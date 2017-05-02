Democrats & Liberals Archives

Fox News Harassment and Discrimination Saga Continues
The Fox News sexual harassment and discrimination saga continued this week with former online programming host Diana Falzone taking the company to court for gender and disability discrimination.
The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court, claims Falzone was taken off the air because she wrote an article about suffering from endometriosis - a condition where tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows on the outside and causes infertility.
Although the piece was approved by Fox for the website, she alleges that days later she was demoted to an off-air position and made to feel like she was no longer welcome.
"The issues raised in Diana Falzone's lawsuit are a concern for all women," said Falzone's attorney Nancy Erika Smith in a statement for the press. "Fox News never banned her male counterparts who have discussed their personal health issues on air. Indeed, those men saw their careers advance," claimed Smith.
The Montclair, NJ-based lawyer is no stranger to taking on Fox News. She helped oust Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson last year, which has opened the proverbial can of worms.
In the latest filing Falzone says she was given no explanation as to why she was banned from her hosting gig on FoxNews.com, but was told she would never host a show, conduct interviews or even do voiceovers ever again. Because this came just 3 days after her article was published, she suggests it all stemmed from the sexist 'culture' at the company.
When she probed why she was suddenly demoted, the suit alleges that her supervisor simply told her to get another job. An internal complaint was allegedly stonewalled.
In recent months the right wing outlet has found itself entangled in numerous lawsuits and scandal, with Bill O'Reilly a notable recent departure. The primetime anchor was exposed for settling several sexual harassment suits to the sum of $13 million, causing advertisers to flee from his show.
Just last week eleven employees banded together to file a suit for racial discrimination.
Then on Monday Bill Shine -co-president at the network and supporter of the previously ousted Ailes, was also forced out of the company, in what commentators are calling a 'draining of the swamp.'
One figure who claims not to be going anywhere is Sean Hannity, who used Twitter to rebuff rumors that he's looking to jump ship before he's pushed alongside Shine.
The Sean Hannity Show host had previously said that Shine's departure would be the "total end" of Fox News, revealing where his loyalties lie.
Despite claiming he'd address the matter on his Monday show, he didn't, though perhaps he did see a slight ratings jump because of it. At the moment he's staying put.
Hannity also seems to have avoided repercussions regarding his own sexual harassment allegations, in which a former guest says she was banned from appearing again because she rejected an offer to go to his hotel room - eerily similar to one of the allegations against O'Reilly.
Meanwhile Rupert Murdoch who controls the 21st Century Fox empire, is looking to increase his power by completely taking over Britain's Sky satellite and cable network. Regulators must decide whether he is a "fit and proper" owner. In light of the Fox News saga, perhaps the answer is NO!Posted by KeelanB at May 2, 2017 9:00 AM
KeelanB laments; “…she was demoted to an off-air position and made to feel like she was no longer welcome.”
As every good Dem and Socialist knows, our Constitution prohibits “hurting” someones “feelings”.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 2, 2017 3:11 PM
It’s interesting that when the target is a Republican, settling lawsuits is a sign of guilt. But when a Democrat is settling lawsuits, it’s not a sign of anything.
I would go into the actual charges and how most of them don’t get anywhere near the legal definition, or accepted definitions, of sexual harassment, but that’s beyond boring and wouldn’t be welcome by the sensationalists on the left looking for anything and everything to regain their power they lost so spectacularly.
Here’s a hint. If a man hits on you, you rebuff him, he’s a jerk about it when it happens, but you are never threatened with losing your job and in fact you continue working for the company for 3 years… that’s not sexual harassment.
At least Clinton’s accusers were charging him with actual sexual harassment…Posted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 4:17 PM
COLBERT UNBUCKLED
FIRESTORM AFTER CBS STAR TURNS LEWD
http://decider.com/2017/05/02/stephen-colbert-donald-trump-cock-holster/
I have seen and listened to comics all my life and have never heard such filth as this guy spewed on public television. His mouth has become an open sewer.
I watch and read the rage on the Left becoming more hysterical every day. They can’t win elections and express their frustration is ways unheard of ten years ago.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 2, 2017 4:54 PM
I totally favor Colbert’s late night monologue, and hope to see a LOT more just like this attacking Trump.
Unhappy about Political Correctness? Aaah. Sad trombone. Willing to overlook the racism and misogyny and bigotry coming from Trump? Accepting lies from the president on an almost constant basis, including a false accusation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower? Don’t mind if Trump calls Cruz a p**** on stage, or insists his father was involved in the JFK assassination?
