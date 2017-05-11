Democrats & Liberals Archives

Obamacare Repeal Bill Lacks Public Support In Poll
The legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare is supported by less than a quarter of American voters according to a recent survey by Quinnipiac University.
The poll released Thursday (based on 1,078 voters from a broad range of demographics) resulted in 56% outright disapproval of the legislation, which the House of Representatives passed to replace the Affordable Care Act with Trump's 'American Health Care Act' (AHCA).
Only 21% said they outright supported it, though this is still an increase from the bill that failed to pass the House in March, when just 17% were on board.
A more general question that asked respondent's their opinion on President Trump's overall handling of healthcare, resulted in 66% outright disapproval and 32% outright approval.
On whether the AHCA will negatively affect America, 49% said it would while 29% said it would help the nation. 13% don't think it will have any impact at all.
When broken down by party lines not one person from any party outside of the Republicans were in favor of the new bill, which equated to 48% of Republicans that were surveyed. So in other words, even less than half of Republicans support the AHCA outright and no Democrats were on board.
One of the main reasons for such low support is the ability for States to individually veto the requirement for insurers not to charge people for have preexisting medical conditions - something Trump had previously claimed wouldn't happen.
Overall 75% of those surveyed said this was a 'bad idea' - including 59% of Republicans, while 66% said the Obama provision that stopped charging for preexisting conditions was explicitly a good idea.
The new legislation which also changes one of the core tenets of Obamacare, that all Americans are required to purchase health insurance at risk of a fine, also allows insurers to pass on certain conditions and procedures. It has been argued that Obamacare forced consumers to take out more comprehensive plans than they even needed.
Yesterday Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, a staunch supporter of 'repeal and replace' faced boos when he attended a town hall meeting to woo the opposition. The anger erupted after he suggested the insurance industry was crumbling under Obamacare - not surprising considering he is a former insurance executive.
Many of the disliked aspects of the bill were covered by Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel in an impassioned monologue that has received nearly 10 million views on Youtube as of writing.Posted by KeelanB at May 11, 2017 4:44 PM
Keelan, I took a look at the Quinnipiac University polling trends on obamacare from your link.
Do you think President Trump and the Republicans in Congress should repeal all of
the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, should repeal parts of the healthcare
law but keep other parts, or should not repeal any of the Affordable Care Act?
(*President
-
elect)
Repeal Repeal Not
All Parts Repeal DK/NA
May 11, 2017 19 45 34 3
Mar 23, 2017 20 50 27 3
Mar 08, 2017 21 49 27 3
Jan 27, 2017 16 51 30 3
Jan 12, 2017* 18 47 31 4
Sixty-four percent favor repealing all, or part, of Obamacare.
TREND: How important is it to you that h
ealth insurance be affordable for all Americans:
very important, somewhat important, not so important, or not important at all?
Very Smwht NotSo NotImp
Imp Imp Imp Atall DK/NA
May 11, 2017
82 14 2 2
-
Apr 20, 2017 81 14 2 1 1
Mar 23, 2017 85 13 1 1 1
Mar 08, 2017 84 12 2 1 1
Jan 27, 2017 84 12 2 1
-
Ninety-five percent want health care to be affordable. Clearly, Obamacare is not affordable for all Americans. If it were, there would be no effort to change it.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 11, 2017 5:07 PM
The Senate has the bill now and it will probably come out of there not even remotely looking like the House version. With that being said I think all the liberals need to unwad their panties and wait to see what the Senate come up with.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2017 5:08 PM
The Republicans are plainly incapable at this point of registering that the popularity of certain attitudes within their safe districts does not equate to popularity outside of them. I know some people thought Clinton and her voters were out of touch, but what if the reverse is true? What if it’s the average Trump voter who needs to be figuring out what makes the average Hillary voter tick?Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 11, 2017 6:25 PM
How bad is it, when the White House must be looking forward to the next CBO scoring of the House bill, because even that will be better than the current mess in the headlines.Posted by: phx8 at May 11, 2017 6:25 PM
Ninety-five percent want health care to be affordable. Clearly, Obamacare is not affordable for all Americans. If it were, there would be no effort to change it.
So…ah…Royal Trumpcare, the repub alternative to Obamacare, only seems to make health care affordable for the richest amongst us. It doesn’t help those that need help and it cuts medicaid and medicare. Seems to me we are shooting our selves in the foot compared to any other fu**ing universal health care country in the world.
