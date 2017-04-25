Democrats & Liberals Archives

Michael Flynn broke the law
I see no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law— Jason Chaffetz
And so, another shoe drops on the investigation into inappropriate contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and foreign interests in Russia and Turkey.Posted by Warren Porter at April 25, 2017 1:26 PM
Wow…to call that a “shoe drop” sounds like desperation to me.
Let’s suppose Flynn didn’t receive permission for these speeches for which he received about $33,000. To quote former VP Biden; Big F*cking Deal.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 3:28 PM
Rule of law is most definitely a Big Fucking Deal.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 25, 2017 4:17 PM
WP,
Both Flynn & Manafort have already acknowledged their guilt. According to the Foreign Agent Registration Act, a foreign agent has ten days to disclose their relationship with a foreign power when acting on their behalf, including financial activities. Both Flynn & Manafort registered two years after they were required to do so. Both are subject to fines and five year prison sentences. By filing two years later, they might expect some leniency.
Flynn took $67,000 from the Russians. This violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The money came from the Russian propaganda television station, Russia Today, as well as an airline and a cyber security firm. Flynn received additional money in the form of free airfare and hotel stays.
Flynn also acted on behalf of the Turkish government. He was participating in a plan to kidnap a Turkish cleric and send him back to Turkey.
He has already requested immunity and been denied it for now.
Manafort took very large amounts of money ($1.2 million or more) from the pro-Russian Ukrainian president, a Putin ally.
Unless Flynn and Manafort work an immunity deal- perhaps one that involves handing over Trump- both will face jail time.
They acted against the interests of the United States, on behalf of a foreign power. And yes, that is a big deal.Posted by: phx8 at April 25, 2017 4:21 PM
They acted against the interests of the United States, on behalf of a foreign power. And yes, that is a big deal.
Posted by: phx8 at April 25, 2017 4:21 PM
What exactly was against the “interests of the United States”? Not asking permission?
I posted the following yesterday on the Independent column. This traitor Obama sold America down the drain definitely against the “interests of the United States”.
Obama’s hidden Iran deal giveaway
By dropping charges against major arms targets, the administration infuriated Justice Department officials — and undermined its own counter-proliferation task forces.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/24/obama-iran-nuclear-deal-prisoner-release-236966Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 4:39 PM
RF,
Don’t change the subject. No ‘whataboutism.’ No false equivalents or conspiracy theories.
A foreign payment to Flynn violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution.
At this point we are not even talking about what he may have done in exchange for payments. There are accusations about what he discussed in five phone calls with the Russian Ambassador in late December. There is the one, and only one, change that the Trump campaign made to the Republican Platform concerning policy towards the Ukraine. There are concerns about cooperation between the Trump team and the Russians to influence the election, and there is absolutely no reason to believe Russian attempts to influence us stopped on January 21st.
And this problem is far from over. The Russians openly supported the white nationalist in France, Marine La Pen, and she is in a run-off against one other candidate. The Russians attacked the other candidate in ways very similar to the ways they attacked Hillary Clinton. Whether it ultimately works in France or not remains to be seen.
They may target certain US Senators in 2018. They may target Congressmen. There MUST be a heavy price to be paid for any Americans working with the Russians to influence the outcomes of our elections.Posted by: phx8 at April 25, 2017 5:09 PM
If Flynn and Manafort did something stupid then they will pay. That doesn’t mean Trump had privy to their misdeeds or anyone else in the administration. You Democrats have no room to talk, you all have skeletons in your closets.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2017 5:19 PM
phx8 implores me not to “change the subject” as he knows there is no defense for the Traitor Obama selling America down the drain for some false belief of legacy enhancement.
If Flynn violated a law, let the law judge his actions not some doltish bunch of Left-wing dingbats.
phx8 is so discombobulated by Trump winning the election and the Republicans controlling both the House and Senate that he is attempting to link possible “emolument” abuse with conspiracy.
It is terrible to read the wild accusations thrown about by phx8 and other Lefty’s simply to assuage their failures.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 5:23 PM
KAP,
“If Flynn and Manafort did something stupid then they will pay.”
