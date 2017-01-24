Democrats & Liberals Archives

Will The Russian Hacking Scandal Ever Cease?

Months and months ago on this blog I’d predicted the 2016 presidential election would be a ‘hacking election’ with hackers disrupting the process. Many laughed at me but I was proven right.

I know I sound like one of those mad scientists from the B movies, but everyone blew it off save for a few diligent news reporters and services. Right away the Obama Administration didn't want to validate me or anyone else who predicted this and then it all began to snowball into proportions of overwhelm. Even then there was denial. Finger pointing still didn't nail the true culprits as many didn't believe the Russians under Vladimir Putin had nothing to do with the hacking. People still felt it was the work of some pranksters, but Democratic presidential nominee at the time, Hillary Clinton isn't laughing, nor are her supporters.

As the evidence continues to grow, the present data says the hacking didn't affect the election at all. Trump won the electorates and Clinton won the popular vote. One might argue that an audit of all the voting activity done so far be reviewed in greater detail thus clearing up any suspicious yet detrimental injury.

Trump, to his credit, Didn't believe the official report and that sent things into a tailspin. He let the powers that be know that he's no knee-jerk, irresponsible chap who will swallow the first explanation that comes along. That scared the hell out of the establishment and put everyone on their toes.

It can't be emphasized enough the magnitude of what Trump did when he bucked the system. We've seen how presidents have jumped the gun and even started wars based on false information. Trump doesn't take things on face value. He investigates and that is what the military/industrial complex does not want. They want a flunky so they can initiate wars and get paid. Trump didn't fall for it and that scares the bad guys to death.

The finger pointing went everywhere and that's when it revealed who the only country that didn't get accused: Israel. People forget that Russia has tons of Jews and Muslims. Israel has been mega-busted before spying on the US on a massive scale. http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/motherofallscandals.php#axzz4WKJ30VTF

That being said, this hacking scandal isn't over by a long sight.