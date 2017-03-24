Democrats & Liberals Archives

Deliver the Goods
In The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz ghostwrites on behalf of his client:
“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on … I’d never understood how Jimmy Carter became president. The answer is that as poorly qualified as he was for the job, Jimmy Carter had the nerve, the guts, the balls, to ask for something extraordinary. That ability above all helped him get elected president. But, then, of course, the American people caught on pretty quickly that Carter couldn’t do the job, and he lost in a landslide when he ran for reelection.”
Donald Trump is a man who created an entire career premised upon the oxymoronic concept of "Truthful Hyperbole", a useful euphemism for outright lying. It's a useful talent for a salesman or a lawyer, but it is not a skill Americans appreciate seeing in their President. Barack Obama famously ended his Presidency saying, "reality has a way of asserting itself".
Today, we witnessed the assertion of such a reality. The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare has been abandoned. Unable to realize the "benefits" of cutting the ACA's taxes will likely stymie future tax reform efforts. Meanwhile, the normal business of government lingers on. A deeply unpopular budget from Donald Trump must be reconciled by a Congress scared of the growing opposition to conservatism from their constituents. A debt ceiling must be raised despite the protestations of an emboldened radical cohort of extreme rightists in the HFC.
Given this, I suspect we will see many more instances of "reality asserting itself" over the upcoming year. Paul Ryan better be prepared for more "growing pains" to come if he ever ones to lead a governing coalition instead of a mere opposition.Posted by Warren Porter at March 24, 2017 9:47 PM
It should be clear that the only way that Trump will succeed is to move to the left. The intransigent conservative right will block him on all fronts. They don’t compromise. When Boehner left, it should have been clear that the conservative caucus in the House will not work with the majority leadership. If you can’t get a bill passed within your own party after almost eight years of promising repeal and replace, then you are not going to get anything meaningful done.
The option is to work with the Democrats to neuter the conservative caucus. We shall see if Trump can read the tea leaves.Posted by: Rich at March 24, 2017 10:32 PM
“Don’t be afraid to walk away. Make crazy claims you can’t back up. Blame everyone else. Whine. Sit in a big truck.”
The Art of the Deal
(Tweet by Ken Tremendous)
So let me get this straight a republican controlled HoR can vote 43 times to repeal Obamacare but cannot come up with a replacement for this most horrible of laws! The great negotiator cannot get a deal passed with in his own party! The deal they were trying to get through Congress would have put millions without insurance and the repubs couldn’t agree on going back to the good ol’ days!
The repubs have told us we need a businessman running the country, and it seems they have found a way to make GWB look good, but have utterly failed in convincing anyone a businessman can do the job. The good thing is the new Trunmpcare/Ryancare debauchery of a scam was so bad this failure is good news. Hopefully all our conservative friends here on WB have learned a lesson from this goat roping. You guys have been defrauded!Posted by: j2t2 at March 25, 2017 1:34 AM
What a disgrace. What an utter disgrace. Dozens of votes by Republicans to repeal, or repeal and replace Obamacare. Seven years to prepare an alternative. Seven years. All that time to build a consensus in the insurance industry, in Congress, and among voters. And that was the result?
And they CHOSE to do that. That was Republicans putting their best foot forward with an important piece of legislation that they have talked about incessantly for seven years. Ugh. What a horrible piece bill. Just awful. And what a bad job of attempting to pass it.
Trump was just as bad as Ryan. Trump tried to sway ‘no’ votes because he was supposedly a great salesman and closer, but, boy, he was not. He knew nothing about the product. He did not care. Obama stumped the country over a period of a year, pushing for health care reform, and whatever people may think of him, he was passionate and he was knowledgeable and he was involved. Trump went golfing every weekend. The actual legislation was contrary to what Trump promised in his campaign. How stupid.
Ryan and the GOP faced the same problem within their own party that they have faced for years. One portion of the GOP is conservative. The other portion, the Freedom Caucus et al, consists of Area 51 extremist. The middle can be convinced to be radical, but really, they just want to reward the rich and Big Oil.
Knowing this, it would have made sense to court at least a few Democrats. Why not put together a moderate proposal that would actually have a chance of receiving a vote in the House? Instead, the GOP did a spectacular and very public snow plow with its face, and then, without having to even bothered with consulting with the opposition party, Trump tried to blame Democrats.
What an absolute disgrace.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2017 1:13 PM
Yup, stupidity and failure reigned in the House of Hidden Horrors.
Thankfully, conservatives and some moderates saved the day and refused to vote for another Obamacare type debacle.
We have seen the Obamacare foundation crumbling for a few years now and its demise appears to be accelerating. Perhaps our Liberal friends can tell us how long it has to remain alive.
I do believe Obamacare has a “do not resuscitate” sign hung on its big toe.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 3:00 PM
RF,
“We have seen the Obamacare foundation crumbling for a few years now and its demise appears to be accelerating.”
