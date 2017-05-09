Democrats & Liberals Archives

Trump Fires Comey On Way to Firing Self

Trump seems to think that Richard Nixon’s biggest mistakes are his roadmap to victory. Infamy is more like it. The most supreme conflict of interest any President can put themselves in is with the execution and enforcement of the law itself, and Trump has manifested that conflict of interest today.

You might not like the FBI investigating your favorite people, your party and everything. But that is part of the price of living within the rule of law. Yes, I thought the whole thing with Clinton was overblown. and Republicans thought Clinton had committed crimes!

Which one of us is right? Well, it is very possible that neither of us are. That is the short answer as to why we don't want to politicize law enforcement, have the President interfering in the matter. It's why the President doesn't generally have the authority to order wiretaps, contrary to President Trump's assertions. Why? Because then a defense lawyer could come along and allege that the President put his thumb on the scales of justice.

If we want to do more than pretend like we live under the rule of law, then our leaders must be accountable to that law, and part of that is that you leave alone those who are investigating you and your administration. You let it run its course, because the moment you start interfering, you look like you have a conflict of interest. And maybe, it's because you do.

And by the way: now is not the right time for Trump to be welcoming the Russian Foreign Minister for a visit. It might look a little suspicious.

It's possible that what I suspect is right. It's possible that what Trump voters believe went on is right. Let's be really, really charitable, and pretend for the sake of argument that Trump voters are completely right.

Well, in that case, Trump's committed a massive blunder, an unforced error of massive proportions. From this point on, most Democrats and Liberals, and even many Republicans will believe that Trump has something to hide, that his motivations in firing Comey were worse than political, that they were in fact criminal, an attempt to avoid or help others avoid prosecution.

You look at Watergate... What do these major figures have in common? Ehrlichman, Colson, Dean, Haldeman, La Rue? What do they have in common? They were all convicted of Obstruction of Justice. So was Scooter Libby, back during the Bush Administration. During the Reagan Administration, specifically the Iran-Contra affair, Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger was indicted for the crime, and National Security Adviser John Poindexter was convicted.

Let's ask a pointed question: if the intended effect of this firing was to interfere with the investigation, or even just a petty reaction to it, what does that mean about our sitting President?

Republicans were livid about President Clinton's perjury, and honestly, I found it shameful. It was a self-inflicted injury, and it handed his enemies all the ammunition they needed to bring him the closest any President Since Nixon or Andrew Johnson has been to being removed from office. So, how do they think this plays out, if it turns out in the investigation that there's nothing to charge his people with?

Clinton's issues with her private server are another example of a politician self-inflicting a wound in the process of trying to escape both press scrutiny, and the reach of her political opponents. Without it, Clinton would have had a much smoother election. But Trump... Trump and his people hadn't gone too far in the election before they inflicted their own wounds on themselves.

So much of this runaround, and what is it getting us?

You can pretend you don't want to know. But you should. Because if you have any inkling of common sense, you know that this system is built to hold politicians accountable to voters, to extract a heavy price when they fail to follow the law. I've seen some high profile names go down in flames over scandals. I voted for a ticket with John Edwards as the running mate! I liked Anthony Weiner when he was this firebrand. There are quite a number of politicians and people I trusted, including Clinton, who I later learned lied to me. It's a sad thing, a disillusioning thing to confront. But you know what? To quote the master thespian Anthony Hopkins from Legends of the Fall, "SCREW'EM!!!" Screw Edwards and his cheating and thieving! Screw Anthony Weiner for his inability to keep his digital unit in his pants. Screw Chaka Fattah, Jesse Jackson, Jr., Jim Traficant, screw them all!

I don't need to defend these dirtbags to protect my party! In fact, the very idea is that I should protect it by kicking their rear ends OUT of power! While I can't always find the ideal person to represent me, and I have gotten my share of headaches from this, I genuinely want the people who represent me to be the best I can get. I'm not going to blame the conservative media for them. I'm not going to pretend my party isn't full of corruptible human beings, just like the other one. I'm not going to get so defensive about my party that I don't learn when to let go.

Because, quite frankly, if we can't let go, then we bring the legacy of corruption forward into the future. But here's the things, and I know it's what people are going to bring up when I say all that I've said: haven't I defended my people to the hilt, when I was confronted with accusations about them?

Honestly, I have. It's a natural partisan impulse. I am a partisan, for what it's worth. But I like to think that the partisan part of me is secondary, that I recognize that what's good for my party, what's convenient for my party is secondary to what's good for my nation, what serves good and right in my nation.

