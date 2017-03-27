Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Embrace of Damnation, or, The Faustian Cheeto

We really need to take the phrase “at all costs” at face value, because as with all things, sometimes the benefit of an action, of a strategy, is outweighed in its value by what is lost to attain it. The Election of Donald Trump has become something like that. All kidding aside, Republicans have paid, and will continue to pay a price for defeating Hillary Clinton the way they did, not to mention having Trump be their winning nominee.

I'd like to know, what is it that drove this judgment call from House Intelligence chairmen Devin Nunes?

I think your average Trump voter needs to realize that this somewhat impulsive action was aimed at them, aimed at giving them an excuse to feel vindicated about Trump's wiretapping claim against former President Obama. A quick gloss of the points, that surveillance did collect information off a wiretap from Trump and/or his employees would seem to back that up, but when dealing with politicians, my advice is always to listen carefully.

Politicians have a way of lying, often enough, that is less about not telling you things that are true, and more about picking things to say that sound one way to the naive and unprepared, but mean something different to those who understand what's being said.

Nunes words immediately raised a red flag for me. He said outright that the warrant was a valid, legitimate warrant, and that there was incidental collection of intelligence from Trump Transition officials. If you don't quite know the system, you might not know the thresholds you crossed, and what they mean.

First, understand this about warrants for activity like this: you are required to be specific. The people it's on, the lines or devices being tapped. Additionally, any intelligence has to be mainly on the target, with other identities of people concealed, especially if they're US citizens. The term "incidental" means that the intelligence collected from others were only gathered because they happened to call the target. If a mob boss under surveillance calls a pizza place, the things the pimply fifteen-year-old high school student says back to the target are incidentally collected. The Student isn't under that warrant, the mobster is. The Mobster getting called by a police chief would also result in an incidental collection of intelligence material from that police chief, unless they were also part of that warrant.

So what sounds like "Donald Trump was under surveillance by the Obama Administration," becomes something more like "Donald Trump's people were contacting or contacted by people under a warranted wiretap." Not even close to "somewhat vindicated."

But then, some of you aren't looking that closely, aren't you? You're looking for every reason to believe him. Believe me, I had my share of twitter fights with folks who took it exactly in that way.

Nunes' behavior was shocking indeed. The Trump White House, and the campaign that came before it (which Nunes was part of!) are currently under federal investigation for possible collaboration with the Russians on the release of material damaging and embarrassing to the Clinton Campaign.

If true, it draws parallels to Watergate, only instead of a bungled third-rate burglary, you have a pretty effective theft of party documents and data committed by a nation who is a rival if not an enemy of the United States. Add the stink of treason to violation of basic 4th Amendment rights, in essence. But what does Nunes do when he learns this information, by his own account? He runs right to Trump to tell him all about it.

It concerns me that Republicans aren't taking this more seriously, or all the other things they've done in the last few years to win elections.

If you sat me down and asked me, point blank, whose election it would take to save the country from decline and disaster, well you know my answer. I would want Democrats to win. I don't post in this column idly.

At the same time, I don't believe that necessity justifies an "Ends justify the Means" mentality. I reject that, because to me, that invites some pretty significant backlash, some pretty disastrous consequences. I lack for neither passion nor dedication to my cause. I just lack for the naivete it takes to believe that availing yourself of certain assistance doesn't come with some pretty serious consequences, consequences that could burn up the progress the expedient methods promise.

If the Trump Campaign and its allies availed themselves of Putin's help, the obvious price is that they can never let that fact come out without destroying the foundation of their authority. Less obvious is the fact that Putin, if he helped them, decided to help them on a provisional basis. The RNC was in fact hacked as well.

If you believe that the RNC had no embarrassing information, nothing that could alienate voters, shock people, I have a Trump hotel to sell you. Especially with people as outspoken and politically incorrect as Trump, you are bound to have something like the [Kitten]-grabbing video, a load of dirty laundry that would turn people against him.

Republicans like to pride themselves on not compromising, on their bitter, partisan opposition to anything liberal, etc., but the truth is Republicans are responsible for their own current, compromised position. Far from being pure, far from being filled with integrity, Republicans have corrupted themselves, corrupted their offices, and corrupted the process, and that, bit by bit, has weakened the party, and it's ability and mandate to lead. It's not been a short process, but the work of decades. What we see here are all the spots of corrosion joining together to create greater, more fatal weaknesses.

Folks looked for the Tea Party to be the redemption of the party, but I would argue it was never meant to be such, and only represented a further corruption of the GOP, a further set of compromises that Republicans shouldn't have made.

