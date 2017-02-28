Democrats & Liberals Archives

Trump's Singing The 'Nomination Blues'
The fun never ends when it comes to the shenanigans of the trump administration. Everyday several controversies erupt and the media at times doesn’t know which incident to exploit. The social media vines are blasting with commentary at every move Trump’s people make and the fact his nominees keep dropping out is a sign that Trump loves to court chaos as he wins at every turn.
What's that? Wins? Yes, wins. Trump loves publicity he's a master at manipulation. Even his errors are profitable and he orchestrates them with finesse. Trump is taking on so many issues at once that he can't possibly effectively initiate or maintain them with top efficiency. He has his real agendas he's nursing along but if he can sway the public via the media away from scrutinizing his real desires, he'll slide in on home when no one least expects it.
So far he's had half a dozen nominees to top cabinet posts bow out. The running gag reason is because they feel they wouldn't be able to skirt around business ethics issues. That should be a red flag warning right there. If these people are worried about business ethics then whom are they doing business with? Are we subjected to their unethical practices? All Trump has done is the FBI and Justice Department's jobs. He's picking the bad guys and putting them up in front of the world and the light of the Sun is exposing them for what they are. Slick one Donald.
At present, there are people who had hoped to be nominated by Trump, but now they're having second thoughts. Trumps spotlight means a level of scrutiny that can upend applecarts. It's become comical every step of the way. Political satirists are having a field day thanks to Trumps antics and there hasn't been a president so parodied since Richard Nixon. Trump's generating capital and attention and everyone is benefiting from it especially the Democrats!
Yes, the Democrats haven't had this much action since who knows when. When the final ally comes up, Trump will have a new cabinet, yet how effective they'll be is a big question that only the future will tell.Posted by GregB at February 28, 2017 1:20 PM
When Trump succeeds the Democratics are going to realize how ineffectual and destructive they’ve been at governing.
Just by being elected Trump has given people the hope Democratics have been beating out of the people of this country. That, in itself, is an excellent reason to do away with the Democratic party. By their own results they have proven they can’t govern.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 1, 2017 8:56 AM
While I thought the president’s speech last night was pretty damn good, expectations were pretty damn low. If he can start to govern and work with both parties with the same professionalism and class that he showed last night then indeed things are looking up. But to be honest anybody can pull off a 60 minute speech likely written by someone else. Its the unscripted Trump who tells it like it is that worries people. So all in all I thought his speech hit all the right notes, hopefully this is the pivot many of us have been waiting for. Time will tell.Posted by: Paul at March 1, 2017 9:16 AM
Trump is a 90s moderate democrat, and more and more normal American’s will tire of these hyperbolic protests and riots by the far-left extremists.Posted by: kctim at March 1, 2017 9:37 AM
kctim,
Proof by assertion doesn’t work. No moderate Democrat from the ’90s proposed replacing the current familial based legal immigration system with a meritocratic one.
Anyway, here’s some food for thought for my conservative friends:
Yesterday, House Speaker Paul Ryan boasted that his party would follow a deliberate, transparent process to repeal and replace Obamacare. “This is how the legislative process is supposed to be designed,” he told the Today show. “We’re not hatching some bill in a backroom and plopping it on the American people’s front door.” Today, House Republicans made it known that they will release their plan tomorrow and that it will only be made available to House Republicans. Representative Chris Collins tells the Washington Examiner the plan “would be made available Thursday morning to Republicans in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol.”
How did we get to this place where leaders could straight up lie to the American people like this?Posted by: Warren Porter at March 1, 2017 6:14 PM
Oops, I forgot to link my source.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 1, 2017 6:24 PM
Are you forgetting the lies the Democratics told the American People, Warren Porter? Such a short memory!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 1, 2017 7:11 PM
WW,
Do two wrongs make a right?Posted by: Warren Porter at March 1, 2017 8:20 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.