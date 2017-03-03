Democrats & Liberals Archives

It's Too Complicated!

Oh, so for some strange reason, President Trump has now declared that his plans on repealing Obamacare is being stalled because health care is too complicated.

No kidding.

Health care and medicine in the US is as complicated as the military budgets and any other are of society and government where huge sums of money and power are involved. Other countries can for some reason streamline and get their health care systems n line but the US has so many criminals involved in its infrastructure that no one can make heads or tales of anything the government or industry is engaged in. What Trump is seeing is that the issue of health care is just part of the huge Big Pharma and Big Medico cartels whose sole purpose is to make profits no matter what. Curing and healing people aren’t even on the table with the medical industry in the US. What’s of more importance is shoving off drugs and treatments that focus on symptoms and methodically cause cascades in a person’s health so that more drugs and treatments can be deployed. It’s basically a racket and has gone on for far too long. Now Trump thinks he could just cure the health are issues with personality alone?

Not gonna happen.

Already, even Trump's own constituents are up in arms as they see their health coverage going downhill and it will be more expensive for the to get coverage. Trump didn't realize that at least 50% of the beneficiaries of the Obamacare system were Republicans or right wingers. They've been holding incredibly hostile town hall meetings and running their own legislators off the podiums. The Senators and congresspeople have literally fled for their lives in some cases. They didn't expect such a backlash which now means the Trump team is going to have to come up with another game plan. Opponents see that Trump won't be doing an overwhelming re-haul of Obamacare but will do some tweaking, which is much needed, and then he'll be able to put his brand on it all.

Curing diseases isn't the priority of American medicine. It's a for-profit oligarchy that has decades of skulduggery behind it. Stolen patents, murdered scientists, withheld technologies, outrageous fees and prices and a mob mentality by the workforce who are scared to buck the status quo. Case in point, the biggest wild card in medical history: stem cells. Stem cells are the cells we're all made up of. For the past 10 years major breakthroughs using one's own stem cells has proven miraculous in the lab with over 9,000 successful clinical trials treating cardio problems alone. They're cheap, easy to administer and permanent. A person with a heart attack damage will be worth $100s of thousands of dollars and inevitably die. A stem cell treatment can cost as little as $8,000 and the damage is repaired and the patient lives a long life. Big Medico and Big Pharma are terrified of it. It means a drop in profits of an unimaginable scale. It means that if the stem cell treatments are employed, at least 2/3 of all disabled will be off the Social Security rolls thus saving trillions of dollars.

Trump's not ready for this, and it will be a major part of health care in the coming years. It's not a matter of 'if' but a matter of 'when'. If America doesn't do the stem cell treatments, foreign countries will corner the market and dominate.

So yes, health care is complicated but only so that it benefits the racketeering mindset of the American culture. Trump now sees this and even he's not stupid enough to go up against all that money even though he could with just a swipe of his pen.