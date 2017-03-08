Democrats & Liberals Archives

Wherein I Literally Expect Serious Behavior From My President

When my President accuses another President of a Crime in print or on Twitter, I take that pretty seriously. What does it say about the current Administration that his allies in Congress have to tell us not to take him at his word in order to take the heat off of him?

This is argument is supremely fricking annoying. I mean, seriously, folks. We're not talking interpretation of the bible here, of some historically inaccurate movie. We're talking somebody defending what the President has said, what he has done, and what he'd promised he'd do.



And that was far from the first time.

Seriously, but not literally.

As a writer of fiction, I know serious, but not literal. I don't expect people to expect a political crisis in a fictional alternate universe where magic is real to be taken literally. But I do try and pose some serious questions, touch on serious issues. I'd love for people to take me seriously on account of my fiction!

Trump, though, is governing in the real world. We like to use the word "Literally" these days when formerly we might say, "actually," or "really," but we're pretty much trading on the idea of something that is presented as it is, whether we're talking actual vs. virtual, real vs. fake, literal vs. figuratively- as in, a figure of speech. I mean, you can take the other side of actual, and strengthen something by saying virtually, but then you're just saying that a given thing has a quality in all but name. I'm virtually broke = Just a few more dollars or bills taken out and I'll have no more money.

But with literal vs. figurative, the precise point of the other side is that what you see is not what you get. What does he mean? I could understand him saying something about a poetic line in a speech, something where the language itself is not so concrete, the style more lyrical. Or I could understand him saying that about an appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner or the Friar's Roast, or whatever that was, where it's clearly obvious that he's making jokes.

The President is the principle agent by which our government sees the laws written and passed by Congress carried out. He is our chief diplomat and Head of State. He is our Commander in Chief. What he says, what he orders carries weight, and must carry weight. Yes, he can joke sometimes, yes, he can wax eloquent sometimes. I voted twice for a man who was good at both! But Obama understood something his accuser does not: When a President speaks, he doesn't speak for just himself. He speaks for a nation. That is, in part, the whole point of having a chief executive!

(And the whole point of many American's embarrassment that he's the one who got picked for that job!)

If Sean Spicer is his spokesman, he is ours. His words can harm or help businesses and the economy, his words can start wars or prevent them. His words can affect how the law is enforced in our daily lives.

If he does not chose the words he speaks and writes on policy wisely and well, America can suffer for it, because his literal words carry actual weight in what results from them.

I get why folks are saying this. Trump is an expert at the exotic art of painting himself into a corner with his own tongue. If you check out his track record from his days in Wharton beyond, he's made plenty of promises and said plenty of awful things that he didn't want sticking to him. So, he asks people to take the spirit of what he says to heart, but not what he actually says.

It's plain what he's doing: refusing to be held accountable.

That's unacceptable. It's too important of an office to allow somebody to just BS his way out of every promise, out of every policy announcement, out of every paranoid accusation.

When somebody said, "Give them Hell, Harry," to President Truman, he said that he'd tell the truth, and they'd think it was hell. Well, in Truman's tradition, I say we shouldn't give President Trump hell. We should tell the truth about him, hold him to the truth of what he's said and done. He'll think that's hell, and if that heat's too strong for him, (mixed metaphor starts now) he's welcome to get out of the kitchen, and join Sarah Palin there.

Seriously, Trump needs to recognize that he has a responsibility to be straight with people, to say things that are accurate, backed by evidence, not to speak and write recklessly. He needs to be careful where he drives that mouth of his, lest we take the Presidential car keys away from him.

