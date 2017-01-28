Democrats & Liberals Archives

DAESH celebrates propaganda coup

Yesterday, Donald Trump decided to recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day by repeating some of the disastrous policies that led to the murder of approximately 6 million Jews seventy five years ago.

For the uninitiated, the United States turned away thousands Jewish refugees seeking asylum in the United States during the run-up to the war. Nearly everyone of those men and women denied asylum were murdered shortly thereafter. At the time, antisemitism promoted fears that Jewish refugees might endanger Americans. Indeed, there were several notable terrorist attacks in the early 20th century committed by immigrants in support of anarchism or communism. Accepting Jewish refugees into the United States posed risks Americans were not willing to take.

Seventy years ago, the West discovered the true extent of Hitler's Final Solution. At the time, everyone swore, "Never Again". As a part of that promise, the United States became a beacon of hope for the world's oppressed in the ensuing years. Its unique melting pot accepted refugees from every war and conflict and forged each of them into Americans. We always put these refugees through extreme vetting procedures in order to do everything possible to make sure no one is admitted who wishes to do us harm.

Speaking to Congress in 2015, James Comey discussed the extreme vetting procedure as it stood at the time. Namely, Comey was quite proud at the vast improvements made over the past eight years in the vetting process, "We have gotten much better at organizing ourselves so that we get a complete picture of what we know about somebody. We learned some lessons from Iraqi refugees eight years or so ago. If there's a ripple this person has created in our pond, I'm confident we will see it." Now, there is the caveat that there is a small risk of admitting a person who has never made such a ripple, yet still wishes to inflict harm upon Americans. It's an inherent property of our universe that no system designed or implemented by men is perfect and everyday, we accept the small risk of catastrophe in order to realize the benefits of our modern world.

Alas, this tradition of extreme vetting, which made America great, is over. Our feckless leader has made the tragic mistake of forbidding the entrance of persons from seven nations into our country. The entire tragedy is all prefaced upon the idea that this will keep Americans safe. Sadly, there is no evidence to support this claim. Notably, there are no examples of any citizens from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen ever committing a multi-casualty terrorist attack in the United States. Perhaps if Saudi Arabia, Egypt or Pakistan had been included, this sort of measure would at least have a semblance of rationality behind it. On second thought, Donald Trump's businesses have extensive interests in Saudi Arabia and other risky nations not included in yesterday's executive order, so maybe there is a rational basis to this after all.

Of course, the real risk to American security comes from our own citizens. Radicalized by DAESH propaganda online, they lashed out in delusional anger. From Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, scores of American casualties have resulted from Anwar Al-Awlaki's screeds. While Al-Awlaki is dead thanks to Obama, his brethren continue to create and disseminate vile videos falsely portraying the War on Terrorism as a clash of civilizations between Islamdom and Christendom. Winning the war on terror means winning the hearts and minds of a billion plus Muslims around the world and convincing them that the US is a friend and not a foe.

Shutting down the extreme vetting process and preventing even US legal residents from entering the country is antithetical to these goals. Trump's policies only fuel anti-American hatred. We gain nothing from forcing Hameed Khalid Darweesh or Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi to return to Iraq. We all must urge Donald Trump to restructure his executive order so that it does something other than target people with completely benign motivations. As long as this counter-productive policy stays in place, it will remain a testament to President Trump's cowardice.

The good news is that the resistance to Trump is emerging. A diverse coalition of Americans of all stripes are coming together to take their country back from its usurpers. Trumpism is anathema to this country's foundational ideals. Those founding principles will be restored to their proper place soon enough. In the immortal words of Langston Hughes, we will "Let America be America Again".