There is no ‘if.’ They failed to register as foreign agents within 10 days. They did register two years after the fact, and then, only when it was publicly revealed by the media. They will pay. Now it is just a matter of the price.
“That doesn’t mean Trump had privy to their misdeeds or anyone else in the administration.”
True. But given Trump’s refusals to criticize Putin, his claims about his close relationship with Putin made in 2013 and 2014 which he later denied, his appeal to Russia to release HRC’s e-mails, and so on, it would certainly be reasonable to ask the question.
“You Democrats have no room to talk, you all have skeletons in your closets.”
More ‘whataboutism.’ Wrong is wrong. What is going on with Flynn & Manafort is wrong. It appears the wrongdoing extends beyond those two. The FBI is continuing a criminal investigation into cooperation between the Trump campaign and the Russians. We will see.
RF,
“If Flynn violated a law…”
Again, there is no ‘if.’ There is only a question of how Flynn and Manafort will be punished, or if they receive immunity.
As usual, following the example of Obama, my Pals on the Left are rushing to judgement.
Have charges even been filed? Has there been a plea? Has there been a verdict?Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 5:58 PM
phx8, Have they been charged yet? NO THEY HAVE NOT. So it is still “IF”. If they are charged they still are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. I still think it works that way in this country phx8.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2017 6:07 PM
By the way…
Chaffetz, the Republican head of the Oversight Committee, refused to do anything whatsoever about the Trump administration. Last week, Chaffetz made a surprise announcement that he would not run for re-election. He swore he was healthy. He claimed it was to be closer to his family, but he will be an empty nester after this term. Perhaps someone offered him a lot of money to be a lobbyist. But it seems like quite a coincidence that he did nothing for months, and suddenly comes after Flynn.
KAP,
If someone files paperwork documenting they broke the law by failing to register as a foreign agent in a timely fashion, it’s a little late to start talking about innocence.
phx8, Have they been arrested or charged? I agree the evidence is damning but until they are arrested and charged they are presumed innocent. That is how it works in the United States.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2017 6:32 PM
The biggest issue of the day, and the one with the most serious consequences if not handled properly, is being ignored by WB in favor of emoluments.
That issue would be addressing the problem of North Korea and their nuclear weapons and delivery system. From what I have read, it appears that China is finally cooperating with the sane nations of the world in attempting to curb this viscous regime.
I am not prepared to start handing out credit to any person or nation yet. I do believe that a strong response to North Korean belligerence, posturing, and defiance of UN sanctions must be forthcoming now, or it may be too late to resolve this problem without the death of millions.
We must never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons with which to blackmail the world. I fear that Obama has made that possible.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 6:36 PM
RF,
There already exists an article regarding North Korea. Please move discussion of that issue there.
KAP,
I agree the evidence is damning but until they are arrested and charged they are presumed innocent. That is how it works in the United States.
The presumption of innocence means that Flynn will not be seeing the inside of a prison cell until he is tried and convicted. But, that does not mean there won’t be political consequences for the Trump administration in the meantime.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 25, 2017 7:26 PM
But, that does not mean there won’t be political consequences for the Trump administration in the meantime.
Posted by: Warren Porter at April 25, 2017 7:26 PM
Not necessarily Warren. I know for certain that the Left Wing Media will do their best to spin the story and keep it alive, but that story really doesn’t have legs.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 7:33 PM
Hopefully, if Flynn sees the inside of a prison cell, as Warren suggests, so will Hillary Clinton for her email debacle.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2017 7:44 PM
Warped, Was the evidence damning for Hillary? Yes it was . Was she indicted? NO! The same can be for Flynn and Manafort. But you left wingers will push this for the remainder of the Trump administration just like you did during G. W. Bush’s administration. You think right wingers are bad you guys should look in a mirror.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2017 7:44 PM
The story doesn’t have legs?
First, cyber attacks and propaganda campaigns are being directed at the French candidate right now, in order to favor the white nationalist, Le Pen, but also to undermine the confidence of the West in its democracies and ability to work together through the EU, NATO, and other organizations.
