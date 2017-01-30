Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Monday Night Massacre
Throwing concepts such as law & order by the wayside, President Donald Trump has expressed a preference for ruling by imperial decree. Tonight, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been relieved of her duties. Her crime? Defending the US Constitution.
Of course, we will hear from conservatives about how Yates refused to defend last Friday's executive order. They will assert that any cabinet official serves at the pleasure of the President and that disobedience in light of an EO is more than enough justification for dismissal. Ever more so when said cabinet official is merely an acting Attorney General. Of course, this ignores the legal quandaries underlying Friday's executive order, a measure already generating dissent among the ranks of Republicans in Congress and sparking Judicial rulings unfavorable to the White House from courts all across the United States.
At the end of the day, this sort of chaos and mayhem is NOT the law & order promised by Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. Americans' patience is bound to wear even thinner in light of these naked power grabs. Already, Trump's inaugural honeymoon, as told by approval polling, has deteriorated faster than any President since FDR. Meanwhile, Democrats privately gnash their teeth, gleeful at the prospect of a Democratic Wave in the next Congressional election in 2018.
Emboldened, these Democrats will kick, scream and use every parliamentary procedure available to them in order to stymie Donald Trump's authoritarian power grabs. Unconfirmed cabinet officials including attorney general appointee Jeff Sessions will be the first target. The stolen Supreme Court nomination will be an easy second. Remember, under today's Senate rules, a robust minority of 40 or more Senators can filibuster whoever Trump nominates to succeed Antonin Scalia. Thus far loathe to implement the nuclear option, Mitch McConnell will likely toss prior precedent out the window in order to ensure his wife's job security.
Everywhere, it quickly becomes apparent that Trump's talk of "American Carnage" 1.5 weeks ago was a prophesy, not a passive observation. Rome burns and its Emperor acquiesces to the evil which enthroned him. Meanwhile, American Patriots continue their resistance in defense of the liberal ideals and principles underlying our cherished Constitution. Today may be an unhappy day in American history, but I am sure the stage is set for an American Renaissance of unimaginable proportions once this nightmare ends.Posted by Warren Porter at January 30, 2017 9:56 PM
Some wise words from Senator Chuck Grassley:
Today, the Senate confirmed Sally Yates to be the United States Deputy Attorney General. I congratulate her on her confirmation, and I’m looking forward to working with her on the many important issues the Department of Justice is facing. I supported her nomination, both in Committee and today in the full Senate, and I hope that she will show independence as she provides leadership at the Department. As she told us during her hearing, she is aware that her client is, ‘The people of the United States… not the President… not the Congress, it’s the people of the United States
It appears very prescient to remind us that we are Yates’ client, not Donald Trump.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 30, 2017 10:49 PM
She played politics with the wrong person Warped. The same thing would of happened if an Bush appointee would refuse to uphold one of Obama’s EO’s. If you say otherwise you are full of it.
KAP,
Let me guess, Elliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus likewise “played politics” with the wrong person, right?Posted by: Warren Porter at January 30, 2017 11:17 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.