Democrats & Liberals Archives

MI5 Investigating Its Own Alleged 'Failures' In Manchester

Britain’s domestic intelligence and security agency MI5 has launched an internal inquiry in to alleged ‘intelligence failures,’ which may have caused them to ‘miss’ the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the secretive agency has opened one review that will look at any glaring mistakes, while another will look in more detail about claims the young terrorist had been reported to the authorities several times and was already on the radar because of his ties to Libyan extremists.

The inquiry will aim to answer whether MI5 is guilty of negligence and indeed failed to act, even though they may have had enough information to prevent the attack at the closing of an Ariana Grande concert last week.

Of course, the obvious irony here is that the practically unaccountable organization is investigating itself. It is therefore unlikely that they will conclude any criminal negligence or something more sinister took place, and will probably shield any evidence that suggests otherwise. What we can predict (because it's happened before), is they'll say they innocently failed to connect the dots, but if the government grants them more funding and powers they'll do better next time.

Although home secretary Amber Rudd refused to comment on whether any of the claims are true, there is already enough information in the public domain that suggests at best MI5 failed abysmally to fulfill its remit of countering terrorism, and at worst, didn't stop Abedi because he was some kind of asset or pawn to them.

Known

A US intelligence source told the Mail last Sunday that: "In early 2017 the FBI told MI5 that Abedi belonged to a North African [Libyan] terror gang based in Manchester, which was looking for a political target in this country.

"The information came from the interception of his communications by US federal agents, who had been investigating Abedi since the middle of 2016, and from information unearthed in Libya, where his family was linked to terrorist groups.

"Following this US tip-off, Abedi and other members of the gang were scrutinised by MI5. It was thought at the time that Abedi was planning to assassinate a political figure."

If true (and not part of some other intelligence game) this is extremely damning. MI5 investigated him!

If there was no tangible evidence to arrest the 22-year-old at the time (something that hasn't stopped terror related arrests in the past), he should have at least been monitored round the clock to make sure he never went overseas for further radicalization or set any terror plots in motion.

Why was he seemingly allowed to do both?

Supported

Other evidence suggests MI5 had known about Abedi, his family and a whole network of Libyan extremists in Manchester long before 2016/17, because they and overseas intelligence agency MI6 supported them for black-ops in Libya against the late Muammar Gaddafi.

Broadly, it's no secret that NATO countries backed Islamic extremists to overthrow the 'Colonel' in 2011. This caused a power vacuum that has partly been filled by those same extremists. When members of the public can foresee this and its negative consequences, we can only deduce that these were the accepted consequences of those pulling the strings.

Furthermore, French interior minister Gerard Collomb has gone on record saying bomber Abedi travelled to Libya and Syria in the weeks prior to the attack on the Manchester Arena.

When regular people get questioned at British airports after traveling to and from Europe, it goes without saying that somebody travelling to and from terrorist hot-spots is being closely monitored. In other words, Abedi was allowed to fly to Libya and return to Britain unchecked as if he was a holidaymaker in Benidorm.

But the madness doesn't end there ...

According to a report from Middle East Eye [when Theresa May was home secretary], British based Libyan extremists had their counter-terrorism control orders lifted so they could join the fight against Gaddafi's forces.

"Several former rebel fighters now back in the UK told MEE that they had been able to travel to Libya with 'no questions asked' ... [Abedi] is also understood to have spent time in the North African country in 2011 and to have returned there on several subsequent occasions."

The MI5 and MI6 collusion with the Abedis also extend to the father of the clan, who as summarized in a Metro article, was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG). They carried out a string of attacks, assassination attempts and subversive acts against Gaddafi and his regime in the 90s, and were basically a proxy unit - British troops on the ground would have been far too brazen on the world stage.

"The details about the bomber's father were confirmed by Libya's Deterrance Force, the Tripoli-based police force that arrested him and another of his sons. The elder Abedi fled to Britain before returning to Libya in 2011 for the uprising that ended the Gaddafi regime, and later served in the Tripoli police department, a spokesman said."

