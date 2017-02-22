Democrats & Liberals Archives

Russians, Russians, Who's Got The Russians?
The Russians are the bad guys again! That’s right, once our most mortal enemies, the Russians are now back in place having been accused of everything from spying to altering the 2016 Presidential election. We all remember when the cries of Russian hacking came to the fore. While the news was smothering the public with any and all news about Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Russian hacking debacle slowly began to grow legs and erupted into a major scandal, some saying the Russians were responsible for Trump’s wins.
The GOP loves the Russians. The GOP and their constituents make huge money during the Cold War and you can bet they would like those good old days to return. Why? Because the Cold War kept the Military Industrial Complex hopping. Contractors were making billions yet we never had that all encompassing war. While Americans were trembling that the Russians would attack, the US Armed Forces were being used to smuggle heroin from South-east Asia, making a fortune for the Military Industrial Complex and others.
Russia has it's own problems of late. Mainly crime. Russia has criminals that are ruthless and unbending. The people there want creature comforts and some had never had creature comforts so any new devices or goodies, they'll relish by any means necessary. Trump doesn't realize his fellow Republicans want Russia as a scapegoat because drumming up a new shadow enemy means more money allocated for defense. It's the same scam that has been perpetrated on the American people for over 100 years. As soon as they get a surplus of money, a war will break out. A war that could have been avoided.
What is raising many an eyebrow is how convenient the Russians have been regarding Trump's rise to power. It's suspected that Trump's people had been in conversations with the Russians regarding many sensitive issues before the campaign and during so. Next we see the Russians being accused of the hacking during the election that some say gave Trump the edge he needed to defeat Hillary Clinton. Now, Trump's Security Council Advisor resigns under great controversy as it is stated he may have lied to the FBI, Trump, and other officials regarding his associations with the Russians.
This all bodes ill for all involved. There is just too much evidence that points to a team up with the Russians to gain the White House and other high posts between Trump, is teams, and the Russians. Democratic leaders are practically up in arms over the disclosures and Trump is not going to hustle and slick his way out of this. It is borderline treason say some and there are sure to be investigations of the highest calibre to ascertain what crimes, if any, did occur and if so, what are the legal ramifications of such.Posted by GregB at February 22, 2017 1:27 PM
GregB, I searched your post very diligently for any factual comments. Couldn’t find any.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 3:36 PM
Yeah, where are the factual comments about Obama running a shadow DNC and how Democrats are infuriated with Obama, and Obama and the DNC are at each other’s throats? Oh. Wait. Never mind.
So, RF, if there is proof some of Trump’s campaign staff were colluding with the Russians to influence our election, but there is no proof that Trump was directly involved, other than a lot of circumstantial evidence and questionable statements, should Trump resign?
If Trump is proven to be involved, what should happen to him?
There’s a concept in screenwriting called a “time lock.” In essence, it can be a ticking time bomb, or any element in the story that sets a time limit on how long the protagonist has to act.
If Trump really has something to hide about contacts and interaction with the Russians, then that information forms a time-lock on whatever time the Republicans have before this becomes a fatal problem for the Trump Administration, either in terms of making him a one-term President, or dooming him to resignation or impeachment. The truth will come out, eventually. The Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress can manage this gracefully, or they can create a Greek Tragedy out of it.
People should not assume that you can win at any cost for free.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 5:11 PM
Trump & Putin:
“I was in Russia, I was in Moscow recently. And I spoke indirectly — and directly — with President Putin, who could not have been nicer.”
March 2014
Once the heat was turned up, Trump changed his story:
“I never met Putin, I don’t know who Putin is. He said one nice thing about me. He said I’m a genius. I said thank you very much to the newspaper and that was the end of it. I never met Putin.
(Actually, Putin said Trump was flamboyant, not smart).
And…
“I have nothing to do with Putin. I’ve never spoken to him. I don’t know anything about him other than he will respect me.”
July 2016
So which is it? He was either lying then, or lying now.Posted by: phx8 at February 22, 2017 5:14 PM
Perhaps phx8 can tell us whether these statements by GregB are true or false and provide documentation.
The GOP loves the Russians.
The GOP and their constituents make huge money during the Cold War and you can bet they would like those good old days to return.
the US Armed Forces were being used to smuggle heroin from South-east Asia, making a fortune for the Military Industrial Complex and others.
Trump doesn’t realize his fellow Republicans want Russia as a scapegoat because drumming up a new shadow enemy means more money allocated for defense.
