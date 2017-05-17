Democrats & Liberals Archives

Better Late than Never
After months of pleading from Americans across the country, an independent counsel will finally investigate the extent to which Russia interfered with the 2016 Election. The man bequeathed with this responsibility is Robert Mueller, James Comey’s predecessor at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Mueller was originally appointed to that job by George Bush. Famously, Mueller joined Comey at John Ashcroft's hospital bed to plead against the authorization of STELLAR WIND. This was the Bush Administration's program to mine metadata of domestic American communication, which erupted into controversy when its existence was leaked to the New York Times in 2006. Many Americans believed that the collection of these data violates the fourth amendment to the US Constitution and its protection from searches & seizures. In this episode, Comey & Mueller likewise prioritized protecting American Constitutional rights over political expediency. It was a tough decision to make, no one likes to diminish America's ability to prevent terrorism, but there are some priorities that must take higher precedence.
Most fundamentally, this episode encapsulates Mueller's loyalty to the Republic, its institutions and. most importantly, the rule of law, rather than the people who happen to be running it. Such independence is vital to the ongoing investigation into Russia's influence in last year's election. Particularly when anonymous allegations of White House interference into the original investigation under James Comey populate America's newspapers.
Most startling was yesterday's revelation. Anonymous sources alerted The New York Times to the contents of a memo written by Comey earlier this year. Allegedly, the memo directly states that President Donald Trump told Comey to drop his investigation of Michael Flynn. This already comes after last week's bombshell news regarding Trump's firing of Comey and Trump's subsequent admission that the decision to dismiss Comey was made without regard to the recommendation provided by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and that Trump's beliefs regarding the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election played a primary role persuading President Trump.
Needless to say, these aforementioned reports have become cataclysmic earthquakes for many on Capitol Hill. Whispers abound whether or not this constitutes obstruction of justice. Whether or not Comey's firing ultimately broke the law, it is recognized by all that it is mightily difficult for the FBI to act as an independent investigator if its most senior official fears he might be fired if he follows the evidence where it leads him. The FBI's agents need the confidence that they will be supported by impartial leadership and that nobody will cut their legs out from underneath them simply for doing their jobs.
The decision to appoint Mueller was made by Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General:
"In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter. My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.
Each year, the career professionals of the U.S. Department of Justice conduct tens of thousands of criminal investigations and handle countless other matters without regard to partisan political considerations. I have great confidence in the independence and integrity of our people and our processes. Considering the unique circumstances of this matter, however, I determined that a Special Counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome. Our nation is grounded on the rule of law, and the public must be assured that government officials administer the law fairly. Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result."
This is a big win for the US Constitution, American institutions and most fundamentally America itself. As Rosenstein has stated, the appointment of Mueller is not an indication that there is any evidence that crimes have been committed or that prosecution is warranted. However, it is an indication that the rule of law matters in this country and that not even the President and his closest aides are immune from bearing consequences for his actions.
I promise to patiently wait until Mueller has finished his investigation before reaching any conclusions. I also promise to accept Mueller's results regardless of their political impact, even if they harm the political interests that I favor. I trust Mueller to conduct a thorough investigation that can restore confidence in the American electoral system before next year's midterm election. Likewise, I hope that this investigation can finally exonerate anyone who may have been erroneously accused of collusion with Russian agents and restore their reputations. Most importantly, I wish that this investigation can finally uncover the truth of what happened or didn't happen over the past 2 years.
If we take Trump's claim of innocence on its face, today's appointment of independent counsel is a big win for President Trump and his administration. Soon, he will have another opportunity to find further success when he appoints Comey's successor at the FBI. Americans want an independent mind, just like recent directors Mueller & Comey have been. I pray that Trump has the same concerns in mind.Posted by Warren Porter at May 17, 2017 6:19 PM
We certainly agree Warren, in our desire for the rule of law and equal justice to prevail everywhere in America, and most certainly, in our political leaders.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 17, 2017 7:21 PM
Boom.
From WaPo:
“A month before Donald Trump clinched the Republican nomination, one of his closest allies in Congress—House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy—made a politically explosive assertion in a private conversation on Capitol Hill with his fellow GOP leaders: that Trump could be the beneficiary of payments from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016 exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington Post. […]
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) immediately interjected, stopping the conversation from further exploring McCarthy’s assertion, and swore the Republicans present to secrecy.
Before the conversation, McCarthy and Ryan had emerged from separate talks at the U.S. Capitol with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who had described a Kremlin tactic of financing populist politicians to undercut Eastern European democratic institutions. [emphasis added]
This is also the day after the news of the Russian hack into the DNC broke. McCarthy told his (probably nervously) laughing colleagues, “Swear to God,” according to the Post, and Ryan interjected “No leaks…This is how we know we’re a real family here.”