Second, the attacks of the 2016 campaign in the US were not limited to Wikileaks and the DNC. There were also attacks on state voter databases, including several that were known to be successful. Some individual states were targeted by Russian propaganda on social media to maximize the impact on the election. And it was not just a matter of collaboration between the Trump Campaign and the Russians. The Russians literally targeted Trump as an individual. They knew when he was most likely to look at social media, and at those times they flooded it with ‘fake news.’ We know it worked because Trump repeated some of the falsified stories the next day.
Third, the attacks by the Russians will continue. They are ongoing, and they will intensify in the 2018 midterms, and again for the 2020 general election. Does the story have legs? Oh yeah. It does.
We need to do at least three things: 1) Punish any Americans who cooperated with the Russian cyber attacks and propaganda campaigns. Others must be deterred in the future. Americans who inadvertently fell for the Russian propaganda must be made aware of what such attacks look like; same goes for screening by social media giants such as FB, and 2) Defend ourselves with countermeasures against future attacks, whether it is on presidential candidates, political parties, or voter databases, and 3) go on the offense, and launch cyber counterattacks against foreign adversaries who choose to do this to us.Posted by: phx8 at April 25, 2017 7:53 PM
Not necessarily Warren. I know for certain that the Left Wing Media will do their best to spin the story and keep it alive, but that story really doesn’t have legs.
The Right Wing Media did its very best to spin the story regarding the Clintonmail server and keep it alive even though the whole “Lock her up!” meme didn’t really have legs, which was evidenced by the lack of any indictment or prosecution despite the fact that the investigation ended long ago and the DOJ is firmly within GOP control.
Regardless of the outcome, this revelation is servery damning for the Trump administration, even if they were not actively colluding with hostile foreign governments. The best scenario for Trump is that this is all a result of incompetence rather than treason, which is nothing to brag about. Americans will wonder, if Trump can’t be trusted to properly vet his own National Security Advisor, how can he be trusted to establish the proper procedures for vetting refugees or other immigrants?
Hopefully, if Flynn sees the inside of a prison cell, as Warren suggests, so will Hillary Clinton for her email debacle.Because James Comey believed there was insufficient evidence to indict Hillary Clinton last summer does not mean he won’t reach a different conclusion when deciding whether or not to recommend prosecution for Flynn. It really is an apples & oranges situation. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 25, 2017 8:29 PM
Warped, The same could go for Flynn and Manafort, Lynch isn’t AG anymore. If they find sufficient evidence to indict Flynn and Manafort it wouldn’t surprise me if Sessions reopened the Hillary case and did find evidence enough to indict.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2017 9:28 PM
“Regardless of the outcome, this revelation is servery damning for the Trump administration”
And that is ALL this whole thing is about: Making people believe President Trump is somehow illegitimate and incompetent.
Not registering to work with foreign governments fast enough? Oh boy, I bet that’s never happened before and that every American thinks that is a huge deal, lol.
Russia posting on social media? OMG! Don’t they know that only our left wing media is allowed to air and post lies in order to push an agenda?
Obama made picks who had ties to the Saudi Arabian government and to the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp., who supported 9/11 Truthers, who doled out government contracts in exchange for campaign money, for ‘mismanaging’ taxpayer money, and many who didn’t pay their taxes, but it’s Trump that you can’t trust to properly vet his picks. Lol.
For the past eight years, people have been struggling to work, have had their health insurance skyrocket, have seen their 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendment rights under constant attack, have watched hate groups like BLM bully Americans and get away with acts of domestic terrorism, have seen their cities burn and police unjustly condemned.
They have been fed BS about some special privilege and told that they are entitled to more, or should feel guilty for working hard.
They have been hatefully called racist, sexist and bigots for simply disagreeing with ‘progressive views’ and for daring to hold the same majority held moderate beliefs of a short 10-15 years ago.