I don't want to be the sad SOB who has to pretend his party is the salvation of the country, who has to pretend that he's in an ideological war for the survival of the Republic, when in reality he's just ashamed to admit he misjudged his leaders and his party so badly.

But I also don't want to be one of those chicken[feed] pathetic sorts who just instantly buys whatever the other side accuses.

So how do I thread this needle?

Well, one helpful thing is that the so-called liberal, mainstream media is quite willing to publish negative stories about Democrats, to scandal monger as much as any other segment. They won't insult my intelligence by trying to claim it's all a liberal plot when in reality, yes, this guy stole campaign funds trying to cover up the fact he was sleeping around on his wife, who was dying of cancer. When the definitive evidence comes out that Anthony Weiner was sexting others than his wife, I pretty much just shut down any idea I had of Breitbart getting creative with media once again. When investigations indicated that politicians broke the law, I didn't waste time looking for plots against them.

I accepted that they let me down. Which means, I'm all too happy to drop them. I don't want to be a sucker, dropping people and echoing allegations just because somebody passionately insists it must be the case. I see all kinds of think, ridiculous, and even insane BS coming from the right, and I just don't want to encourage that crap, or give it credit unless credit is due.

The Republicans, unfortunately, have fallen under the spell of the idea that they should defend their movement, their party, and their leaders at all costs, and they've forgotten how to cut their losses, how to accept that their leaders are fallible human beings who can betray them. It doesn't matter what kind of wave from whatever faction you get, Tea Party, Icewater party, Kool-Aid Party, you will always have the chronic temptations of power ready to take even the best of your leaders and corrupt them.

These people, they know that because of the way the Right Wing Media works, they can get away with extraordinary acts of corruption, stuff that our Parents and grandparents' generations would have nailed them to the wall for. When you coddle politicians like that, you don't protect the best of you, you shelter and nurture the worst.

Trump's behavior destroyed the Presidency of the only President in American history to resign. He's gone after the people who have been investigating him. and even under the most charitable of interpretations, he's edging close to giving his enemies the grounds for his impeachment. That is, if he hasn't already crossed that line.

We need a special prosecutor, or somebody of some kind who can do an independent investigation, so that people on my side, and on your side can get the facts we need to know to judge for ourselves what happened here. We need somebody who can call the balls and strikes, and not have to cater to the whims of the man under investigation. I mean, really, can the President actually ask the FBI whether he's under investigation and get a straight answer if the answer is yes?

The question Republicans need to ask themselves is whether their short term or even long term political goals are worth shredding the consensus that makes our constitutional government possible. One the imperatives of the investigation into the hacking is to determine to what extent our government may have been corrupted by the consequences of that action, and the campaign it was part of. The point of that is restoring trust in the meaning of the elections we hold. If Republicans gut that, they gut respect for their officeholders, their victories, even the integrity of the Republic itself.

That sounds like a pretty poor return on investment for keeping around a Used Car Salesman like Trump. He was never going to make America great again. He was always out for himself, and it's time for Republican voters to return the favor, and take this moment to insist to their politicians and their people that this matter be cleared up, and that the motives behind the firing of FBI Director Comey be cleared up, too. Because quite frankly, Comey's successor will likely be no better respected than Archibald Cox's successor was. Those wondering why Bork got Borked should recall that Bork was the man who said yes to Nixon when the two people before him had the sense to say no.

Oh, a few more notes, before I finish. If you recall, who was it who brought down Nixon and others in Watergate? Deep Throat. Who was he? I turns out he was Mark Felt, deputy director of the FBI.

You just sacked the director of the FBI. You thought you had a leak problem before? Now you've got Comey's supporters angry. Now you've got even conservatives within the bureau questioning how things are going. Everybody who was investigating this mess... now they're doubly motivated. This was a slap to the face, no preface, no dignified exit, no warning to the brass. It stinks of a kind of political arrogance that an administration that came in under an incredible cloud of suspicion, and without majority support cannot afford.

And guess what? This is exactly the kind of galvanizing incident that helped destroy Nixon. It displays a contempt for the rule of law, for the independence of law enforcement investigations from political interference.

The Republicans need to pull their heads out of the sand, or any other place they might have it stashed. This is likely the worst constitutional crisis we've seen in generations, and it's one more people on the Right should have seen coming, and more importantly, avoided at all costs.