Stephen, our resident screenwriter provides more “if-then” scenarios. Who care?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 5:21 PM
So which is it? He was either lying then, or lying now.
Posted by: phx8 at February 22, 2017 5:14 PM
I suggest you ask Hillary. Known for lying, perhaps she can provide insight.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 5:23 PM
Actually, I just finished my first screenplay.
RF,
Why change the subject? It is a simple question: “So which is it? He was either lying then, or lying now.”
Personally, I think the FBI already has enough on some of them to bring charges, but they are waiting to nail as many as possible. The FBI knew about Flynn and his conversation with the Russian Ambassador. Trump knew, too. Yet the FBI waited to act, and that paid off big time, because Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, personally delivered a sealed envelope to Flynn with a proposal to end sanctions, lease Crimea, and replace the Ukrainian government. The proposal came through a sketchy Trump Tower denizen with mob ties, from a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician.
The Dossier said Trump would receive 19% of Rosneft, the big Russian oil company. A few months ago, 19.5% of Rosneft was, in fact, sold; first to Qatar and a Commodoties firm, and then the ownership disappeared in a blaze of shell corporations.
I think the FBI will find out who received it.
As for the GOP relationship with the Russians, it would be more accurate to say the Russians have served as a foil. When Reagan was briefed at the beginning of his term that the Soviet Union struggling to keep it together, he rejected the findings and formed Team B, which included Rumsfeld, among others; their job was to convince everyone the Soviet Union was an ever-increasing threat, and so we needed to drastically increase our own defense spending. So yes, unquestionably, the MIC made big money because of the GOP.Posted by: phx8 at February 22, 2017 5:52 PM
phx8, I suggest you collaborate with Stephen on a spoofy screen play involving a traitorous United States president who inadvertently gets blown to smithereens by a Russian H-bomb intended for Montreal gone awry after being hacked by powerful Chinese computer geeks operating from Cuba.
When you have a link to the warrant for President Trump’s arrest let us know.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 6:13 PM
Royal Flush-
At a fundamental level, writing a good story is about the meaningful development of events. It’s not just logic, it’s the fact that even if you bury your head in the sand about it, choices have meaningful consequences.
Timing is important. If you and Agent Kujan learn who Keyser Soze is at the beginning, and the story is much more different than if you learn at the end. If the truth about Fight Club hits at the beginning of the first act, rather than the second, it changes our understanding of what happens after.
In general, the more dependent you become on Trump to be everything he is supposed to be, the more you invest in him, the more you end up suffering if his detractors figure out he’s right. If you defuse things earlier, then you don’t have half the backlash, half the blame for what Trump does in the meantime, if he in fact does do something as an agent of a Foreign power. If he’s feeding Putin’s government intelligence, it’s better you cut that s*** out now, rather than let him compromise things more thoroughly.
You don’t wait to fix a leak under your sink until it’s caused thousands in damage. You don’t wait to maintain your transmission until your car breaks down. You deal with the problem now, before the consequences gain critical mass.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 7:24 PM
If your dog starts drooling uncontrollably, you don’t wait until he goes Cujo on your next door neighbor’s kid to bring him to the vet. You don’t wait to vaccinate your kids until after there’s been an epidemic. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin quoted the old line that a stitch in time saves nine.
The question is, how long do you want to wait for this BS to get worse? How far do you want a potential cancer on this presidency to spread before it starts taking out Congress, too?Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 7:36 PM
You deal with the problem now, before the consequences gain critical mass.
Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 7:24 PM
My poor poor Lad. Your “if-then” delirium has reached fever pitch when you write about Trump as an agent of a foreign power. In your feverish dream could you share with us normal folks what Trump’s reason would be?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 7:36 PM
Yep, broke. He’s lost the ability to keep reality and fantasy separate. Can it be a coincidence Stephen Daugherty is talking about Russian/Trump collusion and and his screen play at the same time?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 9:58 AM
Why don’t the Democratics examine Hillbilly’s relationship with the many governments that contributed to her foundation? Why is that, a proven, such a non-story? Why is something manufactured out of thin air, and has yet to be proven, the center of the Democratic’s existence?
They’re fixated, not because they can prove it, but because they want people to believe it to a point they act on it.
Isn’t that called lying, Stephen Daugherty?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 10:06 AM
WW,
Donating money to fight malaria is not illegal, nor should it even bat an eyelash. Colluding with a foreign regime to rig an election a very serious accusation that requires extensive investigation.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 10:16 AM
Well, get on with it, Man! Quit your whining about it and prove it!
