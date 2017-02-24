Democrats & Liberals Archives

A Bowl Of Confusion
That’s what we can say about the Trump administration. No one in the known universe can figure out what is going on and Trump is probably more confused than the public, press, and government. Trump has upended so many apple carts in the first few weeks of his administration that no one knows what is going on nor what he’ll do next. He’s signed dozens of executive orders and gone off after previous laws, enacted his anti immigration policies and is now embroiled in a scandal involving he Russians. His daughter lost top endorsements to main manufacturers of her clothing lines because of the manufacturer’s protests of Trump’s policies. Numerous press and politicians have been insulted by Trump, there are still riots in the streets and chaotic protests. All this while North Korea is firing off new solid propulsion missiles. It all seems like one could go dizzy just reading or watching the evening news.
Trump is spending most of his time tossing around rhetoric that doesn't fit the facts. At every turn he utters some of the most absurd observations and invalidations toward anyone who questions him or backs him up against a wall to tell the truth. Trump has uttered so many falsehoods, that his mental health has come into question. The public is is getting antsy about Trump as far too many remember the Cold War and the tension and anxiety that decades long conflict elicited. Now we have done a 360 degree turn right back to being enemies of Russia and a call for a military build up. The US cannot afford more military build ups. After 12 years of fruitless wars in the Middle East, it's time the US realized that this foolishness must end.
The American people who voted for Trump did so for various reasons. If Trump's agendas go unchecked we'll not only be involved in another idiotic war but there might be a draft and if that occurs, you can bet the streets will be full of Millennials screaming bloody murder. America is a war based country. There has only been a few years when the US was not involved in a war. The US somehow, some way will meander to war in order to fix any problem and the military is so bloated that it's confusing no end.Posted by GregB at February 24, 2017 2:23 PM
Today CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, and BuzzFeed were blocked from attending the daily press briefing.
I know I have already said it many times, but remember- the first target of a dictator is the free press.Posted by: phx8 at February 24, 2017 3:25 PM
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2013/10/10/cpj-report-on-obama-press/2960607/Posted by: kctim at February 24, 2017 4:05 PM
Breitbart, the Washington Times and One America News Network were permitted to cover the question-and-answer session along with a number of major news organizations including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, Bloomberg and McClatchy.
While the Associated Press and Time magazine were granted access into the gaggle, both outlets refused in protest.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/02/24/white-house-blocks-multiple-news-outlets-from-press-briefing/21721210/Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 4:11 PM
Have the Left discovered a method of making an omelet without breaking any eggs?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 4:18 PM
I just love Ted Cruz’s description of the Democrat base.
“bat crap crazy”Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 4:24 PM
The news organizations being blackballed are the ones using leaks to write stories about the Russians & Trump.
This is the direct result of the GOP refusal to set up an independent commission to study the election interference by the Russians. They tried to hide it in committee. The House Intel Committee will not even look into it. A bipartisan select committee could have put this story to rest in two months, one way or the other.
Now we have the Trump administration declaring the media are “the enemy of the American people.” They are at war with the Intelligence Community and apparently their own White House staff, which was cited as the source for the story about Reince Preibus attempting to influence the Assistant Director of the FBI to knock down the story.Posted by: phx8 at February 24, 2017 4:25 PM
Geez, I wonder why this administration doesn’t just scream ‘racist’ to get their desired results? It worked like a charm for the last administration.Posted by: kctim at February 24, 2017 4:59 PM
My Lefty Pals are gleefully slobbering all over themselves with current low approval ratings for President Trump. OK, I don’t mind. They have precious little else to ease their pain.
The single largest positive response to a polling question pre-election was; we want “change”.
It is much too early for Trump to claim any legislative triumph change although our Pals on the Left expect these to be done immediately if they are to be done at all.
President Trump has eliminated many harmful regulations whose effect will be felt in the months to follow. Americans want “change” immediately and as these changes take place, Trump’s popularity will rise.
Popularity polling in the months preceding the 2018 election will be telling and interesting.
“According to the RealClearPolitics average, Trump’s personal approval rating was 58.5 percent disapprove, 37.5 percent approve on the day he was elected president. In exit polls that day, 60 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion of Trump, versus 38 percent favorable. A candidate with a disapproval rating around 60 managed to win Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and other key states on his way to winning 306 electoral votes and the presidency.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2615631#!Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 5:50 PM
The Left/Progressive/Socialist cabal considers Chicago and Illinois as examples of their superior governance. GregB would not find “A bowl of confusion” here.
I ask the rest of us, those who believe in God, to pray for this city and state. Only a miracle will save them.
“Decades of mismanagement, lavish spending programs, and kowtowing to public employee unions have left the city’s finances in shambles. Taxes and fees in the city are skyrocketing, while its bond status has been reduced to junk. Despite all this, voters have continued to reward just one party with power. Democrats have run the city of Chicago since before Franklin Roosevelt was president.
