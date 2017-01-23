Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Trump Tsunami: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

I want to be Donald J. Trump when I grow up.

I want his power and position and wealth, but I want my own superhero ‘Batman’ like man cave too.

The reason being, it’s going to take super powers to undo the damage the world is in. Trump is a manager. He may be dramatic but he gets things done and when the dust settles, things smooth out. Now that he’s taken the Oath of Office, and is our 45th president, he’s showing how powerful he is by using a president’s best weapon: The executive order signing.

As soon as he got to the White House, Trump came out swinging and signing. It's happened so fast that it will take a while to compile what he's signed. He's going to keep his word regarding illegal immigration, repealing Obamacare, and a ton of prior policies. You could almost hear Obama crying in the wind and perhaps it's good that he is. Obama got stonewalled by Republicans for nothing more than greed and racism. However, Obama started out with the high ground with the legislative branches then run by the Democrats. He lost ground and many say it was because of his arrogance. Instead of reaching out to the Americans who could have decided other elections, especially in the electorate states, Obama wandered around showboating and profiling with celebrities like Beyonce and tending to the LGBT community. By the time he stuck his head up the voting power switched from liberal to conservative and cost the Dems the election of 2016.

Let that be a lesson. A big head does not a president make.

Because of this, Obama left everyone else in the lurch who needed help. They had had enough of exploitation, some from the same banking and real estate companies that put them dire straits in the first place.

Now Trump has the pen and he's looking like a Jedi Knight swinging that bad boy at everything he disagrees with. It's going to take a week to see the ramifications of this all and we can all expect the upheaval of many a poor institution. Governments will tremble, criminals will cringe, villains will be vanquished, and at the end of the day the American People may come out stronger than ever, and that's what the enemy fears.