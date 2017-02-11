Democrats & Liberals Archives

Somebody Slept Through Their Own Revolution.

Really? Jason, you and your buddies might have short memories, but my generation grew up long enough after the decline in leaded gasoline not to forget what happened just seven years ago.

I remember red-faced people hounding Democrats about government takeovers, I remember folks blaring on about how we wanted to institute death panels, wanted to take away everybody's choices, how we were stealing money from Medicare.

Jason Chaffetz was part of that wave of new representatives that helped build the backbone of the Tea Party Caucus in Congress. They built everything on this Network style "Mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore" sort of red-faced protest. The Astroturfed group that made its name with the Tea Party Revolution called itself "FreedomWorks," for crying out loud.

I wonder how many people who know that "Mad as Hell" speech actually remember the way the story goes after that, after Peter Finch's character has that famous breakdown.

Well, I'm going to speak of it, so if you at all plan on watching the movie, stop reading now.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Like many satires, many great satires, the movie Network actually breaks down precisely the tropes the folks with slight familiarity with the movie pick up on. Yes, there is that scene where he gets people to say, "I'm mad as hell," but then, after that, the bigwigs at the network pick up on the popularity of this protest, and give him a daily show to rant on, usually ending in his collapse.

The situation gradually evolves from the old model of network news to this kind of garish sideshow. Meanwhile, Howard Beale, Finch's character, runs afoul of the big business interests, and the shadowy boss of the network calls the poor guy into the boardroom and delivers a withering, intimidating lecture to him on the state of the world.

Well, Beale walks back his opinion, and then his ratings plummet. This eventually ends in his producers hiring a bunch of now co-opted radicals (they got their own show) to kill him on air.

The movie isn't about somebody inspiring a popular revolt, and changing things for the better. The new media figures in the story let Beale's populist rants create this glorious, interesting sideshow, and they glory in the controversy, right up until the point it becomes dangerous to them. Then they corrupt it and destroy it.

The Tea Party was the GOP did the same. They had people outraged, screaming, gathering as much attention as possible, sending those Democrats running from Obamacare. They mounted a big, three-ring circus and were content to cast the nuttiest, most obnoxious leaders to promote the movement.

But it wasn't ever meant to do good by the average person. The point of the movement was to push back against hope and change with fear and forceful defense of Bush's status quo. The point of the Tea Party was to recapitulate 1994, to bring the Republicans back into power.

Republicans want to believe that they are beloved, that they're popular, that all their policies work, all their beliefs work for the best. If you're protesting against them, you're rioters, you're paid, you're a Soros dupe, you're anything but a person motivated to push back by policies they don't like, by a leader they absolutely hate.

Chaffetz and his allies want to believe that they've won, and won for good. They look at Hillary Clinton's defeat, at the fact they have Congress entirely, and tell the rest of us to just sit down and shut up.

I'm afraid they're being quite naïve.

First, let's not kid ourselves. What worked for the Tea Party can work for ticked-off Democrats, too. Second, Democrats can actually name the policies they're losing. They can talk about pre-existing conditions, about drug benefit enhancements, about getting rid of lifetime caps and all that. Concrete policy consequences are much more compelling than ideological despair. Third?

Third, this country was designed around practical-minded, less party-oriented government. Though parties emerged organically, the government is still organized in such a way that the fortunes of political parties can swing back and forth. When I started writing for this blog roughly fourteen years ago, the Republicans had the same trifecta it has now. And lost it, just two years later. Democrats gained it for four years, lost the House, lost the Senate four years later. The system is designed to allow this to happen, even if it the reasons it happens involve more cynicism and political manipulation, and less bona fide good policy leadership.

But one thing that helped destroy the GOP the last time were a stream of bad policy results and offenses to the voters.

Which brings me to my point: Chaffetz is desperately trying to deny that destroying Obamacare could be a political problem, that pushing forward with Trump's agenda could be a political problem. I think you should ask Boehner and others before them how quickly an unpopular President and policy disasters can wreck a majority, turn conventional political logic upside-down.

If your government decisions actually cause people real problems, that can become a political problem. That can create political converts of folks who never otherwise would have thought to vote the way they did. Republicans did a good job of convincing people in strategic states to support Trump.

But these people are looking for results. They likely weren't looking for all the BS that's come with a Trump Presidency. If he does something that destroys jobs, disrupts the economy, sends Americans home in body bags, embarrasses us as a nation, or otherwise acts destructively to our national interests, he doesn't have enough fervent followers hooked into FOXNews and other friendly channels to get him re-elected.

Chaffetz and Trump don't quite grasp how quickly triumph can turn into a downfall, even though they helped slam the brakes on President Obama's ambitious agenda. They proceed, seemingly, naively confident that after years of inflicting pain on their political rivals when they held power, they're somehow proof against the pain being returned, the dark side of the precedent they set being revisited on them.

If there's one thing that I know, it's that people copy other people's ideas and strategies very quickly, especially when they prove successful.

How did Chaffetz and Trump ever think they were going to outrun the ugliness of the way they gained power? When you operate as divisively, as ideologically, as dogmatically blind as they have, you really end up doing your best to build up enemies. All this talk of defeating political correctness doesn't mean you destroy your detractor's sense of offense. They're still ticked off at you. Now your enemies are motivated.

There are ways to defeat this. Do good work, find ways to surprise people with policy they find it hard to object to. Compromise where necessary. Behave like an adult and discuss things with people. Break out of the politically dogmatic language and be more conversational.

Trouble is, this is exactly the corner that people like Trump and Chaffetz have spent years painting themselves out of, and the corner they've painted themselves into is one that requires them to treat rivals with bitter hatred and disrespect, to push partisan advantages as hard as they can, to ignore good advice and news if it doesn't come from the right people. Worse yet, one ends up likely to pay a political price if one works well and plays nicely with others.

If you live by the political sword, you die (politically) by the political sword. If you sow division, you naturally reap a harvest of enemies. If you sow partisanship, you get partisanship in return. If you use aggressive, emotionally-directed tactics on your rivals to get into power... Well, you'd better watch yourself, because the day will come when the angry voices and shouting are at your town halls, and the people are asking you what you're doing to their healthcare.

Or, more accurately, that day has already come. If you want something better than this... We're here. But we're not the accommodating, capitulating, compromising Democrats we once were. We've had the Republican's rage, their lies, their poisonous level of partisanship directed at us for years now. That's hardened our hearts, jaundiced our eyes. Fifteen years ago, there were more moderates and conservative Democrats to appeal to. The Republicans replaced them, often enough, with Tea Partiers.

Obama is still well-liked among many Americans, especially the Democrats, but the attitudes of cooperation and bipartisanship he once expressed have been replaced with a bitter understanding of just how hardheaded those pushing an agenda can be, how obstructive, how reckless in their political maneuvering.

You want better? We're here. But there's a lot to repent for before much can be forgiven.