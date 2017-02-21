Democrats & Liberals Archives

When it Comes to Antisemitism, the Third Time is the Charm
Donald Trump’s family is tightly interwoven with Judaism. His daughter, Ivanka, converted in order to marry Jared Kushner, a scion of a prominent Orthodox Jewish family. In the ensuing years, the young couple has birthed several Jewish grandchildren for Donald. Controversies remain regarding Ivanka and Jared’s roles in both the White House and in the management of their private businesses. But in either case, this is without a doubt the closest Jews have ever reached to getting their hands on the levers of American power.
It is for this reason that Jewish Americans are shocked and appalled not by what the Trump administration has done, but what it hasn’t done over the first month of its reign.
It started the week after Inauguration day, on January 27, when the world commemorates the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. Instead of following the boilerplate statements made in the past, someone in Donald Trump's staff decided to take a different approach. Gone was any reference to Judaism or antisemitism. Forgotten, they were banished to the annals of history.
Now, it was easy to chalk this up to mere incompetence or inexperience. After all, crafting these sorts of statements is usually the task of an low-level intern. The President and his advisors have much more important things to worry about. Yet, when the media sought clarification, the White House doubled down on its earlier mistake. Speaking to CNN, Hope Hicks explained, "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered". In other words, according to Hicks, Trump wanted to give Jews the "All Lives Matter" treatment, completely ignoring that these Nazi death camps were set up and purposed to kill Jews. The deaths of others in these camps was incidental to Hitler's rise to power or the Final Solution he executed. The whole purpose of Holocaust Remembrance Day is not to just condemn hatred, violence and murder in the abstract, but to specifically remember the unprecedented targeting of Jewish people throughout Europe for slaughter during the 1940s.
Last week, Donald Trump hosted two press conferences. The first with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and the second by himself on Thursday. In the first conference, Moav Vardi asked Trump to comment upon the spike in antisemtism that has swept the nation since last November's election. Instead of reassuring Jews with a condemnation of hatred, Donald Trump took the opportunity to boast about his election win before trivializing the issue even further with his admission, "a lot of bad things have been taking place over a long period of time". As if that wasn't insulting enough, Trump committed the same offense the very next day when Jake Turx asked him again to condemn the recent uptick in antisemitism. Specifically, he prefaced his question to remove any possibility that his question was meant to impugn Trump's character:
Despite what some of my colleagues may have been reporting, I haven't seen anybody in my community accuse either yourself or anyone on your staff of being anti-Semitic. We understand that you have Jewish grandchildren. You are their zayde.
However, this did Turx little good. Barely two and a half sentences later, Trump cut him off and claimed to be offended. Berating the press writ large, Trump chalked this up as another effort to castigate him. Lost in the entire exchange was the issue of increasing security threats at Jewish Day School across the country.
Now, there is always ambiguity in situations like this and it is impossible for anyone here to explain Donald Trump's behavior here. One or two incidents might be written off as simple blunders. But repeated behavior? That's a pattern that cannot be ignored. And remember, this is hardly the first time missteps committed by Trump and his subordinates have lead to accusations of antisemitism. But alas, the thought that antisemitism might be playing a role in forming White House makes many Jews across America quite worried. After all, White House policy advisor Steve Miller was influenced greatly Richard Spencer, a notable antisemite, while each was a member of the Duke Conservative Union in the early 2000s. Likewise, White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, employed Milo Yiannopoulos, another admirer of Spencer and his alt-right movement.
Fortunately, much of this angst has been dispelled by Donald Trump's recent remarks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture:
This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.
Granted, it was barely more than a single sentence, but a little can go a long way. Still, there are many in the Jewish community who still don't think Donald Trump has shown sufficient commitment to combating antisemitism in this country. I am going to withhold my accolades until I see Donald Trump demonstrate that he can proactively respond to acts of bigotry and hatred forcefully in the moment they occur rather than lean on his former opponent to tell him what to do. Nevertheless, I do appreciate Trump's denouncement of antisemitism and I hope that he can follow up his words today with action tomorrow. Posted by Warren Porter at February 21, 2017 5:26 PM
WP,
Personally, I do not think Trump is an anti-Semite. When he was asked a question about the rise in anti-Semitism at that press conference, he processed it through the filter of his own narcissism, and thought the question was whether he was an anti-Semite.
