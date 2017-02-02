Democrats & Liberals Archives

Both your President and your Precedent

Look, Mitch, I know you hate it, and quite frankly, you should. But you know what? You set these rules yourself. You set this precedent yourself. Why let you set one standard for Democrats, and another for Republicans?

Children can be very selfish creatures, as can teenagers. We learn to grow out of things, we are taught to share, taught to at least compete fairly by rules, if not everybody can have an equal share or an equal opportunity for something.

Politics has a way of making adults behave like children. Many political success stories, especially recent ones, are built on indulging childish notions and encouraging simplistic solutions to complicated problems.

Yes, that is an implicit shot at Donald Trump. Well, explicit now.

But Trump is not an isolated anomaly. He is part of the greater GOP pattern of insisting on power concentrated in Republican hands.

This whole sorry, shameful situation with Merrick Garland is an all too malignant example. Normally, I would be quite content to say to my fellow Democrats that they should be the better folks on this... but I've had the crap beat out of my sense of idealism. It's not much use to play a noble game of being the better men and women, when the other side has decided to destroy precedent and tradition as it fits them.

If we are to restore civility, it can't just be through positive example. A little pain must be involved. Republicans must be made to feel every bit of the frustration and anger we've felt. Republicans must suffer in their ability to move policy the way they made Democrats suffer. A lesson must be taught, so that Republicans are motivated to restore civility, or else throw off all pretense, and act in fully, hypocritical splendor, destroying procedural blocks to their will.

I invite Republicans, if they are so inclined, to destroy the filibuster, to make the Supreme Court Justice pick a purely up or down vote, to bypass committees if they are blocked, to remove cloture votes as a mechanism for holding back the majority. Why do I invite them to do this? Because I know one day that my party will wield the power they take for themselves. That is what they don't realize, in their shortsighted partisanship. Nothing last forever. They are playing a game that does not end well for them, either way.

Republicans also end up buying full, visible stock in the company they've decided to keep. The appointees they've pushed past these blocks are truly theirs. They've fought for them. They had a chance to keep these people out of the positions in question , to hold them accountable. But no. They want power, regardless of what kind of corruption they invite into their ranks with it.

There is a price to be paid for getting what you want the wrong way. I believe that for the crime of the theft of a Supreme Court Seat, every Supreme Court pick a Republican makes should be subject to the McConnell rule: no consideration until after the end of the current President's term. If he doesn't like that... well, he shouldn't have done unto others what he did not want done unto him.

Is that a stupid rule, borderline unconstitutional? Of course it is! And it's the rule the Republicans in the Senate followed! They could have just as easily passed him through and voted him down, asked for somebody more conservative. But then they'd actually have to have gone on the record, explained what they did, and why. They'd have to have explained what made him a unanimous choice for the Federal Bench and not the Supreme Court. Instead, they took not only the coward's way out, but also an anti-constitutionalists way out.

That won't be what we're doing. What we'll be doing is making sure Republicans understand just how awful and hypocritical their position is, and that it will cost them as it rewarded them. Perhaps then, we can appeal to their objectivist sense of weighing costs and benefits, rather than foolishly, stupidly trying to appeal to civility, good will, and good faith they no longer demonstrate.

There is an alternative, of course. We can get together, mend fences, and decided to recreate the old system in some fashion. We should be resigned to the fact that we won't get a liberal under a Republican or a conservative under a Democrat. Go for moderates on either side, and if one guy doesn't work, put another guy up. Don't simply block people from consideration. use procedural obstructions as a last resort.

But it can't be simply Democrats playing this game. There's no wisdom in being the only person to disarm in a firefight unless you want to be the other side's prisoner, and I have no such intention.