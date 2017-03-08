Democrats & Liberals Archives

Wherein I Literally Expect Serious Behavior From My President
When my President accuses another President of a Crime in print or on Twitter, I take that pretty seriously. What does it say about the current Administration that his allies in Congress have to tell us not to take him at his word in order to take the heat off of him?
This is argument is supremely fricking annoying. I mean, seriously, folks. We're not talking interpretation of the bible here, of some historically inaccurate movie. We're talking somebody defending what the President has said, what he has done, and what he'd promised he'd do.
And that was far from the first time.
Seriously, but not literally.
As a writer of fiction, I know serious, but not literal. I don't expect people to expect a political crisis in a fictional alternate universe where magic is real to be taken literally. But I do try and pose some serious questions, touch on serious issues. I'd love for people to take me seriously on account of my fiction!
Trump, though, is governing in the real world. We like to use the word "Literally" these days when formerly we might say, "actually," or "really," but we're pretty much trading on the idea of something that is presented as it is, whether we're talking actual vs. virtual, real vs. fake, literal vs. figuratively- as in, a figure of speech. I mean, you can take the other side of actual, and strengthen something by saying virtually, but then you're just saying that a given thing has a quality in all but name. I'm virtually broke = Just a few more dollars or bills taken out and I'll have no more money.
But with literal vs. figurative, the precise point of the other side is that what you see is not what you get. What does he mean? I could understand him saying something about a poetic line in a speech, something where the language itself is not so concrete, the style more lyrical. Or I could understand him saying that about an appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner or the Friar's Roast, or whatever that was, where it's clearly obvious that he's making jokes.
The President is the principle agent by which our government sees the laws written and passed by Congress carried out. He is our chief diplomat and Head of State. He is our Commander in Chief. What he says, what he orders carries weight, and must carry weight. Yes, he can joke sometimes, yes, he can wax eloquent sometimes. I voted twice for a man who was good at both! But Obama understood something his accuser does not: When a President speaks, he doesn't speak for just himself. He speaks for a nation. That is, in part, the whole point of having a chief executive!
(And the whole point of many American's embarrassment that he's the one who got picked for that job!)
If Sean Spicer is his spokesman, he is ours. His words can harm or help businesses and the economy, his words can start wars or prevent them. His words can affect how the law is enforced in our daily lives.
If he does not chose the words he speaks and writes on policy wisely and well, America can suffer for it, because his literal words carry actual weight in what results from them.
I get why folks are saying this. Trump is an expert at the exotic art of painting himself into a corner with his own tongue. If you check out his track record from his days in Wharton beyond, he's made plenty of promises and said plenty of awful things that he didn't want sticking to him. So, he asks people to take the spirit of what he says to heart, but not what he actually says.
It's plain what he's doing: refusing to be held accountable.
That's unacceptable. It's too important of an office to allow somebody to just BS his way out of every promise, out of every policy announcement, out of every paranoid accusation.
When somebody said, "Give them Hell, Harry," to President Truman, he said that he'd tell the truth, and they'd think it was hell. Well, in Truman's tradition, I say we shouldn't give President Trump hell. We should tell the truth about him, hold him to the truth of what he's said and done. He'll think that's hell, and if that heat's too strong for him, (mixed metaphor starts now) he's welcome to get out of the kitchen, and join Sarah Palin there.
Seriously, Trump needs to recognize that he has a responsibility to be straight with people, to say things that are accurate, backed by evidence, not to speak and write recklessly. He needs to be careful where he drives that mouth of his, lest we take the Presidential car keys away from him.
“Be careful what you wish for.”
Trump asked Congress to look into his scurrilous accusations directed at Obama. Congress will comply, and then some. On March 20th they will have an open hearing and ask under oath every major IC head- Comey, Clapper, Sally Bates, and more- if they know anything about Obama wiretapping Trump. They already know the answer. We all do. They will then unload on Trump. This is going to go very, very badly for Trump.
Furthermore, he may have invited an investigation into areas he did not intend Congress to go. Bad move.
It is only a matter of time before someone in Congress finds a reason to demand Trump’s tax returns, to see if he was financially entangled with the Russians.
