trump threatened with “Fire and Fury”, if there were any more “threats” from North Korea, but obviously with the latest provocations, that isn’t true.
Nobody wants to see this issue resolved with a military response, but when is a military response warranted? Is a missile fired towards Guam sufficient, or is proximity important. Why wasn’t the missile shot over Japan sufficient, or do we not take that as seriously as flights over U.S. territories.Posted by: Cubed at September 7, 2017 9:20 PM
What is this administration doing, that the previous haven’t?
Blustering, shooting off at the mouth for starters. Mr. Fire and Fury is stuck between his mouth and what he can actually do, dealing with another sociopath with weird hair. Kim Jong Un has exposed the incompetence, the cowardice that is the Trump administration, h*ll even GWB looks like a genius compared to Trump.
I mean he has swapped from Fire and Fury rhetoric to ..well maybe China can help…. if I forget about the currency manipulation promise I made…. and I swear Jung Un if you shoot one more missile.. I mean it one ….Fire and Fury… Fire …oh man…please Jung Un. He has been played and if he was black or Obama he would be vilified by conservatives on WB. Instead they offer silliness and illogical doubletalk.Posted by: j2t2 at September 8, 2017 12:17 AM
Much like the famous Obama “red line” in the sand in Syria j2?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at September 8, 2017 9:32 AM
It is very much like Obama’s famous “red line” comment. There is a difference however, Obama went to Congress seeking permission/support to strike Syria, and was denied authorization by House Republicans. He did so, after being widely criticized for acting unilaterally in Libya. Sounds like Republicans like “can’t have their cake…” Of course they try, but it is dependent upon us to forget the true facts of what actually happened.Posted by: Cubed at September 8, 2017 11:56 AM
What facts, cubed????Posted by: Richard Kapitan at September 8, 2017 12:56 PM
Comment #419714
it is meaningless to me.
Then why bring it up at all?
Posted by: Warren Porter at September 7, 2017 8:53 PM
For your continuing education and edification.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 8, 2017 4:59 PM
For your continuing education and edificatio
Oh please. Get off your high horse and just admit you made a simple mistake.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 10, 2017 8:18 AM
Poor Warren. He gets caught in an indefensible position and blames others. His education is sorely lacking in some areas.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 10, 2017 3:18 PM
Such brilliant comments! Good thing this site was brought back.
Our POS troll got trolled by the N. Korean troll, so it’s a troll war, perfect for commenting at watchblog. Our main concern should be the artillery north of the DMZ.Posted by: ohrealy at September 10, 2017 8:54 PM
Ohrealy,
Notice how saucy Royal Flush gets when his shenanigans are exposed.
Royal Flush,
Ta-ta, I’ll talk with you later. Today, you have not even a modicum of intellectual honesty.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 10, 2017 9:35 PM
On a more serious note, one of the things that could happen is that the South Koreans get fed up and tell us that they’ve got this covered, and we can send our troops home.
If anything missile related or missile adjacent happens to us, that the missile defense systems we’ve been developing for so many years can’t handle, then IMO, all the executives and major shareholders of those companies should be put on auto-piloted flights that can disappear over the Bermuda Triangle or somewhere else.
My favorite version of Crazy, from the French version of The Voice, La Plus Belle Voix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ml3BRuezesPosted by: ohrealy at September 10, 2017 9:59 PM
As the nation and I mourn in remembrance of the catastrophic terrorist events of sixteen years ago, I wonder if we have truly learned any lessons about those who would destroy our beloved country.
The past politics of appeasement in Iran and North Korea has emboldened our enemies. We live in peril while many of our political leaders dither about climate control and bathroom rights.
May God have mercy on us.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 11, 2017 7:35 PM
Ohrealy, Notice how saucy gets when his shenanigans are exposed.
These unfortunate creatures only know what the plantation owners allow them, and reject information that comes from outside that economic system of monopoly “capitalism” and cronyism.
So who would destroy our country?
Alex Jones tells us Trump is being drugged, so even the extreme right can see how unbalanced the man is. His finger is on the button.
We see Royal and many other conservatives resort to silly name calling and denial but never anything factual from reputable sources when it comes to climate change.
