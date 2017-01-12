Democrats & Liberals Archives

Congratulations Joe Biden!
In a surprise move, Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Joseph R. Biden Jr. for his lifetime of public service.
Questions about Barack Obama's legacy aside, Joe Biden's tenure as Vice President is undoubtedly laudable. Thorough the past eight years, Joe has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street. Whatever his faults, Joe is one of the most authentic politicians in American history. Together, we celebrated America's triumphs and together we mourned Biden's personal losses. Biden's decision not to run for the Presidency is going to be one America's greatest "what ifs", but that is a topic for another day. Instead, we have the opportunity to reflect on what Vice President Biden's legacy means going forward.Posted by Warren Porter at January 12, 2017 4:22 PM
Thanks Warren. I have finished “reflecting” on the legacy and find merely a void.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 12, 2017 5:32 PM
Such is the heart of a nihilist.
I know the good ol’ partisian blinders blind you to reality, but I know that you’ll come to appreciate the current state of affairs sooner or later. I am looking forward to Trump’s Presidency. Obama’s accomplishments (PPACA, Paris Agreement, JCOPA and others) will gain bipartisan resiliency once Trump and the Republicans realize that undoing them will irreparably harm America and cost them dearly at the polls.
We’ve already seen this with the PPACA. The “repeal and delay” tactic has been dropped. Instead, we get an immediate “repeal resolution” that punts the issue to various committees. After they do their jobs we’ll get a bill which patches various superficial flaws in the PPACA and not much else. Perhaps we see further devolution to the states and a smaller role for Uncle Sam. Maybe the insurance exchanges will include plans from other states. The individual mandate may get repackaged as a tax credit. People too stubborn to buy insurance might waive their protection from preexisting condition discrimination in exchange for the opportunity to not buy insurance. Nevertheless, the core of the program will remain quite similar until after the midterm elections.Posted by: Warren Porter at January 12, 2017 5:53 PM