Meanwhile, Trump has no credibility, and that is very bad for a president. Even his supporters say he can not be taken “literally,” and that is just pathetic. But it is also dangerous. So far, this mess of an administration is suffering from self-inflicted wounds, one after the other. What happens when a crisis arises, as it inevitably will?Posted by: phx8 at March 8, 2017 6:07 PM
Sorry to burst your tiny bubble.
Trump’s first full month in office brings massive employment boom as U.S. companies added whopping 298,000 new jobs in February
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4293622/Trump-s-month-brings-massive-employment-boom.html#ixzz4amXB9gvS
More good news.
Samsung Plans U.S. Expansion, Would Shift Manufacturing From Mexico
https://www.wsj.com/articles/samsung-plans-u-s-expansion-would-shift-manufacturing-from-mexico-1488985610Posted by: Royal Flush at March 8, 2017 7:01 PM
There is absolutely no doubt that President Trump is not a polished politician and that he needs to learn how to be one.
There is absolutely no doubt that President Trump was wrong to make such a claim about President Obama, without being able to prove it without any reasonable doubt.
There is absolutely no doubt that the left would have blindly rallied about President Obama if he had said the same thing about President Bush.
Royal Flush-
It always pays to read the article, I find. Unlike some, I don’t proceed with the belief that ignorance of what I’m dealing with constitutes a defense against losing the argument. So, some points to make: First, this is not the BLS data coming through, but ADP.
ADP surveys only private firms, so rises and falls in government employment get missed. It’s also not as reliable as the BLS numbers, which are double- and triple-checked with late-reporting business numbers.
ADP gets some pretty significant disagreements with the BLS numbers, too.
I’m sure because I’ve deflated some of the air out of your numbers here, ADP will become the most accurate gauge of employement possible, but those are just the facts.
Additionally, Obama’s had recent job numbers that are just as good, if not better. Just go to BLS in the seasonally adjusted tabs and look it up.
Also, here’s the thing: A President’s trends are more important than their instants, especially at the beginning of their administration. Obama’s numbers at the beginning, coming out of the depths of the financial crisis were strongly negative. His last month in office? 227,000. Or, if you prefer ADP’s number, 246,000. (if you’re going to try and push a fairy-dust sprinkling theory that Trump’s election alone prompted rises in employment, look through the BLS’s numbers. Obama’s done north of 300,000 a number of times in his second term.
Trump wants you to buy into a fantasy here, that he radiates job growth like the sun radiates warmth. Me, I prefer to look at policies, especially over time. You know, non-magical thinking-oriented, non-cheerleading sort of stuff.
As for your second article? Do you really think Samsung’s capital investments depended on somebody who, until quite close to election day, was unlikely to win? Do you think they make huge decisions about where to put factories in that short an amount of time?
This is propaganda poster politics. Short, sweet, and for the people who don’t want to actually think things through.
kctim-
I can take unpolished. Incompetent, I don’t tolerate. As for your third point? Obama NEVER said the same thing about Bush, even though many Democrats wished he would have prosecuted his predecessors. He exercised the precise kind of restraint his successor hasn’t.
Stephen is still sucking on his sour pickle. No amount of good news about private jobs and private investment in America will sweeten this guys puss.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 9, 2017 3:42 PM
Royal Flush-
Believe me, I’m glad Trump hasn’t screwed the economy up yet, and as a capitalist, have no problem with prudent, well-regulated investment in our economy. I especially don’t mind jobs and exports from my own country.
I’m just too well educated about how my government works to believe that Trump could have done something that profound to the economy in just one month in office, or that Samsung or other manufacturing businesses suddenly get inspired to build factories and electronics plants on four month’s notice, based on an election that was not at all in the bag for Trump for much of the time preceding.
I know it makes you so sad, but I’m just not that gullible. I’m pleased with the effect, I just don’t buy your shoddily-argued cause. There, there. You’re just so eager for approval for your favoritest President ever!Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 9, 2017 4:14 PM
RF,
The ADP report was good, but the markets barely reacted for a good reason. It is a less accurate measure. The one everybody uses comes out tomorrow. Watch the non-farm payroll numbers. The unemployment number receives a lot of publicity, so it is worth noting.
Unless, of course, they are all fraudulent. That is what conservatives have been claiming for the past eight years. And now an ADP number looks good? Oh, and let’s not forget U6 and the LFPR.
kctim,
That previous comment was ridiculous. Obama said no such thing. Never did. That never happened.