It’s not serious if it’s not true. As of now your argument is an empty shell. All you’ve got is the accusation. Put up or shut up, as the saying goes.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 10:42 AM
The entire point of an investigation is to determine if such proof exists or doesn’t exist. Laymen like us have no clue what actually happened.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 10:54 AM
“Put up or shut up” from someone who supports a president that constantly blabbers on about conspiracy theories proven wrong over and over again. What a double standard. “Put up or shut up” here on watchblog but no need to put anything when you are running the country. No need to put up his taxes, or prove that millions of votes were cast illegally costing him his “massive popular vote” landslide. “Just believe me” but don’t believe the press, don’t believe the polls, dont believe anybody but Trump who doesn’t provide evidence of anything he claims because his confidence alone should be proof enough, right?Posted by: Paul at February 23, 2017 11:20 AM
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! 6:23 PM - 21 Feb 2017
Where’s is Donald’s proof? He is president with massive resources but yet has no problem claiming anything that suits his purpose with no proof, ‘cause he doesn’t have any. He just has a big mouth and an inflated ego. If that is the standard by which you hold the president, no one here on watchblog has to worry about proving anything to his supporters.Posted by: Paul at February 23, 2017 11:28 AM
Royal Flush-
There’s a word for my so-called “If-then” delirium”: logic. There’s another word for it: foresight.
Yes, it’s not yet come to pass that we’ve learned something truly damning. It may never come to pass. That is why I say “If” The “then” part only comes as a consequence of that first part if the right information is true.
Delirium is when you can’t separate fantasy from reality. I separate my suspicion from what can currently be proven. What I would tell you is that it’s better to seek out the evidence to discern what’s right and who’s right to what degree now, rather than wait for suspicion to reach a fever pitch, and/or wait for the ugly truth to make itself known in other ways.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 23, 2017 11:44 AM
It boils down to two things. One Trump is Putin’s bi*ch because Putin has the golden showers videotape or…
Two Trump is Putin’s useful idiot because he is so terrible a strategist Putin can have his way with Trump on the global stage.
I’m hoping it is two for the sake of all those gloating repubs that want Trump to rule the country. How will you get the golden shower picture out of your head guys should Trump be Putins bi*ch?
Two can be fixed with proper council from real strategist should Trump choose to do so, one, well the image will never go away.
One more thing , does anyone think Trump is Dick Nixons revenge? The similarities between the two may be coincidental but who knows.
http://www.chron.com/news/nation-world/article/When-Donald-Trump-partied-with-Richard-Nixon-in-10807336.phpPosted by: j2t2 at February 23, 2017 11:59 AM
As a person whose studied cognitive sciences and the narrative arts, my advice to the Republicans, if not Trump himself, is to fill in the gaps. Invite the investigation in, take whatever losses you have to NOW.
There is enough information out there for people to see a story: That Trump sold us out in exchange for help getting elected. The fact he strongly denied Russian involvement, despite nearly every intelligence agency vouching for it, that his advisors and campaign staff had relationships with Putin, that he seems to take Putin’s side in most geopolitical disputes, that he’s questioned support for NATO, etc. all make it very tempting for those who don’t like him to believe he’s guilty of that.
And no, simply denying it won’t stop it. Yes, Trump Voters and supporters will buy into that and yell “fake news,” but only a fraction of them are so fully bought in, so only a fraction will take up Trump’s banner. Trump can’t afford to just get a fraction of his voters, because he only barely won the critical states, and the next candidate Democrats nominate might have much greater strength than Clinton did.
Republicans need to put things to rest now, not wait.
The rumors and innuendo, speculation and stories won’t stop developing. They’ll get worse over time if you don’t have firm, independently established facts and provable narratives to cut them short. A conspiracy theory about Democrats trying to smear Trump can’t stop a conspiracy theory with Trump as the bad guy. Only hard facts can put the breaks on this BS.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 23, 2017 12:10 PM
The entire point of an investigation is to determine if such proof exists or doesn’t exist. Laymen like us have no clue what actually happened.
Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 10:54 AM
Thanks for the laugh Warren. How many times have I read the same identical comment from the Right regarding the investigations conducted by Republicans being dissed by the Left?
Now you want an investigation.
