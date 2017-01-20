Democrats & Liberals Archives

The Inauguration of Donald Trump, the Biggest Show on Earth

It used to be said that the ‘Biggest Show On Earth’ was that of the now folding Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus. For over 150 years, this three ring venue has marveled audiences the world over with acts of wonder and death defying feats. Now, the biggest show is that of the 45th President of the United States Of America, Donald Trump.

Who would have thought a hustling, bragging, swaggering, real estate developer would bypass all blocks to gain the highest office in the land and do so with as much a circus atmosphere as the fabled Ringling Bros, Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Well, it's true and the pomp and circumstances are oozing out of Washington DC, much to the delight of millions. Trump knows how to put on a show, we'll grant him that. He could probably make a dental appointment look like a 10 piece orchestra. His supporters are relishing it all and the country's top performers are jamming it up at the event while Donald, his wife Melania and their brood dress to the nines looking like a fold out in a Park Avenue fashion magazine.

The celebrity firepower behind Trump is stellar. Heads of state and commerce all showed up in their Sunday best and the catering was nothing short of that for the feasting kings of legend.

The bling being displayed looks like something from an Indiana Jones movie and the security looks like the stormtroopers of Star Wars.

It was quite an event that lasted for days. America and the world had never seen anything like it before and it's more likely that the money generated is so huge we'll see regular galas that make the wealthy 1% happy.

This inauguration heralds a new age for the right-wing rich as they try to recreate the Reagan years. Even as history has shown the Reagan Administration engaged in crimes all over the place, you can't tell conservatives that anything was wrong with Trickle Down economics, Iran Contra, and more.

Trump on the other hand knows the old guard's game and they've had to play ball Trump's way and that may make this inauguration a signpost that change is really in the offering.