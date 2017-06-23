Democrats & Liberals Archives

Pretend Nothing Is Wrong.

Pretend you didn’t just have to inject millions of dollars into an otherwise safe district to win. Pretend that the world things more of Trump than they do about Obama. Pretend it was Seth Rich and not Russian Intelligence. Pretend somebody saying, with an ongoing investigation, that your not being under investigation means you never will be. Just keep pretending, and maybe it will come true.

For the Republicans, winning this election in Georgia was a matter of pride. Trick is, it's a loss already that they had to devote this level of resources and organization into keeping what was supposed to be safe territory.

Not that I object to the violation of safe territory, politically speaking. I think it should be done more, with fairer districts to keep the politicians on their toes. And yes, even with my party. No gerrymandering, no propping up of parties. Instead? Non-partisan districting with the advantage going to those who can properly appeal to the communities, rather than those who can most lovingly kiss the rears of the party faithful.

Why would I subject my party to that? To keep them more responsive, more attentive to what the locals want. The point of the House of Representatives is not to play as the foot soldiers of the party in power. The point, as a decent reading of the Federalist Papers and other literature of the kind, is to link legislative power back to the local populace and what it wants and needs.

Today's GOP-driven house is oblivious to what most people want. The members are chosen for their loyalty to a party, loyalty to a set of ideologies, rather than for their willingness to actually represent the local needs and interests of their citizens on the national level.

Folks keep pretending that the key to redeeming Washington is to allow one part or the other to take power. But that's not how it works. Truth is, both sides are corruptible, and it's not just Washington that has the problem. State legislatures, local governments also suffer from the corruption. Special interests practically dictate the agenda, the average person cut out of that formulation of policy, and injected with partisan sentiments to dull the pain of the betrayal.

The thing is, the Conservative media allows the corruption to work in a more insidious manner on the right than it does on the left. The MSM media has no scruples about sending a Democrat down in flames when they cross the line. It wasn't put together to be a deliberate support network for the Conservative special interests, for the Republicans in Washington and elsewhere. It had more organic origins.

As I believe that we need competitive districts to avoid losing touch with the needs of local communities and interests, I also believe we need a non-aligned news media to hold leaders accountable, to keep the constituents and supporters of the politicians from being the last to know when their leaders are doing something they don't want.

Ideology, party politics- these are a brainless way to approach policy. Worse yet, they create sanctuaries for the incompetent and corrupt, for the abusers of power and betrayers of trust. The tribal instinct to protect one's own clashes with one crucial, painful truth: these people are not our friends, not our family. We do not owe them our protection, our help, unless they have earned it. It's best to think of it like hiring an employee, rather than, say, having somebody marry into your clan. Folks use the more tribal instincts we're wired with to bypass our critical thinking skills, to get us to ignore what's in front of us.

The Framers, in general, were believers in the Enlightenment. They believe in regular citizens being able to govern themselves by use of their own faculties. They thought the old notions of some people, that we needed some special breed of people who were better than everybody else to lead was an old, outdated, and dangerously wrong idea. It's an idea that some have tried to revive since then, with the idea being that if you're successful, rich, etc., you automatically know better and are a better person than those who fall below you in the economic pyramid.

It's a fairy tale, really, and a replacement for a kind of notion that requires more hard work and self-improvement on our part.

We all have certain talents, certain abilities that early experience and innate qualities of our minds and bodies make easier for us. I believe that your average person doesn't know the half of what they're capable of! I believe your average American drastically underrates what they're capable of learning, understanding, and doing. Some idealize society being full of lowest common denominator drones who don't rise above their station, ruled by elites who know better and think better than them. But my sensibility is that not only is this wrong, but it's a waste. People are living less fruitful, more painful lives for the sake of the soft security of a few.

If there's a theme I'm developing here, it's this: those who are on top should not be secure in their victory. They should be forced to constantly maintain whatever skills and talents they have, maintain good character and good behavior to maintain their good fortune. We can get a lot through luck in our lives. But if we depend on luck alone, well, it eventually runs out.

Republicans have been fortunate in recent times, but their luck is running thin. Democrats, whether by the good fortune of having a jackass like Trump to play off of, or a disillusioned public turned against the Republicans, are outperforming their normal averages.

The tide may be turning against the Republicans, and why not?

At the end of the day, the policies of the GOP matter. Not merely the policies they roll back from the Democrats. They can please the most bitter partisans with that, but most voters will care whether their fortunes rise or fall with the legislation, whether the nation's situation improves or worsens. They were able to leverage tough times and their own obstructionism again Obama and the Democrats, but in the end, now fully responsible, the questions switches from what they are against, to what they are for.

The Republicans are having to play a double header game of "It's not what it looks like," trying to convince voters that the populist policies Democrats promote hide insidious, conspiratorial elitist evil, while trying to convince the same voters that their own policies aren't the elitist, warmed-over policies that ran us into the ditch before Obama took power. Nowhere does this stink any higher to high heaven than with the healthcare debate.

