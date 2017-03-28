Democrats & Liberals Archives

Deep Hurting! Deep Hurting!

That phrase comes from the popular cult tv show “Mystery Science Theater 3000”. It’s in reference to the show’s star having to sit through and suffer through horribly produced and acted Grade B movies. It applies here to the Trump administration that has not ceased to cause chaos and confusion unlike any administration in American history.

They're plagued by charges of corruption at the highest levels, respond to press and public with disingenuous comments and quips, and engage in blatantly untruthful statements that are regularly proven as such by the public and press and government. The American people are suffering from 'Deep Hurting' watching all this nonsense especially on the CNN network. CNN has dropped all other news including vitally important news in lieu of covering every aspect of Trump. Their news reports are full of so many so called experts and commentators that range from government officials to blog writers. The new age of digital news is good, however it must be handled responsibly. There are dangerous issues afoot but when one of the biggest news services exempt all of them to report on a government it leaves vast chasms of data in the dark as well as the public.

Trump knows this and he and his minions have been playing the press like a marionette. When the heat is on regarding some wrong doing or questionable action by Trump or his staff, one of them will utter some idiotic nonsense that the media pounces on and spends inordinate amounts of time covering while on the side and out of notice the Trump people commit a dozen more transgressions that won't be addressed until it's too late to cover by the press. The media doesn't get it because they're interested only in ratings and revenue. That's it, the bottom line and it leads to 'Deep Hurting!' on an information level.

The only way for things to change is for the public to cause an uproar, boycott, stomp their feet, anything to make sure that vital information gets covered before they do harm or greater harm. If ratings dropped, networks would stop covering the stupid stuff of the Trump administration and focus on the real underlying issues that are the bulk of the network of government infrastructure is examined and optimized for the betterment of the American people.