Democrats & Liberals Archives

North Korea detonates 6th nuclear weapon

Seismometers across East Asia and the rest of the world lit up this morning. A tremor radiating out from Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site in the rugged Hamgyong Mountains has shaken the world. According to the United States Geological Service, the explosion had a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter Scale.

While any analysis is preliminary and should be taken with a grain of salt, the fact that this explosion is an order of magnitude greater than any previous than any previous PDRK nuclear test lends credibility to the claim from PDRK propaganda that this was a thermonuclear weapon, also known as a hydrogen bomb. Nevertheless, sources in China and South Korea are claiming a slightly smaller explosion, but the distinction is mostly pedantic at this point.

North Korea is perfecting the means necessary to eliminate any major metropolis in the United States. This comes on the heels of President Trump's impotent sabre rattling earlier this year. Some commenters on Watchblog speculated that speaking loudly and carrying a small stick would scare North Korea into complying with American demands. It turns out, bluffing is a terrible strategy when it comes to geopolitics when Kim Jong-Un already knows the cards in everyone's hands.

Because he is such a coward, it is unlikely Donald Trump will initiate a war on the heels of this latest provocation. While he may be loath to admit it, our President is sliding towards the continuation of Obama's policy of 'Strategic Patience'. Refusing to appease the PDRK regime, the United States will use all available resource to contain the spread of Korean nuclear know-how. Blockades and sanctions will stem the flow of goods and materials as long as cooperation from China, Russia and South Korea is secured.

Unfortunately, even the unambitious application of the Truman doctrine upon North Korea may be a bit too difficult for President Trump to accomplish. Already, he is poisoning the well that irrigates America's relationships with our Asian allies with misplaced rhetoric decrying various trade policy. Donald Trump will have to learn quickly that concerns about trade deficits needs to be swept aside when America's very survival is at stake. Nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula cannot be tolerated and everything must be done to prevent their proliferation.