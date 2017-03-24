Democrats & Liberals Archives

What Lesson Are Our Kids Learning?

Today’s youth, or the ‘Millennials’, are getting all sorts of criticism for their aloofness and so called detachment from reality. Those are unfair labels put upon a group of people who were born into a massively corrupt world and are trying to survive with as little collateral damage as possible.

Today's young people are at a great advantage as they have the collective knowledge of mankind in the palms of their hands thanks to new smartphones and computing. It doesn't take them a lifetime to determine who is good or evil, they don't need to go into massive debate to assess whether a government is pro survival or contra survival. Today's young people have to make decisions fast and make room for any contingency. In just the past 10 years, breakthroughs in physics, medicine, energy, could turn the planet into a paradise, but today's young folks see only the stonewalling, lies, corruption, and yest, murders, of anyone trying to get these technologies into the hands of the common folk. Every week new corruption charges hit politicians, corporations, foreign governments. The blatant lies and skulduggery that make up the world's interface, any 5 year old can see for what it is.

Now you have Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, going head to head over who is lying about what. Untold trillions of dollars are in the wake of what these men do next or what we let these men do. Millennials do stand up though, that is one thing that is to be given credit to them. Just like their ancestors who defeated the British Crown to gain their rights and create the US, the young people are out in the streets, conventions, battling online, they've seen the forest for the trees and are determined not to see it all burned down.

They see our leaders lying outright, dodging valid questions, stealing, manipulating, and following the behaviors of human beings for thousands of years that led to nothing but mayhem and destruction.

It won't be the old folks to pull the country out of the fat of the fire, but it will be the young folks who will flex their muscle and intellect in a way to both prevent and remedy the ills of corruption that have been carried by our species since we invented civilization.

All in all, the news today may be the historical note of tomorrow as it's sure, times like these cause heroes and heroines to arise, and in this case, don't be surprised if your next hero is also great at playing a Playstation 4.