Democrats & Liberals Archives

America Wants Stupid People

Once again the Republicans want to cut out funding for education. Every Republican administration of the past 40 years takes this tactic, complaining that we’re spending far too much on making smart Americans, however you’ll never see the GOP wanting to cut funding for the military industrial complex.

What does that tell you about the mindset of the GOP?

What civilization worth its civil, would compromise in any form the education of its people? That is insanity. It is a sign that the governing bodies want to exploit a public and population of people who aren't aware. It's akin to the dictatorships of old, the kingdoms of old, where rulers held their populations under tow for centuries, millennia if need be.

Keeping people stupid is a sure way to increase one's generational profits. Plain and simple and that is what is in effect here. Yes, the education budget of the US is huge but it is only due to mismanagement. You can't tell the truth in America or you have fifty thousand law suits. Everyone has their own version of science and history and no matter how much the proof says this is this, or that is that, you'll have a protest. Usually when the truth exposes a scam or a delusional viewpoint from the primitive past. People will just not let go of false information from the past that they associate with their personal and cultural self esteem no matter how dangerous and arresting it is.

What can you say about a culture that has the largest student loan debt in global history, while countries we rescued several times from their European tribal warfare sets have free college education and lead in academics. It's a scam that's why. Education money in the US is like any other institution in the US, give it time to take root and somebody somewhere will turn it into a racketeering operation.

Every month a new scandal regarding schools and education arise. If it's not embezzlement it's some abuse of students or employees. It's bloated for sure but not with money, but with human foibles. Schools have become professional babysitting parlors and considering the amount of technology available to teachers and students the US should be churning out Einsteins every week, but that isn't the case, why?

Because quality takes a second seat to quantity and the GOP does have that argument on their side, but they lose out when they demand religious teachings be accepted as scientific fact with not one shred of evidence to support it. Why? Because myths and legends that scare people makes it easier to control them and exploit them.

That's why China and Europe and other parts of Asia can churn out doctors and engineers by the millions where the students get Phd's by the time they're 21 and the US couldn't catch up if it had one of those Krell brain boosting machines from the science fiction movie "Forbidden Planet".