The problem for the Republicans was appealing to working class Americans who had become disenchanted with the GOP's promises, in the wake of the disastrous Bush Presidency. No jobs, greater deficits, two wars that, as of 2006 and later 2008, were killing Americans by the hundreds, and then the Great Recession.

To regain popular support, Republicans essentially took a scorched earth approach to any policy that Obama undertook, a scorched earth approach to appointees. They wanted Obama to take the blame for a failed recovery. But that wasn't enough. Obama couldn't merely be portrayed as a well-meaning failure, he had to be somebody deliberately out to destroy our nation, our economy, our national security. He had to be the enemy. Making him foreign was part of that. Making him somebody who has been helped along by naive white people was part of that. Making Benghazi into a failure to come to the aid of American Patriots was part of that.

Each lie, each injection of overheated rhetoric meant giving up on some part of being able to come to reasonable compromises with President Obama. Once you've set somebody up as the enemy, how can you really concede anything to them, work with them?

Republicans succeeded to a certain extent, but the compromises they made started hurting them from the get-go. Because they built it all up around the Tea Party, pushed for an enthusiastic, uncompromising, reactionary political movement to reseat the establishment in the majority, Republicans were not in a position to legislate as adults. Their party caucus only took the majority in the House because the numbers in the Tea Party Caucus allowed them to. By pushing the extremists and extremists necessary to revive their party fortunes, Republicans essentially committed themselves to one set of options, no matter how unpopular they would become, or worse, how impractical.

Republicans built themselves up on the idea that Obamacare was this massive failure. If that had been true, for the most part, they could have done away with it easily. But while the Affordable Care Act turned out to be imperfect in formulation and execution, it was not that imperfect. It improved coverage, it improved insurance for people who already had insurance. It banned some truly unpopular, truly despicable insurance company practices. So, the notion of repealing those provisions carries with it all the charm of an early morning stroll through the local minefield. If they wanted to create bait for negative commercials like "my father was kicked off his policy after he reached the lifetime limit with his cancer treatment" or "my family was kicked off of medicaid just before my mom had her heart attack.", they couldn't do better.

Politically, though, they're committed to repeal. What's their way out? Ideologically, they've committed themselves to the proposition that Obamacare was the dog's breakfast, through and through. Practically speaking, though, it wasn't, and if they get rid of the good stuff, they suffer in terms of the middle of the road voters. And those Tea Partiers? They're being lovely and helpful again, as they've been through multiple debt ceiling, budget, and government shutdown confrontations, essentially demanding that Republicans gut the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act. Without them, they're short on votes.

The AHCA is a disaster whether it passes or not. (Well, as of this stage in the drafting, it's become an unpassed disaster) But it's only a symptom of a larger Republican problem. The Republicans have committed themselves to being the anti-heroes of American politics, a party of smart-mouthed punks who are always quite sure they can do better than everybody else. Like many smart-mouthed punks, they aggressively seek their own selfish gain, running roughshod on others to get what they want.

That, of course, makes them plenty of friends.

Republicans availed themselves of Trump, I believe, because after eight years of this antagonistic, unsympathetic brand of politics, they had no strong leaders left, no people with much of a charismatic following outside of the far-right of the party. While some tout the fact that Trump defeated over a dozen other candidates to reach the nomination, I would invoke a trope in pop culture called Conservation of Ninjutsu In short, if you have one major, recognizeable character, and an army of mooks being thrown at them, the relative hazard of each opponent goes down. One opponent is serious business, a hundred usually means that all the mooks are going down.

Trump wasn't facing two or three strong, compelling candidates, but over a dozen weaker, low profile candidates, most of whom where haunted by long track records if they were recognizable, or just contributed to the clutter when they weren't. For the same reason it's difficult to choreograph a fight scene with dozens of genuinely threatening enemies (you really can't focus on any one in particular for long.) It was difficult for any of the other Republican candidates to outshine Trump.

Another factor? Trump, ironically enough, benefited from being a horrible, no-good conservative! All these other good conservatives wouldn't promise people the things that Trump would promise them, wouldn't take an anti-trade position, wouldn't attempt the economic populism. He also behaved quite unlike the more controlled, more disciplined opponents on stage, much to the amusement and relief of his audience.

Most importantly, though, Trump was willing to lie his butt off in a way none of the rest would, for fear of being exposed. His lack of reserve on that subject had him promising his followers the moon, like one of the old fashioned politicians you see in movies and TV shows from the first half of the Twentieth Century. Ironically, rather than act completely different from your stereotypical politician, he simply stepped into the shoes of the stereotypes of politicians of another age! The emphasis on fulfilling promises for the last few weeks and months is no accident. Trump wanted to seem like an atypical politician for this day and age.

