Democrats & Liberals Archives

Fox News Harassment and Discrimination Saga Continues

The Fox News sexual harassment and discrimination saga continued this week with former online programming host Diana Falzone taking the company to court for gender and disability discrimination.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court, claims Falzone was taken off the air because she wrote an article about suffering from endometriosis - a condition where tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows on the outside and causes infertility.

Although the piece was approved by Fox for the website, she alleges that days later she was demoted to an off-air position and made to feel like she was no longer welcome.

"The issues raised in Diana Falzone's lawsuit are a concern for all women," said Falzone's attorney Nancy Erika Smith in a statement for the press. "Fox News never banned her male counterparts who have discussed their personal health issues on air. Indeed, those men saw their careers advance," claimed Smith.

The Montclair, NJ-based lawyer is no stranger to taking on Fox News. She helped oust Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson last year, which has opened the proverbial can of worms.

In the latest filing Falzone says she was given no explanation as to why she was banned from her hosting gig on FoxNews.com, but was told she would never host a show, conduct interviews or even do voiceovers ever again. Because this came just 3 days after her article was published, she suggests it all stemmed from the sexist 'culture' at the company.

When she probed why she was suddenly demoted, the suit alleges that her supervisor simply told her to get another job. An internal complaint was allegedly stonewalled.

In recent months the right wing outlet has found itself entangled in numerous lawsuits and scandal, with Bill O'Reilly a notable recent departure. The primetime anchor was exposed for settling several sexual harassment suits to the sum of $13 million, causing advertisers to flee from his show.

Just last week eleven employees banded together to file a suit for racial discrimination.

Then on Monday Bill Shine -co-president at the network and supporter of the previously ousted Ailes, was also forced out of the company, in what commentators are calling a 'draining of the swamp.'

One figure who claims not to be going anywhere is Sean Hannity, who used Twitter to rebuff rumors that he's looking to jump ship before he's pushed alongside Shine.

The Sean Hannity Show host had previously said that Shine's departure would be the "total end" of Fox News, revealing where his loyalties lie.

Despite claiming he'd address the matter on his Monday show, he didn't, though perhaps he did see a slight ratings jump because of it. At the moment he's staying put.

Hannity also seems to have avoided repercussions regarding his own sexual harassment allegations, in which a former guest says she was banned from appearing again because she rejected an offer to go to his hotel room - eerily similar to one of the allegations against O'Reilly.

Meanwhile Rupert Murdoch who controls the 21st Century Fox empire, is looking to increase his power by completely taking over Britain's Sky satellite and cable network. Regulators must decide whether he is a "fit and proper" owner. In light of the Fox News saga, perhaps the answer is NO!