However, Trump is unquestionably a bigot, a racist, a misogynist, and a xenophobe. He has said terrible things many, many times. And the problem is that people who respond to bigotry & racism may also be anti-Semitic. When Trump reposted a fake murder statistic by WhiteGenocideTM about blacks murdering whites, he was reposting from a Neo-Nazi message board. He did that more than once. And guess what? Suddenly he had a lot of white supremacists dancing around his heels like a bunch of ugly puppies. Trump brought aboard people like Bannon and Miller, and surprise, surprise.
Oddly enough, Trump’s boundless narcissism may be a cause for hope. He is so susceptible to flattery that he may end up being manipulated by the right people. He has a couple of competent generals on his staff- Kelly, Mattis, and McMaster- and whatever you may think of their politics, generals tend to be very good at bureaucratic in-fighting. That is how they got to be generals in the first place. Maybe they will find some way to push out the Alt-Right racists.
phx8
Phx8,
Like you, I am also optimistic. Perhaps if we heap enough praise on him, he’ll condemn antisemitism next time without repeated prodding. Still, I worry about Bannon. It is difficult for you or I to verify rumors that he harbors antisemitic ideas.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 22, 2017 2:09 AM
I’m highly disappointed in you Warren Porter, this is another typical leftist hack job. You offer no proof of Trump being anti Semitic except through inuendo. Since you have Jewish roots, perhaps you could tell us of the great love Obama had for Israel?
In America, there is no greater supporter of Israel than the evangelicals, yet it was evangelicals who overwhelmingly supported Trump. Are you saying evangelicals are ignorant, that Trump pulled the wool over their eyes pertaining to support of the Jews? I don’t think so. And lastly I might add the relationship Netanyahu had with Obama compared to Trump. For that matter the relationship Obama had with the nation of Israel compared to Trump’s. Netanyahu and the nation of Israel look forward to a great relationship with the US through Trump. Our relationship with Israel under Obama was the lowest it’s been sinc 1948.
Blaine
Weary Willie
rich KAPitan
This is typical of the left. They imply, then then they build an argument based upon the implications. Example; Trump wanted to vet refugees coming in from 7 middleast countries. Nothing was said about blocking Muslims from coming into the country, but the media implied he was blocking Muslims. So based upon a false narrative, the whole conversation became Trump wanted to block all Muslims form the US.
Frank
I did not call Trump an antisemite. I only wrote about the truth which is that the bulk of the Jewish community is upset by Trump’s repeated fumbling of questions related to this issue. If Trump wants the support of American Jews, he needs to not merely refrain from antisemetic policy and actually use the Presidency to root out antisemitism as it occurs throughout the country.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 22, 2017 9:28 AM
Yes you did, you implied he is anti Semitic. There is a division in the Jewish community, just as the are divisions throughout America. Some are for Trump and some are never Trumpers who claim he is not their legitimate president. It just so happens you choose to use the comments of the anti-Trump crowd. Pathetic. Instead of telling us what the democrats accuse Trump of doing. Why don’t you go to the Jewish state and tell us what Netanyahu and the Jewish people in Israel think of Trump?
There are conservatives who believe the Global Warming is a hoax, designed by the left to gain control of billions of dollars and allow the government free reign to control the people. These conservatives represent all of the American people. Of course, I’m not saying it’s true or false, but I am implying it’s true. Warren, since you have based your livelihood on GW being a fact; I want you to defend yourself against the implications. Is that fair?Posted by: Blaine at February 22, 2017 10:27 AM
Warren Porter
Warren, words are cheap; actions are what count.
The Left swoons over politicians who say what they want to hear and then do either nothing, or actions in opposition to what they said.
The nation of Israel has always had, and continues to have my full support. I despise antisemitism as I despise those who malign any organized and God-fearing religion.
Jews in this country and around the world have a friend in President Trump and the United States of America.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 3:20 PM
Blaine
words are cheap; actions are what count.
And the pen is mightier than the sword, my friend. The bully pulpit of the President is a powerful thing. It would be much better if Trump learned to use it, no?
“The bully pulpit of the President is a powerful thing.”
Yes Warren, it is, and President Trump is using it well.
Warren, does your ideology not permit you to agree that President Trump, by his actions, has shown himself to be a friend of Israel and Jews all over the world?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 5:29 PM
All you have to do is disagree with a leftist and you’re automatically a supercalafragilisticexpeladocious.
