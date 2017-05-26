Democrats & Liberals Archives

Corbyn: If We Support Terrorists There Will Be Terrorism

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pointed to the proverbial ‘elephant in the room’ regarding Monday’s terrorist bombing in Manchester - the failed foreign policy of the UK and its allies in countries like Libya and Syria.

22-year old Salman Abedi who is believed to have blown himself up in a suicide attack at the closing of an Ariana Grande concert, was known to the security services and traveled to chaotic Libya in the weeks prior to the bombing.

The delinquent who kept friends with a convicted gang rapist, is also likely to have received militant training in Syria according to French interior minister Gerard Collomb.

Corbyn will say in a speech today that: "many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home."

Indeed, the NATO campaign to overthrow Libya's secular leader Muamar Gaddafi in 2011 involved the backing of Islamic extremists of the Abedi family's ilk. At the time Gaddafi himself was struggling to keep the terrorists at bay and warned the west that taking him out would result in destabilization and a power vacuum which would be filled by Al Qaeda and what we now know as ISIS.

He was right and Corbyn recognized this, opposing strikes on the country.

Abedi's father Ramadan is also believed to have been a long-time anti-Gaddafi rebel. It has emerged that he was a member of an Al Qaeda-linked group that tried to assassinate the Colonel in the 90s - broadly the same group that received backing by MI6 according to former secret agent and whistleblower Annie Machon.

"Although I knew about the plot before making my decision to leave -- I believed at the time that it was more MI6 'Boys Own' stuff -- I was nevertheless physically sickened by the fact that MI6 wanted to sponsor Islamic extremists to carry out terrorism," she wrote in her book Spies, Lies and Whistleblowers.

Likewise, although the complexities of the Syrian conflict cannot be ignored, Assad always maintained terrorists were the main problem in the country - and with the west's policy of regime change, ISIS managed to gain significant ground.

So, while the right-wing Tories might brand the Labour leader's comments as "appalling" and "inappropriate and crassly timed," one cannot deny the logic behind them. If we support terrorists, there will be terrorism. Altering foreign policy is the only common sense solution and it starts by pointing out the obvious (though uncomfortable) facts of the situation.

"An informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism," Corbyn will further explain.

He will pledge a foreign policy "change at home and change abroad" if Labour wins power in the June election.

Of course, the 'blowback' phenomenon is not a concept confined just to Libya and Syria. The illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 can be directly tied to the rise of ISIS, where once again a power vacuum was left to be filled by angry young men - many whose family members and friends were blown to bits or tortured by US and allied forces.

None of this means terrorism is justified, as Security Minister Ben Wallace tried to charge Corbyn with suggesting - it means we need to change the way we respond to it.

"That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions ... [but] we need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism," Corbyn is also expected to say.

One country that unequivocally nurtures terrorists (including the 9/11 hijackers) is Saudi Arabia, the epicenter of Wahhabism - Islam's most extreme ideology and the kind adopted by ISIS in their quest for their own Islamic state.

Prime Minister Theresa May continues to foster the UK's relationship with the barbaric royal regime, which includes the sale of arms.

One has to wonder which side of the war on terror she's actually on.

It's clear what side Corbyn is on, despite the media spin. It's time for the rest of the left to stop falling for the 'humanitarian intervention' façade and reaffirm its anti-war and imperialism stance before more children are dismembered.