Will this be a “witch hunt” and “waste of taxpayer money” as claimed by the Left about investigations of people in the Obama administration?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 1:42 PM
Stephen writes; “…the next candidate Democrats nominate might have much greater strength than Clinton did.”
OK Stephen, I’ll play. If the Democrats nominate a candidate similar to McGovern or Dukakis, then the party will disintegrate in little furry puffballs of Liberal cytoplasm.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 1:53 PM
Trump approval rating: 38%
According to the latest WaPo poll, 58% of Americans describe themselves as “embarrassed” over Trump’s first month in office.
Ouch.Posted by: phx8 at February 23, 2017 2:18 PM
An ABC News/Washington Post poll released in October of 2014 showed only 40 percent of Americans approving of Obama’s job performance despite nearly six years in office.
OuchPosted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 2:32 PM
RF,
You sure seemed interested in talking about Hillary and Obama, and desperate to ignore Trump. Maybe we could create a wayback machine so you could just pretend none of this is happening. It is either that, or start immediate treatment for that bad case of “whataboutism.”
Maybe you can convince someone to do an oldies thread about Hillary. Or maybe another thread about Obama and a shadow DNC and how Democrats are actually infuriated with Obama, and not at all with the GOP, except for liberal activists and paid protestors who, of course, do not count.Posted by: phx8 at February 23, 2017 3:03 PM
Yet a majority of polls showed Obama’s approval level above 50% before he left office, even fox news polls. so much for cheery picking 1 poll from 3 years ago to make your point, what was your point again?Posted by: paul at February 23, 2017 3:05 PM
I want everyone to see just how pathetic that comment by Royal Flush really is. He had to go through EIGHT YEARS of Gallup weekly approval ratings to find the low one, and it was STILL higher than Trump, who is now at 38%. For an apples-to-apples comparison, at this point in his presidency Obama was in the low 60’s. Every other president was also much, much higher than Trump. And remember, Trump came into office with the country in good shape!
http://www.gallup.com/poll/116479/barack-obama-presidential-job-approval.aspxPosted by: phx8 at February 23, 2017 3:15 PM
No need for a “wayback” machine phx8. I am mostly satisfied with President Trump’s actions so far and I don’t dwell on your hair-on-fire nonsense. Let us know if an indictment is produced.
Hillary is finished and so is her namesake foundation. We hear less and less about and from both her and Obama. Obama can’t tolerate being mostly irrelevant and consequently, unlike other retired presidents, has created his shadow-government. He will most certainly write a book(s), give paid speeches, and in general, peddle to the highest bidder what little influence he has.
He is trying to raise $1.5 billion to build his library and that should keep him on the road eating rubbery chicken and telling tales about his lack-luster presidency.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 3:17 PM
Ah yes, the ratings game. Ouch phx8.
“President Barack Obama had an average approval rating of 47.9 percent during his time in office, according to the Gallup poll.
That puts him behind Richard Nixon, who resigned, and George W. Bush, who saw his approval rating drop as low as 25 percent near the end of his term.
It puts him ahead of only Gerald Ford (47.2 percent), Jimmy Carter (45.5 percent) and Harry Truman (45.4 percent).”
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/479-obama-had-lower-average-approval-rating-nixon-or-bush
According to popularity polls, Hillary should be president and pursuing Obama’s promised third term.
Ouch phx8.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 3:22 PM
We all know how Donnie loves his ratings, unless they suck, then of course they are fake. As for trumpeters and your “mostly satisfied” comment RF, this guy could burn your house down and you’d say you were planning on renovating anyway.Posted by: Paul at February 23, 2017 3:42 PM
Paul must have just washed his brain and can’t control his fantasy writing.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 23, 2017 3:55 PM
“RF, this guy could burn your house down and you’d say you were planning on renovating anyway.”
Paul,
That is pretty funny!
It is true, too. Conservatives & Trump supporters, even those who did not necessarily vote for him, will do anything to avoid criticizing Trump. It is an odd mentality among conservatives that responds to authority and appeals to ‘law and order.’ Meanwhile, Trump lies to their face about all kinds of things, big and small, and they attempt to justify it, deflect, or more often, cry ‘what about Hillary! What about Obama!’ They just can’t face the awful reality that Trump is an awful person and an incompetent president.
