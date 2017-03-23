Democrats & Liberals Archives

If The Shoe Fits, Trump Will Put It In His Mouth
The present chaos in Washington DC is due to yet another idiotic and unsubstantiated claim by President Donald Trump that during his campaign for the office, the Obama Administration had been ‘wiretapping’ Trump’s offices and residences. The world jumped on these utterances as Trump offered not one shred of evidence to back himself up.
From there things have cascaded into one of the biggest scandals in US history. The sheer magnitude of this event is snowballing into a vast inquiry of not only Trump, but that of the Russians, Brits, Americans, and anybody who has even as so much shaken the hand of anyone associated with Trump.
The FBI and Justice Dept. were taken to task during one of the most electrifying House inquiries ever. Americans and the world learned that neither agency had found any scrap of evidence that Trump had been wiretapped by Obama. Then the focus turned on the Russians and anyone in Trump's entourage who may have shared sensitive or secret information with the Russians. Lo and behold, the top law enforcement agencies then announced they would be delving into that investigation and after announcing so, the rats started jumping the ship. Heat came down on trump, his family, friends, supporters, second cousins twice removed and so on. Some information has come in spats and others in tidal waves. The amount of interference the Russians engaged in during the elections is far deeper than first disclosed and Trump's people did indeed have deals going on with the Russians, big money deals, but to what extent did those deals compromise the election and constitutional process is unknown.
This all puts America at one of its most vulnerable spots since the Watergate scandal of the 1970s and the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 1960s. Why? Because if Putin and his Russian colleagues want to play games and upend the US, all they would need to do is say, 'Yes', they were deeply involved with getting Trump elected and have tons of data to back it up. The US would have to shut down and the election invalidated until a new one could be held. Things right now depend on cool heads and adherence to strict law and procedure.
Trump's latest excuse wouldn't have gotten him out of Sunday chapel. He was right he was under surveillance, but any billionaire is going to be under surveillance especially if they're running for the most powerful office in the Alpha Quadrant.
Trump will be headed for a very precarious ride, it will be a miracle if he's still in office by end of summer.Posted by GregB at March 23, 2017 2:17 PM
Goodness Greg…where to start is the question as your post is filled with hyperbole.
“The US would have to shut down and the election invalidated until a new one could be held.”
Do you believe this Greg? The Russians could not possibly have hacked into polling places and affected the vote tally. Thus, your contention is bullshit. Name just one believable source providing evidence that the election was “rigged”.
“…any billionaire is going to be under surveillance especially if they’re running for the most powerful office in the Alpha Quadrant.”
Could you share the evidence Greg. More pure USDA Prime Bullshit.
“…one of the biggest scandals in US history.”
Really? Please share with us mere mortals Greg, what is the “scandal”?
Posted by: Royal Flush at March 23, 2017 5:41 PM
I read this recently Greg.
Have you ever read something a person has written and wondered who ties his shoes?Posted by: Royal Flush at March 23, 2017 5:52 PM
“… if Putin and his Russian colleagues want to play games and upend the US, all they would need to do is say, ‘Yes’, they were deeply involved with getting Trump elected and have tons of data to back it up.”
Good observation. That has occurred to me. That was part of how the Russians successfully undermined our democracy. If they say that it would be tremendously destructive, regardless of whether it was true or not. If they provided evidence, then that would be that. There are at least two reasons not to do it: 1) Such an admission, even if accompanied by an apology, would be extremely destabilizing, and 2) It would undermine the confidence of spies and traitors to take a chance on the Russians in the future. So they would have to be very sly about how they provided us with the damning information.
Putin must be nervous. You can be there are a lot of people in the IC who want their revenge on Putin. He is taking no chances. Dead Russians are turning up right and left- shot, pushed out of windows, mysteriously dying of heart attacks.Posted by: phx8 at March 23, 2017 8:52 PM
Also, this is part of the problem with Trump’s complete lack of credibility. It makes him incredibly vulnerable to further mischief from the Russians. Right now there is supposedly very little communication between the suspects among the Trump campaign and the Russians. People are not stupid. They know they are being surveilled, and so they have either stopped communicating, or found alternative methods. The danger will be if the Russians decide to cut bait on Trump, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, General Flynn, and Roger Stone. If they decide these guys can be of no further use, and they can conceal their role in throwing these guys to the sharks, they may decide it is worthwhile to undermine Trump even further.