Weary Willie
I think the GOP leadership have nursed a kind of moral hypocrisy about confronting bigotry in their ranks, thanks to the obsession with not confronting political incorrectness.
They want to pretend like it means nothing not to swiftly condemn and ostracize the bigots in their ranks, they want to see it as a victory over the SJWs. They fail to see that the bigoted can grow like a cancer on a party, when folks look the other way, ultimately creating a festering sore of a movement on their side. Then, when strong enough, the malignant movement takes over, and destroys those it previously tolerated. They’re not dumb, they know they’ll get stomped if they don’t rely on your tolerance.
Meanwhile you help them by defining down the deviancy of stating the opinions they state, by accepting their kind of people into your embrace.
Trump is the useful idiot for more than just the Russians, but for any number of paranoid and psychotic movements on the fringe who need the cover of the inhibition of criticism of bigotry on the right.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 6:44 PM
Blaine
Nice speech Stephen; how about going on the record concerning Maxine Watters latest rant calling Trumps cabinet a “bunch of scumbags”? Does her language fall under the heading of bigoted, festering, maglignant, or paranoid? Or is she just another liberal democrat who has lost her mind…much like Nancy Pelosi’s recent meltdowns?Posted by: Blaine at February 22, 2017 6:56 PM
The goal of his post was to cast doubt.
Blaine
I believe Warren would like to support the state of Israel as do I, the president, and millions of Americans. The greatest threat to Israel today comes from Iran. It wasn’t Republicans making deals with Iran to lift sanctions and enrich their treasury. It is the Iranians threatening to eliminate Jews from the face of the earth.
The strong Israeli leadership and resolve, and the unwavering support of the United States, led by President Trump, will ensure the continued existence of Israel.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 7:02 PM
Blaine
You are correct Royal, but how could WP possibly cast aspersions upon Trump; when he watched Obama in action as he turned his back upon Israel in order to help arm Iran with nukes? Remember when Netanyahu visited the White House and Obama showed him the servants door when he left. Obama never did anything for Israel except show contempt and disrespect.Posted by: Blaine at February 22, 2017 7:11 PM
Blaine asks; “…how could WP possibly cast aspersions upon Trump (regarding treatment of Jews)”
I don’t know Blaine. Warren wrote this in his opening remarks; “It is for this reason that Jewish Americans are shocked and appalled not by what the Trump administration has done, but what it hasn’t done over the first month of its reign.”
It appears that President Trump is being faulted by not speaking out forcefully enough in his condemnation of antisemitism.
I can understand this sentiment. If it were Irish Catholic property being assaulted I might also want Trump to react quickly and forcefully.
I hope Warren eventually finds that Trump is a friend of the Jews.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 22, 2017 7:28 PM
No, I don’t think he could ever recognize Trumps’s aid to Israel. It’s not in his liberal DNA.
Blaine
Opposition to antisemitism is not measured in terms of how well one gets along with Israel’s Prime Minister. It takes far more than supporting the Likud coalition’s policies to be a friend of American Jews. Frankly, I find it quite perturbing to see a multifaceted issue such as this being boiled down to a single policy position. I know no offense was intended, but this sort of reductionism remains very frustrating. Treating a whole group of people monolithically is an element of racialized thinking that we all should do our best to avoid.
It appears that President Trump is being faulted by not speaking out forcefully enough in his condemnation of antisemitism.
BINGO! And it’s not merely a matter of not being forceful enough. During an entire month, Donald Trump had three opportunities to denounce antisemitism and in all three instances he never deigned to utter a single sentence about antisemitism. This is all amidst a backdrop whereby antisemitism has spiked in the wake of last November’s election. For better or for worse, the rise of Trump has empowered the most despicable members of the alt-right and given them the confidence to oppress targeted minorities, including Jews. It is worrisome, which is why the community has called upon him to provide even a little support. The sentence uttered at the National Museum of African American History and Culture was a good start and hopefully it becomes Trump’s chance to repair his broken relationship with American Jewry.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 22, 2017 9:45 PM
Within the past few days, a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized. Tell me Warren, who do you believe vandalized it? Do you think it was Tea Party conservatives, or Trump supporters; or do you believe it was democrats? Conservatives have never protested and destroyed, but the left has done it numerous times. Furthermore, do you believe the vandals were anti Semitic? How does the fact that VP Pence was at the cemetery helping to clean up the mess, play into your hypothetical?Posted by: Blaine at February 23, 2017 9:18 AM
I don’t care who vandalized it. My only contention is that these things must stop. It is one of government’s responsibilities to protect private property from such desiration.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 10:43 AM
I don’t care who vandalized it. My only contention is that these things must stop. It is one of government’s responsibilities to protect private property from such desiration.