You can argue all the partisan slogans you want, but at the end of the day, millions lose healthcare under ANY of the scenarios where Republicans pass Trumpcare. The AHCA is so poisonous, it A) rolled back the public's dislike for Obamacare, and B) is running at less than twenty percent popular support. Is it worse if Republicans pass it, or don't pass it? After years of hyping how bad Obamacare is, and singing to the heavens of the immaculate good of repealing it, the Republicans are stuck with plans whose objective effects will be so terrible that they'll sink party fortunes for years to come. That, or they fail to pass legislation and lose core supporters.



No wonder Republicans in the senate crafted their bill with zero public input.

At each turn, the GOP closes a door it could escape through, because the whole point of the way things were set up was to inhibit people from turning to the other side of the political fence for anything. If they compromise, then Republicans can end up in the position Democrats were in before 2006, capitulating on matters rather than holding firm. If Democrats are an option for people, fewer seats are safe, and party's agenda might not be carried out so purely, and that would be such a pity for those who are paying good money to buy the organization.

The trick of it all is that we don't live in the limited world of the rich and powerful who foster this corruption. We live right in the path of their externalities. They might remain rich, but we end up taking the losses they're powerful enough to avoid. Sooner or later, simple survival will dictate rebellion against such a system. You can coddle a system by holding back accountability, but you can't permanently safeguard it. Sooner or later, people want a system that isn't corrosive to their interests.

The trick of all that is that people seem to work in two modes, competitive and cooperative. If you get them in a cooperative mode, they're far more willing to make concessions themselves, because they'll see it as dealing with common interests on common ground. If you make the damn thing competitive, then just as you see it as your interests pit against theirs, so will they see their interests as exclusive of yours. Some competition is healthy, a part of the system. But if your notion is that you can win every political battle between now and forever, you've got another thing coming.

The Leadership on the right is simplistic, uninspired. It's more interested in pulling and stretching one party's ideology over everybody else's no matter how poor the fit is. They see themselves as following some competitive ideal. They call themselves alpha wolves (see this for how behind the science they are), and practice this philosophy of trying to dominate others in just about every interaction.

The truth is, the Republicans forget something critical: People aren't wolves, or even dogs. They're humans. Humans have both individual and social qualities. We feel equivalent stress with a social injury as we do a physical one. In our Hunter-Gatherer days, nobody really had to resources to lord themselves over another, so getting too arrogant about things was likely to backfire on you.

Though modern society has retrofitted all kinds of hierarchical relationships onto that original modern of interaction, the truth is, among equals, people do not want to concede much of anything to those who are not conceding things in return. Relationships where one is forced to give at one's own expense, while others merely take, can be fairly stressful, and can reach breaking points.

There's a reason why Republican rhetoric consistently insists on framing regulations in jobs terms. If you objectively look at who benefits from deregulation, it isn't the worker, it isn't the people in the community, it isn't the bill-payer or the average shareholder. It's the big guys. They have to inspire a cooperative sense of common interest, despite the objective absence of stuff, because otherwise, what's really going on?

What's really going on? Polluters are able to make the environment around us more toxic, increase hazards like Global Climate Change. Folks who push bad drugs and rotten food have more leeway to get sloppy, to put profits ahead of our health. Folks who want to profit immensely off of financial schemes that gut shareholder value for others, endanger depositor's savings, undermine the strength of our economy, the robustness of pricing mechanism that prevent wild swings in a value, get more free room to make their harmful maneuvers

In short, our interests are being sacrificed to theirs, and we're not getting anything back to compensate. This isn't capitalism, this is feudalism with a new excuse, and it's fundamentally un-American. Fairness isn't some wussy sort of value, it's an instinct built into us that says, "make your relationships as equitable as possible so that you're not getting taken advantage of." It's a protective instinct.

Now it can be negotiated, of course, and there isn't necessarily an objective standard on what's fair or what's not. It's a ghost in the machine of social interactions. It's not necessarily built on complete equality. People can stand it if somebody gets rich if the prosperity is shared enough. If I'm not struggling to make ends meet, I have no problem with the guy up the road making a million dollars, even if it's just for playing sports or making movies.

What people won't tolerate is a situation where the relationship is predatory, where your life, your time, your resources, even your family life become consumed by the interests of the elite. When Jefferson talks about inalienable rights, he's talking about rights that are inherent to the human spirit. We will fight to defend our lives, our liberty, to keep what belongs to us, and to live a relatively happy life.

Imbalances in society have a way of manifesting in tension, and yes, even violence. You can't send a whole portion of our population on a downward trajectory and long prevent a rebellion against that system. If American politics works on a cycle, Republicans would be well advised to look at how the last cycle of this type played out.

Then, they should ask the critical question: would they and their interests not be better served by figuring out a way to defuse these tensions, improve the lives of these people, rather than blithely and blindly taking a hammer to the lives of millions?