Time for congress work with President Trump on tax reform, both corporate and personal.
39.1%: CBO Says U.S. Has Highest Top Statutory Corporate Tax Rate in G20
““In 2012,” said the report, “44 states and the District of Columbia levied taxes on corporate income, and, on average, the top combined rate for federal and state taxes paid by corporations (accounting for the deduction of state taxes) was 39.1 percent.”
Although the U.S. federal corporate tax rate is progressive, the CBO concluded that most federal corporate income tax ends up being paid at the highest rate.
“[A]ny coporation with taxable income above $18.3 million faces a rate of 35 percent on its total taxable income,” said the report. “Most corporate income is taxed at that 35 percent rate; more than 90 percent of U.S. corporate taxable income is generated by companies with income above $18.3 million.”
The G20 says its member states account for “three-quarters of global trade.”
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/391-cbo-says-us-has-highest-top-statutory-corporate-tax-rate-g20Posted by: Royal Flush at March 9, 2017 5:41 PM
My Lefty Pals insisted on a $15 minimum wage. Well…here you go.
Burger-flipping robot replaces humans on first day at work
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/03/09/genius-burger-flipping-robot-replaces-humans-first-day-work/Posted by: Royal Flush at March 9, 2017 6:06 PM
Royal Flush-
1) “Statutory”, “Average,” “Effective.” If you don’t understand the difference between these three categories, then you misunderstood the roport.
2) That last category: the effective tax rate a number of huge corporations pay is Zero, or even negative.
3) The Average effective rate is something more like 18%, and is not so close to the top. It’s a game, and you’re the last to catch on to how your government is really playing it. You take the world of lying politicians too easily.
ON the subject of the burger flipping robot? Your problem is that you see this strictly from the point of view of one side, with one set of interests. You’re backing their play, and you don’t even have the skepticism to ask other questions, such as whether CEO Salaries or high profit margins are cutting down on the number of jobs out there. You don’t see it that way, because you share a sense that workers are disposable. Trick is, a robust economy cannot share your view. Make workers too disposable, starve them of too much cash, and you essentially doom your system to the kind of stagnation you typically blame on liberals.
For doing what? Oh yes, not letting the people running businesses do whatever they want! Whether that’s reduced safety, sanitary, or other such standards, it’s always about having their back against all the other interests!
You have no idea what levels of rank corruption you just ditto your way through without thinking twice, yet you freely complain about how corrupt Washington is. You are for and against that corruption at the same time. Marvelous trick!Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 9, 2017 7:00 PM
My poor Lefty Pal now refutes the CBO in the article I posted. Let’s see, should I believe the CBO or my Pal?
What a personal hell it must be for Stephen to constantly have to defend the indefensible.
It is truly sad to read comments by Stephen railing against the very people that create jobs and pay wages. His link regarding wages didn’t even address the issue of robotic labor which was the subject I featured.
His link is so silly that it compares the price of coffee with the cost of labor.
It is nearing the time when refuting Stephen will no longer be worth the effort. He is becoming hopelessly mired in Socialist political philosophy.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 9, 2017 7:24 PM
Royal Flush-
Refutes? Reads. I went back to the original document.
Robotic labor… that’s a touchy situation. Artificial Intelligence is well-developed for simple tasks at the moment. Flipping a burger, pouring a soda. Arguably, though, flipping burgers is a bit of an anachronism. some restaurants still do it, others employ microwave or other such devices. It’s effectively the same thing, only you got a human moving the burger around.
Funny, though, for all your protesting that I was full of it on the disposable view of workers, the example you hit upon was meant to prove how disposable workers would become if they asked for more money.
Well, they might not have a choice, my would-be John Galt. You asked for more money from them for all kinds of things, including healthcare, it’s not just the iPhones they might end up having to forgo. (wasn’t TrumpCare supposed to be cheaper and cover more?)
As for the time when refuting me is no longer worth the effort? That might be a concern if a) you bothered to do more than say that a certain point was refuted, and b) you actually put any effort into things besides just citing another friendly source.
Look, what you want is for people to do things because they’re good. You want people to support Trump because you think Trump is wonderful and right, and so on and so forth. You want them to support a libertarian society out of the same spirit.
