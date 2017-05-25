Democrats & Liberals Archives

Manchester Bombing 'Leaks': Prime Minister May 'Confronts' Trump

UK Prime Minister Theresa May confronted Donald Trump today over so called information leaks regarding this Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

The UK government alleges US intelligence agencies have been sharing information about the bombing with the US media, straining the relationship which is supposed to protect both nations.

One example of info the Brits didn't want public was Wednesday's New York Times piece featuring images of bloody bomb fragments and debris from the aftermath of the explosion, which erupted through the Manchester Arena at the closing of an Ariana Grande concert.

The newspaper cited "British authorities" for the photos, but the implication is that US officials who receive data from the UK as part of an anti-terror partnership were the ones to pass them on. The same shots did not appear in the UK press.

May and Trump are currently attending a Nato summit in Brussels, where terrorism is one of the focal topics.

The Prime Minister, who is also in the midst of election campaigning, is said to have made clear to Trump that all information shared between allied law enforcement and intelligence agencies must remain confidential and the Brits are to control the flow of their information.

Trump agreed and vowed to get to the bottom of the breach. He suggested a US Department of Justice investigation could take place with prosecutions of those responsible. "There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the US and the UK," said the President.

He also took aim at the media itself for publishing the "sensitive" information, a media that is already on his bad side.



Is The Media At Fault?

The obvious charge here is that the media is partly at fault for obtaining and publishing the information. May and Trump are in agreement that "national security" has been put at risk. However the New York Times and others might argue that gathering and disseminating the facts of such a high profile incident is an important element of living in a free and open society.

The public deserve the truth, but governments aren't necessarily obliged and commonly don't to give it to them. What's left of the media in the era of 'fake news' is the only other route.

Nonetheless, perhaps a more helpful question that highlights where the line should be drawn morally is 'was national security actually put at risk in real world terms?'

On the face of it, it would seem whatever UK and US officials were involved in the leak didn't think so, and it's hard to imagine in what way photos of the blast site could endanger more lives. The general detail of the attack, where it took place and the type of bomb used was already widely known because of the body of eye witness reports.

Where there might be grounds for criticizing NBC and CBS in particular, was the revealing of the alleged bomber's identity (22-year old Salman Abedi). This came before UK authorities had planned to release it.

One could imagine such a scenario where follow-up arrests might have hinged on the suspects not knowing Abedi was the one who did it; though this is a stretch and only hypothetical. If anyone else was in on the attack to any degree of importance, they probably would have recognized it straight away and scarpered if they were so inclined.

Nobody has suggested any of this happened and at this stage we have no way of knowing whether the media did their due diligence anyway. I.e. asking their sources whether publishing the info would indeed put the investigations at risk.



Intelligence Operations

The other thing to consider here is the role of police and intelligence sources themselves. Any information that is unknown outside of their investigations logically only becomes known because they allow it to be. They have to leak it purposefully or be incompetent enough to make it available accidentally - the latter a convenient excuse for the former.

In the former scenario one must then question their motives. Do we believe elements of the police, security and intelligence agencies want to put the public at risk in the way the Prime Minister has suggested? This seems superficial and unlikely.

Do they want to undermine the current establishment in some way? And/or do they believe in the freedom of information and want to serve the public irrespective of their superiors? Perhaps, if you believe in the Manning/Assange/Snowden line of thinking.

It has been said that Abedi was already known to the authorities and had travelled to Libya and Syria, where western governments have directly and indirectly supported Islamic terrorists for other purposes (i.e. the overthrowing of Gaddafi and the ongoing attempted overthrowing of Assad).

In that respect concealing as much info about the bomber as possible would be in the best interest of the state. It doesn't look good if they knew who this young man was, let him travel to and return from regions where he could receive radicalization and then failed to prevent the dismemberment of little girls.

Kicking up a fuss about some insignificant photos is a good way to distract the public from such detail while reminding those in the know to shut up and fall in line.

We might even consider the fact that deliberately leaked information need not be true. An intelligence source might tell a reporter something misleading for legitimate or nefarious reasons. Who's to say the leaked backstory of Abedi is legitimate and not part of some other operation?

Sadly this is the information soup and era of distrust we live in. What is the truth, where is the information coming from and why?

The largest Islamic terror attack on UK soil prior to Manchester bombing was the bombings on the London underground and an above ground bus in 2005.

At that time the same kind of 'leaks' made their way in to the media, helping to shape and change existing narratives. "Military grade bombs" became "homemade" pepper and peroxide mixes, "clean skins" (perps who were unknown to the authorities) became those with lengthy surveillance files, and a lack of preventive intelligence became incompetence at sharing and interpreting such intelligence.

Ultimately despite so called information leaks, the public remains very much in the dark about how and why 22 people (including children) had to die at a pop concert on Monday evening.