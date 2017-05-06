Democrats & Liberals Archives

First Female Chief Usher Dismissed By Trump
The first female White House Chief Usher was unexpectedly fired this week.
Angella Reid, who is also only the second African American to hold the position, had her final day on Thursday. Staff were not aware of the dismissal until they arrived at work on Friday.
"She is no longer employed here at the White House," confirmed principal deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Friday's daily briefing. "We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future. However, it's not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It's nothing more than that."
The current deputy usher will take over Reid's role, which she has held since 2011 under Obama.
Although the White House has downplayed the firing, it is actually quite rare for the Chief Usher to be replaced and their tenure typically spans multiple administrations. Since the beginning of the 20th century there have only been nine people in the position. Usually departures are due to retirement or because they've decided on another position - such as Reid's predecessor Adm. Stephen W. Rochon joining Homeland Security.
"This is really some s***. Please RT so people know who 45 thinks is disposable," Tweeted Obama deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco.
No reason has been publicly given for why the Trump administration no longer wanted Reid, but during a time when the President is out of favor with women and minorities, it probably wasn't the best PR move - especially without an explanation.
The last time a permanent White House staff member was dismissed out of the blue was when Bill Clinton got rid of an assistant usher in 1993 for having an inappropriate phone conversation with Barbara Bush.
The Chief Usher plays an important role in the day to day functioning of the White House, overseeing all the other staff members. They also liaise with the first family regarding the décor, furnishings and art that adorns the buildings.
By all accounts Reid was highly competent at her job, having previously worked for the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel group. She took a lot of pride in the role:
"What I think about most when I walk around the house is who has been here, who has done what in this particular space," Reid told CNN last year. "Because, you know, just to think that I am able to walk here now when 100 years ago, a president or first lady did, or other guests did, or some of my ancestors did."
"It gives me a sense of awe, the fact that slaves built this house and I now work in this house as a leader, something out of my wildest dreams," she said.
Reid has not made a statement regarding her departure, other than to instruct reporters to ask the White House for an explanation.
A logical theory is simply that Trump doesn't want anyone who was close to Obama to be on staff. Others are speculating that there was tension between Reid and the new administration.
Predecessor Rochon was reportedly asked to come back, but he turned down the opportunity.Posted by KeelanB at May 6, 2017 12:37 PM
This is really reaching. How long will it take the Democratics to claim this is racist and sexist? We’re close. Reid is mentioned to be a black person and a woman. It was slaves that built the house. All we need is a high ranking Democratic to come out and call Trump a racist and a sexist so the month long media feeding frenzy can get started.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 6, 2017 1:48 PM
Instead of worrying about how long until the accusations of bigotry start to fly, why don’t we worry about how the actual situation at hand? Does it make people feel comfortable when the Trump White House fires people without any perceivable explanation?Posted by: Warren Porter at May 6, 2017 4:03 PM
Do you want to run the White House, Warren Porter? Should the Democratic party determine Trump’s course of action? Do you expect to shame him into toeing the Democratic’s line with manufactured issues that have no value? Have you ever heard the saying “Choose your battles.”?
Defending issues like this makes your side look petty.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 6, 2017 6:02 PM
Warped, She was an Obama hire. If it were me I would fire and replace every Obama hire with all the leaks that went on, YES I would fire every one of them.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 6, 2017 6:41 PM
She was an Obama hire
Stephen W. Rochon was a Bush hire. Obama didn’t fire him.
Gary J. Walters was a Reagan hire. Neither Bush Sr nor Clinton nor Bush Jr fired him.
Rex Scouten was a Nixon hire. Neither Ford nor Carter nor Reagan fired him.
James B. West was an Eisenhower hire. Neither Kennedy nor Johnson fired him.
This isn’t a political position…
Warped, You pulled the same BS when Bush fired the U.S. Attorneys. She may have pissed off Trump, we don’t know. Anyway he has the right to hire and fire whom he pleases and if he wants to fire someone from the previous administration so be it, it’s his right. What those former Presidents did is immaterial. No matter if it’s a political position or not Trump or whomever is in office has the right to appoint someone who he wants. We can sit here and go back and forth on the matter but the fact is we DO NOT KNOW why she was fired. Maybe she broke an expensive vase WHO KNOWS.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 6, 2017 8:40 PM
when Bush fired the U.S. Attorneys
The comparison is apt. The firing of US Attorneys was a serious matter, politicizing the justice system in an unprecedented manner. Ultimately, it led to the resignation of Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.
DO NOT KNOW why she was firedExactly. The Trump administration ought to tell the American people what is going on. If Reid did anything wrong, by all means can her, but it should be a matter of public record. Posted by: Warren Porter at May 6, 2017 9:15 PM
Warped, The Trump administration does NOT have to tell us why he fired an Usher. Maybe she don’t want you to know why she was fired. If your boss fires you do you want the world to know why? The reason is between her and Trump. You want to know, track her down and ask her.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 6, 2017 9:40 PM
By the way Warped, I’m not going to loose any sleep over the fact that an Usher was fired from the W. H. If this is all you liberals can find to write about it’s no wonder people are sick of hearing your BS.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 6, 2017 9:48 PM
There are certainly more important issues to talk about, such as the recent AHCA disaster, but it seems no conservative wants to answer my comments on the red side.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 7, 2017 10:27 AM
The GOP War on Women- the assault on women’s issues- is in full swing.
On Friday, there was a EO signing ceremony
concerning ‘religious liberty.’ The optics really were remarkable. There was Trump on stage with a few white guys and a plasticene blond women clapping for Jesus. The audience consisted of about 100 white guys. I counted two women. And then two nuns came up on stage. It was bizarre. The whole thing was like something right out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” That ceremony should scare the daylights out of any female.