Think it was funny when Trump called interviewer Dickinson’s show “Deface the Nation”?
Maybe Dickinson was too polite to respond to Trump’s rudeness and lack of civility. Colbert is not.
You ain’t seen nothing yet.Posted by: phx8 at May 2, 2017 5:40 PM
You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Posted by: phx8 at May 2, 2017 5:40 PM
phx8, I would not have believed that you are a “mud wallowing pig” defender.
Sorry, but I can not respect such language nor those who condone it.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 2, 2017 5:51 PM
Royal, the left is nothing but outrage. They complain when their opponents wallow but defend their own because ‘they did it’. There is no high ground, they are just as bad, but they’ve built themselves up in their minds as being better so ‘it’s ok’.
Just look at the attacks on people for years for body shaming, and then listen to them talk about Trump being fat. They’ve never met a double-standard that they haven’t loved…Posted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 6:07 PM
The fish rots from the head down.
Conservatives were all too willing to dismiss sexual harassment and predation by Trump as just more political correctness. Many voted for him despite his discussions on stage about genital size and calling his opponent ‘Little Marco.’
Trump ushered in an era of incivility, and his supporters stood by him and they endorsed it. The left did not start this. It began during the Republican primaries and it continues with Trump. But don’t expect people to just stand there and take it when Trump insults a respected reporter to his face. When push comes to shove, the left are MUCH better at dishing it out.Posted by: phx8 at May 2, 2017 6:17 PM
The left has built up an impressive echo chamber where they actually believe all of their own BS and never second guess, never critically examine their own. It’s ‘us v them’ and anything goes. It doesn’t matter to them if it makes them look like hypocritical unhinged children, that just feeds their own sense of moral outrage.
Look out ferociously they defended Clinton’s sexual harassment charges and treatment of women. How he signed a bill into law that he championed that would make an accused’s sexual history be admissible in court. Then when he lied under oath in sexual harassment trial about his own sexual history, he was defended to the hills, to this day, as it being a ‘republican plot’ to take him down.
Then fast forward to now where groups have planned an attack on O’Reilly on lesser grounds, an actual plot that was planned and carried out with pride, and they cheer. When the roles were reversed, they set back the women’s movement for over a decade just to defend their own. It boggles the mind.
So the over the top unhinged nature they are displaying is no surprise to me, they have the backing of most of the news media that is now trying to say they are the ‘media of record’ while pushing nothing but opinion and supposition as reporting, to the point that the news media has lower approval ratings than even Trump has. The only people who believe anything coming out of CNN, NY Times, WaPo and CBS are the diehard progressives who WANT to believe the nonsense. They are no better than Fox, possibly even worse, but that’s ok because it’s ‘us vs them’. I catch the media in so many provable lies and bad reporting that if I had the time I would put together a group called MediaReallyMatters and expose them… But alas, I don’t. However, don’t think that many Americans aren’t seeing the same thing and no longer believing anything that comes out of that echo chamber.
These organizations SHOULD be ashamed, but they aren’t. You can go look back to what they did to Gary Johnson, lying about things he said to try to help Hillary, rigging polling to keep him out of the debates… It’s all there for anyone who wants to see it to learn about it.
But wait, there’s another episode of the Kardashians on, isn’t there? That’s more important…
Hell, just look at Chris Matthews constantly comparing Trump to Saddam and the Romanovs because there are family members advising him… ignoring of course Hillary Clinton, Robert Kennedy, etc. Michelle Obama was pushing policies in her own way. But to hear him talk about it, this is only done in ‘totalitarian regimes’, all the while, supporting totalitarian candidates and ideologies as if we won’t notice…
Mind bogglingPosted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 6:28 PM
Rhinehold, it is sad that America has fallen so far in its public discourse and language. I listened to the audience clap as Colbert read such vile words from his teleprompter. To disparage another human being with such language, no matter who, is simply disgusting and symptomatic of a very sick mind reading it and those applauding it.
Streets in some of our largest American cities have become virtual war-zones with near nightly murder and mayhem. Some of the popular performing artists today sing of killing, rape and all manner of human horrors.
We heard hatred emanate from President Obama’s long-time religious instructor and watch violence erupt over nothing more than words and thoughts on our streets and college campus’s.
Our public schools are teaching and tolerating disrespect for our American heritage and symbols.
The American conscious and morality has become degraded allowing ever more heinous results.
This will not end well. Few will applaud when we reach a state of total national degradation.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 2, 2017 6:28 PM
The left did not start this.