Nope. The ACA is fine, according to the CBO. The organization for actuaries said no, there is no ‘death spiral.’ That has been a talking point for the GOP for the past seven years and it never came true and there is no reason to believe it will come true in the future either. Premiums for the next four years are expected to increase a little more than 6% a year.
There are ways it can be improved, but the GOP seems to have no plans for that. One of the main points of the GOP plan was to provide tax cuts for the rich by not insuring the poor and elderly. Now the GOP will supposedly move on to tax legislation and forget about health care. Deficits, ho!
The only way Obamacare will fail is if the GOP causes it. The HHS Secretary, Price, can do a lot of damage all by himself, but no one knows what he will go through with it. When Trump fired the AG’s he fired the one investigating Price for insider trading, so he bought Price some time, but that won’t stop the legal system in southern NY from eventually catching up with that crook.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2017 3:37 PM
Sorry to disappoint phx8, but I don’t get my opinion on Obamacare from GOP talking points.
I have posted numerous articles from responsible sources, that have highlighted major companies withdrawing from the Obamacare marketplace due to huge losses.
I have also posted numerous articles from responsible sources that have highlighted premium increases for health care across the board.
I have also posted numerous articles from responsible sources that have highlighted the deleterious effect Obamacare has had, and continues to have, on small business.
I can believe what I have read or I can just take your word.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 3:49 PM
So Royal has your information come from the same group of people that have insisted upon the 43 repeal votes, and have lied consistently the past 8 years about Obamacare? You have just seen the result of this scam and yet your sources are “responsible”! Ha, get over yourself dude. You have been defrauded by the far right conservatives who have no answer, who have put nothing on the table but the garbage that even repubs cannot stomach.
Time for you guys to get real, stop fooling yourself into believing your team has a clue. The freedumb caucus has fooled you, they didn’t save the day their plan would only do more damage to the country. Of course your “responsible” source won’t tell you that so you may need to dig a bit deeper. Maybe ask Rubio why he intentionally wrote legislation to cause Obamacare self inflicted problems.
What has become clear is this, Trump is a fraud, Ryan is a clown and conservatives are morally bankrupt.Posted by: j2t2 at March 25, 2017 4:18 PM
“So Royal has your information come from the same group of people that have insisted upon the 43 repeal votes,…”
Nope.
Too bad my jackass Pal never read the links I posted from neutral sources. But, I doubt j2t2 reads anything but the pulp fiction generated by the Socialist Left and expect others to be just as myopic.
He won’t believe that the insurance companies who provide Obamacare plans are dropping out due to huge losses. He refuses to accept into his thinking the many major news reports of enormous increases in health care premiums.
Many Lefty’s suffer from ignorance and sloth.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 4:33 PM
Aetna pulled out of the exchanges out of spite. They wanted to do a big merger and the Obama administration denied it.
Premiums increased under Obamacare by about 21% nationwide between 2011 to 2016. From 2006 to 2011 they went up over 30%. They are expected to increase an average of @ 6% for the next four years. That’s not great, but it’s not bad either.
Personally, I want universal health care/single payer/Medicare-for-All. I see no reason whatsoever why private health insurers should be involved in health care. Obamacare is better than nothing, or that travesty of a bill put out there by the House, but Obamacare deductions are too high and it costs too much per year.
We are the only industrialized country in the world with private health care insurers, and we pay twice as much per capita as other countries with government funded health care, yet fail to even cover everyone.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2017 5:17 PM
“…Obamacare deductions are too high and it costs too much per year.”
Ah, yes, place the burden on those who still work and play by the rules or; just add the increased cost to our national debt.
Has phx8 any idea how much it will cost; to lower cost?Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 5:33 PM
Working people already pay a substantial portion of their income to private health insurers. Employers contribute, though that makes no sense, since everyone needs health care regardless of whether they are employed or unemployed, young or old.
Private health insurers are motivated by the need to make a profit every year, and increase that profit year over year. There is no practical reason not transition our current system into a single payer model that works better and costs less, like, say, every other country in the world. Over time, it would be reasonable to expect health care to drop from 17% of GDP down to what the rest of the world experiences, 12% of GDP or lower.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2017 5:39 PM
“Private health insurers are motivated by the need to make a profit every year, and increase that profit year over year.”
Spoken like a true Socialist. Can you not apply the same statement to every industry and private endeavor? Eliminate capitalism and enjoy nirvana?Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 5:53 PM
Efficiency and creative destruction are benefits of capitalism. It innovates, evolves, and adapts as technologies change. So there are sectors of the economy where capitalism works better than government.
Health care insurance does not benefit consumers when it becomes more efficient, because that involves charging more for a service that never really changes, while denying coverage more and more in order to increase profits. There are sectors where capitalism simply does not work very well-not only health care, but also the military, the police and fire departments, and so on.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2017 6:35 PM