And like I said, all of this is happening as a result of self-inflicted wounds. Trump came into office with the lowest approval ratings on record, by a long shot, and they are FALLING! What will happen when the Trump administration faces a negative external event? Hopefully the generals and Pence will gag Trump, shove Bannon aside, and deal with it.Posted by: phx8 at February 23, 2017 4:14 PM
They have to blindly support Trump because otherwise they would have to admit that either they were mislead/gullible or that God didn’t hand pick Trump to save the world from the evil Liberal snowflakes whose unisex bathrooms threaten all that is sacred to them.Posted by: Paul at February 23, 2017 4:45 PM
Royal Flush-
Oh, right, averages! Because you still don’t want to admit that Obama is still more popular than your guy, and was certainly more popular on February 20th in 2009 than Trump was.
The lengths you go to for your sophistry are transparent. Everybody else sees it.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 23, 2017 5:21 PM
Stephen mocks writing; “Oh, right, averages!”
Hmmm…not factual, not useful, not honest, or what?
Posted by: RoyalFlush at February 23, 2017 5:26 PM
I have no doubt what so ever that Obama is more popular to Stephen Daugherty than our guy.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 8:20 PM
Do either of you actually believe polls? After the catastrophic blunders the pollsters made this last election how can you guys even think they’re worth anything? Do you, either of you, think the pollsters all of the sudden realized how to get them right?
I couldn’t care less about polls. Especially after the fiasco they made of them this election.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 8:23 PM
Will this be a “witch hunt” and “waste of taxpayer money” as claimed by the Left about investigations of people in the Obama administration?
Unlike Republicans, Democrats have plenty of probable cause for this investigation.
They have to blindly support Trump because otherwise they would have to admit that either they were mislead/gullible or that God didn’t hand pick Trump to save the world from the evil Liberal snowflakes whose unisex bathrooms threaten all that is sacred to them.
Exactly. Notice how Royal Flush could not even acknowledge Trump’s refusal to address antisemitism when responding to the article I wrote this week.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 9:11 PM
WW,
The polls did all right this past election. The nationwide ones predicted HRC by 3% on the eve of the election. She won by 2%.
Someone should tell President Clinton someone’s in her house, Warren Porter.
Probable cause involves evidence. Let’s see it. You say you have plenty. Lay it out, Warren Porter. Try to keep the speculation, opinion, and innuendo apart from the actual evidence, m kay?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 23, 2017 10:36 PM
So if there is nothing to this Russian thing why would the White House via Priebus ask the FBI to refute it? I’m confused and need help from our conservative friends here on WB because I’m just not sure if the answer is Clinton or Obama.
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/white-house-adviser-asked-fbi-dispute-russia-reports-035603344—politics.htmlPosted by: j2t2 at February 24, 2017 12:55 AM
WW,
Leaks to the press indicate that the intelligence community has evidence that the Trump campaign communicated with Russian officials before the 2016 election. Likewise, several conversations alleged to have occurred according to Christopher Steele’s dossier have now been confirmed.
Ukrainian documents unearthed by journalists over there demonstrate that Paul Manafort was paid $12.7 Million as a result of his work on behalf of Yanukovych, Putin’s former puppet in Ukraine. Even more recently, text messages depicting an attempt to blackmail Manafort were released.
Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 2:22 AM
Lastly, the most concrete basis for probable cause for this investigation is the behavior of Michael Flynn. Flynn not only lied to Mike Pence, but he also lied to the FBI, denying he had talked about Obama’s new anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak. While a perjury charge would be difficult to hold up to court, lying to the FBI is certainly enough of an investigation to warrant further investigation.
It’s truly a sad time when most on the right will blindly follow Trump, and hold their tongues when they know full well he is lying. If a democrat had said half the ridiculous things he has said they’d be ready for a hanging. “lock her up” for an unsecure email server but not a peep about a president in bed with the Russians, at odds with statements his own cabinet picks make. Conservatives are just doing their best to squeeze enough of what they want out of him before he implodes. Then watch the conservatives who didnt support him before he won or those in jeopardy of losing their positions in mid term elections will all suddenly claim they were against him all along. The left certainly has enough of their own hypocrites but today Republicans are running the show, i.e. no more scapegoats, Trumpeters, its all on you now.Posted by: Paul at February 24, 2017 9:06 AM
Royal Flush-
In the 1940s or 1950s, they found that a bunch of planes were crashing for no discernable reason. Investigating the matter, they found that their pilots seemed to be a bit too large for their cockpits. Perhaps it was changes in the America diet, corn-fed strapping American boys outgrowing the old average.
So they looked at the average, and decided to update it for the modern boys in uniform. They looked for the averages that fit the new pilots, measuring a whole boatload of them to determine what kind of average they needed to work from.