Phx8,
I read the same report. This isn’t the rambling of a dubious anonymous source, The Washington Post has a recording (not released yet) and transcript.
It is very depressing for this hypocrisy to be come to light. If Congressional Republican leadership suspected that Trump was on the take they had no business supporting his campaign for President. As Americans, they had every moral obligation to oppose Donald Trump’s nomination at the Republican National Convention and to campaign on behalf of one of his opponents in the general election. Sad indeed.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 17, 2017 7:48 PM
Or, he was just running off at the mouth. Where’s the proof? A recording of someone speculating? You should run that recording straight to Mueller’s desk, asap!Posted by: Weary Willie at May 17, 2017 11:51 PM
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/05/17/kevin-mccarthy-media-hysteria-washington-post-treats-joke-proof-trump-russia-link/
I thought so.
Democratics don’t have a sense of humor.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 18, 2017 12:10 AM
The ‘joke’ defense again?
Trump was joking when he asked for a foreign adversary to launch a cyber attack against his opponent. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” Sadly, no one in the room laughed. Not the first time he said it. Not the second time, either.
And Trump was just joking again with Comey when he asked Sessions and Pence to leave the room, and then asked Comey to let Flynn go. Oh Trump! You kidder, you! What a card!
Putin has a sense of humor too. He publicly offered to provide Trump with transcripts of the meeting in the Oval office between Trump and the Russian Ambassador & Foreign Minister. Actually, that was a pretty funny piece of trolling by Vladimir.
The Ryan quote will become significant if Trump is impeached and Pence forced to resign. It means Ryan may be compromised too. President Orrin Hatch, anybody?Posted by: phx8 at May 18, 2017 12:56 AM
I’m wondering how long you guys can keep up with the fantasy. You’re really hitting the bottom of the barrel with this one.
Let’s see what’s up next!
Mueller investigates for a while. Then he’ll go off on a tangent, say, someone lied. Then there will be a month’s worth of daily coverage of the perjury trial of some poor fool. After that, the long awaited ‘scape goat will be paraded through the press followed by crowing, self-righteous Democratics strutting around with an I told you so attitude for a couple more weeks. Right?
Once that’s done you’ll think up some other tragedy or manufacture another injustice and it will start all over again.
You guys finally fulfilled your promise to be transparent. We can see right through you now.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 18, 2017 1:26 AM
It means that the manage of law matter in this state and that not even the leader and his adjacent connections are untouchable from bearing.Posted by: Masterpaperwriters.com at May 18, 2017 3:11 AM
Weary,
Fantasy? Bottom of barrel?
The only reasoning and goal behind all of this is to pick up seats and win back the presidency. Right off the bat, even without any facts, an independent investigation automatically gives the perception of some kind of guilt.
Getting an independent investigation based on pretty much nothing but innuendo is a huge win.Posted by: kctim at May 18, 2017 9:04 AM
Boy, is this funny! Conservatives have lost their minds over the appointment of a Special Counsel, and they are retreating into fantasies about prosecuting Hillary Clinton and Obama. Hilarious! The Denial is strong in them!
There are many lessons here. For one, never fire an FBI Director. Two, if one must, then don’t do it in the rudest way possible, having a thug deliver a letter to his office while he is out of town, and then letting the Director find out through the media. Three, don’t follow up the firing with a tweet threatening the Director with tapes if he leaks. Four, if the Director is well known for documenting everything with copious notes, give it a loooong hard think about what has been said before firing.
More news. 18 additional contacts occurred between the Trump campaign and the Russians, including 6 by Flynn.Posted by: phx8 at May 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Not this conservative phx8, In fact I think it’s the best thing that could happen to shut you liberals up.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 18, 2017 10:37 AM
The Special Counsel process will be a long, slow one. It will also slow down the House & Senate Committees.
However, the Obstruction of Justice situation with Trump and Comey could move much more quickly. The Republican House & Senate will have to ask themselves which is worse: sticking with Trump, or ditching him and abandoning Trump’s supporters. The Trump supporters are lost in fantasies about Hillary & Obama. They will not take this well.
More coming out about Flynn, Turkey, ISIS, and the Kurds, and it is damning; not only that, it is really bad for Pence, who was head of the Trump transition team.
Might be a good idea for Trump, Pence, and Sessions to bone up on the procedures for pardons. Might want to include Ryan in that conversation.Posted by: phx8 at May 18, 2017 11:29 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.