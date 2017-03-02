Democrats & Liberals Archives

There Won't Be Dancing In The Streets

Donald Trump has become the best thing for civil disobedience and public pursuit of rights than any president since Richard Nixon. His loud mouthed rhetoric, boastful nature, and outright arrogance has led to his being criticized for everything from his viewpoints on foreign aid to his choices of fast food. It’s a madcap plan of his that has the media and public scrambling around like mice in a cheese factory trying to latch on to any morsel to exploit into a public issue.

This has brought Trump's opponents into the limelight again on a massive scale. Protests in the streets, at federal and public institutions, swamping social media, and causing upheavals all over the planet. The people who actually voted for Trump are beginning to turn on him in droves. They're holding town hall meetings that are reminiscent of the old lynching parties of the wild west. The rank and file Republicans are now seeing the impact, the negative impact on their wellbeing and the spit hasn't even hit the fan yet. As Trump is looking at cutting funding for the small but essential resources to keep the military budget growing. It's basically the typical and long running sociopathic mindset that has gripped America for decades. Of the expendable budget, two thirds goes to Medicare and Social Security and the last third mostly to the military. Trump has been stumping about rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, but he's looking to cut funding for it and people are ready to riot.

By the Summer of 2017 if America's streets aren't overrun by protesters it will be a miracle. Only the prospect of some form of intervention of cool heads will hold off any disastrous confrontations. Right now, the Democrats have seen the light in that they should have supported Bernie instead of Hillary. Their errors in judgment cost them the election but now they see how Bernie was the better candidate all along. He's still in there fighting where Hillary has gone into some form of seclusion. Bernie's teams are now massive and growing. Trump may soon be seeing the Senate and Congress losing Republican power ground. If that happens he'll be in the same boat as Obama was with the lawmakers reluctant to support him.

Even the media has turned on Trump, but it's all due to his nonsensical character and big mouth. The next six months is going to determine whether Trump quits, gets impeached, or comes to his senses.

Stranger things have happened.