What they found? That it was rare to find a person who fell into at least three of the averages. The average was this deceptive sort of mirage, representing the composite of all those different pilots without actually presenting a real picture of how most actually were built. So, what they decided to do was make the cockpits adjustable, so the pilots could fit the system to their own dimensions, rather force themselves to fit some phantom average person’s dimensions.
Averages can be useful. They can also be deceptive, and answer the wrong question.
Obama has finished his Presidency a well-regarded leader by most Americans, and as Trump plays the foil to his cool-headed, rationalist approach to politics perfectly, Obama’s ratings have gone up as his successor’s have gone down. His averages in polling are forced to take into account years of concentrated, angry venom from the right, nastiness that’s faded away, now that the constant political pressure against him is no longer necessary. His ratings also benefit from the recovery that he helped engineer, and the policy that has succeeded in raising the number of covered Americans, despite its flaws.
Trump? I know your people are very, very excited and enthusiastic, and see him as your best President in years. He hits all the right buttons, says all the right things… For you. While among your people you trust Trump more than the Press, the opposite is true beyond the GOP. While he rates highly among your people, his ratings are down in the general public. He’s so far successful, but with a narrower audience. You’re forced to flee to outliers. I know your folks like to claim that he’s doing better than his ratings, but what’s the half-life of a President that people don’t want to admit they support. That sounds fragile to me.
Oh, and by the way, you and Weary Willie need to realize that even if you prove other people wrong, that doesn’t, by necessity, prove you right. Your people unskewed the polls for McCain and Romney… and completely flubbed those elections. Why doesn’t that come up when you get all high and mighty about the last election.
Oh, that’s right, because you’re engaging in sophistry that demands that you ignore countervailing evidence.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Stephen,
I don’t know about you, but I sense a lot of insecurity on the part of conservative Watchbloggers. They try to mask it with bravado, but that’s only a symptom of their condition. Just watch how things play out over the next 6 months. The attempt to repeal Obamacare is going to be a real shitshow. John Boehner says the GOP doesn’t have the guts to do it and I am liable to believe him. I’ve stocked up on my popcorn, witnessing the total disintegration of the GOP is going to be quite entertaining after the hell they unfairly gave Obama over the past 8 years.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 11:04 AM
Does all this ‘fair’ criticism (which is not the least bit full of double-standards and hypocrisy - lol) really mean the “total disintegration of the GOP” as it did in 2008? And 2010? And 2012? And 2014? And 2016?
Dun Dun Dunnnnnnnnnn
And poor Obama, all that guilt by association, questioning his motives and patriotism, labeling him as racist an other such hyperbole, was just sooooooooo unfair.Posted by: kctim at February 24, 2017 12:04 PM
When you see pro Trump conservatives waving Russian flags at CPAC you know there is something to the whole Russian story that Trump isn’t telling us. Anyway Zeig Heil my conservative friends. This isn’t a criticism of the Fuhrer just an observation.Posted by: j2t2 at February 24, 2017 12:16 PM
A question for my Democratic friends that apparently would love to impeach Trump. Trump was in the past a Democrat, and has at least some middle of the road opinions. Do you think you’d like a President Pence better?Posted by: Mike in Tampa at February 24, 2017 12:18 PM
J2T2, Aw come on. You know he is more like Hugo Chavez than Adolf.Posted by: Mike in Tampa at February 24, 2017 12:20 PM
Mike,
I do not want Trump impeached. He will be a good partner for enacting the liberal agenda after Democrats retake the House in 2018. But, this requires taking out Bannon and his protoges.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 12:41 PM
WP: And how might that work? I could see Pence getting rid of Bannon, but why would Trump do so? The only way I could see was if Bannon was somehow compromised, in which case Trump would likely be up to his neck in it also.Posted by: Mike in Tampa at February 24, 2017 12:59 PM
kctim-
1) I would tell you that Trump, the Alt-Right, Bannon, and the whole Russia thing are part and parcel of the meltdown. It’s the difference between the old order in the GOP going gracefully and quietly, and it flailing and going kicking and screaming.
That whole Russian Flag Waving thing, I think, was likely a very brilliant practical joke. You get people who are so ill-informed, such conformists, that they don’t even realize what they’re doing. They just see a flag with Trump’s name on it, and they’re happy to wave it.
I don’t see a bright future for the Republicans, as they are now.