But the left thinks partisan rhetoric and rumors of Trump and Russia is what people care about? Lol
I guess after your agenda has been rejected all across the nation, you might as well go with the ‘Red Scare.’Posted by: kctim at April 26, 2017 9:05 AM
Both Flynn & Manafort have already acknowledged their guilt.phx8, Read this article from the Clinton News Network and point out where it says Flynn acknowledged guilt.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/30/politics/michael-flynn-immunity-testimony/
You would think that if Flynn “admitted” guilt it would be front and center in this article and many others and it would be quoted as him saying so. It’s not. There are words like:
murky
suggests
may have been
allegedly
Where does it say Flynn acknowledged guilt?
phx8’s comment looks like Fake News to me. Perhaps phx8 should start backing up his propaganda with links to actual facts. He’s long since proven he’s wrong on most accounts. It’s about time he starts his comments with facts instead of just rattling off accusations.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 11:53 AM
Where does it say Flynn acknowledged guilt?
Last year, Flynn said that asking for immunity was tantamount to acknowledging guilt. This year, Flynn asked for immunity. By Flynn’s own metric, he is acknowledging guilt.
Oh boy, I bet that’s never happened before and that every American thinks that is a huge deal, lol.Is it a big deal if the President’s National Security Advisor lies on SF-86 security clearance forms? Last year you wrote polemic after polemic regarding the sanctity of US classification procedures yet you are suddenly dismissive when it’s a Republican rather than a Democrat under investigation.
Obama made picks who had tiesWe aren’t talking about some deputy undersecretary at the department of transportation. We are talking about the President’s National Security Advisor. Twenty-two men and two women have served in this role and none of them were foreign agents.
For the past eight years, people have been struggling to work, have had their health insurance skyrocket, have seen their 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendment rights under constant attack, have watched hate groups like BLM bully Americans and get away with acts of domestic terrorism, have seen their cities burn and police unjustly condemned. They have been fed BS about some special privilege and told that they are entitled to more, or should feel guilty for working hard. They have been hatefully called racist, sexist and bigots for simply disagreeing with ‘progressive views’ and for daring to hold the same majority held moderate beliefs of a short 10-15 years ago. But the left thinks partisan rhetoric and rumors of Trump and Russia is what people care about? Lol
Save your error prone screed for another day. Americans are tired of this bullshit.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 26, 2017 12:43 PM
It sounds like you have pre-enforcement anxiety, Warren Porter!
Oh My! What’s a snowflake to do?Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 1:07 PM
Immunity for what?Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 1:13 PM
I see no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law
In other words,
He must be guilty, because we can’t find any evidence he is innocent.
King George would be proud of Chaffetz, yes?Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 1:19 PM
Flynn acknowledged guilt when he filed as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agent Registration Act. According to the act, a person has 10 days to file, and disclose their relationship with a foreign power when acting on their behalf, including financial activities. Flynn registered two years after required to do so. He is subject to fines and a five year prison sentence. It is a felony.Posted by: phx8 at April 26, 2017 2:34 PM
Aw, Warren, having a bad day? Week? Year? Or did you decide to join the far-left nuts and just simply hate everybody that disagree’s with you?
IF the President’s National Security Advisor lied, he will be punished for it. It’s not like he can pull a Hillary and say he forgot, or was not aware, and not much will be done.
I do indeed still feel very strong about the importance of our classified information, but it’s soooooo much fun watching you guys make fools of yourselves trying to condemn today the things you excused just a short few months ago.
Do you really expect people to take you seriously about failing to fill out paperwork when you defended ignored excused removing classified information off secure servers? LOL
I’m not being dismissive though. IF he violated the rules then he needs to be punished. My ‘screed’ as you called it, though, was merely pointing out why most Americans aren’t buying the lefts BS about this whole Russia thing.
“We aren’t talking about some deputy undersecretary at the department of transportation.”
Nope, we are talking about democrat or Republican, which is why you chose to use such a weak example as undersecretary, lol.
Fact is, BOTH Obama and Trump nominated someone with baggage.
“Save your error prone screed for another day. Americans are tired of this bullshit.”
IF I was in error, the country would be blue and Hillary would be President. Guess what? It’s not.
IF it were all BS, the media and far-left nuts wouldn’t be the only ones talking about it, normal average every day Americans would be joining you. Guess what? They’re not.
