Democrats & Liberals Archives

Congratulations Joe Biden!

In a surprise move, Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Joseph R. Biden Jr. for his lifetime of public service.

Questions about Barack Obama's legacy aside, Joe Biden's tenure as Vice President is undoubtedly laudable. Thorough the past eight years, Joe has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street. Whatever his faults, Joe is one of the most authentic politicians in American history. Together, we celebrated America's triumphs and together we mourned Biden's personal losses. Biden's decision not to run for the Presidency is going to be one America's greatest "what ifs", but that is a topic for another day. Instead, we have the opportunity to reflect on what Vice President Biden's legacy means going forward.