Putin has interfered in elections in his own country for the past decade at least to remain in power. Now we have an active investigation surrounding Putin interfering in the elections in this country. Combine that with the Judicial branch of the government now controlled by the legislative branch of the government and we have a recipe for an oligarchy. The new administration has empowered a voter suppression panel, shades of Putin..right?.,and is at war with the free press in this country.
Then we have those from outside of this country that would like to destroy this country. Kim Jong-Un being but one of those. The problem with Jong-Un is he is as bad or worse than Trump when it comes to narcissism and ego based decisions. A stare down between the two is the best we can hope for on this front,IMHO.
Anyway back to the country being destroyed from within. A while back there were twenty full democracies in the world, today the US is off the list and 19 remains.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy_Index
I would say we have meant the enemy Royal and it is the American people. With the help of Putin of course.Posted by: j2t2 at September 12, 2017 8:48 PM
AP yesterday, Jimmy Carter:
Carter, 92, did not mention explicitly Trump’s threatening exchanges this summer with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, but the former president said the U.S. should engage directly with the insular leader and discuss a peace treaty to replace the cease fire that ended the Korean War in 1953. “I would send my top person to Pyongyang immediately, if I didn’t go myself,” Carter said, noting that he’s been three times to the country, even as successive U.S. administrations have refused to deal with the regime. The North Koreans, Carter said, want a treaty that guarantees the U.S. will not attack unless North Korea attacks the U.S. or an ally, particularly South Korea. “Until we talk to them and treat them with respect — as human beings, which they are — I don’t think we’re going to make any progress,” Carter said.Posted by: ohrealy at September 13, 2017 10:55 AM
Here’s is a quote from “wikipedia” which provides the reason why the United States is a “Flawed Democracy”. Just imagine the brain power involved for j2t2 to swallow this bull shit.
“Flawed democracies are nations where elections are fair and free and basic civil liberties are honored but may have issues (e.g. media freedom infringement). Nonetheless, these nations have significant faults in other democratic aspects, including underdeveloped political culture, low levels of participation in politics, and issues in the functioning of governance.”
Our jaundiced friend also wrote that the “enemy” is the American people.
More proof positive of the Liberal goal of one-world government. Liberals will not rest until everyone is dependent upon government and sharing equally in pain and suffering.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 13, 2017 2:48 PM
Can there be any bigger fool than the one who wants to implement Jimmy Carter’s ideas on dealing with North Korea?Posted by: Royal Flush at September 13, 2017 2:53 PM
Dozens upon dozens of celebrities, on fifteen networks, teamed up for the Hand in Hand telethon on Tuesday night, ultimately raking in a “whopping” $44 million for Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief.
How sad is that? What a pitiful showing for the Hollywood glitterati and network television. But then, most are democrats and they really only care about themselves. Their history of charitable contribution is almost as pitiful as democrat politicians.
J.J. Watt, the NFL’s three-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Houston Texans, made the biggest headlines by helping raise more than $19 million (and counting) for recovery efforts. He did it all on social media.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 13, 2017 3:09 PM
Royal it is sad you cannot come up with an intelligent response, choosing instead to show your inability to use logic and reason. You are quick to imagine brainpower but slow to use it judging from your comments.
From the same link you cherry picked, and rather foolishly I might add, the reason for the downgrade.
“In 2016, the United States was downgraded from a full democracy to a flawed democracy; its score, which had been experiencing a persistent downward trend, crossed the threshold from 8.05 in 2015 to 7.98 in 2016. The report states that this was not due to the election of Donald Trump, but was caused by the same factors that led to his election.”
So lets get to the rather foolish part shall we? You highlighted “and issues in the functioning of governance.” as if we haven’t had that problem since all them baby boomers got together and demanded the government stay out of medicare, yep the tea baggers.
The amazing thing is you nitpick the small as a means to camouflage the larger issue here Royal.
I am starting to wonder Royal if you aren’t one of them Russian trolls Putin has hired to misinform the American people. You defend the things I mentioned in my previous post, voter suppression, Russian interference in the election, diminished separation of power in government,the administration attacking the free press as well as Trump’s administration revising civil forfeiture rules to make it easier for the police to steal money from the people of this country.
You trash a group of people who raised over 44 million dollars to help people in need! Have you no sense of decency?
