Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Challenges of Being a Woman in the Political Sphere

Women have made significant progress in today’s political arena. In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman in U.S. history to win a major party’s nomination, which is significant especially when you consider the U.S.’s precarious history of women’s rights.

Just under 100 years ago, women in the United States won the right to vote. As the Central Asia Institute notes, there are still women alive today who remember what it was like before women won the right to vote in 1920 and the violence that occurred in order for women to earn that right.

Although women's progress is apparent in the political sphere, they make up only a small fraction of those employed in major political positions. Women make up only 19 percent of all members of Congress, less than 25 percent of all state legislators, and 12 percent of the nation's 50 governors. And although Hillary Clinton made significant progress by becoming the first woman in U.S. history to win a major party nomination, there have been no women elected to the highest political office in our nation.

Compared to other jobs in America, the relatively low numbers of women involved in high level government positions are even more shocking. Women make up 96.8 percent of all preschool and kindergarten teachers, 89.4 percent of all registered nurses, and are 70 percent of all waiters and waitresses.

Even the clergy has more gender representation than the federal government at 20.6 percent.

"There's some real perspective [there]," Danielle Kurtzleben tells NPR. "For one thing, a substantial chunk of the clergy has to be men. Several large American religious denominations, including Roman Catholicism, which accounts for one in five U.S. adults, for the most part do not allow women to be ordained. Lawmaking of course has no such restrictions, but Congress' women's share is still stuck where it is among clergy."

Our country's rank for women's political representation is 78th in the world, according to recent reports, and many are worried that the issue will only continue to worsen as the political ambition gap between the genders has become wider. But why is this?

Americans have warmed up to the potential idea of having a female president--a drastic change from decades previous. In the 1960s, Gallup polls indicated that only half of Americans said they would vote for a woman. In 2015, that number had risen significantly, where 92 percent of respondents said that they would vote for a "generally well-qualified" women from their party.

It's not that there is a lack of positions available or that women are under qualified. In fact, as the educational website Find Your Context indicates, career opportunities in public service are vast.

The issue, it seems, is that not enough women are putting themselves out there to become leaders in the first place. A study performed by Jennifer L. Lawless and Richard L. Fox entitled Men Rule: The Continued Under-Representation of Women in U.S. Politics highlights this particular phenomenon.

As Lawless and Fox argue, there are seven main barriers that U.S. women face when considering a career in public service, and especially high level government positions. They conclude that:

Women are substantially more likely than men to perceive the electoral environment to be highly competitive and biased against their gender. Hillary Clinton's and Sarah Palin's recent presidential bids aggravated these perceptions that women face in the political arena. Women are much less likely to believe they are qualified to hold political office. Many potential female candidates believe themselves to be less competitive, less confident, and less likely to take risks than their male colleagues. Women react more negatively to many of the aspects of modern campaigns. Women are less likely to be urged to run for public office. Women, by and large, are still expected to be responsible for household tasks and family care.

There's evidence of this on both sides of the political spectrum. In 2014, many female public officials told NPR's Tamara Keith that they had to be urged multiple times to run for office before taking that first step.

"You need to be asked," Indiana Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellsperman said. "Women are still not likely to just take that step on their own."

Likewise, the lack of women's representation only serves to discourage other women from running for office. In what has been coined as "the woman effect," many have found that electing a woman to a major office later results in a 2 to 3 percent increase in women's representation in the next election cycle.

There's also a difference in women's representation depending on which major political party you subscribe to. On the whole, women are more likely to be represented on Democratic tickets than on Republican tickets.

"A root cause of the gap is that Democratic women who are potential congressional candidates tend to fit comfortably with the liberal ideology of their party's primary voters, while many potential female Republican candidates do not adhere to the conservative ideology of their primary voters," New York Times author Derek Willis wrote.

Still, Congress is far more diverse than it once was, and women in particular have made impressive strides over the past century. Hopefully in the years to come, diversity and inclusion will continue to increase.