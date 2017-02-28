Democrats & Liberals Archives

Trump's Singing The 'Nomination Blues'

The fun never ends when it comes to the shenanigans of the trump administration. Everyday several controversies erupt and the media at times doesn’t know which incident to exploit. The social media vines are blasting with commentary at every move Trump’s people make and the fact his nominees keep dropping out is a sign that Trump loves to court chaos as he wins at every turn.

What's that? Wins? Yes, wins. Trump loves publicity he's a master at manipulation. Even his errors are profitable and he orchestrates them with finesse. Trump is taking on so many issues at once that he can't possibly effectively initiate or maintain them with top efficiency. He has his real agendas he's nursing along but if he can sway the public via the media away from scrutinizing his real desires, he'll slide in on home when no one least expects it.

So far he's had half a dozen nominees to top cabinet posts bow out. The running gag reason is because they feel they wouldn't be able to skirt around business ethics issues. That should be a red flag warning right there. If these people are worried about business ethics then whom are they doing business with? Are we subjected to their unethical practices? All Trump has done is the FBI and Justice Department's jobs. He's picking the bad guys and putting them up in front of the world and the light of the Sun is exposing them for what they are. Slick one Donald.

At present, there are people who had hoped to be nominated by Trump, but now they're having second thoughts. Trumps spotlight means a level of scrutiny that can upend applecarts. It's become comical every step of the way. Political satirists are having a field day thanks to Trumps antics and there hasn't been a president so parodied since Richard Nixon. Trump's generating capital and attention and everyone is benefiting from it especially the Democrats!

Yes, the Democrats haven't had this much action since who knows when. When the final ally comes up, Trump will have a new cabinet, yet how effective they'll be is a big question that only the future will tell.