That you believe that is a perfect example of the echo chamber you have created for yourself phx8. Proving my point completely.Posted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 6:29 PM
RF & Rhinehold,
One of the things about the opposition to Trump that has really struck me lately is the degree to which women hate him. I mean, they really hate him. I’ve heard this a couple times lately coming from people who are not normally political, yet they are saying things I would never say. It is so bad, I have to tell them to stop.
I think you both underestimate the degree to which professional women despite Trump. Seriously. Their hatred of him is white hot.
The thing is, they have encountered the likes of Trump and O’Reilly in their workplaces. Guys like that are out there, and they are truly awful people. So you can attempt to dismiss it as political correctness, or an echo chamber, or whatever, but that march by women after Trump was elected should tell you something. That was the largest protest in American history. And there’s more to come.Posted by: phx8 at May 2, 2017 6:43 PM
Hell, I’ll even be ever so kind enough to give you a few examples…
In the 80s the left accused Republicans of wanting to kill old people.
Chevy Chase admitted that he portrayed Ford like a buffoon because he didn’t like him and didn’t want him to get re-elected and knew if he did that would cement that view in people’s minds. Ford fell once coming down a flight of stairs off of an airplane, now he’s seen by history as someone who fell all the time…
The old ketchup as a vegetable canard?
Dan Quayle was treated deplorably by the left. To this day most of the ‘gaffs’ that he supposedly made were never uttered by him, but by comedians.
Sarah Palin’s nomination was announced on a Friday. By Saturday the left (including people on this site) were claiming that her mentally challenged son was really her grandson and inventing all kinds of horrible things about her. The left treated her terribly by ‘going there’ and hitting her below the belt in very misogynistic ways that the women’s groups ignored because they didn’t agree with her politics, including photos of her in a bikini being passed around and insinuating someone who wears one shouldn’t be president, etc. Effectively calling her a slut. Please try to deny what the left was doing and saying about her before anyone had any facts, I can go back to your comments on her that weekend, phx8.
The left needs to get over themselves, they are not ‘better’ than the right, they are just as foul and willing to ignore their own morals, their own conscience, for political gain. The superiority that the left feels is a facade that is only valid within their own echo chambers, which is why the left are the ones attacking free speech so much, to silence anyone who disagrees with their perverted views of themselves and their ideology.Posted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 6:46 PM
The thing is, they have encountered the likes of Trump and O’Reilly in their workplaces. Guys like that are out there, and they are truly awful people. So you can attempt to dismiss it as political correctness, or an echo chamber, or whatever, but that march by women after Trump was elected should tell you something. That was the largest protest in American history. And there’s more to come.
And Bill Clinton was WORSE in his actual treatment of women. BUT, he had charisma and the left defending his womanizing. So he gets away with it… Again, you prove my point about double standards.Posted by: Rhinehold at May 2, 2017 6:52 PM
I have noticed that when phx8 is challenged with facts he resorts to anecdotal evidence that I believe occurs only in his mind?
phx8, the guy who loves to listen to Colbert’s “pig-wallowing talk” writes; “It is so bad, I have to tell them (women) to stop.”
He must know some real “pigs”.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 2, 2017 6:54 PM
Bravo, Colbert. This is a fitting response to a president who once urged us to watch the non-existent “s**-tape” of a female critic:
“Mr. President, your presidency — I love your presidency — I call it Disgrace The Nation. You’re not the POTUS, you’re the bloat-us. You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular Gorge Washington. You’re the presi-dunce, but you’re turning into a real p****-tator. … Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”Posted by: phx8 at May 2, 2017 9:38 PM
phx8 mistakenly believes that he can upset me by copying some pig-wallow from his apparent hero Colbert.
I understand that phx8 loves to wallow in nasty comic rhetoric. This is a Left thing that gets worse as pragmatic folks take power.
Posted by: Royal Flush at May 3, 2017 4:48 PM
Testifying today before a Senate panel, FBI director James Comey said;
“Really the central problem we had with the whole email investigation was proving people . . . had some sense they were doing something unlawful. That was our burden, and we were unable to meet it”
Translation for my brain-challenged Lefty Pals…Clinton was too dumb to know she was breaking federal law.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 3, 2017 5:42 PM
When Americans or Israeli’s die, will Liberals still cheer Obama’s treachery?
Iran Using U.S. Cash to Fund Unprecedented, Massive Military Buildup
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/iran-using-u-s-cash-fund-unprecedented-massive-military-buildup/
Trump introduced a time of incivility, and his supporters remained by him and they embraced it. The left did not begin this. It started amid the Republican primaries and it proceeds with Trump.Posted by: Do My Assignment at May 8, 2017 4:05 AM