I don’t care who vandalized it. My only contention is that these things must stop. It is one of government’s responsibilities to protect private property from such desecration.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 10:50 AM
I hate to break this to you WP, but these anti Jewish activities started with Obama. By his silence, he promoted protests against all Americans, against blacks, against Jews, against Christians, and against the police. Why weren’t you outraged at Obama’s lack of responsibility to deal with these things. But no, you are silent until the first 30 days of Trump’s presidency. You see WP, no one believes your serious. We only see a liberal who is whining and crying because his side lost.
This is what everyone needs to understand; whenever a liberal on WB brings up a pseudo complaint against Trump, what they are really saying is, “it’s not fair, Hillary’s election was stolen”.Posted by: Blaine at February 23, 2017 12:35 PM
these anti Jewish activities started with Obama
Prove it. Put up or shut up. Show me bomb threats being made with the same frequency under Obama as they are being made today.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 1:07 PM
“…Trump’s chance to repair his broken relationship with American Jewry.” and
“I don’t care who vandalized it. My only contention is that these things must stop.”
Warren Porter at February 22, 2017 9:45 PM
Frankly Warren, a bit of hyperbole doesn’t help your plea. President Trump has not broken any relationships with American Jewry. Calls for more action on his part are not indicative of anything being broken.
How is it that you expect the federal police force to “stop” what many see as a local police issue? You and others are adamant that the federal police force has no power to apprehend lawbreakers in sanctuary cities. Is this not a “gander/goose” situation for you?
Trump has been calling for action in black neighborhoods in our large metropolitan cities. Liberals complain.
Trump has been calling for more scrutiny of those entering our country. Liberals complain.
Trump has been calling for more border control. Liberals complain.
Trump has been calling for our NATO allies to pay what they have promised for our mutual defense. Liberals complain.
Royal Flush
How is it that you expect the federal police force to “stop” what many see as a local police issue
I never said anything about Federal Police. Please read what I write with more care, Royal Flush. Reluctance to use the President’s bully pulpit to denounce antisemitism is the issue at hand.
Do you see a pattern here Warren?
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!
Crime is far lower today than during any of Obama’s predecessors going back to JFK. Preexisting scrutiny procedures made certain that zero DAESH operatives entered the United States to kill Americans. Meanwhile, the southern border has never been more secure and during the 21st century, the NATO alliance has ever been stronger than under Obama’s leadership.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 2:02 PM
WP…”put up or shut up”…such anger. First of, I listed more than just anti Semitism. The 8 years of Obama created turmoil among many groups. This was the community organizer and the disciple of Saul Alynski in full bloom.
I’m working from an iPhone and don’t have the ability to easily link to evidence; but I will give you one article from Brietbart:
“The Anti-Semitism of the Obama Administration”
By Ben Shapiro
April 28, 2014
You will have to look it up, but it well documents the Obama administrations on going attacks on the Jewish people. You can accept it or not, I don’t care.
Regarding attacks on the police, and BLM; there can be no doubt, Obama did nothing to quell the situation, in fact he inflamed it.Posted by: Blaine at February 23, 2017 2:10 PM
OK Warren, I read more carefully.
Did you write; “I do appreciate Trump’s denouncement of antisemitism and I hope that he can follow up his words today with action tomorrow.”
Since I do not believe Warren to be obtuse, I read his call for action to be one of Federal involvement.
Royal Flush
Warren Porter claims he is looking for proof the Trump is standing against the anti Semitic movement. I suggest he listen to Trump’s recently appointed US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley as she gave her first address to the UN Press Corp. I listened and she certainly gave the administrations stand with Israel.
Warren, I have been following you for years and have spoken to you many times under different aliases, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am with you concerning this post. You have absolutely no right to make anti Semitic accusations against Trump, but you have. And now that evidence has refuted your claims, you have too much pride to do anything other than dig in more. It’s a real shame.Posted by: Blaine at February 23, 2017 3:51 PM
Blaine,
That was Ben Shapiro then. This is Ben Shapiro Today:
I was wrong.
