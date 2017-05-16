Democrats & Liberals Archives

Donald Trump Damages Intelligence Sharing Relationship

Writing for The Washington Post, Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe report:

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.

The report was based on anonymous sources. However, other organizations' report similar stories. It remains unknown whether or not Buzzfeed, Reuters and The New York Times used the same anonymous sources as The Washington Post or if this constitutes independent confirmation. Additionally, the report's credibility is further bolstered by White House reaction, which has been carefully worded to not deny the specific allegations being made. Instead, statements by McMaster, Tillerson and tweets this morning from the President himself fail to contradict any specifics reported by Miller & Jaffe. A recent appearance by General McMaster at today's White House Press Briefing likewise failed to contradict any details of the article written by Miller & Jaffe

While the President has the legal right to declassify information whenever he wants, it would be considered treason and a breach of his oath of office if such disclosures were made frivolously and without any strategy in mind. This leads Lawfare to speculate whether impeachment might be on the table if allegations prove true (emphasis mine):

There's thus no reason why Congress couldn't consider a grotesque violation of the President's oath as a standalone basis for impeachment--a high crime and misdemeanor in and of itself. This is particularly plausible in a case like this, where the oath violation involves giving sensitive information to an adversary foreign power. That's getting relatively close to the "treason" language in the impeachment clauses; it's pretty easy to imagine a hybrid impeachment article alleging a violation of the oath in service of a hostile foreign power. So legally speaking, the matter could be very grave for Trump even though there is no criminal exposure.

Also, this story is complicated by the fact that the source of the highly classified information came from a 3rd party (returning to the original Washington Post report):

The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.

The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump's decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump's meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency.

I do not know if the President has the same latitude to disclose classified information when that information comes from foreign sources. I wonder whether there are any treaties or other written agreements binding the President in these matter.

Because the intelligence-sharing agreement was not made public previous to this incident, my guess is that the 3rd party is not a close US ally. "Access to the inner workings of the Islamic State" is hard to achieve without recruiting a mole deep within DAESH's leadership. I speculate that the 3rd party here is a Middle Eastern nation with less than optimal relations with the United States. Perhaps it is Iran or a Sunni Muslim state, but I am really just reading the tea leaves and the tea is really murky.

Regardless of the identity of the 3rd party, jeopardizing intelligence sharing agreements is a very bad thing. What's operative here is not what the actual facts are, but whatever the 3rd party believes the facts to be. I have no idea how the 3rd party has handled the situation, but they certainly cannot be glad this has happened.

Now, Greg Miller & Greg Jaffe indicate that the disclosure was related to the recent prohibition of electronic devices on some flights, reporting that "Trump went off script and began describing details of an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft." As some conservative Watchbloggers have pointed out, it does not seem extraordinary for Trump to tell Russia to beware laptops brought aboard commercial flights. After all, these are concerns that have been widely reported in Western Media for weeks as the ban has been put into place. However, Miller & Jaffe make clear that the disclosure of the terrorist threat itself is not the concern here. Rather, Trump provided extra details that implicitly compromise the secrecy regarding how the information was obtained (emphasis mine)

Trump went on to discuss aspects of the threat that the United States learned only through the espionage capabilities of a key partner. He did not reveal the specific intelligence-gathering method, but he described how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State's territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.

The identification of the location was seen as particularly problematic, officials said, because Russia could use that detail to help identify the U.S. ally or intelligence capability involved. Officials said the capability could be useful for other purposes, possibly providing intelligence on Russia's presence in Syria. Moscow would be keenly interested in identifying that source and perhaps disrupting it.

...

Reading between the lines, it seems that the 3rd party has a mole gathering information about DAESH from the inside. This is how the US discovered that DAESH planned to use laptops to target certain flights. The laptop ban announced weeks ago did not disrupt the mole's cover because there were perhaps hundreds of potential sources of this information. DAESH did not have enough info to kill their rat. However, disclosing the city in which the mole operates certainly narrows things down a bit. Definitely if DAESH only has only a few people operating in said city.

We will likely never know if Russia exploits Trump's disclosure in order to harm the interests America's 3rd party ally. What is certain though is that this ally will be more wary to share things they learn with the United States. If information that could save American lives is withheld from American intelligence in the future as a result of this incident, it will be a terrible tragedy. Americans will be die simply because their President could not keep his mouth shut.

Conservatives, I'd like to remind you that your reaction to this madness will be recorded here for posterity. Think how your words might sound four or five years from now when the dust of the today's controversy has settled. In the summer of 1974, roughly half of Republicans polled still believed that Richard Nixon had no involvement in covering up the White House's role in the Watergate burglary. Please don't be like them, be like Erick Erickson:



I am told that what the President did is actually far worse than what is being reported. The President does not seem to realize or appreciate that his bragging can undermine relationships with our allies and with human intelligence sources. He also does not seem to appreciate that his loose lips can get valuable assets in the field killed.

CODA: I would like to share the excellent interview conducted by Benjamin Wittes and Susan Hennessey last night with former DNI General Counsel Robert Litt. Litt was responsible for a similar degree of damage control after Edward Snowden leaked classified information and defected to Russia. It was eyeopening for me to hear how the IC reacts to an emergency like this.