Yet you and the rest of the conservatives here on WB defend it. Why?Posted by: j2t2 at May 11, 2017 8:30 PM
j2, Jumping the gun a little are we? The Senate is still hashing out their version. When it is finalized and voted on then you can either B**CH about it or accept it. Getting your panties in a bunch now IMO is kinda premature. By the way Aetna left the Obamacare exchange looks like it is imploding.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2017 8:55 PM
The ACA is a complete disaster for middle class americans. Time to repeal it.Posted by: dbs at May 12, 2017 6:51 AM
What makes the average democratic voter tick is affordable health care, they could care less about the liberal litmus tests that plague the party today.
“The Republicans are plainly incapable at this point of registering that the popularity of certain attitudes within their safe districts does not equate to popularity outside of them.”
Change ‘Republicans’ to liberals, Stephen, and you are one step closer to understanding why someone like Trump is President.
Using activist courts and representatives to force the attitudes of liberal enclaves onto the rest of the nation was a mistake, and now you are paying for it.
Jumping the gun a little are we? The Senate is still hashing out their version. When it is finalized and voted on then you can either B**CH about it or accept it. Getting your panties in a bunch now IMO is kinda premature.
So you think the repubs in the Senate will come up with anything much different than what is on the table and then send it back to the HoR and the representatives will say “sure thing”. KAP this isn’t like this is all new. Congress, both houses, has voted to repeal the ACA 40+ times over the years yet when they finally get the chance to do something they don’t have a clue as to what to do. But caught with their pants down they have to do something, after all they have all you movement followers worked into a tizzy over the ACA, and this Trumpcare joke is what we got. Yes the Senate may try to put some lipstick on it but with McConnell running the show he won’t be successful at getting it to look good.
So why stay silent until the Senate does something? Is that what you did during the Obama years!
By the way Aetna left the Obamacare exchange looks like it is imploding.
Sure they did and why not the repubs sabotaged them when they passed the Rubio inspired plan to screw up the “risk corridor” provisions of Obamacare.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/10/us/politics/marco-rubio-obamacare-affordable-care-act.html?_r=0
But I know, it’s all Obama’s fault isn’t it?Posted by: j2t2 at May 12, 2017 4:40 PM
So you now agree with unlimited taxpayer dollars being given to the evil corporations, J2?Posted by: kctim at May 12, 2017 5:25 PM
j2, I have no idea what the Senate will come up with and neither do you so to BITCH about it at this time is pure STUPIDITY, and yes I waited until the finished product came out of your side before I BITCHED.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 12, 2017 5:26 PM
So you now agree with unlimited taxpayer dollars being given to the evil corporations, J2?
Posted by: kctim at May 12, 2017 5:25 PM
Thanks for nailing j2t2’s hide to the wall.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 12, 2017 5:33 PM
It’s hard to blame people for not wanting the AHCA when the left has been lying about one the pre-existing conditions part of the law… But explaining facts to people who are emotionally or politically invested is usually a losing battle.Posted by: Rhinehold at May 12, 2017 7:42 PM
Rhinehold,
The AHCA was actually worse than most people realize. It also adversely affects people who have their health insurance through their employer- which is most people- because the AHCA allows the use of rules of one state to apply in another; in other words, an employer in one state could use a cheaper insurer from a state which opts out of the ACA provisions. The employer would save money. The employee would still have insurance. However, the actual insurance would provide much less coverage. If the employee’s insurance comes from a state that opted out of essential health benefits, then tough luck for the employee. Even worse, if an employer uses insurance from a state that opted out, the lifetime limits might not apply.
According to the CBO, the first version of the AHCA would leave 14 million uninsured in the first year, and 24 million people uninsured after 10 years. We should see the CBO of the current version by the end of this week.
It was probably the worst single piece of legislation any of us have seen in our lifetime.Posted by: phx8 at May 13, 2017 7:12 PM
Many people misread the law, they think that a state can opt out of the AHCA requirements if they get a ‘waiver’, but that’s not actually accurate. They can opt out but only if they still meet the basic requirements, including the pre-existing conditions part.
It was probably the worst single piece of legislation any of us have seen in our lifetime
No, I can think of worse. Like the ACA which was designed to completely fail on purpose in order to push the country to single payer.Posted by: Rhinehold at May 13, 2017 9:03 PM
One of the main reasons for such low support is the ability for States to individually veto the requirement for insurers not to charge people for have preexisting medical conditions
The states specifically do not have this ability. I still don’t know where this started and why people think it’s true, but never pass up a good story for facts I suppose…Posted by: Rhinehold at May 13, 2017 9:11 PM
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-11/what-democrats-won-t-admit-about-voters-and-health-care
“The failures reflect scarcity in the world around us. It turns out we value health care for others more in rhetoric than in reality.”Posted by: Rhinehold at May 13, 2017 9:41 PM