Donald Trump’s nomination has drawn anti-Semites from the woodwork. I’ve experienced more pure, unadulterated anti-Semitism since coming out against Trump’s candidacy than at any other time in my political career. Trump supporters have threatened me and other Jews who hold my viewpoint. They’ve blown up my e-mail inbox with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. They greeted the birth of my second child by calling for me, my wife, and two children to be thrown into a gas chamber.
Royal Flush,
I read his call for action to be one of Federal involvement.
There are many ways to act without getting Federal police involved. How about an executive order directing the DoJ to direct more attention to its Hate Crime Unit? How about firing Steve Bannon?
my attempts to mollify Warren with statements of Trump’s support for Jews around the world
As President, Trump needs to be a leader for all Americans. This means he cannot be silent when citizens are under attack. You statement that Trump is a friend of Jews here and elsewhere rings untrue in light of what went unsaid in his responses to Jake Turk and Moav Vardi.
I perceive is political spite and general grumpinessWell, you perceived wrong. The agitating factor here is the spike in antisemitic acts across the nation, from the vandalism of a cemetery in St Louis to the barrages of bomb threats at JCCs across the country. Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 4:01 PM
Well Warren, you continue to wallow in your outrage while I will move on. There is nothing I can write to open your closed ears, eyes, and mind.
RoyalFlush
RF,
You have tried to close my ears, ears and mind to what Trump has refused to do. I won’t let you do that. I am saddened that intellectual slavery binds you to our President so strongly that you cannot agree with even the mildest of criticisms. But, such is life within the epistemological closure of the Republican mind.
As for Ellison, I will wait and see in the event he ascends to chair the DNC. Still, I find it troubling that you keep returning the conversation back to Israel. While Israel is certainly important to many American Jews, it is rude to reduce combating antisemitism to a single issue.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 9:31 PM
Well, I am totally confused. The foundation of anti Semitism is Israel does not have the right to exist as a nation. So how exactly do you separate anti Semitism from the nation of Israel.
I gave Nikki Haley’s press conference at the UN as a Trump stand against anti Semitism, and you completely ignored it. Another would be the Trump, Pence, and conservative speeches at CPAC, which I am sure you will also ignore.
These are my last words on the subject; it’s plain that you only want to argue a liberal point of view based on the fact that Trump is illegitimate.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 8:47 AM
Blaine,
I’ve got some news for you. Antisemitism existed long before Zionism did. Even notable antisemites have supported Israel’s right to exist. After all, what a convenient excuse to cleanse their homelands of filthy Jews?
Anyway, it is quite clear why you and Royal Flush are abandoning this conversation. Trump’s behavior is literally indefensible. Thank you for proving my pointPosted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 10:51 AM
http://forward.com/news/national/364085/sebastian-gorka-trump-aide-forged-key-ties-to-anti-semitic-groups-in-hunga/Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 11:24 AM
You are not making sense:
“Anti Semitism existed long before Zionism did”
What the heck is this comment supposed to mean? Anti Semitism existed when God told the Jewish people to possess the land. Anti Semitism existed when Joshua led the children of Israel across the Jordan river.
Regarding your link to Forward, a liberal Jewish publication. That’s like Daugherty linking to the Daily Kos as a legitimate source of news. There is not one article written in Forward that accepts the legitimacy of a Trump presidency, or that has anything positive to say about anything Trump or his people have done. Sorry, but I classify you link as “Fake News”.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 12:04 PM
What the heck is this comment supposed to mean
Throughout centuries of diaspora, there were no conflicts regarding Israel’s right to exist as a nation, yet antisemitism remained a virulent force throughout Christendom.
There is not one article written in Forward that accepts the legitimacy of a Trump presidency
I dare you to find one instance where a Forward journalist rejects Trump’s legitimacy. Merely reporting about some Democratic politician’s opinion of Trump doesn’t count.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 12:28 PM
I know this will come as a complete shock, but I was just surfing the web and low and behold; I found WP’s Forward. Com exact article on the Daily Koss. Com. I guess it was just a coincidence.