All Trump’s lies about crowd size and 3-5 million illegal votes and so on, and that 37% approval rating, they come with consequences.Posted by: phx8 at March 23, 2017 10:16 PM
This is the most relevant quote in GregB’s rant.
, but to what extent did those deals compromise the election and constitutional process is unknown.
I’d like to know why the Democratics are so hell bent on going to war with Russia?
There’s been an enemy at our gate for over 2 centuries, mostly during the last half century. Why not them? Why can’t we put Islam in it’s place instead of strapping ourselves across our own backs with our own belt and picking fights with people who suffer with the same turmoil?
That was part of how the Russians successfully undermined our democracy.
Really, phx8? Past tense? Is it confirmed our democracy (a lie) is undermined?
It’s not a democracy, phx8. Get that through your thick head. You are fear mongering.
You’ve never been accurate. Don’t expect anyone but Democratics to fall for your claptrap. Why would Russia/Putin put spies and traitors above his own nation’s interests? Why would Putin do it, then deny it to protect spys and traitors? That’s a dumb analogy, phx8. You’re grasping at straws with your party’s desperate attempt to undermine a legitimate President Of The United States.
Why don’t we fight the enemies at home before we start fighting fictitious enemies abroad?
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 23, 2017 10:27 PM
WW,
Democracy failed badly in this last election. The will of voters was undermined in part by the Russians, and in part by ourselves. The president won despite having 3 million votes less than his opponent. The House GOP received 49% of the votes, yet has a Republican majority. The Republicans in the Senate- by design intended to favor small states- received only 42% of the votes. Going into the election Trump repeatedly claimed the election was rigged. Before the election, the GOP made repeated efforts to suppress the vote through spurious claims of voter fraud. (We are the only democracy in the world that seeks to prevent people from voting with claims of voter fraud). After the election, Trump claimed he would have won the popular vote except for 3-5 million “illegal” votes.
The Russians stumbled upon a way to influence the vote that turned out to be much more effective than anyone suspected. I’m not just talking about the Wikileaks hack and leaks. The use of social media, Breitbart, Infowars, and other vehicles of the far right spread conspiracy theories and encouraged a kind of tribalism that inoculated itself from facts. The likes of talk radio hosts like Limbaugh and Hannity set the plate. The internet and social media finished the job. The bubble of the right wing echo chamber was there. The Russians figured out how to use it for their own benefit.
And yes, I’m aware we are a Republic and I’m aware of the how the electoral college works, but the bottom line is that the will of the people was supposed to be expressed by votes. That will was undermined by flaws in our system, a susceptibility among part of the population that closed itself off from sources of information outside its bubble, and the use of technology- the internet & its social media- to exploit that susceptibility.Posted by: phx8 at March 23, 2017 10:45 PM
I can’t read it, phx8.
You’re starting off with a false premise. The people have no part in electing the president. No one who understands the constitution believes the popular vote is valid. It isn’t. Period.
In a republic, phx8, pay attention, the people elect a representative. The representative nominates and elects the president. Quit lying to us about the validity of the popular vote for POTUS. It’s a fallacious premise.
OK. I read it.
The Russians stumbled upon a way to influence the vote
Now I can’t read it because I’m laughing my ass off!
Can’t you even consider why you never mention the news media outlets that agree with you, phx8? For someone who is always wrong, how can you not question your sources?
If you’re aware of how our government should operate you would realize you lost this round. You should treat others the way you expected to be treated when you thought you won your temporary, last ditch, attempt to govern.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 23, 2017 11:06 PM
Looks like we got ‘em. Bunch of traitors. Stay tuned.Posted by: phx8 at March 24, 2017 12:42 AM
The bottom line is that the will of the people was supposed to be expressed by votes? The right-wing Republican and Libertarian party’s received more votes than the left-wing liberal democrat and progressive green party’s.
Sites like InfoWars have been around since at least Bush and they have not changed the way they operate.
The left’s favorite scapegoat, ‘right-wing radio’, does not have 67,474,058 listeners.
