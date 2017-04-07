Democrats & Liberals Archives

Syria 'Sarin' Attack: 5 Reasons for a more Cautious Response

The shocking and heart wrenching images of innocent Syrians frozen and choking for air, quite rightly has the world outraged. But amidst the emotional cries for something to be done, it is important to consider the full spectrum of information before channeling that outrage.

"Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world ... President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing." - President Trump

Trump immediately ordered airstrikes on an airfield which is alleged to be where the chemical attack was launched. Such a hasty response both militarily and politically could easily make the situation in Syria worse, even if intentions are pure.

Do We Really Know Who Did It?

In an era of so called 'fake news' and warring propaganda, knowing who carried out the attack with 100% certainty is extremely difficult from the side-lines. Right off the bat western officials and media pundits placed the blame on President Assad's forces and re-condemned Russia's support for the regime. Russia and alternative media voices blamed western backed rebels in various scenarios.

Before we can even think about a response, the basic question of whodunit needs to be answered and answered with evidence from impartial investigators, not just authoritative statements from officials or unnamed sources.



Nobody Wants a Cold War

Russia has condemned today's US airstrikes as a breach of international law and has stuck to their position that Assad did not carry out the chemical attack. An escalation of US-Russian tensions does nothing to benefit either country or the rest of the world.



It Happened Before

This isn't the first time chemical weapons have been used in Syria against civilians and it isn't the first time blame has been pointed both ways.

In 2013 hundreds of people were killed in the rebel-held Ghouta region by surface-to-surface rockets containing nerve agent sarin. On the face of it, the most logical culprit would indeed be Assad, but Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh argued quite convincingly that samples of the gas used didn't match batches owned by the Syrian army and that the rebels themselves had access to chemical weapons from Libya, that were smuggled through Turkey with the knowledge of Hillary Clinton! (And people wonder why some Democrats wanted Bernie instead of Clinton).

If the rebels had the capability to carry out a false flag attack, the question is did they? Hersh and Russia say yes. They wanted it to appear like Assad had crossed Obama's "red line" drawing the US in to the conflict.

Former UN weapons inspector Richard Lloyd and MIT professor Theodore Postol argued that based on the target, the gas "could not possibly have been fired at East Ghouta from the 'heart', or from the Eastern edge, of the Syrian government controlled area."



We've Been Lied to Before

Just because our officials and talking heads in the media say something, doesn't mean it's true. It's cliché at this point, but we all remember so called WMDs in Iraq and the utter devastation caused by using that lie and many smaller supportive lies as a pretext for the invasion. In fact the fallout of the Iraq war is what helped birth ISIS in the first place.

Even the first time around the public were massaged with false tales of Iraqi troops in Kuwait throwing babies out of incubators.

That's not to say the recent chemical attack was 'fake' or 'staged,' but there's always fog in war. Who, what, when, where and why?

Would Assad have reason to launch a chemical attack at this stage in the game with so much at stake? If so, is there concrete evidence to support that he did?



War Rarely Brings Peace

Make no mistake about it, certain politicians and media pundits (on both sides of the coin) already want the west to mount a full-on intervention in Syria and have long been bent on 'regime change.' Regardless of who was responsible for the recent attack, those with agendas are going to exploit it and already are.

Putting forth the argument that the west - from some kind of moral mountain - must intervene to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe, negates the mistakes already made. It was only last month that both the rebels and the Syrian government fingered a United States-led airstrike for killing around 30 civilians.

Days earlier a coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck laden with explosives led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul.

Are we helping or hindering?