One LIFG assassination attempt against 'the mad dog' that was facilitated by MI6 is detailed by former MI5 agent Annie Machon in her book Spies Lies and Whistleblowers.

"...At around the time I was debating whether to leave because of the Victoria Brittain investigation, MI6's David Watson told me he had in fact supplied his agent with $40,000 to buy weapons to execute the operation to assassinate Gaddafi."

That assassination attempt on his motorcade failed and killed innocent civilians.

The Libyan cell in Manchester who got asylum from Gaddafi in the 90s also included Abd al-Baset Azzouz, who was permitted to travel back to Libya for the 2011 uprising. He is an expert bomb-maker and ended up working alongside Ayman al-Zawahiri, the current leader of Al Qaeda.

What's so infuriating about the mainstream conversation regarding the Manchester bombing is that it fails to properly integrate this contextual history, even when all of the elements are out there in the mainstream press. It's admitted, but still not part of reality.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vaguely suggests foreign policy is a contributing factor in domestic terrorism and people call him an apologist or terrorist sympathizer. He's a softie that doesn't want to face the nature of Islam. They hate us for who we are, regardless of us bombing them.

This is obviously short-sighted and the left is correct that bombing middle-eastern countries radicalizes their people and causes them to retaliate - of course it does!

However they're missing a crucial element. Our intelligence and security services (the government agencies that are supposed to protect us from terrorism), routinely commission and support it when it suits foreign policy.

We create the conditions from which the terrorists gain their power and often materially support them in the process. It's been done so many times by the US, UK and NATO countries (Afghanistan in the 80s, the Balkans in the 90s, Iraq, Libya, Syria ...) - it's not acceptable to call the negative consequences 'blowback'. These are the predictable and obvious consequences.

Those that call Corbyn soft are correct, but not in the way they believe. He's soft for not mentioning this true nature of 'foreign policy'. Our role in Libya and Syria has mostly been in support of Islamic extremists. They're not retaliating against us for bombing them, we've been attacking their enemies and moderate civilians as collateral. They're our guys.

7/7 Parallels

The Manchester bombing was the worst terror attack on UK soil since the July 7, 2005, bombings on the London underground and an above ground bus. The parallels are also stark.The alleged 7/7 bombers grew up in an era when the Islamic hate preachers of the day were appeased by the state and Muslim men were permitted to travel to the Balkans for the conflict against Milosevic.

Later, despite various types of surveillance, two of the four travelled to Pakistan for similar terror training, returned and seemingly carried out 7/7 for Allah. Yet suspiciously their trainer in Pakistan (Mohammed Junaid Babar, an American) was turned by the FBI in 2004. When British authorities sent a photo of the two would-be bombers for him to identify, they rendered it completely useless through cropping and black-and-white photocopying, and Babar couldn't recognize them (or could plausibly deny it).

If you get the sense that something else was going on and this wasn't just for Allah, you'd probably be right. That rabbit hole goes very deep and has multiple layers. The point being, when these kinds of attacks take place, the alleged culprits are always known but also always missed, with lots of shady things going on in between. Is missing them the intention, or is there an even more sinister game at play?

After 7/7 MI5 dragged their heels, denied claims of prior surveillance of the bombers, and backtracked when evidence emerged; changed their stories, and investigated themselves with predictable results. During the long awaited inquest in 2011, an anonymous MI5 chief was allowed to sit behind a screen and proclaim the agency 'bore no responsibility' for the 52 deaths (56 including the alleged bombers), and said it was 'ridiculous' to suggest otherwise.

Since then they've received more funding and more freedom to carry out their dubious operations in secret. The idea that MI5 are going to fairly assess themselves regarding Manchester is even more 'ridiculous'.

We can now already conclude that Abedi was known to them, supported overseas because of our involvement in Libya, and then ignored upon his return, when he seemingly blew up 22 people innocently attending a pop concert.

For what purpose, we'll just have to speculate for now.