I used to think the leftists were all upset because they thought they might lose an entitlement or some special treatment, but I was wrong. They are so upset, hateful and violent because they have been soundly rejected.Posted by: kctim at April 26, 2017 3:24 PM
Aw, Warren, having a bad day? Week? Year? Or did you decide to join the far-left nuts and just simply hate everybody that disagree’s with you?
IF the President’s National Security Advisor lied, he will be punished for it. It’s not like he can pull a Hillary and say he forgot, or was not aware, and not much will be done.
I do indeed still feel very strong about the importance of our classified information, but it’s soooooo much fun watching you guys make fools of yourselves trying to condemn today the things you excused just a short few months ago.
Do you really expect people to take you seriously about failing to fill out paperwork when you defended ignored excused removing classified information off secure servers? LOL
I’m not being dismissive though. IF he violated the rules then he needs to be punished. My ‘screed’ as you called it, though, was merely pointing out why most Americans aren’t buying the lefts BS about this whole Russia thing.
“We aren’t talking about some deputy undersecretary at the department of transportation.”
Nope, we are talking about democrat or Republican, which is why you chose to use such a weak example as undersecretary, lol.
Fact is, BOTH Obama and Trump nominated someone with baggage.
“Save your error prone screed for another day. Americans are tired of this bullshit.”
IF I was in error, the country would be blue and Hillary would be President. Guess what? It’s not.
IF it were all BS, the media and far-left nuts wouldn’t be the only ones talking about it, normal average every day Americans would be joining you. Guess what? They’re not.
I used to think the leftists were all upset because they thought they might lose an entitlement or some special treatment, but I was wrong. They are so upset, hateful and violent because they have been soundly rejected.Posted by: kctim at April 26, 2017 3:43 PM
By the way, Chaffetz & Cummins from the House Oversight Committee are referring to other matters, in regards to whether Flynn obeyed the law. They requested documents from the White House. The White House said ‘no.’ Spicer went so far as to say there were no documents. Buzz! Wrong answer! Next, Chaffetz & Cummins will go to the White House and inform them they have no choice- they must hand over the documents, and it be better to cooperate. If that doesn’t work, the subpoenas start flying.
This is yet another example of the Trump people obstructing and blocking and stalling, rather than being transparent, demanding everyone in the campaign cooperate, and moving the matter ahead as quickly as possible. Trump and his people act guilty. They may not be. But they sure act like it.Posted by: phx8 at April 26, 2017 4:16 PM
From what I’ve gathered the timeline needs to be included in this chain of events.
Flynn complied with the law in part when the transactions were made. Upon learning of an oversight, Flynn, upon advice from his council, complied with the remaining requirements of the law. It was then, after Flynn voluntarily complied with the law, did Democratics charge he broke the law.
It’s not like he lied to cover up his dealings with foreign governments. He wasn’t forced to comply. He simply failed to clear one of the myriad of hurtles put in place by the government of our “free” country.
He voluntarily complied when he was made aware of the requirement. kctim is correct when he says this is about Democrat and Republican and I would expect immunity as well if I was the witch in a witch hunt.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 4:18 PM
kctim,
you defended ignored excused removing classified information off secure servers
Stop making up lies. While she did handle classified information improperly, she never removed classified information from a secure server. Clinton and her aids emailed news stories too each other with comments attached. Those comments, which originated from human brains rather than secure servers, confirmed that the US was responsible for drone strikes overseas, which violated classification procedures.
Hillary Clinton’s violation typically merits termination of one’s job and a blackballed career, but not prison time. I considered the situation so severe, that I refused to vote for her. Now, I apply the same logic to Flynn. Just as I castigated Clinton for her foolish decision to use a private email server, I castigate Flynn for operating as a foreign agent and failing to disclose his divided loyalties to the Army Secretary.
