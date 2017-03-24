Democrats & Liberals Archives

Deliver the Goods

In The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz ghostwrites on behalf of his client:



“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on … I’d never understood how Jimmy Carter became president. The answer is that as poorly qualified as he was for the job, Jimmy Carter had the nerve, the guts, the balls, to ask for something extraordinary. That ability above all helped him get elected president. But, then, of course, the American people caught on pretty quickly that Carter couldn’t do the job, and he lost in a landslide when he ran for reelection.”

Donald Trump is a man who created an entire career premised upon the oxymoronic concept of "Truthful Hyperbole", a useful euphemism for outright lying. It's a useful talent for a salesman or a lawyer, but it is not a skill Americans appreciate seeing in their President. Barack Obama famously ended his Presidency saying, "reality has a way of asserting itself".

Today, we witnessed the assertion of such a reality. The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare has been abandoned. Unable to realize the "benefits" of cutting the ACA's taxes will likely stymie future tax reform efforts. Meanwhile, the normal business of government lingers on. A deeply unpopular budget from Donald Trump must be reconciled by a Congress scared of the growing opposition to conservatism from their constituents. A debt ceiling must be raised despite the protestations of an emboldened radical cohort of extreme rightists in the HFC.

Given this, I suspect we will see many more instances of "reality asserting itself" over the upcoming year. Paul Ryan better be prepared for more "growing pains" to come if he ever ones to lead a governing coalition instead of a mere opposition.