Me? I’ve lived long enough at my given income level to think that’s all a crock of s***. I’ve seen what these benevolant corporate overlords do. I’ve seen the tricks and the canards. I’m not a socialist. That’d be too easy. I’m a capitalist who thinks the system’s been designed by people who lack any real perspective of what being poor does to a person’s ability to reflect their best judgment in how they handle their finances. You put enough pressure on people, financially speaking, and they have to start burning muscle, financially speaking. They have to put off things they know they need to do, not because they’re foolish or perverse, but because they’re unable to materially afford it.
That rather naive and blinkered view has found its way into your replacement for Obamacare. Ryan thinks, why should all these healthy people pay for those who are sick? (Does he even get the basic idea of health insurance, and the health insurance markets?)
You seem eager to punish people further for the mistake of being poor, thinking that if they’re punished enough, they’ll magically do what they need to do climb up the socioeconomic ladder. Well, some will, my hopelessly Randian friend, but for most, the resources just aren’t there to burn for that purpose. All the helpful suggestions in the world of what to do right don’t matter if people can’t afford it. A person might know and fiercely believe they need to see a doctor, but they’ll put it off because they just literally don’t have the ability to pay for it.
Y’all are too obsessed with opposing socialism to recognize that at a certain level, if you want people to do the right thing, you have to give them either the wages or the welfare necessary to function.
Me? I’d rather it be wages. For some reason, despite the fact you think I’m a socialist, I’m a much bigger fan of earning my keep than relying on charity.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 9, 2017 7:54 PM
Non-farm payroll 235,000. A good report, about the same as February 2015 and 2014. The unemployment rate was 4.7%. What did Donald Trump have to say about it last year?
“Don’t believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 & 5% unemployment … 5% figure is one of the biggest hoaxes.”
Posted by: phx8 at March 10, 2017 9:59 AM
Stephen and Phx8, let me help you guys out some.
What I said:
“There is absolutely no doubt that the left would have blindly rallied about President Obama if he had said the same thing about President Bush.”
That is not a comment claiming Obama ever did such a thing, it’s one pointing out the lefts inconsistency, double-standards and hypocrisy, that occur on a daily basis.Posted by: kctim at March 10, 2017 11:04 AM
phx8-
Out of 48 months in his second Term, Obama exceeded that number 22 times, including his last month in office.
Trump and his people… They argue with such a transparent bias that’s it’s not funny. The only thing that changed here was whether it was to their advantage or not to their advantage. You won’t hear them talk about the decline of workforce participation anymore, at least not when talking about employment numbers. Nothing will have changed, no methodology traded for another, but they know that their voters don’t care. They know their voters believe what they are told, and that’s why they’ll continue to lie to them.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 10, 2017 11:22 AM
Are they shameless, or do they have the memory of a gnat? Are they despicable or stupid?
This is a great example of why “1984” recently became a best seller again.
“The bad news delivered by the telescreen was that the chocolate ration would be reduced from 30 grams to 20 grams at the start of the following week. Later on in the Ministry of Truth as Winston was correcting information for The Times, it was revealed that the Ministry of Plenty had some time back issued a categorical pledge that there would be no further reduction of chocolate rations during that year. Ironically, one day later, demonstrations were held in praise of Big Brother for increasing the chocolate ration to twenty grams.”
The revised February 2016 non-farm payroll report was almost exactly the same as today’s report. Then, the numbers were a “hoax” and the economy was “a mess.” We just recorded the 77th consecutive month of job growth in the private sector, and the bull market for equities is still alive and well, and suddenly the same numbers were that horrible just a year ago have become wonderful.
We are at full employment. The GOP doesn’t have to do a thing to reap the continued benefits of the Obama administration. Watch them make a hash of it.
Well, what they really want are higher oil prices, and right now the prices are dropping again. Their approval ratings are in the toilet, and the health care reform will make it even worse. What they need is a war. Just watch. Any war will do. North Korea if necessary, but preferably something that closes down the sea lanes in the Middle East.
If they have their way, they will increase military spending, gut social spending, rack up deficits and debts, make the rich richer, make everyone else poorer, and keep the top echelons of the State Department incapable of conducting diplomacy. They will hope pandering to racism and bigotry will keep their supporters happy with the debacle.Posted by: phx8 at March 10, 2017 12:18 PM
