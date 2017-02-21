Democrats & Liberals Archives

When it Comes to Antisemitism, the Third Time is the Charm

Donald Trump’s family is tightly interwoven with Judaism. His daughter, Ivanka, converted in order to marry Jared Kushner, a scion of a prominent Orthodox Jewish family. In the ensuing years, the young couple has birthed several Jewish grandchildren for Donald. Controversies remain regarding Ivanka and Jared’s roles in both the White House and in the management of their private businesses. But in either case, this is without a doubt the closest Jews have ever reached to getting their hands on the levers of American power.

It is for this reason that Jewish Americans are shocked and appalled not by what the Trump administration has done, but what it hasn’t done over the first month of its reign.

It started the week after Inauguration day, on January 27, when the world commemorates the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. Instead of following the boilerplate statements made in the past, someone in Donald Trump's staff decided to take a different approach. Gone was any reference to Judaism or antisemitism. Forgotten, they were banished to the annals of history.

Now, it was easy to chalk this up to mere incompetence or inexperience. After all, crafting these sorts of statements is usually the task of an low-level intern. The President and his advisors have much more important things to worry about. Yet, when the media sought clarification, the White House doubled down on its earlier mistake. Speaking to CNN, Hope Hicks explained, "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered". In other words, according to Hicks, Trump wanted to give Jews the "All Lives Matter" treatment, completely ignoring that these Nazi death camps were set up and purposed to kill Jews. The deaths of others in these camps was incidental to Hitler's rise to power or the Final Solution he executed. The whole purpose of Holocaust Remembrance Day is not to just condemn hatred, violence and murder in the abstract, but to specifically remember the unprecedented targeting of Jewish people throughout Europe for slaughter during the 1940s.

Last week, Donald Trump hosted two press conferences. The first with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and the second by himself on Thursday. In the first conference, Moav Vardi asked Trump to comment upon the spike in antisemtism that has swept the nation since last November's election. Instead of reassuring Jews with a condemnation of hatred, Donald Trump took the opportunity to boast about his election win before trivializing the issue even further with his admission, "a lot of bad things have been taking place over a long period of time". As if that wasn't insulting enough, Trump committed the same offense the very next day when Jake Turx asked him again to condemn the recent uptick in antisemitism. Specifically, he prefaced his question to remove any possibility that his question was meant to impugn Trump's character:



Despite what some of my colleagues may have been reporting, I haven't seen anybody in my community accuse either yourself or anyone on your staff of being anti-Semitic. We understand that you have Jewish grandchildren. You are their zayde.

However, this did Turx little good. Barely two and a half sentences later, Trump cut him off and claimed to be offended. Berating the press writ large, Trump chalked this up as another effort to castigate him. Lost in the entire exchange was the issue of increasing security threats at Jewish Day School across the country.

Now, there is always ambiguity in situations like this and it is impossible for anyone here to explain Donald Trump's behavior here. One or two incidents might be written off as simple blunders. But repeated behavior? That's a pattern that cannot be ignored. And remember, this is hardly the first time missteps committed by Trump and his subordinates have lead to accusations of antisemitism. But alas, the thought that antisemitism might be playing a role in forming White House makes many Jews across America quite worried. After all, White House policy advisor Steve Miller was influenced greatly Richard Spencer, a notable antisemite, while each was a member of the Duke Conservative Union in the early 2000s. Likewise, White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, employed Milo Yiannopoulos, another admirer of Spencer and his alt-right movement.

Fortunately, much of this angst has been dispelled by Donald Trump's recent remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture:

This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.



