Democrats & Liberals Archives

Bill O'Reilly Sexual Harassment Allegations: Advertisers Flee Fox News

For more than two decades Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has been one of the biggest names in cable news - famous for his political rants and tough talk towards high profile interview guests, but his reputation is quickly crumbling under the weight of multiple sexual harassment allegations. Advertisers are dropping from his flagship show the ‘O’Reilly Factor’ like flies.

This morning in Los Angeles former participant in the show - Dr. Wendy Walsh - told press she was subject to hostile behavior when she rebuffed O'Reilly's invitation to go to his hotel suite after a dinner meeting in 2013.

"He brought it up first as soon as we sat down, saying, 'We'd like to make you a contributor,'" explained Walsh.

However she alleges things got uncomfortable when the conservative icon tried to cross the line from business to pleasure.

"As we walked past the hostess stand at the restaurant, he turned right towards the bedrooms and I turned left towards the bar and he caught up with me and said, 'No, no, come back to my suite,'" claimed Walsh.

"I said, 'Sorry, I can't do that,' and then he became hostile," she continued. "All his charming-ness went away and he said the words, 'You can forget all the business advice I gave you, you're on your own.'"



Walsh's story comes hot on the heels of multiple accusations against the anchor originally published by the New York Times, who claim around $13 million was paid out in settlements with five other women. These allegedly include Fox Business Channel host Rebecca Gomez Diamond and producer Andrea Mackris.

Walsh who hosted a Thursday night segment called "Are We Crazy?" on O'Reilly's show has not filed a lawsuit and says she isn't after money, but simply wants the truth to be known. She says after the incident her segment was quickly dropped from the network.

At least 9 major advertisers have pulled their ads from Bill's prime-time slot, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW, GlaxoSmithKline, T. Rowe Price, Allstate, Constant Contact, Untuckit, and Sanofi Consumer HealthCare.

Furthermore the National Organization for Women today called for the 67 year old to be fired.

"The culture of sexual harassment at Fox News must stop," the group demanded in a press release. "The National Organization for Women (NOW) calls for Bill O'Reilly to be fired and demands an immediate independent investigation into the culture of sexual harassment at Fox News."

O'Reilly denied there's any truth to the allegations in a statement on his website, saying: "Just like other prominent and controversial people, I am vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity."