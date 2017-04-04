Democrats & Liberals Archives

Senator: Possible Trump Impeachment Undermines Supreme Court Nominee

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal says Donald Trump may be on the verge of impeachment and will not vote for the President’s Supreme Court nominee because of it.

The member of the Senate Judiciary Committee vowed to vote against Neil Gorsuch on Friday, joining 40 other senators in a bid to thwart the nomination of the 49 year old judge.

"The possibility of a Supreme Court needing to enforce a subpoena against the president of the United States is far from idle speculation," said Blumenthal in a televised hearing. "It has happened before in United States vs Nixon."

He said his vote was about the "constitutional crisis that may well be looming," as the FBI investigates alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Blumenthal however might be overstating comparisons between the current president and Nixon, who resigned from the White House in 1974 following the Watergate scandal. So far officials have presented zero evidence of the collusion that would be needed for impeachment.

That isn't stopping the Massachusetts city of Cambridge approaching impeachment from a different angle. The City Council passed a resolution on Monday that calls on the House to investigate whether Trump's many business interests violate the Constitution.

In hope of ensuring Gorsuch's confirmation Republicans have said they will employ the so-called "nuclear option," a rarely used motion that blocks filibustering and allows the president to get his nominations approved with a simple majority, rather than the 60-40 margin traditionally required. The threshold for breaking the filibuster would be lowered from 60 to 51, meaning the majority party could approve a nominee on a party line vote.

The Democrats' pick Judge. Merrick Garland was given the nod by former president Obama last March to take the prestigious and powerful seat opened by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but with under a year left of his second term Republicans wrangled to hold off hearings until after the election.

"I am still angry about the treatment of Merrick Garland," Blumenthal explained. But anger won't prevent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirming Gorsuch "no matter what," a situation that John McCain called "depressing."

"We're all arguing against it, but we don't know any other option," said the Arizona Senator.

The nuclear option was used back in 2013 when former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid used it to get Obama's lower court and other executive branch nominees confirmed. Democrats however drew the line at the Supreme Court because it was seen as a set too far.

If the option is used, the good news is that in the long term the precedent isn't set in stone. If a similar situation should arrive, an appeal can be made and a vote taken on what the precedent should once again be - potentially going back to the 60-40 margin.