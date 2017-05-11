Democrats & Liberals Archives

Obamacare Repeal Bill Lacks Public Support In Poll

The legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare is supported by less than a quarter of American voters according to a recent survey by Quinnipiac University.

The poll released Thursday (based on 1,078 voters from a broad range of demographics) resulted in 56% outright disapproval of the legislation, which the House of Representatives passed to replace the Affordable Care Act with Trump's 'American Health Care Act' (AHCA).

Only 21% said they outright supported it, though this is still an increase from the bill that failed to pass the House in March, when just 17% were on board.

A more general question that asked respondent's their opinion on President Trump's overall handling of healthcare, resulted in 66% outright disapproval and 32% outright approval.

On whether the AHCA will negatively affect America, 49% said it would while 29% said it would help the nation. 13% don't think it will have any impact at all.

When broken down by party lines not one person from any party outside of the Republicans were in favor of the new bill, which equated to 48% of Republicans that were surveyed. So in other words, even less than half of Republicans support the AHCA outright and no Democrats were on board.

One of the main reasons for such low support is the ability for States to individually veto the requirement for insurers not to charge people for have preexisting medical conditions - something Trump had previously claimed wouldn't happen.

Overall 75% of those surveyed said this was a 'bad idea' - including 59% of Republicans, while 66% said the Obama provision that stopped charging for preexisting conditions was explicitly a good idea.

The new legislation which also changes one of the core tenets of Obamacare, that all Americans are required to purchase health insurance at risk of a fine, also allows insurers to pass on certain conditions and procedures. It has been argued that Obamacare forced consumers to take out more comprehensive plans than they even needed.

Yesterday Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, a staunch supporter of 'repeal and replace' faced boos when he attended a town hall meeting to woo the opposition. The anger erupted after he suggested the insurance industry was crumbling under Obamacare - not surprising considering he is a former insurance executive.

Many of the disliked aspects of the bill were covered by Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel in an impassioned monologue that has received nearly 10 million views on Youtube as of writing.