I am not enough of an expert to know whether Michael Flynn’s violation was more or less severe than Clinton’s. My gut sense is that Flynn’s violation is more severe because he actively sought to undermine US interests (the very definition of a foreign agent is someone who places another nation’s interests above American interests). Clinton, while irresponsible, never displayed the hostile intent that Flynn seems to have done. Nevertheless, I will leave it to the experts in the Department of Justice to reach their own conclusions. If James Comey comes out and says that Michael Flynn’s violation of the law is no big deal, I will respect that. However, if he recommends prosecution and Jeff Sessions refuses, then I will definitely raise a stink.
However, my reading of the tea leaves is that Flynn will not be prosecuted. His testimony is far too valuable and investigators have far bigger fish to fry.
IF I was in error, the country would be blue and Hillary would be President. Guess what? It’s not.
That’s one of the most fallacious pieces of ‘logic’ I have ever read. In actuality, it is quite possible for you to be in error without Clinton being President. Have you considered the possibility that other Americans may have voted for Republicans for reasons other than the ones you have listed?
OTH Obama and Trump nominated someone with baggageNeither Susan Rice nor Tom Donilon nor James Jones had baggage.
I used to think the leftists were all upset because they thought they might lose an entitlement or some special treatment, but I was wrong. They are so upset, hateful and violent because they have been soundly rejected.
Actually, the Left is upset because individual rights are being threatened.
WW,
Flynn’s disclosure that he was a foreign agent was no more voluntary than his resignation as NSA. The disclosure was made under duress after Flynn was caught red handed talking about US sanctions with Kislyak. There are no brownie points to be awarded for covering your ass.
It’s not like he lied to cover up his dealings with foreign governments.Right now, Chaffetz and the oversight committee are trying to get their hands on Flynn’s SF-86. If Flynn’s forms do not disclose the bribes he received from Russia and Turkey then he most definitely did lie in order to cover up his dealings with foreign governments. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 26, 2017 5:24 PM
Warped, What is it you don’t understand about Classified material on Hillary’s unsecured home brew server?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 26, 2017 5:44 PM
“My gut sense is that Flynn’s violation is more severe because he actively sought to undermine US interests (the very definition of a foreign agent is someone who places another nation’s interests above American interests).”
Really Warren? Perhaps officials of sanctuary cities, colleges, churches should also be considered to have placed another nation’s interests above American interests. They placed the citizens of another nation, who have broken our laws, in protective places beyond the reach of our laws.
Do my Pals on the Left even understand what a “foreign agent” means in the context of Flynn? Reading some of their comments leads me to assume they think one can register as someone wishing harm to our nation and then, because registered, act with impunity.
Take a better look at what a “foreign agent” is registered to do and how they may legally act on behalf of another nation. There is nothing nefarious at all about the designation “foreign agent”. If that were not true, why the hell would we register folks to act against the United States?Posted by: Royal Flush at April 26, 2017 5:54 PM
RF,
Re foreign agent… The designation serves two purposes: 1) it forces lobbyists to openly acknowledge they are working on behalf of a foreign entity, and 2) it can be used as one more tool to prosecute people who fail to declare that they are a foreign agent- what we think of as spies.
It is not illegal to act as a lobbyist for a foreign country. It is illegal to conceal that fact. A person secretly acting to further the interests of another country is essentially a spy.
Flynn ran into trouble with two separate situations. He acted on behalf of the Turkish government. His company was paid $530,000 to advance the interests of Turkey. Flynn went so far as to write an op-ed in NOvember advocating the interests of the Erdogan government:
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/foreign-policy/305021-our-ally-turkey-is-in-crisis-and-needs-our-support
This March, the Editor made this clarification:
“Editor’s Note: On March 8, 2017, four months after this article was published, General Flynn filed documents with the Federal government indicating that he earned $530,000 last fall for consulting work that might have aided the government of Turkey. In the filings, Flynn disclosed that he had received payments from Inovo BV, a Dutch company owned by a Turkish businessman with ties to Turkey’s president and that Inovo reviewed the draft before it was submitted to The Hill. Neither General Flynn nor his representatives disclosed this information when the essay was submitted.”
It gets more complicated, because it turns out the company paying Flynn had ties to the Siberian Energy Group, a Russian company run by an oligarch close to Putin.
