Democrats & Liberals Archives

Remembering our Fallen Heroes
Today is Memorial Day. Please take a moment to step out of the hustle and bustle of everyday life and revere the brave men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom.Posted by Warren Porter at May 29, 2017 5:25 PM
