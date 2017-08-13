Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Right Unites in Charlottesville

Trump supporters from across the nation gathered in droves this weekend to participate to celebrate our President’s “America First” platform. The rally was held in Charlottesville to protest the recent renaming of Robert E. Lee Park to Emancipation field by the Charlottesville City Council. Ironically, these people believe protecting the honor and legacy of one of America’s most infamous traitors is essential to American patriotism, but minutiae such as this will not deter American conservatives and their mission to safeguard white privilege in the United States. Ongoing litigation also seeks to remove statues erected in the early 20th century to honor General Lee and his treasonous bretheren.

Liberals across the country were shocked and dismayed at the sight of torch wielding men chanting slogans not heard in 80 years. Evoking the Nuremburg rallies featured in The Triumph of the Will, White supremacists declared open war against the liberal democratic order that has kept America safe and prosperous for 240 years.

Obstentably, this is supposed to be a mirror image of the identity politics expressed by people of color of the past few decades. After all, if Black people or Latinos are allowed to organize around their shared values and interests, why not White people? Or so the logic goes. Unfortunately, an earnest application of colorblindness is woefully naive. The historical context of centuries of brutal oppression inflicted on nonwhites makes symmetrical treatment of White identity politics and nonwhite identity politics impossible. The latter may be mildly problematic, but the former is a dire and hostile threat to the republic itself.

Given this asymmetry, it is not a surprise that we hold people to different standards of behavior. While the ends do not justify the means, we do judge people by both the ends they hope to implement and the means by which they do it. So, while violence may be present in both the conservatives rallying in Charlottesville and the leftists who oppose them, it is far easier to excuse violence committed to protecting individual rights and liberties than it is to excuse violence committed by those seeking to take those rights and liberties away.

Absolute pacifists such as Mohandas Gandhi may have condemned the violent effort to defeat Nazism 70 years ago, but people actually committed to such causes are few and far between. Today, many Republicans and conservatives seem very confused. For a very long time, they have rejected the mantle of pacifism. War and violence have been advocated as solutions to a great many problems from crime to terrorism by these people. Recent attempts to equivocate and condemn violence on both sides may make sense coming from the mouth of a true conscientious objector, but it comes across as insincere to the rational observer. More uncharitably, it can be interpreted as tacit endorsement for the party with both condemnable means and condemnable ends when they are lumped in the same bucket as people with honorable ends.

For further discussion of these issues, I suggest reading Conor Friedersdorf's excellent reporting for The Atlantic. True to their proclivity for binary thinking, the Right's current gambit is to create a false dichotomy to trip up their opponents. Either a group is purely virtuous in both means & ends or it is equally condemnable, leaving no room for nuance. We must thoroughly reject this sophistry. One need not be as clean and pure as wind driven snow in order to claim the moral high ground. Antifascists punching a deplorable man in the face, as bad as it might be, is no justification for murder.

The opponents of fascism are a large and diverse group with only a few resorting to unsavory extralegal violence. Most of the counter-protesters that day, such as Heather Heyer, had the right means AND the right ends. This cannot be said for the deplorable people rallying in support of Robert E. Lee's statue. Every single one of the is despicable and ought to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. These people are bad not only because one of their own killed an innocent woman but also because of the ideas for which they stand. This country has a longstanding commitment to free speech, even hate speech is protected by our laws. But that doesn't obligate us to endorse everything that is said. Every decent patriotic American ought to be committed to making embracing the rally goers in Charlottesville as taboo as embracing the Jihadists in Raqqa. Too bad this is something that is too hard for our President and his most die hard supporters to understand.