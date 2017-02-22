Democrats & Liberals Archives

Russians, Russians, Who's Got The Russians?

The Russians are the bad guys again! That’s right, once our most mortal enemies, the Russians are now back in place having been accused of everything from spying to altering the 2016 Presidential election. We all remember when the cries of Russian hacking came to the fore. While the news was smothering the public with any and all news about Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Russian hacking debacle slowly began to grow legs and erupted into a major scandal, some saying the Russians were responsible for Trump’s wins.

The GOP loves the Russians. The GOP and their constituents make huge money during the Cold War and you can bet they would like those good old days to return. Why? Because the Cold War kept the Military Industrial Complex hopping. Contractors were making billions yet we never had that all encompassing war. While Americans were trembling that the Russians would attack, the US Armed Forces were being used to smuggle heroin from South-east Asia, making a fortune for the Military Industrial Complex and others.

Russia has it's own problems of late. Mainly crime. Russia has criminals that are ruthless and unbending. The people there want creature comforts and some had never had creature comforts so any new devices or goodies, they'll relish by any means necessary. Trump doesn't realize his fellow Republicans want Russia as a scapegoat because drumming up a new shadow enemy means more money allocated for defense. It's the same scam that has been perpetrated on the American people for over 100 years. As soon as they get a surplus of money, a war will break out. A war that could have been avoided.

What is raising many an eyebrow is how convenient the Russians have been regarding Trump's rise to power. It's suspected that Trump's people had been in conversations with the Russians regarding many sensitive issues before the campaign and during so. Next we see the Russians being accused of the hacking during the election that some say gave Trump the edge he needed to defeat Hillary Clinton. Now, Trump's Security Council Advisor resigns under great controversy as it is stated he may have lied to the FBI, Trump, and other officials regarding his associations with the Russians.

This all bodes ill for all involved. There is just too much evidence that points to a team up with the Russians to gain the White House and other high posts between Trump, is teams, and the Russians. Democratic leaders are practically up in arms over the disclosures and Trump is not going to hustle and slick his way out of this. It is borderline treason say some and there are sure to be investigations of the highest calibre to ascertain what crimes, if any, did occur and if so, what are the legal ramifications of such.