I get that appeal! I understand how he could sweep the GOP off its feet! Combine hard-sell tactics with showmanship, with that sort of locker-room conspiratorial sort of sense of mischief, and you get a candidate who is almost laser-targeted to appeal to an audience of white, poorly educated men and women who like that sort of macho, politically incorrect bluster, projecting strength through confidence, through the brusque disregard of an already despised political establishment.

Yeah, I get that appeal. But I knew better than most what they were buying into, and it wasn't pretty. You go down through Trump's financial and corporate history, and there were few signs for hope. Stiffed employees, stiffed investors, ethically questionable moves, an allergy to personal responsibility and a repeated track record of atrocious personal and corporate finances.

I could go through all that, but what it seemed like to me was that Trump was a bit of a parasite. He promised the world to people, promised money to people, promised lots of things to people, but didn't deliver on them. He said he was good at making great deals, but in reality he was better at breaking any deals he made, any laws that got in his way, and then using his fortune to buy the billable hours from lawyers he needed to get away with all that. He brought people into no-win situations where it cost more to be made right than to let him get away with his violation of their trust.

In a way, with all the BS the GOP was relying on to sell itself, it made the party prime pickings for Trump. Who better to lead the party than somebody who could lie out his backside to make a sale, to gain investors, to avoid charges based on his corrupt behavior?

And who worse, to actually lead the GOP, to actually lead the country? Trump has never been the most moral or the most loyal of men. He's never been all that constant or intellectually sound in his approach to things. He's just been very good at rabble-rousing, very good at appealing to the lowest common denominator elements of people. Unfortunately, I don't think that's because he's a broad-minded populist. No, I think that's basically because he's a spoiled rich kid at heart, a man who illustrates the distinction between being upper class in economic terms, and being classy in behavioral terms. He sees the rest of us as resources to be exploited, and he was quite willing to sell the rest of us out at any price to buy his own success, his own victory.

Trump was never going to be the messiah to save the GOP, any more than the Tea Party was designed to redeem the Republican Party for real. Each actually served the Establishment to a certain degree. They were the compromise, the Faustian bargain that the leaders of the GOP made in order to get into the position they are now, with both houses of Congress and the White House in their nominal possession.

The trouble is, they let lose something in their party, substituted political discipline for intellectual and personal discipline. The Tea Party's Freedom Caucus, ironically enough, has done what I described it doing so much before, during the Obama Administration, splintering the vote, forcing the more realistic Republicans to accept an awful, awful bargain in order to pass the legislation. Which, it turns out, other Republicans balked at, knowing what it would inflict on them.

Republicans thought a Republican in the White House would liberate them, but what it's really done is expose the fault-lines of the party, and made their lack of cohesion all the more toxic. Now, with all the power in their hands, their toughest, worst opponents aren't the defeated Democrats, it's the Republicans on their side who would misuse all the power the party has. It's those RINOs, or those arrogant bastards in the Tea Party who are destroying the party!

That's what you have to watch for when you reach the top, really. It's a lot harder to stick together when your enemy, who united you, is defeated, and I think we saw today what the GOP is currently, truly made up of. We've seen the corrosive effect of years of politics practiced without the moderating influence of an emphasis on policy and results. When the party dogmas and the party rhetoric overwhelm common sense and political unity, inside and outside the party, then it's not long before a party destroys itself. The Devil takes his due.

Trump was never capable of delivering on his promises, and the Tea Party was always less about redeeming the party than getting it back into the majority as quick as it could. The war against Obamacare was never about the policy itself. They didn't even come close to presenting it truthfully. It was about defeating Obama, turning Obama into an imaginary threat horrible enough to justify throwing the just ejected Republican majority back into power. Democrats like me, or left-leaning independents were never the subject of this con game.

Republicans and Conservatives were. This was all about getting them to back Republicans again, rather than washing their hands of a party that failed them. Now they're back, though, they really don't have the first idea of how to govern like a functioning party. They're fragmented and broken due to the strains and the stresses of keeping their high level of partisanship up, partisanship than inevitably breaks off chunks as members of the party dissent, find common ground with Democrats, etc. They've lost their sense of how to be accountable, lost their sense of shame.

Today's defeat for the Republicans doesn't come at the hands of the Democrats. All we did was stand aside. The Republicans did this to themselves, with the power they were handed. They held all the cards, had all the advantages. If they lost this game, it wasn't because of something Democrats did. If the Republicans lost, it was because they defeated themselves.