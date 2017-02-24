Democrats & Liberals Archives

A Bowl Of Confusion

That’s what we can say about the Trump administration. No one in the known universe can figure out what is going on and Trump is probably more confused than the public, press, and government. Trump has upended so many apple carts in the first few weeks of his administration that no one knows what is going on nor what he’ll do next. He’s signed dozens of executive orders and gone off after previous laws, enacted his anti immigration policies and is now embroiled in a scandal involving he Russians. His daughter lost top endorsements to main manufacturers of her clothing lines because of the manufacturer’s protests of Trump’s policies. Numerous press and politicians have been insulted by Trump, there are still riots in the streets and chaotic protests. All this while North Korea is firing off new solid propulsion missiles. It all seems like one could go dizzy just reading or watching the evening news.





Trump is spending most of his time tossing around rhetoric that doesn't fit the facts. At every turn he utters some of the most absurd observations and invalidations toward anyone who questions him or backs him up against a wall to tell the truth. Trump has uttered so many falsehoods, that his mental health has come into question. The public is is getting antsy about Trump as far too many remember the Cold War and the tension and anxiety that decades long conflict elicited. Now we have done a 360 degree turn right back to being enemies of Russia and a call for a military build up. The US cannot afford more military build ups. After 12 years of fruitless wars in the Middle East, it's time the US realized that this foolishness must end.

The American people who voted for Trump did so for various reasons. If Trump's agendas go unchecked we'll not only be involved in another idiotic war but there might be a draft and if that occurs, you can bet the streets will be full of Millennials screaming bloody murder. America is a war based country. There has only been a few years when the US was not involved in a war. The US somehow, some way will meander to war in order to fix any problem and the military is so bloated that it's confusing no end.