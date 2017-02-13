Michael Flynn Resigns

In a cloud of betrayal and distrust, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned his post today. This came on the heels of revelations that Flynn flagrantly violated the Logan Act with his communications with Russian government officials between November’s elections and January’s inauguration. More damning was Flynn’s attempt to cover up his criminal behavior by lying to the Vice President.

Unfortunately for Flynn, the Washington Post published an article last week testifying that nine anonymous senior government officials had seen intelligence indicating that Michael Flynn's claim that his conversations with Russia did not touch upon US sanctions or other official government policy.

Over the weekend, Conservatives tried to dismiss this groundbreaking story as "Fake News", but once again, The Washington Post demonstrated its commitment to hard-hitting and objective investigative journalism. It isn't particularly surprising that Flynn was not up to his job. He previously lost his job in charge of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on account of his rash behavior and unusual fealty to false beliefs, termed "Flynn Facts" by his colleagues. In 2014, Flynn was pushed out of the DIA.

Now, Americans are recoiling in fear. If Donald Trump cannot be trusted to vet his own National Security Advisor against foreign threats, how on earth can we trust him to competently implement "extreme" vetting procedures for immigrants and foreign visitors? As his poll numbers continue their precipitous fall, Democrats smell blood and think ahead to 2018's Congressional elections with glee. With Flynn's scalp secure, which other incompetent member of the Trump cabinet will come under fire next? There are so many juicy targets...