Your spouting nonsensical conspiracy theories as if they had merit. You contribute to the problems of this country with your continuous spouting of far right myths and misinformation while denying it is the American people that need to do something about our government.Posted by: j2t2 at September 13, 2017 10:37 PM
OH, MY…j2t2 has just informed us that we became a “flawed democracy” due to eight years of Obama. Under President Trump I am confident we can regain our former prominence.
Hmmm…could j2t2 stop procrastinating and made a decision. Am I a Russian “troll” or a Nazi?
Hollywood elite collectively begging for hours on fifteen networks and raising a mere $44 million is a disgrace.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 14, 2017 2:30 PM
Royal is that all you gleaned from this? You keep proving my point for me with these displays of American ignorance.
What procrastination? Your inability to apply logic and reason has you believing it is either/or, you can be a Russian troll or a Nazi but not both!!! I would suggest both is entirely within your grasp.
I do hope you are right though Royal and between the Dems and Trump we can restore the country to our former prominence. Seems to be working the last couple of days at least.
Did you actual see the list of those you claim to be “Hollywood elites”? I doubt it. But IMHO perhaps you should rally the people of Texas and demand these elites send that mere 44 million in aid to the US Virgin Islands instead of Texas. Maybe they will think it is more than a disgrace.
BTW it took Jerry Lewis from 1966 until 1990 to reach the 44 million mark in a 24 hour period. So first time out, 15 hours 44 million doesn’t seem to be so bad to the less arrogant among us.
“I do hope you are right though Royal and between the Dems and Trump we can restore the country to our former prominence. Seems to be working the last couple of days at least.”
Liberals are sooooo easy to turn. Give them a meal and glass of wine at the White House and even Chucky Schumer calls Trump his buddy.
The president will get tax reform and money to build a barrier to ensure that we choose who enters our country.
A football player raised $19 million using only social media. Hollywood elites should be ashamed. They will probably demand payment for their appearance at the fund raiser.
Liberals are sooooo easy to turn. Give them a meal and glass of wine at the White House and even Chucky Schumer calls Trump his buddy.
And conservatives are so easy to play Royal. So what? You probably believe Schumer fell for Trump’s dishonesty. You probably believe optimism is a crime.
The president will get tax reform and money to build a barrier to ensure that we choose who enters our country.
Only because conservatives in Congress have no soul Royal. The cost of this wall will be borne by the American people not the people of Mexico. SO what have you and the other conservative losers won? More debt and at best solar power! Who is the fool?
A football player raised $19 million using only social media.
Congrats for him Royal. You measure his effort over days and insult the good intentions of those you claim to be Hollywood elite and judge these people and their good intentions, for raising 44 million! Who is the fool? You insult conservative Christians when you associate yourself with them and make these foolish statements.
Hollywood elites should be ashamed.
For raising 44 million dollars to help the people of Texas and Florida!!! Before you continue to babble this nonsense at least find out who you consider to be “Hollywood elites” Royal. Then consider the fact that 44 million in 15 hours to help those in need is no small feat.
You also need to consider the falsehood you spout by blaming, incorrectly, the Hollywood elite for what you consider to be a small amount of money when it was the American public that contributed to the cause. You insult the people of this country when you talk such nonsense. Once again Royal have you no sense of decency?
You really are a buffoon and if you had an iota of respect for the people of this country you would apologize for your hatred and ignorance. F**king Russian troll.
They will probably demand payment for their appearance at the fund raiser.
And you will probably want to sell your mother to to some Russian oligarch for a small profit for yourself Royal.Posted by: j2t2 at September 14, 2017 11:08 PM
The thing is j2 those Hollywood ellites could have donated 1/2 million each and raised that 44 million in less then 1 hour. I’m sure there are more then 88 millionheir actors and other performers in Calif.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at September 14, 2017 11:31 PM
KAP, read the list of those who Royal considers to be the Hollywood elite and then lets talk. But that aside they, just like Walmart and many other corporate outlets, raised the money from contributions not from their own stash. To think the chicken s**t comment from Royal has merit is foolish. The fact is in a mere 15 hours they raised 44 million to help the people in Texas and Florida.
This ignorant attack on people of this country attempting to help others by conservatives is sad. It shows us just how far we have fell as a country.
