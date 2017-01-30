Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Monday Night Massacre

Throwing concepts such as law & order by the wayside, President Donald Trump has expressed a preference for ruling by imperial decree. Tonight, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been relieved of her duties. Her crime? Defending the US Constitution.

Of course, we will hear from conservatives about how Yates refused to defend last Friday's executive order. They will assert that any cabinet official serves at the pleasure of the President and that disobedience in light of an EO is more than enough justification for dismissal. Ever more so when said cabinet official is merely an acting Attorney General. Of course, this ignores the legal quandaries underlying Friday's executive order, a measure already generating dissent among the ranks of Republicans in Congress and sparking Judicial rulings unfavorable to the White House from courts all across the United States.

At the end of the day, this sort of chaos and mayhem is NOT the law & order promised by Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. Americans' patience is bound to wear even thinner in light of these naked power grabs. Already, Trump's inaugural honeymoon, as told by approval polling, has deteriorated faster than any President since FDR. Meanwhile, Democrats privately gnash their teeth, gleeful at the prospect of a Democratic Wave in the next Congressional election in 2018.

Emboldened, these Democrats will kick, scream and use every parliamentary procedure available to them in order to stymie Donald Trump's authoritarian power grabs. Unconfirmed cabinet officials including attorney general appointee Jeff Sessions will be the first target. The stolen Supreme Court nomination will be an easy second. Remember, under today's Senate rules, a robust minority of 40 or more Senators can filibuster whoever Trump nominates to succeed Antonin Scalia. Thus far loathe to implement the nuclear option, Mitch McConnell will likely toss prior precedent out the window in order to ensure his wife's job security.

Everywhere, it quickly becomes apparent that Trump's talk of "American Carnage" 1.5 weeks ago was a prophesy, not a passive observation. Rome burns and its Emperor acquiesces to the evil which enthroned him. Meanwhile, American Patriots continue their resistance in defense of the liberal ideals and principles underlying our cherished Constitution. Today may be an unhappy day in American history, but I am sure the stage is set for an American Renaissance of unimaginable proportions once this nightmare ends.