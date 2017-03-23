Democrats & Liberals Archives

If The Shoe Fits, Trump Will Put It In His Mouth

The present chaos in Washington DC is due to yet another idiotic and unsubstantiated claim by President Donald Trump that during his campaign for the office, the Obama Administration had been ‘wiretapping’ Trump’s offices and residences. The world jumped on these utterances as Trump offered not one shred of evidence to back himself up.





From there things have cascaded into one of the biggest scandals in US history. The sheer magnitude of this event is snowballing into a vast inquiry of not only Trump, but that of the Russians, Brits, Americans, and anybody who has even as so much shaken the hand of anyone associated with Trump.

The FBI and Justice Dept. were taken to task during one of the most electrifying House inquiries ever. Americans and the world learned that neither agency had found any scrap of evidence that Trump had been wiretapped by Obama. Then the focus turned on the Russians and anyone in Trump's entourage who may have shared sensitive or secret information with the Russians. Lo and behold, the top law enforcement agencies then announced they would be delving into that investigation and after announcing so, the rats started jumping the ship. Heat came down on trump, his family, friends, supporters, second cousins twice removed and so on. Some information has come in spats and others in tidal waves. The amount of interference the Russians engaged in during the elections is far deeper than first disclosed and Trump's people did indeed have deals going on with the Russians, big money deals, but to what extent did those deals compromise the election and constitutional process is unknown.

This all puts America at one of its most vulnerable spots since the Watergate scandal of the 1970s and the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 1960s. Why? Because if Putin and his Russian colleagues want to play games and upend the US, all they would need to do is say, 'Yes', they were deeply involved with getting Trump elected and have tons of data to back it up. The US would have to shut down and the election invalidated until a new one could be held. Things right now depend on cool heads and adherence to strict law and procedure.

Trump's latest excuse wouldn't have gotten him out of Sunday chapel. He was right he was under surveillance, but any billionaire is going to be under surveillance especially if they're running for the most powerful office in the Alpha Quadrant.

Trump will be headed for a very precarious ride, it will be a miracle if he's still in office by end of summer.