But lets make it simple for you conservatives. Would the deity Reagan have insulted the “Hollywood elite” for performing a benefit to encourage Americans to contribute 44 million dollars in one day to help our fellow Americans?Posted by: j2t2 at September 15, 2017 12:36 AM
The point I am trying to make to you j2 is they could have used themselves as an example and pooled together and probably donated over 100 million. They might have even raised more in the 15 hours.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 15, 2017 10:51 AM
elite
noun
the choice or best of anything considered collectively, as of a group or class of persons.
adjective
representing the most choice or select; best
j2t2 is so consumed with hate trying to find new names to call me that he misses the point.
Fifteen hours on eleven networks raising a mere $44 million was a negative vote for the Hollywood establishment by normal Americans who hate what these elites stand for.
Such vehemence by j2t2 is cause to worry about his mental health.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 15, 2017 2:17 PM
From years ago:
“Adolph H….. could have been stopped if people had questioned his authority and rhetoric for its humanity.”
Richard Wagner preceded that guy: “from munich go forth to lead a united germany… germany must have it’s place in the sun… Are we little people, with miniscule minds, mere servants, ruled by and subservient to our betters? I say to them, our rulers, I say, cast your titles and distinctions from you, We too, the common people, have ancestors, and although they had no titles, were not ushers of the sh*thouse, their deeds of daring, their vassalage, their sufferings, are written weeping in letters of blood, their blood, our blood banner…consult instead the free folk, the german folk, those noblest of children like unto gods …Your fatherland is called germany, love it above all, and more through actions than words…
Posted by: ohrealy at August 5, 2009 6:33 PM
The point I am trying to make to you j2 is they could have used themselves as an example and pooled together and probably donated over 100 million. They might have even raised more in the 15 hours.
The point I’m trying to make KAP is read the list and then tell me it is people rejecting the Hollywood elite. Tell me a 15 hour telethon raising 44 million dollars at $25 a whack should be a reason for contempt. This strawman Royal is throwing out is just a silly attempt to keep us from discussing the other issues raised.
j2t2 is so consumed with hate trying to find new names to call me that he misses the point.
The Russian troll projecting again. Royal I am not name calling I am suggesting you get paid by Putin to troll internet sites spreading disinformation.
Fifteen hours on eleven networks raising a mere $44 million was a negative vote for the Hollywood establishment by normal Americans who hate what these elites stand for.
See what I mean Royal. You are the hater here. You use this strawman to deliver your hateful message.
Such vehemence by j2t2 is cause to worry about his mental health.
Such denial Royal perhaps you should question your own mental health. We have seen projection, hatred and a complete lack of reason and logic in your comments in this thread. Are you bringing up the mental health issue to suggest you are spreading disinformation you are just mentally ill?Posted by: j2t2 at September 15, 2017 7:41 PM
j2t2, your “read the list” link doesn’t work.
Congrats on being able to read the unreadable and try to make sense out of it.Posted by: ohrealy at September 15, 2017 9:34 PM
What I am saying j2, that seems to be going over your head is, most if not all those Hollywood people who more then likely are worth millions could have donated that money themselves instead of having a telethon. Besides after everyone takes their cut of that 44 million I’ll wager only about 10 million gets to hurricane relief if that.
It’s not going over my head KAP,it just you really don’t know which of them donated or how much they donated. You insist upon the strawman argument that they will take the lions share of the donations without any proof of them doing anything more that donating their time and effort to help the people of both Texas and Florida.
Here is the link I messed up in my last comment. SO who considers George Strait a Hollywood elite?
Oh by the way-
“The entire amount of donations from the public received by the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund will be distributed to charities working on the ground the affected areas. Costs of producing the benefit and processing donations are covered by corporate and private contributions.”
Thanks for the link!
You insist upon the strawman argument that they will take the lions share of the donations without any proof of them doing anything more that donating their time and effort to help the people of both Texas and Florida. Posted by: j2t2 at September 16, 2017 10:53 AM
That’s because it’s what right wingers do, like lawyer Sekulow, who belongs in prison, but isn’t somehow. Osteen isn’t on the list, but he’s probably praying for them, for a fee.
They’re all successful people. How come losers, lobbyists and other crooks don’t donate?Posted by: ohrealy at September 16, 2017 12:30 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.