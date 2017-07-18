Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Nation Comes First

This is a topic that has long concerned me. A decade before Trump’s son sought a meeting with Russians he was told were part of an operation to influence his father’s election, I had more or less one place where I could talk to others about the state of my country, one place to really discuss politics.

I wrote an entry here mixing my interest in C.S. Lewis (a profound influence on my religious life) and my philosophy of politics proper relationship to conduct.

The book I used for a source had a central tenet: the love that becomes a God, becomes a demon. In other words, if you get too obsessed with the service of one sort of desire or another, it can corrupt you.

There was a particular passage I found interesting then, and still find relevant now.

The difference seems to me important. I may without self-righteousness or hypocrisy think it just to defend my house by force against a burglar; but if I start pretending that I blacked his eye purely on moral grounds-wholly indifferent to the fact that the house in question was mine-I become insufferable.

Let's be blunt here. I value my country's sovereignty. There's no arrogance in saying that America elections should not be interfered with, in desiring to be free of outside interference. What's the point of having an election, where we are meant to choose our own leaders, if some other nation covertly manipulates our population to suit their interests? This government doesn't rule Russians, it rules us! We're the ones who have signed the social contract, who want our nation's government synchronized with our interests.

If Russia sneaks its way into our house and interferes with our elections, common sense dictates we should knock them out the door bruised and battered. if we let them interfere with us regularly, if they continue to influence us in that way, are we really free?

With me, the basic principle is not this fanfare-blowing, overwrought, America first at all costs sort of mentality. The basic principle is that America is my country, right or wrong. It represents me as I represent it. I was born here, and for no more profound reason than that, I want it to be a shining example, to best at what it does, a place where you are not bound by your socio economic class to ignorance and poverty, but can improve yourself as you please.

Even if we have interfered with other nations in the past, perhaps built up some karmic debt in the minds of some, no self-respecting nation would willingly let its internal affairs be interfered with. If we jail Israeli spies, we shouldn't have much love for the Russian kind.

So, if Trump has cooperated with these people in their covert operation, he deserves to be punished for that. A leader who sells out his country to gain control of it is, in effect, turning it into a puppet regime of whoever he owes his success to. The Heritage Foundation has an article on the emoluments clause that addresses one type. It says:

Like several other provisions of the Constitution, the Emoluments Clause also embodies the memory of the epochal constitutional struggles in seventeenth-century Britain between the forces of Parliament and the Stuart dynasty. St. George Tucker's explanation of the clause noted that "in the reign of Charles the [S]econd of England, that prince, and almost all his officers of state were either actual pensioners of the court of France, or supposed to be under its influence, directly, or indirectly, from that cause. The reign of that monarch has been, accordingly, proverbially disgraceful to his memory." As these remarks imply, the clause was directed not merely at American diplomats serving abroad, but more generally at officials throughout the federal government.

We want our leaders to be independent of foreign control. The two named high crimes and misdemeanors of the Article II, section 4 provisions of the Constitution are Treason and Bribery. In both cases, we're dealing with a President who is subverting his office, breaking his word, his oath, and taking his marching orders from somebody else than the American people.

I'd like to think of my nation as not needing some other nation's intervention to govern itself. I'd like to think that the Declaration of Independence was aimed at our overall independence, that we weren't to become subject to some foreign power out of despair for our ability to govern ourselves.

I'm not a xenophobe. But America is my house, and I think Americans should run their house. I don't think Putin has any business more or less acting like an espionage novel version of a SuperPAC. I don't think any Presidential candidate or his campaign have any business accepting the help of a foreign nation in that capacity.

Yes, you might like to get dirt on Clinton. Fine. Get it legally. Don't have somebody steal it for you, foreign or domestic (I'm looking at you, G. Gordon Liddy.) You might like to get somebody pouring fake news into the social media landscape. Regrettable, perhaps actionable under defamation laws... But there are legal ways to go about that, too.

I get politics isn't beanbag. But you have to have rules if you want at least moderately moral, moderately honest leaders in place. If you're preaching about draining the swamp, but you're practicing Trump's brand of politics, you're defeating the purpose of your vote.

Trump and his family are disgracing our system. Their behavior needs to be put in check before it rots our democracy right out from underneath it.

It all comes down to whether you really believe in our constitution, in government of, by, and for the people, in America as an independent, sovereign nation to itself, or whether you think of it as needing one party's rule so badly that this party should be able to bring in foreign help, participate in espionage and even treason in order to win.

If winning is so important to you that you destroy the thing you profess to love, then you are a truly pitiful specimen of American indeed. This nation needs to know how deep the corruption, how deep the rot goes, so that it can tear whatever corruption has taken hold by the roots, so this nation can stand strong, stand independent.

if you apologize for clear collusion between Trump, his campaign, his administration, and the Russians, then you effectively cheer on the kind of shame that France's subversion of England's rule brought on its people. Trump cannot serve the Russian government and the American people at the same time, and serve both masters well.

He either took that oath in good faith, or he did not. We need to find out what Trump did, and bring him the proper reckoning where he has betrayed his oath.