But I did find a few Jewish news publications who spoke very highly of President Trump.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 12:33 PM
“Merely reporting about some Democratic politician’s opinion of Trump doesn’t count “
It certainly does, when the article is leading to that conclusion. Just as you tried to trash Trump by leading to the conclusion that he was anti Semitic.
Oh, and I missed you comments on Nikki Hailey’s or the comments at CPAC.
By the way, have you heard the latest scam of the democrats; they were passing out Trump flags at CPAC, being given out with the Russian flag also on the same flag. A scam.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 12:43 PM
“Throughout the centuries, there was no conflict of Israel’s right to exist as a nation “.
Ok, was that after or before Joshua led the children of Israel to CONQUER the land? I must have missed the part where the inhabitants of the land just handed it over to the Jews. Fake news……Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 1:10 PM
I guess it was just a coincidence.If you really must know, I follow Sarah Posner on twitter and she brought the article to my attention.
when the article is leading to that conclusionIf there is such leading, then it isn’t “merely” reporting on what a Democratic politician said.
I missed you comments on Nikki HaileySupporting Israel at the UN does jack shit preventing bomb threats against JCCs or vandalism of Jewish cemeteries.
By the way, have you heard the latest scam of the democrats; they were passing out Trump flags at CPAC, being given out with the Russian flag also on the same flag. A scam.
Oh what a cute parrot! Does Polly want a cracker?Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 1:37 PM
Ok, was that after or before Joshua led the children of Israel to CONQUER the land? I must have missed the part where the inhabitants of the land just handed it over to the Jews. Fake news……
Maybe you slept through history class, but Jews made no attempts to control that land after they were expelled by the Romans until the time of Theodore Herzl.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 1:40 PM
“While Israel is certainly important to many American Jews, it is rude to reduce combating antisemitism to a single issue.”
Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 9:31 PM
I have written of Jews worldwide being supported by this president and the United States. Your complaint is one of Trump insufficiently addressing, in your opinion, your single issue regarding local police issues. He thinks globally.Posted by: RoyalFlush at February 24, 2017 3:20 PM
“While Israel is certainly important to many American Jews, it is rude to reduce combating antisemitism to a single issue.”
Posted by: Warren Porter at February 23, 2017 9:31 PM
RoyalFlush
Considering that Trump is the American President, he ought to put the concerns of American Jews ahead of those overseas.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 7:45 PM
Royal, perhaps you could enlighten me on what WP is trying to say. Maybe I am completely misunderstanding him. He’s not talking about Trump’s support of Israel or his support of the Jews in America, and he’s not talking about the president or his justice department cracking down on anti Semitism in America. Let me get this straight, he thinks the president should have had the police protecting the cemetery in St. Louis. Perhaps he believes this because Obama always stuck his nose in local police issues?
I explained the root of anti Semitism is the idea the Jews have no right to their land. Which began when Joshua conquered the land. So the first anti Semites would have the people driven out, i.e. the Philistines. Maybe it was WP who slept through history class, if he believes the history of the nation of Israel started with the diaspora.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 7:47 PM
The left refused to hold Obama accountable for anything he did or did not do for 8 years. But now WP wants to hold Trump accountable, after 30 days in office? Okay, I see how it is.Posted by: Blaine at February 24, 2017 7:52 PM
Let me get this straight, he thinks the president should have had the police protecting the cemetery in St. Louis. Perhaps he believes this because Obama always stuck his nose in local police issues?
I know it must be really tough for conservatives to keep track of what is fantasy and what is reality, but I must implore you comment upon what I actually write and not upon the strawman arguments you hallucinate.
his support of the Jews in America
Actually, I am talking about Trump’s callous indifference to American Jewish concerns regarding antisemitism. Last week, Donald Trump was asked twice about the rise in bomb threats against JCCs. On both occasions, Trump refused to deign even a cursory condemnation of what had transpired. This came after the Trump administration’s Herculean effort to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day without a word of mention for the evils of antisemitism or showing any support for American Jews.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:41 PM
Maybe it was WP who slept through history class, if he believes the history of the nation of Israel started with the diaspora.
While I am flattered by your borrowing of my phrase, I can assure you I am quite well-versed in this part of history. What you have repeatedly ignored is the fact that disputes over ownership of the Holy Land were not relevant to the centuries of antisemitism that infected Christian Europe throughout the Middle Ages and continuing to today.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 24, 2017 8:49 PM