And you can’t talk about encouraging a kind of tribalism that inoculates itself from facts without mentioning sites like Kos, Mediamatters, Hartmann, etc…
The left is making themselves look like fools with all this fake news, hyperbole and new found faux concern over that which they once didn’t care about.
If something is there, it will be found and the proper justice will be dished out.
Posted by: kctim at March 24, 2017 9:18 AM
kctim,
“Fake news” was originally a term used for the Russian propaganda that appeared in the 2016 campaign. You are not being ironic when you use it now, and that is painful.
It is true that the right wing echo chamber- radio, FOX, and some internet sites- have been around for a while. They provided the mechanism. They prepared the ground. They became a tool for the Russians to influence the election, especially Breitbart and Infowars. By the way, the owner of Infowars has made appearances on RT, the Russian propaganda outlet. Freedom of the press should protect Breitbart and Infowars from being snared.
Ever wonder why Trump crowds chanted “lock her up”? The pro-Russian Ukrainians chanted that in a 2010 election, and Trump’s Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, was involved in it. And in Ukraine, they did just that. They locked up the opposition candidate.
If you want to read a detailed article on Manafort, take a look at this:
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2016/04/paul_manafort_isn_t_a_gop_retread_he_s_made_a_career_of_reinventing_tyrants.html
This news just came out: Did you know that, starting in 2005, Manafort was on the payroll of a Russian oligarch and close ally of Putin, Oleg Deripaska, for $10 million a year? Did you know that, according to the AP, Manafort provided Putin with a blueprint back then for influencing US elections?
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMP_RUSSIA_MANAFORT?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT
Also, Manafort is very experienced with money laundering. Look into the Bank of Cyprus. My bet is that ultimately ‘follow the money’ will work, and the Bank of Cyprus will be key.
Manafort and Roger Stone go way back. Stone acted as the contact for timing the Wikileaks releases. The FBI has already instructed Stone to preserve all of his records pertaining to Russia.Posted by: phx8 at March 24, 2017 10:42 AM
Phx8,
Spreading hoaxes and misinformation for political gain is not something that just popped up in 2016. It’s what created the calls of ‘liberal MSM’, and led to the claims of ‘FAUX News’ when Republicans started winning election after election.
Personally, I define fake news as something based on actual news, but a desired outcome is used to form an opinion of what that news ‘really’ means, and then is passed off as actual news.
There is no doubt that some people fall hook line and sinker for such stories, but those so gullible are nothing but hyper-partisans searching for confirmation for their own whacked out theories, and they are in the minority.
You guys are sure pushing InfoWars nowadays. Where were you when Jones was attacking President Bush on a daily basis? Why would Putin wait until now, instead of when we were at our most vulnerable? Because of Hillary? LOL, come on man.
Oh, and if Manafort is guilty, try him and fry him for all I care. Just don’t try to use an opinion of actual news to do so.Posted by: kctim at March 24, 2017 1:03 PM
Let the conspiracy theories fly phx8.
When you have warrants and indictments to report, please let us know.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2017 1:25 PM
Manafort will testify before the House Intel Committee next week. Unfortunately, it will be behind closed doors. So will additional testimony by Comey and one other. And it turns out their public hearing scheduled for next week has been delayed. Chairman Nunes on House Intel is NOT about to let another disaster happen- you know, like when Comey announced there has been an investigation since July on cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Manafort must be as nervous as a long-tailed cat next to a rocking chair. Russian critics of Putin and intel people keep getting shot, shoved out of windows, suffering heart attacks. Hope Manafort has a lot of life insurance and stays away from strangers with plutonium-tipped umbrellas.
Oh, and it came out today, Manafort traveled to Cyprus last year. Something about a wire transfer.Posted by: phx8 at March 24, 2017 1:48 PM
House Speaker Paul Ryan has pulled the Republican Health Care bill from consideration with strong urging from President Trump.
There was significant resistance from conservatives who believed the bill did not accomplish real improvements in coverage and cost for Americans.
I concur with my fellow conservatives that no bill is better than a flawed one. President Trump suffered a defeat on this as he apparently pushed hard to sway votes his way.
Now, I look forward to congress beginning work on tax reform and other pressing issues.
Obamacare remains in effect and it will be interesting to watch ever more companies withdraw participation and rising premiums.
Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2017 4:43 PM