Outside of Chicago, things are no better, even if they’re a bit more bipartisan. Of Illinois’ last four governors, two (Republican George Ryan and Democrat Rod Blagojevich) went to prison. (Two others, Otto Kerner and Dan Walker, both Democrats, also spent time in the slammer.)”
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/02/24/ilexit_time_to_pull_the_plug_on_a_failed_state_133181.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 6:10 PM
Hey! Look at what I found. It’s good thing Americans got a chance to see this before Trump’s political appointees got a chance to scrub it of any useful information.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:02 PM
To my conservative friends, this is all the left has. They control 5 liberal states, some of which are in a state of collapse. They have no other governmental control. They depend on a liberal activist judiciary to try to create legislation and they depend upon their faithful allies, the liberal press to spread their venom. What else do they have? Nothing. The Democratic Party is in a complete state of disrepair. Yet they try the same old game of blaming republicans for the very problems they have. A bowl of confusion, that’s laughable. They have 25 Senate seats up in 2018. And no idea how to hold on to them.
Trump is accomplishing his goals. He told the American people what he wanted to do if elected, and he overwhelmingly won by the constitutional electoral votes. So the voters knew exactly what he wanted to do and they chose him. I know this breaks the lefts hearts, but such is life.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 8:17 PM
HAHAHA! Blaine you are so funny. 😂 😂 😂
The truth is that 8 years of obstruction has made your party incapable of governing now that the pendulum happens to have swung your way. Now, we are on the precipice of the GOP’s complete meltdown. I hope I don’t run out of popcorn…Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:27 PM
So when Obama left office and one of his parting gifts was a list of 7 countries that were in such a state of chaos that it was impossible to vett its citizens; and the Trump administration makes decisions based upon Obama’s recommendations…this is wrong?
Oh, by the way, WP’s AP report says this very thing further in the article. Once you get away from the headlines.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 8:29 PM
Blaine,
You are back to your old lying tricks. Obama left Trump with a list of 7 countries that he prudently suspended from the visa-waiver program. Never was there any indication that it was impossible to vet those citizens. Indeed, James Comey and Jeh Johnson have repeatedly testified to Congress and explained the extensive scrutiny subjected upon refugees seeking resettlement in the United States.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:57 PM
The situation with the Trump administration & Russia keeps getting worse. According to the WaPo, the White House engaged some members of Congress for a leak campaign:
“The calls were orchestrated by the White House after unsuccessful attempts by the administration to get senior FBI officials to speak with news organizations and dispute the accuracy of stories on the alleged contacts with Russia.”
At this point it has not been verified, but supposedly the people making those calls to the WaPo were Senator Burr, Republican, and Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee; Congressman Nunes, Republican, and Chair of the House Intel Committee; and Pompeo, Director of the CIA.
This means both the Executive and Legislative branches have been compromised and can not be trusted to conduct their investigations.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director McCabe and White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus discussed the investigation into Russian involvement in the election & collusion with the Trump campaign. This conversation should not have been allowed to happen during an ongoing investigation. It may be illegal. Comey may have been involved in the same conversation.Posted by: phx8 at February 24, 2017 10:36 PM
It is much too early for Trump to claim any legislative triumph change although our Pals on the Left expect these to be done immediately if they are to be done at all.
“On day one I will repeal Obamacare” !! Seems you guys fell for the lie, I mean 43 attempted repeals in Congress and they dont have a plan!! Conservatives making government small one lie at a time.
On the Mein Furher side the Trump has worked hard on the false narratives to eliminate all but the bait click press and their fake news from working. Zeig Heil my conservative friends.Posted by: j2t2 at February 25, 2017 9:53 AM
the White House engaged some members of Congress for a leak campaign
Phx8, I am aghast! I thought this administration hated leaks? Alas, such rank hypocrisy is only par for the course for the American Right.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 25, 2017 10:07 AM
This means both the Executive and Legislative branches have been compromised and can not be trusted to conduct their investigations.
The good news is that vulnerable Republicans in swing districts are beginning to wise up. Darrell Issa says we need a special prosecutor and he knows a thing or two about the House Oversight committee. Senate Republicans are weighing their options and it seems like the attempt to cover for Trump isn’t going to work. Hopefully we can get a bipartisan select committee with subpoena power created just like what was done with Benghazi.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 25, 2017 10:14 AM
Meanwhile conservatives in Arizona are doing their best to further suppress 1st amendment rights! Zeig Heil my conservative friends, wrapped in an American Flag and carrying a cross conservatism.
Posted by: j2t2 at February 25, 2017 10:25 AM
http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/plan-a-protest-lose-your-house-arizona-senate-passes-sb-1142-charging-provocateurs-with-racketeering-9109154