Trump then posed at the White House with a bunch of people after the AHCA passage. Almost all of them were white males.
The GOP Senate announced its committee for their version of the AHCA. 13 white males. Seriously. What the hell is wrong with Republicans?
Meanwhile, the House AHCA was horrible in a lot of ways, but it was especially horrible for women. Funding for PP was pulled. Pre-existing conditions that may no longer be covered included pregnancy and a whole host of others.
That March for Women protest shortly after Trump’s election was the largest in American history. Now we are seeing why.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2017 12:51 PM
As I said phx8 we are sick of the liberal BS.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 7, 2017 1:50 PM
KAP,
Did I say anything factually incorrect? If my facts are incorrect, is there another way to interpret them?
I have not seen the television version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” that is currently showing, but the book is a classic dystopian novel and well worth the read. There is no way a person can watch that ‘religious liberty’ EO signing ceremony and not think of it- all males, two nuns, and a plastic blond female on stage with Trump. Wow. Combine it with the announcement of a Senate Committee on health care consisting of 13 white males, after the House destroyed just about every health care provision important to women, which the Congressmen followed by an almost all-male celebration at the White House with Trump- it is impossible not to think of such things.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2017 2:03 PM
Yes. Phx8 you did the GOP war on women is pure BULLS**T. It’s just liberal scare tactics. It dose not exist only in your mind.Posted by: Richard Kapitanl at May 7, 2017 2:31 PM
Pre-existing conditions that may no longer be covered
Here’s one of your “facts” that isn’t a fact. It’s fake news. Don’t you know if they’re covered or not, or are you just throwing it in there because you needed filler for your comment?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2017 5:33 PM
If we change the header to this column from
First Female Chief Usher Dismissed By Trump
to
Chief Usher Dismissed By Trump
would anyone give a shit?
R. F., NOPE!!!!
WW,
http://www.politifact.com/north-carolina/statements/2017/may/04/robert-pittenger/does-new-version-ahca-protect-coverage-pre-existin/
http://www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/may/01/donald-trump/does-new-version-ahca-still-cover-pre-existing-con/
The article does not mention another very bad feature of the AHCA. Large employers cover people in many states. The employer could opt to use an insurer in whatever state costs the least, which would be achieved by covering the least. The number of people affected could be very large indeed. The upcoming CBO score on this one will be an absolute disaster.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2017 5:56 PM
What does the AHCA have to do with an Usher getting fired phx8?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 7, 2017 6:29 PM
Usher is a possible example of the GOP’s War on Women. Usually the War refers to the sustained legislative assault on women’s issues. The AHCA has a number of examples of that War on Women, including defunding PP and making it possible to declare things like pregnancy a pre-existing condition.
Usher is an individual example of the War on Women. I am expanding it to more general examples, such as an all-male GOP Senate Committee making those determinations on PP and so many issues that affect women; the bizarre EO signing ceremony for ‘religious liberty’ that was attended almost exclusively by men, two nuns, and a weird blond woman; and the pictures taken at the White House to celebrate the House passage of the AHCA, pictures populated almost exclusively by men.
Did you know Mike Pence will not allow himself to be alone with a woman at dinner, or in a room? Think about that. Think about just how bizarre that guy is. Let it sink in.
Guess what? The Deputy Assistant Secretary at HHS said “of course, contraception doesn’t work.” She will oversee Title X funds for family planning.
FOX News has fired Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and Bill Shine for their horrendous treatment of women in the workplace.
How much worse does this need to get before conservatives acknowledge they have a big problem.
Trump is a misogynist. The fish rots from the head down. But this problem existed before Trump and it seems to be getting worse.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2017 7:18 PM
The war on women is nothing more than a figment of your imagination and LIBERAL BULLS**T. The Democrats are spreading propaganda like the Japanese and Germans did during WW2. Like I have been telling you quit getting your facts from grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at May 7, 2017 7:26 PM
Regardless of if it’s a political position or not Trump or whomever is in office has the privilege to designate somebody who he needs. We can stay here and backpedal and forward on the matter however the truth of the matter is we don’t know why she was let go.Posted by: Essay Writing Help at May 8, 2017 4:03 AM
Only the far-left wing racists care about who THIS President hires to take care of things.
The lack of special treatment or government freebies does not equal some kind of war on women, racism, bigotry, hatred etc…
In this day and age where telling a woman that she looks nice is considered s*xual harassment, and looking at a woman too long is called s*xual assault, it would be foolish for any politician to be alone with someone of the opposite s*x. Just ask Bill Clinton.
“Others are speculating that there was tension between Reid and the new administration.”
Going by how all the other Obama loyalists have been behaving, I have no doubt there was a lot of tension. Simply being a Republican justifies scorn and hate in their eyes. Add Trump being wealthy and white, and there is no doubt tension was there.Posted by: kctim at May 8, 2017 8:45 AM
If you have a problem with the government not funding planned parenthood you have another option, phx8.
It’s an easy peasy for the left. All you have to do is get Warren Buffet and Mark Zukerberg and Bill Gates to fund it.
Walla! Problem solved.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2017 9:18 AM
Can anyone else think of some rich lefties who act and talk like they’re broke?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2017 9:20 AM
Think of all the lefties who say they want to pay more taxes. They have a perfect opportunity to put their money where their mouth is. Donate to Planned Parenthood. They can feel good about themselves and help Democratics control the black population all in one felled swoop.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2017 9:29 AM
Former acting AG Sally Yates testifies today. Trump is already attacking her in tweets! He must be really excited to hear from her!
This is the public testimony Chairman Nunes was so anxious to prevent. We’ll see if it was worth him having to lie to the country and then recuse himself.Posted by: phx8 at May 8, 2017 9:55 AM