As for what happens if Trump is impeached? I’d look at the lengthy and glorious Ford Administration as a guide to what happens next after that. He’s playing the Sergeant Schultz character in an administration rife with corruption. Folks won’t be looking for Republicans who did little to stop Trump to help redeem the country.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 24, 2017 1:28 PM
The only way I could see was if Bannon was somehow compromised, in which case Trump would likely be up to his neck in it also.
Exactly, Trump would be up to his beck and very amenable to Democrats’ persuasion. It’s why he’ll be such a good partner advancing the liberal agenda two years from now.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 1:45 PM
Mike in Tampa, I don’t want Trump impeached. With his deconstruction of the administrative state plan just getting off the ground we need to give him time to see where that goes. I don’t know if there is anyone that can make government small quite like Trump/Bannon and the corporations that sponsor them.
If by socializing losses and privatizing profit is what you mean by more like Chavez you may have a point.
Another bit of news, it seems CPAC didn’t allow Richard Spencer into their meet. Good for them, it’s a good sign.Posted by: j2t2 at February 24, 2017 1:53 PM
j2t2, did you read the story that you linked to previously? You should. The AP is screwing with the timeline to make their fake news again. You have to read the story, not just the headline.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 24, 2017 2:07 PM
What part of the timeline are you claiming is fake WW? Its not enough to just call everything fake you don’t like. You’re a veteran watch blogger, ive seen you commenting on here since before Obama. Make your claim and then support it with factual evidence, isnt that what you demand of others?Posted by: Paul at February 24, 2017 2:21 PM
WP,
“I don’t know about you, but I sense a lot of insecurity on the part of conservative Watchbloggers.”
It is an impossible situation. Trump is indefensible. Every day something else blows up. It’s just awful. Trump lies. He tells obvious lies. Mattis and Kelly and Pence have to walk back what he says almost daily, whether it is about Iraqi oil, or military involvement in deportations, or trying to tell the EU we’ll be reliable allies. Tillerson visits Mexico and Trump says so many horrible things, I can’t even imagine what that trip must have been like. Right out of the box, Trump managed to insult the Australians and Germans. The latest was directed at Sweden. Sweden!
Let’s see, Obamacare was going to be repealed on Day 1. Now it is beginning to look like it won’t be repealed at all. Isis was supposed to be defeated in one month. Remember that whopper? Now we are over a month in. There was also a “secret plan.”
Meanwhile, President “I love Wikileaks” Trump attacks the MSM almost daily over leaks and anonymous sources- or should I refer to Trump as “John Miller.”
In order to be impeached, Trump has to commit a high crime or misdemeanor. His conflicts of interest are ridiculous, but it would take more than that for the GOP to impeach Trump. As long as the Republicans get their tax breaks for the rich, that’s all they care about- delivering to those who own them. Big corporations, Big Oil. Other than that, they don’t care, and they will go along with Trump, even as they ignore him.Posted by: phx8 at February 24, 2017 2:29 PM
Stephen,
If the GOP establishment loses their seat at the table, it won’t be because of Trump. It will be because they no longer stand up and fight for right-wing principles.
Unfortunately for the country, it won’t go the same as when leftists took the democratic party from the moderate Dems.
As far as the Russian flag flap, I don’t know anything about it. But instead of just insulting people who don’t share my politics, I will take a guess and say that they were given a flag with Trump’s name and the colors red white and blue, and waved them.
You guys have been talking about “redeeming the country” from the moment he won the election. All simply because he moving us back more to the center instead of continuing with the hard left turn Obama gave us.
Not sure what it is that you guys think the country needs redeeming from, but for those who don’t fall for the lefts non-stop hyperbole, it’s not working.
How about the president and his team show a little class and stop being sore winners? how about Trump try and at least pretend like he will be a president for all citizens instead of pandering to his base. I liked a lot of Trump’s positions, on trade, immigration, a stronger military, make allies pay there fair share. But to do so in such a macho cocky way is not going to unite the country like never before. He is acting like a petty little selfish boy who always got his way in his businesses, right or wrong. He wont get anyway with that attitude as president without further dividing the nation. What is clear is that Trump will not unite america and more than past presidents and daily protests and bad press is just the tip of the iceberg.Posted by: Paul at February 24, 2017 3:04 PM
kctim-
Your Right wing principles? Who cares about principles? Even the most craven company can post a set of principles on their website and extol how virtuous they are.
