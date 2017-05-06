Democrats & Liberals Archives

First Female Chief Usher Dismissed By Trump

The first female White House Chief Usher was unexpectedly fired this week.

Angella Reid, who is also only the second African American to hold the position, had her final day on Thursday. Staff were not aware of the dismissal until they arrived at work on Friday.

"She is no longer employed here at the White House," confirmed principal deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Friday's daily briefing. "We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future. However, it's not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It's nothing more than that."

The current deputy usher will take over Reid's role, which she has held since 2011 under Obama.

Although the White House has downplayed the firing, it is actually quite rare for the Chief Usher to be replaced and their tenure typically spans multiple administrations. Since the beginning of the 20th century there have only been nine people in the position. Usually departures are due to retirement or because they've decided on another position - such as Reid's predecessor Adm. Stephen W. Rochon joining Homeland Security.

"This is really some s***. Please RT so people know who 45 thinks is disposable," Tweeted Obama deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco.

No reason has been publicly given for why the Trump administration no longer wanted Reid, but during a time when the President is out of favor with women and minorities, it probably wasn't the best PR move - especially without an explanation.

The last time a permanent White House staff member was dismissed out of the blue was when Bill Clinton got rid of an assistant usher in 1993 for having an inappropriate phone conversation with Barbara Bush.

The Chief Usher plays an important role in the day to day functioning of the White House, overseeing all the other staff members. They also liaise with the first family regarding the décor, furnishings and art that adorns the buildings.

By all accounts Reid was highly competent at her job, having previously worked for the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel group. She took a lot of pride in the role:

"What I think about most when I walk around the house is who has been here, who has done what in this particular space," Reid told CNN last year. "Because, you know, just to think that I am able to walk here now when 100 years ago, a president or first lady did, or other guests did, or some of my ancestors did."

"It gives me a sense of awe, the fact that slaves built this house and I now work in this house as a leader, something out of my wildest dreams," she said.

Reid has not made a statement regarding her departure, other than to instruct reporters to ask the White House for an explanation.

A logical theory is simply that Trump doesn't want anyone who was close to Obama to be on staff. Others are speculating that there was tension between Reid and the new administration.

Predecessor Rochon was reportedly asked to come back, but he turned down the opportunity.