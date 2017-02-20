Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Donald's Gift Of Diversion
No one has done it better than US President Donald Trump when it comes to diverting the press and others, when it comes to his answering the tough questions.
His surprise news conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, is going to go down in history as a prime example of how to keep the wolves off your hide even when you’ve invited them into the kitchen. Trump had this press conference to address issues of late and he knew the press would be asking the tough questions and instead of answering them directly, he just bounced the press around the room with diversions and excuses that cause many to wonder why he’d held the conference in the first place.
Trump is looking for some attention that will boost his agendas but in doing so creates more levels of controversy that have piled on and piled on since he took office to the point of overwhelm. The press hasn't been this busy in years and are enjoying it. People are so fired up regarding trump and his agendas that every form of communication from television to Tweets is chock full of Trump praises, rants, and criticism.
It quickly became a clown circus of a press conference with Trump supporters marveling at his ability to put the pesky press in check, and detractors still stunned at his arrogance and disconnect from reality.
Overall, Trump did more damage than good. He got caught uttering false facts and as usual, insulting others. He never ceases to amaze the public when it comes to his persona as a tool for absurdity and comedy. Trump knows how to wiggle out of a tight spot and he'll even throw himself into a tight situation just to see himself avoid the flack. This makes him a favorite of many people because he not only does it, but does it well.
Trump's success at deflecting criticism is however becoming old hat. He has become so predictable that comedians are easily adapting to his antics and making merry of him like no other celebrity of recent memory. Trump is his own worst enemy when it comes to public speaking, and it will be just a short time when he'll no longer be able to use his shtick to any effectiveness any longer. The public want direct answers to vital questions and Trump just won't comply. His evasiveness was once thought of as part of his overall comical character, but now that he's sitting on the most powerful post on the planet, it's time for him to cut the shenanigans and confront the world head on.Posted by GregB at February 20, 2017 10:33 PM
The democrats continue to misunderstand Trump and his supporters. The left will NEVER support Trump, no matter what he does, and Trumps supporters will never turn their backs on him, based on anything the MSM brings out. Trump supporters consider his press conference a complete success. You’re beating a dead horse.Posted by: Frank at February 21, 2017 1:28 PM
“it will be just a short time when he’ll no longer be able to use his shtick to any effectiveness any longer”
True, Trump is a master at diversion. But the BS ‘hate, bigotry and racist’ shtick got Obama through 8 years and beyond, so be prepared for more of the same from Trump.Posted by: kctim at February 21, 2017 1:28 PM
I enjoyed reading your summary of President Trump GregB. Your opinion is shared by most of the Libby/Progressive community.
It’s true, conservatives and Republicans were unhappy with Obama and the Democrats when they controlled the House or Senate. The difference is; we did something positive about it.
We have rebuilt our party back from the grass roots. We have not used riots, marches, and public disturbance and profanity to succeed. We promoted our public policies.
Now, we control many more state governor-ships, state legislatures, and elected county officials along with control of congress and the presidency.
Please tell us GregB, what is your party doing to rebuild to win future elections. Or, will bashing Trump be enough?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 21, 2017 3:27 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Lawmakers to Request Probe of $418M Arms Sale to Kenya on Obama’s Last Day
“A handful of lawmakers, led by Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), are questioning why the contract to produce the planes was awarded to major defense firm L3 Technologies — which has never produced such a plane — while a smaller, disabled veteran-owned company in North Carolina that already make those planes at a lower cost was not considered.
Budd said the current deal is not a good one for the Kenyans either. He met with the Kenyan Deputy Chief of Mission last Monday, who was allegedly “flabbergasted” they were potentially paying almost $200 million more than necessary.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/21/exclusive-lawmakers-to-request-probe-of-418m-arms-sale-to-kenya-on-obamas-last-day/
Perhaps we will uncover another Obama payback scheme approved by the State Department.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 21, 2017 4:27 PM
This article was so good I read it twice. I suggest my faint-hearted Libbie Pals be seated before reading.
strong>Obama’s Incompetence And Chaos Far Eclipsed What’s Coming From Team Trump
“Democrats in Washington have been horrified by this president’s handling of things for a year and a half now,” Scarborough said. “The top Democrats in the United States Senate have all told me individually, ‘This guy has no idea what he’s doing.’”
Alvin Felzenberg, the presidential historian and author of The Leaders We Deserved, writes: ‘These departures are a reflection of Obama’s leadership style. Why he has such a difficult time earning and retaining the loyalties of people outside his circle of intimates is anyone’s guess.’
In June 2010, Democrat Mort Zuckerman, who voted for Obama in 2008, wrote at U.S. News that the “world sees Obama as incompetent and amateur.”
Even more scathing was liberal extraordinaire Gore Vidal with this evaluation of Obama that same year: “I was like everyone else when Obama was elected – optimistic. Everything we had been saying about racial integration was vindicated, but he’s incompetent. He will be defeated for re-election. It’s a pity because he’s the first intellectual president we’ve had in many years, but he can’t hack it. He’s not up to it. He’s overwhelmed. And who wouldn’t be? The United States is a madhouse.”
http://thefederalist.com/2017/02/20/obamas-incompetence-chaos-far-eclipsed-whats-coming-team-trump/Posted by: Royal Flush at February 21, 2017 5:09 PM
I wouldn’t give him that much credit. I think he’s a man so dysfunctional that it’s impossible to fully engage all his faults and errors at once. I think this is simply what happens when you have a man so lacking in real intellectual capability confronted with a job that does nothing else but test that capability at every turn.
The key is not to get caught up in simply being oppositional to him, Trying to oppose him on all fronts is like square dancing with a lightning bolt. He’s just simply not that stable of a thinker. Rather than react to him, center yourself, and take on whatever strikes you as the most important issue. Don’t feel obligated to take it all on, he’s like a firehose that sprays in all directions because nobody has a firm grip on it.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at February 22, 2017 1:49 PM
Royal Flush-
Obama had his key personnel already vetted and in place by now. Don’t confuse the kinds of sources your Federalist would cherry pick with the opinion of the world. Nobody debated as to whether to keep Obama out of the UK!
