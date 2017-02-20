Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Donald's Gift Of Diversion

No one has done it better than US President Donald Trump when it comes to diverting the press and others, when it comes to his answering the tough questions.

His surprise news conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, is going to go down in history as a prime example of how to keep the wolves off your hide even when you’ve invited them into the kitchen. Trump had this press conference to address issues of late and he knew the press would be asking the tough questions and instead of answering them directly, he just bounced the press around the room with diversions and excuses that cause many to wonder why he’d held the conference in the first place.

Trump is looking for some attention that will boost his agendas but in doing so creates more levels of controversy that have piled on and piled on since he took office to the point of overwhelm. The press hasn't been this busy in years and are enjoying it. People are so fired up regarding trump and his agendas that every form of communication from television to Tweets is chock full of Trump praises, rants, and criticism.

It quickly became a clown circus of a press conference with Trump supporters marveling at his ability to put the pesky press in check, and detractors still stunned at his arrogance and disconnect from reality.

Overall, Trump did more damage than good. He got caught uttering false facts and as usual, insulting others. He never ceases to amaze the public when it comes to his persona as a tool for absurdity and comedy. Trump knows how to wiggle out of a tight spot and he'll even throw himself into a tight situation just to see himself avoid the flack. This makes him a favorite of many people because he not only does it, but does it well.

Trump's success at deflecting criticism is however becoming old hat. He has become so predictable that comedians are easily adapting to his antics and making merry of him like no other celebrity of recent memory. Trump is his own worst enemy when it comes to public speaking, and it will be just a short time when he'll no longer be able to use his shtick to any effectiveness any longer. The public want direct answers to vital questions and Trump just won't comply. His evasiveness was once thought of as part of his overall comical character, but now that he's sitting on the most powerful post on the planet, it's time for him to cut the shenanigans and confront the world head on.