In addition:
“Former Central Intelligence Agency Director James Woolsey told CNN Friday that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn met with representatives of the Turkish government in 2016 and discussed potential ways to send a foe of Turkey’s president back to face charges in that country…”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/25/politics/james-woolsey-mike-flynn-cnntv/
And I haven’t even got to the Russia stuff yet!
Flynn is in deep, and I’m sure his lawyer is right- Flynn “has a story to tell.”
And I’m guessing Flynn regrets leading all those chants to “lock her up.”Posted by: phx8 at April 26, 2017 6:30 PM
Thanks for the comments phx8. You certainly read more about this than I do.
Some have suggested that Flynn worked against the interests of the United States. Any factual comments or links on that? Or, do we just have some interesting, but not nefarious, linkage.
You apparently feel about Flynn as I feel about Hillary Clinton. If her name was not Clinton, and if she did not have overwhelming political cover, she would be in a Federal Prison where she belongs.
Posted by: Royal Flush at April 26, 2017 6:40 PM
“A person secretly acting to further the interests of another country is essentially a spy.”
How do you figure that phx8? Doesn’t spying imply providing America’s secrets to another person or nation?
If I were to promote Polish sausage to American buyers would I be a spy?Posted by: Royal Flush at April 26, 2017 7:02 PM
RF,
Does Flynn deserve to go to jail? We will see. Probably. I don’t understand how a person in his position, a three star general in Intelligence, could ever do the things he did. I don’t get it.
Manafort is easier to understand. He’s just a sleazy guy who is willing to do anything for money, even lobby for a pro-Russian Ukrainian dictator, and people like that are a dime a dozen. About the only good thing I can say about him is that he sold out for a lot of money. In a different life he would be knocking over a 7/11, or shaking down the elderly for their Social Security. Manafort just happens to wear a suit.
But Flynn was a high ranking general. He knew what he was doing was wrong. He could not possibly be that stupid, or easily duped. And yet, he did it.Posted by: phx8 at April 26, 2017 8:15 PM
Prove it. Prove it, because no one else can.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 8:52 PM
If you could this wouldn’t be an issue. Flynn would be in jail, like you said.
This is just the Democratics playing the game the Republicans played for the last 8 years. It’s not that anyone is guilty or innocent. It’s about how long and to what end can continuous coverage of an assault be exploited.
Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 8:56 PM
It’s like watching a rape on Facebook.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 26, 2017 9:07 PM
Sure are different standards applied to HRC. You southpaws just can’t get the same degree of reasoning between people. I understand all that. You don’t or you are not being honest, truthful, and reasonable. Frankly you are disgusting to sit there and type your dishonesty. Oh, well I know what is truthful whether you do or not.
Good night folks.Posted by: tom humes at April 26, 2017 11:11 PM
WW,
If you will recall, Hillary Clinton did everything in her power to expedite the investigations against her. She was forthcoming and cooperative. She asked her staff to do the same.
Trump and his people have done just the opposite. Rather than trying to expedite the investigations into Russian meddling, they have done everything they can to slow the process down. Chairman Nunes cancelled a scheduled public testimony by Acting AG Sally Yates and Clapper, and then tried to justify a Trump tweet about Obama and wiretaps in a totally ridiculous exercise, Stupid Watergate. As a result, Nunes recused himself. In the Senate, the Intel Committee has moved at a snail’s pace. They did that public testimony by cyber warfare experts, which was amazing, but that was it.
Yates and Clapper will give public testimony on May 8th.
Now the White House is refusing to release documents on Flynn. That will not fly. It reeks of a cover up.
The FBI criminal investigation into Russian meddling in the election and cooperation with the Trump campaign is ongoing.
It is true, Flynn & Manafort may not be charged with anything. Everyone might be exonorated. But unlike the House & Senate Intel Committees, the FBI is devoting a LOT of resources to the investigation. It could easily lead down trails that have nothing to do with Trump- there are a lot of hints about the Russian Mafia, American Mafia, and money laundering.
Everyone in the Trump Campaign might be innocent. But they sure act like they are guilty, and they sure give the appearance of covering something up.Posted by: phx8 at April 26, 2017 11:50 PM