For my part, I’m not concerned with “left-wing principles” That bull**** is a fools game. People can’t eat principles. They can’t drink it, and it can’t filter the lead out of their water. It can’t keep the economy growing or the jobs increasing.
It’s a child’s conception of politics, and of self-interest. I don’t want my leaders simply working according to left-wing principles. I want them to first approach the problem from PRACTICAL principles, from evidence based study, from science, from observation, etc., and then, only when all that other business is taken care of, worry about fulfilling their opinion driven personal agenda!
I support the Democrats mainly because they seem more interested in working the problem rather than working the politics and following whatever gets them points from a die-hard group of hardline partisans. I want people who deal with problems like adults, not morons who think their first duty is to making their voters happy about their partisan agenda.
I know Right Wing voters love that Trump is trashing the Press, but the rest of us see that as the move of a f***ing Tyrant! We are seeing it as further evidence that the man is trying to twist this country’s government into a right-wing regime that violates both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution’s law.
We see it as further evidence that your political compatriots devotion to the Constitution is miles wide and millimeters deep.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 24, 2017 3:29 PM
“So, what they decided to do was make the cockpits adjustable, so the pilots could fit the system to their own dimensions, rather force themselves to fit some phantom average person’s dimensions.”
Stephen, I love your sentence so well that I have co-oped it for my own use.
The Left decided to make polling adjustable so their policies and candidates could be perceived to fit the voters desires and thereby force unacceptable candidates upon the electorate.Posted by: RoyalFlush at February 24, 2017 3:31 PM
The Left decided to make polling adjustable so their policies and candidates could be perceived to fit the voters desires and thereby force unacceptable candidates upon the electorate.Posted by: RoyalFlush at February 24, 2017 3:32 PM
The Left decided to make polling adjustable so their policies and candidates could be perceived to fit the voters desires and thereby force unacceptable candidates upon the electorate.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 3:33 PM
Sorry for the multiple posts. I believe I have fixed the problem.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 3:34 PM
“I’ve stocked up on my popcorn, witnessing the total disintegration of the GOP is going to be quite entertaining after the hell they unfairly gave Obama over the past 8 years.”
Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 11:04 AM
Warren, you really should stop sniffing your socks as some overpowering fragrance is causing you to succumb to mental fantasy.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 3:41 PM
A word of caution to my Leftie Pals. Don’t burn all your hair at one time…there are plenty more hair-on-fire occasions coming.
Frankly, while much of the press is atwitter with outrage, and the Left is afire with passion, the Trump agenda proceeds on at a blistering pace.
Horrible, business harming and people offending executive orders and bureaucratic regulations are falling like black snow. They had a retched smell when first introduced but have the decency to blaze brightly as they disappear along with the Democrat Party.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 24, 2017 4:00 PM
Stephen,
I said “right-wing principles”, not my right-wing principles. My old-fashioned views are pretty extreme by today’s standards. It’s really not fair to apply mine to the average Republican.
You can cuss principles all you want, I am just pointing out that they can and do sway elections. Some of us actually do care more about them than we do comfort, convenience or the dollar.
You may not like that, but IF you care about votes, you will have to accept it. Or, you can keep on ignoring them and just keep on considering them morons.
The left is now based on, and gets its power from, identity politics. For you to claim that they don’t work to get points from hardline groups, is laughable.
Sorry, but the ‘rest of’ you need to see a f-ing Tyrant and you need others to seem him as one also. You are preparing for 2018.
Fact is, our press is without a doubt one sided and you guys are just pi$$ed someone is finally calling them on it.
And again, you have no room to talk about others who “violates both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution’s law.” You guys reinterpret it and redefine words to fit your politics on a daily basis.
“We see it as further evidence that your political compatriots devotion to the Constitution is miles wide and millimeters deep.”
Guess that’s possible, but I would say it’s more that they just disagree with the lefts view of it, than it is of the actual Constitution.
As I said before, the best thing about President Trump is how unhinged you guys have become. All because you think your extreme far left ‘progress’ may be in jeopardy. LOLPosted by: kctim at February 24, 2017 4:56 PM
Now it is beginning to look like it won’t be repealed at all
Tell me about it. I’m sure you
heard Mo Brooks’ recent pessimism regarding the prospects of Obamacare repeal.
It will be because they no longer stand up and fight for right-wing principles.
kctim, if you believe the GOP ever believed in classical liberal principles, then I have some oceanfront property to sell you in Arizona.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:14 PM
